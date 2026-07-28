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Man wearing a quilted olive Superdry jacket over a hoodie, seated in stadium stands
GEARSTYLE

11 Best Superdry Jackets to Grab in the 30% Off Sale

Mr Scott Purcell, CFA
By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - News

Updated:

Readtime: 7 min

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Superdry has taken 30% off its full-price jackets, and with Australian winter in full swing the timing could not be better. Puffers, wool bombers, quilted jackets, fleeces and windcheaters are all in play, and spending $99 or more gets you free shipping across Australia.

The discount comes straight off the ticket, so a $229.95 puffer drops to $160.96 and the everyday coach jackets land under $120. The wider sale stretches up to 50% off if you dig further, and 2hr Uber delivery is available when you need a jacket for tonight rather than next week.

We have been through the range and pulled out 11 jackets actually worth your money, from serious cold-weather armour to lightweight layers that will carry you into spring. Here is where to start shopping the jacket sale.

Shop the Superdry Jacket Sale Here

At a Glance

Close-up of a man wearing the quilted Superdry Estate jacket in olive green over a navy hoodie
Quilted Estate Slim Fit Jacket | Image: Superdry

1. Quilted Estate Slim Fit Jacket | Surplus Goods Olive Green

The jacket in our hero shot, the Quilted Estate Slim Fit Jacket in Surplus Goods Olive Green is the pick of the sale. The diamond quilting, corduroy-lined collar and embellished poppers give it a country-estate polish that works over a hoodie just as well as a flannel shirt, and the 30% cut brings it from $199.95 down to $139.96.

  • Price: $139.96 (was $199.95)
  • Colour: Surplus Goods Olive Green
  • Style: Quilted jacket, slim fit
Shop the Quilted Estate Jacket
Man wearing the black hooded Superdry sports puffer jacket zipped over a half-zip layer
Hooded Sports Puffer Jacket | Image: Superdry

2. Hooded Sports Puffer Jacket | Ebony/Ebony

If warmth is the whole assignment, the Hooded Sports Puffer Jacket in Ebony is the one. The chunky baffles and hood do the heavy lifting on frosty mornings, minimal branding keeps it clean, and adjustable details let you seal the cold out properly. It drops from $229.95 to $160.96 in the sale.

  • Price: $160.96 (was $229.95)
  • Colour: Ebony/Ebony
  • Style: Hooded puffer, relaxed fit
Check Out the Hooded Sports Puffer
Man wearing the Superdry printed fleece zip-through jacket in lichen print on a coastal clifftop
Printed Fleece Zip Thru | Image: Superdry

3. Printed Fleece Zip Thru | Lichen Print

Winter layers do not have to be boring, and the Printed Fleece Zip Thru in Lichen Print makes the case. The abstract camo-style borg is the loudest thing on this list in the best way, backed by a soft interior and elasticated ends that keep the warmth locked in. It comes down from $189.95 to $132.96.

  • Price: $132.96 (was $189.95)
  • Colour: Lichen Print
  • Style: Printed borg fleece, relaxed fit
See the Printed Fleece Zip Thru
Man wearing the green Superdry varsity monogram wool bomber over a grey sweatshirt on a college green
Varsity Monogram Wool Bomber | Image: Superdry

4. Varsity Monogram Wool Bomber | Green Wool

The most expensive jacket here and still under $180, the Varsity Monogram Wool Bomber in Green Wool channels collegiate sportswear with an embroidered chest monogram and contrast striped cuffs and trims. The wool-blend body makes it a genuine cold-weather layer rather than a fashion-only piece, and it falls from $249.95 to $174.96.

  • Price: $174.96 (was $249.95)
  • Colour: Green Wool
  • Style: Wool-blend varsity bomber
View the Varsity Wool Bomber
Man wearing the Superdry polar fleece hybrid trekker in cream and black over an olive knit
Polar Fleece Hybrid Trekker | Image: Superdry

5. Polar Fleece Hybrid Trekker | Foggy Dew/Black

Built for the outdoors, the Polar Fleece Hybrid Trekker in Foggy Dew/Black mixes a borg-lined fleece body with tougher contrast panels and a useful spread of pockets. It is the kind of jacket that handles a coastal walk and the pub afterwards equally well, down from $199.95 to $139.96.

  • Price: $139.96 (was $199.95)
  • Colour: Foggy Dew/Black
  • Style: Hybrid fleece trekker
Explore the Polar Fleece Trekker
Man wearing the black Superdry nylon coach jacket over a check shirt
Nylon Coach Jacket | Image: Superdry

6. Nylon Coach Jacket | Black

Cheapest on the list at $118.96 (down from $169.95), the Nylon Coach Jacket in Black simply gets the job done. Elasticated cuffs and a drawstring hem keep the heat in through the transitional months, and the clean silhouette dresses up or down without a second thought.

  • Price: $118.96 (was $169.95)
  • Colour: Black
  • Style: Nylon coach jacket
Grab the Nylon Coach Jacket
Man wearing the navy Superdry vintage retro full zip fleece with cream chest pocket panel
Vintage Retro Full Zip Fleece | Image: Superdry

7. Vintage Retro Full Zip Fleece | Eclipse Navy

The Vintage Retro Full Zip Fleece in Eclipse Navy borrows workwear pockets and a contrast chest panel from streetwear, then wraps it all in soft borg fleece. It is the easiest daily layer in the sale, down from $169.95 to $118.96, and the relaxed cut leaves room for a hoodie underneath.

