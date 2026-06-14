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10 best blouson jackets for men the most underrated office workwear layer 2
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10 Best Blouson Jackets for Men: The Most Underrated Office Workwear Layer

Ally Burnie
By Ally Burnie - Guide

Updated:

Readtime: 14 min

The Lowdown:

When it comes to modern office wear, blazers, stiff tailored jackets, and those ubiquitous fleece vests dominate the office floor. But if you want something that looks incredibly stylish without the rigid, stuffy feel of traditional tailoring, the classic blouson jacket is the perfect middle ground.

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  • The slightly cropped, cinched waist of a blouson jacket stays completely flush against your body, whether you’re sitting or standing at work.
  • It completely skips the boxy bulk of standard tailored jackets that always awkwardly bunch up the second you sit down.
  • It swaps moods instantly depending on the fabric, replacing a tired corporate blazer under office lights but looking entirely relaxed the second you hit the bar.

While standard office and work jackets for men usually mean stiff corporate blazers or completely uninspired zip-vests, there’s a much sharper alternative that handles the daily 9-to-5 just as well.

Enter the blouson jacket.

Defined by its gathered waistband, slightly relaxed upper body, and clean collar, this classic style is seeing a resurgence in 2026. It’s clean and professional without being stiff and boring, and better yet, it doesn’t look out of place outside the office. It’s one of the most versatile work jackets a man can own. If you’re looking for the “it” jacket of winter, here’s our favourite blouson jackets right now, plus a little history on this classic outer layer. 

Our Favourite Blouson Jacket Picks

1. Porter James Blouson Jacket

Porter james blouson 1
Model wearing a Porter James brown canvas blouson jacket layered over a smart button-down shirt for a men's office workwear look.

Auckland-based independent label Porter James is making a massive name for itself across Australia by blending classic Ivy League style with clean, modern shapes. We love their brown canvas blouson, which drops the heavy utility pockets and loops of traditional work gear for a totally streamlined look. It gives you a rich, mid-brown texture that blocks the winter chill but stays clean enough to layer over a button-down for a corporate desk or post-work drinks.

  • Material: Mid-weight cotton canvas
  • Price: AUD $349
Shop the Blouson Jacket at Porter James

2. Armani Exchange Blouson Jacket

Armani Exchange men's black stretch fabric blouson jacket with a minimalist stand-collar for a smart-casual office style.

Armani Exchange is the king of accessible luxury, famous for taking high-end Italian design and making it wearable for everyday city life. This blouson jacket strips away the stuffiness of traditional tailoring and swaps it for a clean, modern look. Made with a lightweight, flexible stretch fabric, it completely cuts out the rigid feel of a standard jacket. With its minimalist stand-collar and streamlined zip-front, it gives you a sharp profile that looks entirely at home in a casual office and easily tracks straight to the pub feed.

  • Price: AUD $270
  • Material: 92% Polyester + 8% Elastane
Shop the Armani Exchange Blouson Jacket at The Iconic

3. NN07 Gideon Organic Cotton-Twill Blouson Jacket

Nn07 gideon organic cotton twill blouson jacket 1
"Model showcasing the NN07 Gideon organic cotton-twill blouson jacket, paired with tailored trousers.

Copenhagen-based NN07 (which stands for “No Nationality”) is famous for its hyper-clean, Scandinavian minimalism and smart understatement. Their Gideon jacket is the ultimate transitional layering piece for a modern workspace. Cut from a premium organic cotton-blend twill, it drops the flashy logos for a dead-simple, refined look. It features a classic turn-down collar, variable press-stud cuffs, and an elasticated hem that sits perfectly at the waist to keep your profile neat when you’re sitting at a desk.

  • Material: 80% Organic Cotton, 20% Recycled Polyester
  • Price: AUD $500 (Approx)
Shop the Gideon Organic Blouson Jacket at Mr Porter

4. Carhartt WIP Sacai Suiting x Duck Blouson

The Carhartt WIP x sacai collaborative suiting duck blouson jacket in blue nylon-twill and organic canvas.

If you want to completely shatter the boundary between rugged utility and high-end menswear, this collaborative grail piece from Carhartt WIP and legendary Japanese fashion house sacai is it. Sitting at just over AUD $2,000, it splices the iconic silhouette of sacai’s fluid nylon-twill MA-1 bomber with the heavy-duty Dearborn Canvas pockets and corduroy collar of a classic Carhartt Chore Coat. Featuring a clever dual zip-and-button closure and sleek tonal stitching, it serves up an incredibly unique, fashion-forward blue profile that handles a relaxed corporate office with absolute ease and stands out instantly wherever you go.

