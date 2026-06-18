Momcozy UK Baby Essentials Aren’t Just for the Moms This Father’s Day

By Jacob Osborn - News Updated: 18 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

You might see the very name “Momcozy” and assume that the popular baby care company is purely for moms. In the modern age, however, Dads are taking on more parenting duties than ever before. We won’t go as far as to suggest a full rebrand (MomandDadcozy, anyone?), but let’s bring all those hard-working dads into the equation this Father’s Day. To do so is to fully embrace the era in which we live, a time of shared parenting and dual-working families, where Dad is just as likely as Mom to appreciate the value of a quality stroller, snug carrier, or electric swing.

What is Momcozy?

To put fathers aside for just a moment (sorry, Dad), Momcozy was initially founded with Moms in mind, hence the brand name and the motto “Always Put Moms First.” All it takes is a cursory glance through history to understand why. To put things in the simplest possible perspective, the needs of new moms weren’t exactly prioritised in Western society.

But times have changed thanks to companies like Momcozy. They don’t just offer a slew of baby care essentials; they do so with moms of all economic backgrounds and body types in mind. The brand has been so successful that it’s now time to bring all the modern dads into the fold!

Momcozy UK Father’s Day Gift Guide

We won’t go on a long spiel about modern parenting, which finds Dad taking on more and more of the traditional duties. What we will say is that now is the time when a quality baby care product makes for a terrific Father’s Day gift. Here are four Momcozy UK essentials that are guaranteed to make life easier for Dad, Mom, and baby alike.

Momcozy ChangeGo Baby Stroller | Image: Momcozy

1. Momcozy ChangeGo Baby Stroller

This top-selling stroller touts a modular design so that it can grow and evolve right along with your baby or family, converting into a tandem double stroller (for multiple occupants) or a larger wagon-size stroller. It’s constructed to the highest safety standards and equipped with all kinds of functional features, such as an extendable canopy, a storage basket, and a reclining seat.

Best for: Growing and multi-child families

Key features: Modular design, converts to a tandem double or wagon, extendable canopy, reclining seat

Price: £699.99

Momcozy 2-in-1 Electric Baby Swing | Image: Momcozy

2. Momcozy 2-in-1 Electric Baby Swing

Rock-a-bye your baby in truly modern fashion with this 2-in-1 electric swing. It offers two recline positions, four different motions, and four different speeds so that you can find the perfect rhythm for your little one. An extra sturdy base ensures maximum safety and stability over time. This might be the best Father’s Day gift of them all, since we have yet to meet a man who doesn’t love a work break!

Best for: Soothing baby (and giving Dad a break)

Key features: Four swing motions, four speeds, two recline positions, sturdy base

Price: £229.99

Momcozy 5-Inch Dual-mode Smart Baby Monitor BM04 | Image: Momcozy

3. Momcozy 5-Inch Dual-Mode Smart Baby Monitor (BM04)

When it comes to advanced baby monitors, you definitely want a system you can trust. Momcozy is up to the task with this dual-mode smart baby monitor. Features include real-time motion alerts, automatic (or manual) recording, crying detection, connectivity with up to four cameras, two-way talk, and more.

Best for: Round-the-clock peace of mind

Key features: 5-inch HD display, connects up to four cameras, motion alerts, two-way talk, crying detection

Price: £249.99

Momcozy PureHug Baby Carrier | Image: Momcozy

4. Momcozy PureHug Baby Carrier

Momcozy UK offers a variety of baby carriers, allowing you to safely secure your baby to your body while you perform daily activities. This particular one is equal parts ergonomic and lightweight, with an expandable framework that accommodates your growing baby. It’s also back-friendly thanks to built-in lumbar support and an X-shaped back design. An affordable price tag seals the deal.

Best for: Hands-free days out

Key features: Ergonomic and lightweight, expandable framework, built-in lumbar support, X-shaped back design

Price: £62.99

Momcozy UK Has It All

The highlights above are but a mere fraction of the baby care essentials you’ll discover at Momcozy UK. From health products like nasal aspirators and purifiers to advanced gadgets like app-compatible sound machines, this brand leaves no baby (or parent) behind. Moms might be the target demographic, but this Father’s Day, we’re giving it up for all the Dads out there. They work hard. They play hard. They parent hard. Here’s to making the parenting part just a little bit easier.