  • Price: $118.96 (was $169.95)
  • Colour: Eclipse Navy
  • Style: Borg fleece, relaxed fit
Browse the Vintage Retro Fleece
Man wearing the black quilted Superdry Estate coach jacket over a dark jumper
Quilted Estate Coach Jacket | Image: Superdry

8. Quilted Estate Coach Jacket | Meteorite Black

Prefer the quilted look in a darker shade, or a boxier cut? The Quilted Estate Coach Jacket in Meteorite Black takes the same refined quilting and squares it off into a coach-jacket shape that sits neatly over a shirt for the office or dinner. It comes down from $189.95 to $132.96.

  • Price: $132.96 (was $189.95)
  • Colour: Meteorite Black
  • Style: Quilted coach jacket
See the Quilted Coach Jacket
Man wearing the olive green hooded Superdry softshell trekker jacket over a check shirt
Hooded Softshell Trekker Jacket | Image: Superdry

9. Hooded Softshell Trekker Jacket | Surplus Goods Olive Green

The Hooded Softshell Trekker Jacket in Surplus Goods Olive Green carries a DWR water-repellent coating, so drizzle beads off rather than soaking in. Lightweight and clean-lined with a proper hood, it is the sensible pick for commutes that do not stop for the weather, down from $199.95 to $139.96.

  • Price: $139.96 (was $199.95)
  • Colour: Surplus Goods Olive Green
  • Style: Hooded softshell, DWR coating
Shop the Softshell Trekker
Man wearing the all-black Superdry polar fleece hybrid trekker jacket outdoors under a tree
Polar Fleece Hybrid Trekker (Black) | Image: Superdry

10. Polar Fleece Hybrid Trekker | Black/Black

The same borg-lined hybrid build as our number five pick, the Polar Fleece Hybrid Trekker in Black/Black trades the contrast panels for a stealthier head-to-toe look. All the pockets and outdoor utility stay put, and the price drops the same way, from $199.95 to $139.96.

  • Price: $139.96 (was $199.95)
  • Colour: Black/Black
  • Style: Hybrid fleece trekker
Get the Trekker in All Black
Man wearing the olive Superdry nylon coach jacket over a red check shirt in an open field
Nylon Coach Jacket (Olive) | Image: Superdry

11. Nylon Coach Jacket | Surplus Goods Olive Green

Rounding out the list, the Nylon Coach Jacket in Surplus Goods Olive Green is the same easy $118.96 buy as its black sibling (down from $169.95) in a shade that plays nicely with denim and flannel. Light enough to scrunch into a bag, it will still be earning its keep well into spring.

  • Price: $118.96 (was $169.95)
  • Colour: Surplus Goods Olive Green
  • Style: Nylon coach jacket
Take Home the Olive Coach Jacket
Man in a pale grey Superdry puffer jacket seated in blue stadium seats
Man in a pale grey Superdry puffer jacket seated in blue stadium seats | Image: Superdry

How to Shop the Superdry Jacket Sale

The headline offer is 30% off full-price jackets, taken straight off the ticket at checkout, while the wider sale reaches up to 50% off across selected styles. Start with the winter picks edit for the season’s core jackets, then browse the full Superdry sale to compare colourways, because several of the jackets above come in more than one shade.

Man wearing a Superdry varsity jacket leaning against a row of lockers
Man wearing a Superdry varsity jacket leaning against a row of lockers | Image: Superdry

Think about what the jacket actually has to do. A puffer or the wool bomber handles proper cold, the softshell earns its keep in the rain, and the coach jackets and fleeces are lighter layers you can run all the way into spring, especially once you know how to layer properly. If your rotation leans dressier, our guide to the best men’s leather jackets covers the other end of the spectrum. Free shipping kicks in on AU orders of $99 or more, which every jacket here clears on its own.

Shop Superdry Winter Picks Here

Superdry Jacket Sale FAQs

What is on sale at Superdry?

Superdry has 30% off full-price jackets, and the wider sale runs up to 50% off across selected styles.

What jacket styles are included in the Superdry sale?

The deal covers puffers, parkas, bombers, windcheaters, quilted jackets and fleece styles, including every jacket in this list.

Does Superdry offer free shipping?

Yes, shipping is free on Australian orders of $99 or more, which every jacket in this list clears.

How fast can I get my order?

Superdry offers 2hr Uber delivery on eligible orders, alongside standard shipping.

Quality winter jackets rarely get cheaper than 30% off in the middle of the season, and with free shipping over $99 and same-day Uber delivery there is little reason to wait. Sort your Superdry jacket before the sale wraps or your size sells through.

Browse All the Superdry Jacket Deals

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Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

Co-Founder

Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

Scott Purcell CFA is Co-Founder and Director of Man of Many, Australia’s largest men’s lifestyle publisher and the nation’s first 100% carbon-neutral, Climate Active certified digital media brand. Since launching the site from a spare bedroom in 2012, he has ...

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