Home/Culture
The macallan drink of a generation james marsden 9
CULTUREDRINKS

The Macallan’s ‘Drink of a Generation’ Is a Very Expensive Family Tradition

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • The Macallan has launched “Drink of a Generation”, a new global campaign featuring James Marsden and his son, Jack Marsden.
  • “Drink of a Generation” centres on the 2026 releases of The Macallan Sherry Oak 25 Years Old and Sherry Oak 30 Years Old.
  • In Australia, the 25 Years Old appears locally from around AUD $4,200, while the 30 Years Old appears from around AUD $8,300 through selected retailers.

Passing something down through the generations from father to son sounds lovely. But in The Macallan’s world, it can also cost more than eight grand a bottle.

To celebrate the release of The Macallan Sherry Oak 25 Years Old and Sherry Oak 30 Years Old 2026 releases, the Speyside whisky maker has unveiled “Drink of a Generation”, a new global campaign featuring actor James Marsden and his son, Jack Marsden.

One has spent a quarter of a century maturing in predominantly sherry-seasoned European oak casks. The other has spent three decades there. So if The Macallan is going to build a campaign around time, inheritance and things that improve when they’re not rushed, 25 and 30-year-old Macallans give it a pretty solid place to start.

The macallan drink of a generation james marsden 3
Image: Supplied

Related: 10 Most Expensive Whiskies Ever Sold

The Two Sherry Oak Releases Behind The Macallan’s ‘Drink of a Generation’

The Macallan Sherry Oak 25 Years Old 2026 Release

  • Age: 25 years
  • Cask: Predominantly sherry-seasoned European oak
  • ABV: 43%
  • Flavour frame: Raisins, ginger, rich oak
  • Price: From around AUD $4,200
Learn More

The Macallan Sherry Oak 25 Years Old has been matured for a quarter of a century. According to the brand, that maturation gives the whisky layers of dried fruits, warming spice and oak complexity. Product notes frame it around raisin, ginger and rich oak, which is about as Macallan Sherry Oak as it gets.

The macallan drink of a generation james marsden 2
The Macallan Sherry Oak 30 Years Old, 2026 Release | Image: Supplied

The Macallan Sherry Oak 30 Years Old 2026 Release

  • Age: 30 years
  • Cask: Predominantly sherry-seasoned European oak
  • ABV: 43%
  • Flavour frame: Ginger, orange, woodspice
  • Price: From around AUD $8,300
Learn More

The Sherry Oak 30 Years Old takes it even further. Matured for three decades, it is the oldest expression in The Macallan Sherry Oak Collection and is released annually in small, carefully curated batches. With a profile shaped by time, oak and the house’s sherry-seasoned cask style, The Macallan’s official flavour frame calls out ginger, orange and woodspice.

Across the broader Sherry Oak Collection, you’ll find 12, 18, 25 and 30-year-old expressions. Each cask is seasoned with sherry wine in Spain before being sent to Speyside, filled with new-make spirit, and left to mature. That time-intensive process gives the campaign a more convincing link between family inheritance and whisky ageing.

Where the Marsdens Fit In

Some father-son stories come with acoustic guitars and life advice. The Macallan’s version comes with sherry-seasoned oak and two very expensive age statements. These are not bottles built around speed, novelty or quick impact. Their whole reason for existing is that time has done something useful. The campaign also extends into creative collaborations around mastery across different disciplines, though the cleaner idea remains the one in the glass: age, oak and time doing the work.

Both whiskies are available through selected liquor retailers in Australia, which is another way of saying you probably won’t spot them while picking up something for the weekend. The Macallan doesn’t list official Australian RRPs on its website, so local pricing will depend on the retailer and available stock.

So yes, this is a very expensive family tradition with an $8,000 entry point. And while the Marsdens might lure you in, these bottles still sit firmly in special-occasion territory. Perhaps a dram with Dad.

The macallan drink of a generation james marsden 7
The Macallan “Drink of a Generation” with James and Jack Marsden | Image: Supplied

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Iphone 18 pro burgundy
TECH

iPhone 18 Pro Release Date and Every Rumour We’ve Seen So Far

Balenciaga silver bracelet resembling a hose clamp with engraved logo and screw detail.
CULTURE

Balenciaga’s $1,300 Hose Clamp Is Industrial Fashion Gone Mad

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Qantas a350 ulr project sunrise 0028 fc and bc stills 0005
TRAVEL

Inside Qantas’s Project Sunrise ‘World’s Longest Flight’ A350-1000ULR Cabins

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

The Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide (2026)

Roger federer oliver peoples r19
STYLE

The Designer Accessories Every Well-Dressed Man Should Have On His Radar

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates a goal at the 2026 World Cup.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Lionel Messi’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

Longines master collection
WATCHES

Longines’ Hot Streak Continues with the New Master Collection

Mcu chronological order how to watch every marvel movie and series in the timeline
MOVIES & TV

MCU Chronological Order: How to Watch Every Marvel Movie and Series in the Timeline

Activewear feature image
STYLE

From Athleisure to Athluxury: 10 Best Premium Activewear Labels For Men

Pitti uomo 2026 men's fashion trends
CULTURE

The Best Street Style Looks From Pitti Uomo 2026 Prove a Relaxed Fit is Still King

Daniel Craig in a tuxedo aiming a gun, wearing a silver watch, with a focused expression against a dark background.
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Man with glasses laughing while reading a red book indoors.
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Volvo ex60 review 0019 dscf8942
CARS

2026 Volvo EX60 Review: Scandinavian Serenity in the Spanish Mountains

Palace skateboards x nike for the three lions 0000 generative fill
STYLE

10 Best World Cup Fashion Collaborations That Are Actually Worth Your Money

Daniel Craig in blue beach shorts standing in clear shallow ocean water under bright sunlight.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Cristiano Ronaldo takes top spot on the list of highest paid players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
SPORT

10 Highest-Paid Players at the 2026 World Cup

Asmr artist smiling with floral hair accessories, seated in front of decorative holiday foliage and warm lighting.
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on YouTube