  • Material: Premium Nylon Twill and 100% Organic Cotton Dearborn Canvas
  • Price: AUD $2,119.95
Shop the Sacai Suiting x Duck Blouson at Carhartt WIP

5. COS Leather Blouson Jacket

Model styling a COS black leather blouson jacket as a modern corporate blazer alternative for men.
Cos leather blouson

London-based high-street label COS is the gold standard for clean, Scandinavian-inspired design that hits well above its price point. This black leather blouson is the perfect ultimate upgrade if you want to completely swap out a tired office blazer. Crafted from an incredibly soft, supple leather, it takes away the heavy, silver hardware of a traditional biker jacket to keep the look totally minimal and workplace-appropriate. It features a sharp pointed collar, hidden side pockets, and a neat elasticated hem that gives you a streamlined profile.

  • Material: 100% leather
  • Price: AUD $690
Shop the Leather Blouson Jacket at COS

6. Andersson Bell Chester Blouson Jacket

Andersson Bell Chester blouson jacket in textured grey wool blend with heavy-duty zip and utility chest pockets from Incu.

Available through Australian cult retail destination Incu, Seoul-based label Andersson Bell is famous for smashing understated Scandinavian minimalism together with eccentric Korean street style. Their Chester Blouson is a masterclass in giving traditional office textures a massive, modern upgrade. Cut from a textured grey wool blend, it drops the structure of a standard corporate blazer by introducing a relaxed, slightly boxy cut with a heavy-duty two-way zip and utility chest pockets.

  • Material: Premium textured wool blend
  • Price: AUD $380
Shop the Andersson Bell Chester Blouson Jacket at Incu

7. Ben Sherman Linen Blouson Jacket

Ben sherman blouson jacket 1
Model in a lightweight Ben Sherman woven linen blouson jacket in beige, perfect for transitional men's office wear.

Heritage label Ben Sherman is a true Mod-era icon that practically helped define the smart, sharp-casual blouson look in the UK decades ago. Their Linen Blouson is the ultimate lightweight solution for a more relaxed office setting or transitional weather. Moving past heavy, insulated materials, it swaps out thick fabrics for a premium woven linen that breathes incredibly well. It features a clean, simple collar, a full zip front, and subtle elastic at the hem to keep your waistline neat. It’s a dead-easy, low-stress layer to throw over a basic tee or button-down when you want a clean office look without feeling stifled.

  • Material: 55% Linen 45% Cotton
  • Price: AUD $270
Shop the Ben Sherman Linen Blouson Jacket at The Iconic

8. Uniqlo Blouson Jacket

Uniqlo men's blouson jacket featuring a subtle retro micro-houndstooth print for an affordable tailored workwear option.
Uniqlo blouson jacket

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option to test the waters before dropping big money on high-end labels, this Uniqlo piece is the perfect entry point. It features a subtle micro-houndstooth print – a classic, checkered design that gives it a cool, retro-tailored look. By pairing this jacket with a clean fold-down collar and a simple zip-front, it gives you a polished office look for a fraction of the price of luxury brands. It’s a low-risk, high-reward layer to see how a blouson fits into your daily corporate rotation before investing in more expensive pieces.

  • Material: Recycled blend
  • Price: AUD $99.90
Shop the Blouson Jacket at Uniqlo

9. Hugo Boss Slim-Fit Blouson

Hugo boss blouson 1
Hugo Boss slim-fit dark blue blouson jacket in a machine-washable stretch wool blend for daily corporate wear.

If you love the tailored look but absolutely hate the dry-cleaning bill, this dark blue blouson from Hugo Boss is the ultimate blouson jacket. Cut from a premium wool-viscose blend with built-in stretch, giving you the sharp look of a high-end suit jacket but with the flexibility of casual outerwear. The massive selling point here is that it’s completely machine-washable, making it a low-maintenance powerhouse for the daily grind.

  • Material: 47% Polyester, 29% Wool, 20% Viscose, 4% Elastane.
  • Price: AUD $600 (Approx.)
Shop the Slim-Fit Blouson at Hugo Boss

10. Mr P. Wool-Herringbone Blouson Jacket

Mrp blouson jacket 1
Mr P. grey and black wool-herringbone blouson jacket styled effortlessly for winter menswear.

