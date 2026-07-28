11 Best Superdry Jackets to Grab in the 30% Off Sale

By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - News Updated: 28 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Superdry has taken 30% off its full-price jackets, and with Australian winter in full swing the timing could not be better. Puffers, wool bombers, quilted jackets, fleeces and windcheaters are all in play, and spending $99 or more gets you free shipping across Australia.

The discount comes straight off the ticket, so a $229.95 puffer drops to $160.96 and the everyday coach jackets land under $120. The wider sale stretches up to 50% off if you dig further, and 2hr Uber delivery is available when you need a jacket for tonight rather than next week.

We have been through the range and pulled out 11 jackets actually worth your money, from serious cold-weather armour to lightweight layers that will carry you into spring. Here is where to start shopping the jacket sale.

At a Glance

Quilted Estate Slim Fit Jacket | Image: Superdry

1. Quilted Estate Slim Fit Jacket | Surplus Goods Olive Green

The jacket in our hero shot, the Quilted Estate Slim Fit Jacket in Surplus Goods Olive Green is the pick of the sale. The diamond quilting, corduroy-lined collar and embellished poppers give it a country-estate polish that works over a hoodie just as well as a flannel shirt, and the 30% cut brings it from $199.95 down to $139.96.

Price: $139.96 (was $199.95)

$139.96 (was $199.95) Colour: Surplus Goods Olive Green

Surplus Goods Olive Green Style: Quilted jacket, slim fit

Hooded Sports Puffer Jacket | Image: Superdry

2. Hooded Sports Puffer Jacket | Ebony/Ebony

If warmth is the whole assignment, the Hooded Sports Puffer Jacket in Ebony is the one. The chunky baffles and hood do the heavy lifting on frosty mornings, minimal branding keeps it clean, and adjustable details let you seal the cold out properly. It drops from $229.95 to $160.96 in the sale.

Price: $160.96 (was $229.95)

$160.96 (was $229.95) Colour: Ebony/Ebony

Ebony/Ebony Style: Hooded puffer, relaxed fit

Printed Fleece Zip Thru | Image: Superdry

3. Printed Fleece Zip Thru | Lichen Print

Winter layers do not have to be boring, and the Printed Fleece Zip Thru in Lichen Print makes the case. The abstract camo-style borg is the loudest thing on this list in the best way, backed by a soft interior and elasticated ends that keep the warmth locked in. It comes down from $189.95 to $132.96.

Price: $132.96 (was $189.95)

$132.96 (was $189.95) Colour: Lichen Print

Lichen Print Style: Printed borg fleece, relaxed fit

Varsity Monogram Wool Bomber | Image: Superdry

4. Varsity Monogram Wool Bomber | Green Wool

The most expensive jacket here and still under $180, the Varsity Monogram Wool Bomber in Green Wool channels collegiate sportswear with an embroidered chest monogram and contrast striped cuffs and trims. The wool-blend body makes it a genuine cold-weather layer rather than a fashion-only piece, and it falls from $249.95 to $174.96.

Price: $174.96 (was $249.95)

$174.96 (was $249.95) Colour: Green Wool

Green Wool Style: Wool-blend varsity bomber

Polar Fleece Hybrid Trekker | Image: Superdry

5. Polar Fleece Hybrid Trekker | Foggy Dew/Black

Built for the outdoors, the Polar Fleece Hybrid Trekker in Foggy Dew/Black mixes a borg-lined fleece body with tougher contrast panels and a useful spread of pockets. It is the kind of jacket that handles a coastal walk and the pub afterwards equally well, down from $199.95 to $139.96.

Price: $139.96 (was $199.95)

$139.96 (was $199.95) Colour: Foggy Dew/Black

Foggy Dew/Black Style: Hybrid fleece trekker

Nylon Coach Jacket | Image: Superdry

6. Nylon Coach Jacket | Black

Cheapest on the list at $118.96 (down from $169.95), the Nylon Coach Jacket in Black simply gets the job done. Elasticated cuffs and a drawstring hem keep the heat in through the transitional months, and the clean silhouette dresses up or down without a second thought.