Mr P. is Mr Porter’s own in-house label, specifically designed to take the guesswork out of building a classic, high-end wardrobe. Their grey and black wool-herringbone blouson is a true head-turner. By utilising a traditional, textured herringbone weave (a pattern usually reserved for heavy winter overcoats) and cutting it into a short, streamlined blouson shape, it gives you a look that is polished but effortless. It’s fully lined with smooth viscose, so it slides easily over your favourite work shirt or fine knit.

  • Material: 100% wool outer with viscose lining
  • Price: AUD $380 (Approx.)
Shop the Mr P. Wool-Herringbone Blouson at Mr Porter

10 Best Blouson Jackets, at a Glance

BrandProduct NameMaterialKey FeaturePrice (AUD)
UniqloBlouson JacketRecycled BlendRetro micro-houndstooth print$99
Armani ExchangeBlouson Jacket92% Polyester, 8% ElastaneLightweight city-life stretch$270
Ben ShermanLinen Blouson Jacket55% Linen, 45% CottonHighly breathable transitional layer$270
Porter JamesBlouson JacketMid-weight Cotton CanvasStreamlined Ivy League shape$349
Mr P.Wool-Herringbone Blouson Jacket100% Wool Outer, Viscose LiningEffortless winter overcoat texture$377.00 (Approx.)
Andersson BellChester Blouson JacketPremium Textured Wool BlendRelaxed, slightly boxy Korean style$380.00
NN07Gideon Organic Cotton-Twill Jacket80% Organic Cotton, 20% Recycled PolyClean Scandinavian minimalism$50 (Approx.)
Hugo BossSlim-Fit Blouson47% Poly, 29% Wool, 20% Viscose, 4% ElastaneMachine-washable corporate suit look$600 (Approx.)
COSLeather Blouson Jacket100% LeatherUltra-supple corporate blazer swap$690.00
Carhartt WIP x sacaiSuiting x Duck BlousonPremium Nylon Twill & Dearborn CanvasHigh-end streetwear grail piece$2,119.95
Scroll horizontally to view full table

The History of the Blouson Jacket

The blouson was originally built for pure utility in the early to mid-20th century. The shape traces back to early military flight jackets and European field gear, where pilots needed warm outerwear that wouldn’t snag on equipment in tight spaces. By cinching the fabric tightly at the waist and cuffs with elastic bands, the jacket kept the wind out and stayed completely clear of the waistline.

By the 1950s, heritage brands brought the design into civilian life, manufacturing it in lightweight cotton, wool, and twill for mechanics and drivers.  It then became a style staple for the everyday man because it was tough enough for a shift, but clean enough to wear straight to the pub.

However, the real shift happened when the corporate world got hold of it. As dress codes relaxed in the late 20th century, designers stripped away the rugged workwear elements and remade the blouson in premium wools, smooth suedes, and sleek technical fabrics. 

It quickly became the go-to work jacket for office workers who wanted to drop the stuffy corporate blazer without losing their sharp, professional edge.

Why It Works for Modern Wardrobes

The reason the blouson is seeing a renaissance in rotation is simple: it offers structure and style without looking like you’re heading to a job site or a mountain hike.

To get a better idea of why it’s a powerhouse piece for winter, we spoke to Brittany Kipniak, Senior Buyer at The Iconic.

“The blouson sits between tailoring and casualwear, making it one of the most versatile outerwear pieces in a man’s wardrobe,” she says.

“Compared to a blazer or structured work jacket, it offers a more relaxed silhouette while still looking polished. We’re seeing Australian men increasingly invest in pieces that work across the office, social occasions and weekends, and the blouson jacket delivers that flexibility.”

The blouson jacket works across a variety of office settings and workplaces thanks to how it sits on the body:

  • The cinched waistband sits right at your beltline, keeping the jacket close to the body so it doesn’t look oversized or sloppy.
  • Unlike traditional tailored jackets that ride up and fold when you sit, the gathered waist stays flush, keeping your profile neat when you’re at your desk.
  • It changes completely depending on the fabric. In a premium suede or a clean wool blend, it easily layers over a fine knit or a crisp button-down to replace a tired corporate blazer.

The Textures and Fabrics to Look For

While leather and suede are the historic go-tos for this jacket, the modern resurgence has brought a wave of tactile, weather-resistant materials to the forefront. If you’re investing in one for the colder months, you aren’t restricted to basic cotton.

“Waxed cotton and quilted fabrications are standout choices for this style right now,” says Kipniak. “Both tap into the growing demand for heritage-inspired outerwear while offering practicality, versatility and timeless appeal. Waxed jackets bring a rugged sophistication that improves with age, while quilted styles offer lightweight warmth and an effortlessly polished look.”