Price: $118.96 (was $169.95)

$118.96 (was $169.95) Colour: Black

Black Style: Nylon coach jacket

Vintage Retro Full Zip Fleece | Image: Superdry

7. Vintage Retro Full Zip Fleece | Eclipse Navy

The Vintage Retro Full Zip Fleece in Eclipse Navy borrows workwear pockets and a contrast chest panel from streetwear, then wraps it all in soft borg fleece. It is the easiest daily layer in the sale, down from $169.95 to $118.96, and the relaxed cut leaves room for a hoodie underneath.

Price: $118.96 (was $169.95)

$118.96 (was $169.95) Colour: Eclipse Navy

Eclipse Navy Style: Borg fleece, relaxed fit

Quilted Estate Coach Jacket | Image: Superdry

8. Quilted Estate Coach Jacket | Meteorite Black

Prefer the quilted look in a darker shade, or a boxier cut? The Quilted Estate Coach Jacket in Meteorite Black takes the same refined quilting and squares it off into a coach-jacket shape that sits neatly over a shirt for the office or dinner. It comes down from $189.95 to $132.96.

Price: $132.96 (was $189.95)

$132.96 (was $189.95) Colour: Meteorite Black

Meteorite Black Style: Quilted coach jacket

Hooded Softshell Trekker Jacket | Image: Superdry

9. Hooded Softshell Trekker Jacket | Surplus Goods Olive Green

The Hooded Softshell Trekker Jacket in Surplus Goods Olive Green carries a DWR water-repellent coating, so drizzle beads off rather than soaking in. Lightweight and clean-lined with a proper hood, it is the sensible pick for commutes that do not stop for the weather, down from $199.95 to $139.96.

Price: $139.96 (was $199.95)

$139.96 (was $199.95) Colour: Surplus Goods Olive Green

Surplus Goods Olive Green Style: Hooded softshell, DWR coating

Polar Fleece Hybrid Trekker (Black) | Image: Superdry

10. Polar Fleece Hybrid Trekker | Black/Black

The same borg-lined hybrid build as our number five pick, the Polar Fleece Hybrid Trekker in Black/Black trades the contrast panels for a stealthier head-to-toe look. All the pockets and outdoor utility stay put, and the price drops the same way, from $199.95 to $139.96.

Price: $139.96 (was $199.95)

$139.96 (was $199.95) Colour: Black/Black

Black/Black Style: Hybrid fleece trekker

Nylon Coach Jacket (Olive) | Image: Superdry

11. Nylon Coach Jacket | Surplus Goods Olive Green

Rounding out the list, the Nylon Coach Jacket in Surplus Goods Olive Green is the same easy $118.96 buy as its black sibling (down from $169.95) in a shade that plays nicely with denim and flannel. Light enough to scrunch into a bag, it will still be earning its keep well into spring.

Price: $118.96 (was $169.95)

$118.96 (was $169.95) Colour: Surplus Goods Olive Green

Surplus Goods Olive Green Style: Nylon coach jacket

Man in a pale grey Superdry puffer jacket seated in blue stadium seats | Image: Superdry

How to Shop the Superdry Jacket Sale

The headline offer is 30% off full-price jackets, taken straight off the ticket at checkout, while the wider sale reaches up to 50% off across selected styles. Start with the winter picks edit for the season’s core jackets, then browse the full Superdry sale to compare colourways, because several of the jackets above come in more than one shade.

Man wearing a Superdry varsity jacket leaning against a row of lockers | Image: Superdry

Think about what the jacket actually has to do. A puffer or the wool bomber handles proper cold, the softshell earns its keep in the rain, and the coach jackets and fleeces are lighter layers you can run all the way into spring, especially once you know how to layer properly. If your rotation leans dressier, our guide to the best men’s leather jackets covers the other end of the spectrum. Free shipping kicks in on AU orders of $99 or more, which every jacket here clears on its own.

Superdry Jacket Sale FAQs

What is on sale at Superdry? Superdry has 30% off full-price jackets, and the wider sale runs up to 50% off across selected styles. What jacket styles are included in the Superdry sale? The deal covers puffers, parkas, bombers, windcheaters, quilted jackets and fleece styles, including every jacket in this list. Does Superdry offer free shipping? Yes, shipping is free on Australian orders of $99 or more, which every jacket in this list clears. How fast can I get my order? Superdry offers 2hr Uber delivery on eligible orders, alongside standard shipping.

Quality winter jackets rarely get cheaper than 30% off in the middle of the season, and with free shipping over $99 and same-day Uber delivery there is little reason to wait. Sort your Superdry jacket before the sale wraps or your size sells through.