She adds, however, that traditional options still hold a lot of weight for daily wear: “Cotton twill and brushed cotton are also performing strongly thanks to their versatility and ease of wear. We’re also seeing growing interest in technical fabrications as shoppers look for outerwear that combines functionality, comfort and style, reflecting the continued influence of sport-inspired dressing on everyday wardrobes.”

Brands Nailing the Blouson Cut Right Now

If you’re ready to pick one up for your capsule wardrobe, you’ve got a lot of good options. Right now, the market is packed with everything from sleek, minimalist labels to the classic heritage brands that started it all.

According to Kipniak, there are plenty of labels doing great versions of the silhouette:

“We’re seeing strong interpretations of the blouson from both heritage and contemporary brands. COS, ARKET and Norse Projects are delivering clean, Scandinavian-inspired styles with premium fabrication and timeless appeal, while M.N.G MAN offers accessible takes on the trend. 

“Carhartt brings a workwear-inspired perspective, with utility-driven designs and durable fabrications that resonate with consumers seeking both function and style. Meanwhile, MM6 Maison Margiela continues to reinterpret classic outerwear silhouettes in a distinctly fashion-forward way.”

If you want to stick with a timeless look, she recommends looking at the icons who have been making them for decades:

“Heritage brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, R.M. Williams, Rodd & Gunn and Barbour also continue to resonate with customers, reflecting strong demand for versatile wardrobe staples that balance style, practicality and longevity.”

Can You Wear a Blouson Jacket to the Office?

A common misconception is that the blouson’s casual roots lock it out of professional spaces. However, with the right styling, it easily replaces a traditional blazer in corporate environments.

“For corporate environments, a refined blouson in wool, cotton twill, waxed cotton or a sleek quilted finish can work well when paired with tailored trousers, a button-down shirt or fine-gauge knitwear,” explains Kipniak. 

“For more casual workplaces, it pairs effortlessly with a T-shirt, relaxed trousers or denim and sneakers.”

The key, she says, is choosing a clean silhouette and elevated fabrication that aligns with your workplace dress code.

Getting the Proportions Right for Your Body 

Because of the unique waistband, getting the right fit is essential. The good news is that the cut is incredibly forgiving if you know what to look for.

“The blouson is a highly adaptable silhouette that works for most men. The key is choosing the right fit and proportions for your frame,” Kipniak advises. 

“A slightly cropped style can complement shorter builds, while taller men can experiment with more relaxed fits. As long as the shoulders fit correctly and the jacket isn’t excessively oversized, it’s a style most men can wear confidently.”

To get you started, try these three foundational looks:

  • The Weekend Look: Pair a heavy cotton or canvas blouson with straight-leg dark denim, a clean white t-shirt, and leather boots or low-profile white sneakers.
  • The Smart-Casual Office: Swap the cotton for a suede or matte nylon blouson. Layer it over a fine-gauge knit sweater or a crisp button-down shirt, and finish the look with clean, tapered chinos and loafers.
  • The Layered Approach: When the weather drops, the relaxed chest of the blouson makes it perfect for layering. Throw a heavyweight zip hoodie or a flannel shirt underneath, leaving the jacket unzipped to keep the look effortless.

Blouson Jacket FAQs

Is a blouson different from a bomber jacket?

A bomber jacket is a type of blouson. While both feature gathered waistbands and cuffs, a traditional blouson usually has a fold-down shirt collar, whereas a bomber typically features a flat, knitted collar and a zip front.

Can you wear a blouson jacket to a smart-casual office?

Absolutely, but it comes down to the fabric. Skip the heavy canvas or faded twill versions and opt for premium suede, wool, or a technical matte nylon in dark navy, olive, or black. Layer it over a fine-gauge knit polo or a crisp button-down with tapered chinos, and it easily replaces a traditional blazer.

What’s the easiest way to elevate a casual outfit?

The simplest move is to focus on fit and texture over logos or trends. Swapping out a standard grey hoodie for a structured jacket like a blouson instantly makes an outfit look deliberate. Keep your colours neutral (think navy, charcoal, olive, and brown), which makes mixing and matching easy.

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Ally Burnie

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Ally Burnie

Ally is Man of Many's resident Melbourne expert with a passion for eating, drinking, op-shopping and exploring all VIC has to offer in her yellow/orange Jeep. She finds it impossible to sit still (she's working on it), so when she's ...

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