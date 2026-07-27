10 Major Announcements from San Diego Comic-Con 2026

When it comes to the world of pop culture, San Diego Comic-Con is the Super Bowl. Over the course of half a week, the convention delivers a whirlwind of blockbuster reveals, surprise announcements and first-look footage. As expected, Comic-Con 2026 was no different.

Marvel Studios made its presence known thanks to a small army’s worth of A-list actors in attendance. Other major franchises and entertainment distributors, such as DC, Avatar, Star Wars and Lord of the Rings, stopped by the famous Hall H with some jaw-dropping moments as well. Throw in a stacked line-up of upcoming video games and television series, and Comic-Con 2026 once again proved why the convention is the biggest pop culture event on the calendar.

There was a lot to take in across the event, but fear not, we’ve got you covered! Here are the biggest takeaways from Comic Con 2026.

1. Marvel Studios Reigns Supreme at Comic-Con 2026

Marvel always has a massive presence at Comic-Con, and 2026 was no different. With Avengers: Doomsday set to drop later this year, the film’s biggest stars were all in attendance. From Robert Downey Jr., Pedro Pascal, Simu Liu, James Marsden and many more, the MCU hasn’t felt this alive in years.

To top off what was an impressive line-up of superheroes in attendance, Marvel dominated Hall H with some game-changing announcements. After years of speculation and fan hopes, Ryan Gosling was officially confirmed as Ghost Rider, taking over the mantle from the great Nicolas Cage. Despite a tumultuous few years for the MCU, Marvel looks to have found its confidence again.

We also got confirmation that David Jonsson will take on the role of an age-up Prince T’Challa II, the son of Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther.

Black Panther 3 will release in December 2028.

2. Avatar: Seven Havens Turns The Franchise On Its Head

Avatar: The Last Airbender has returned to the spotlight in recent years. A much-beloved Nickelodeon cartoon, the Avatar franchise has re-emerged in a big way. This renaissance is thanks in part to the live-action Netflix adaptation and new animated movies set to arrive in the coming years.

However, arguably the most exciting new instalment in the franchise is Avatar: Seven Havens. This new animated series will introduce a brand-new Avatar into the mix. This new 26-episode 2D-animated series from Avatar creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko revolves around a young Earthbender named Pavi. From what has been revealed about the series, it appears that young Pavi has her work well and truly cut out.

The world looks so different from what fans last saw, with the teaser preview showing that Avatar Korra ‘failed’ in bringing peace to the world.

Avatar: Seven Havens will be released on Paramount+ on October 9, 2026.

3. DC Studios Continues To Usher In Its New Era In Bold Fashion

While the MCU has been getting its groove back, so too has DC Studios. At Comic-Con 2026, Warner Bros. continued its momentum following the launches of Batman, Superman and Supergirl. Lanterns was a standout from DC, with new footage really hammering home the series’ unique feel and the more cosmic nature it will feature.

Almost a stark contrast to this was a deeper look at Clayface. A longtime Batman villain, this new standalone film looks dark, gritty and downright disturbing. Body horror has been making a comeback in recent years, and Clayface looks to be leaning greatly into this element while mixing in some psychological nightmare fuel.

Clayface is set to release in theatres on October 23, 2026.

4. Another Comic-Con, Another Showing From The Walking Dead

Just when you think you’re out, they pull you back in. When it comes to The Walking Dead, no truer words have ever been spoken. Despite the flagship series ending back in 2022, the franchise continues to evolve. At Comic-Con 2026, the main cast of The Walking Dead: Dead City discussed the upcoming third season of the series.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie) shared some exciting scoops about what audiences can expect from their beloved characters. While The Walking Dead may not have had a massive presence at Comic-Con 2026 in comparison to previous years, the fact that it still remains a staple of the convention proves there is still plenty of life left in the world of the undead.

Season 3 of The Walking Dead: Dead City is currently on air, with a new episode dropping every Monday.

5. Percy Jackson and the Olympians Is Ready For A Massive Third Season

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been a huge success for Disney+ thus far, with the first two seasons of the series winning over fans of the beloved book series, as well as younger audiences newly introduced to author Rick Riordan’s world of the Greek gods.

The main cast of the series stopped into Hall H to chat about the upcoming Season 3, which is set to adapt Riordan’s third novel, The Titan’s Curse. The book marks a turn in Percy’s story, taking on a slightly darker, more mature tone. From the brief teaser trailer shown at Comic-Con 2026, the show appears to be following this tone very closely.

In addition to the preview, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 20, 2026.

6. Blade Runner 2099 Finally Reveals Itself

Following the success of Blade Runner 2049, fans of the iconic sci-fi franchise have been eager to see where the series would go. Enter Blade Runner 2099, the upcoming TV series set 50 years after the events of 2049. New clips from the upcoming Prime Video series were shown at Comic-Con 2026, giving audiences their best look yet at Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Hunter Schafer (Euphoria) in their roles.

The cyberpunk, neo-noir aesthetic synonymous with the Blade Runner franchise was on full display. Expect tension, twists, turns and plenty of unique visual prowess.

At the end of the presentation, Blade Runner 2099 was graced with a release window. The countdown starts now, with November 2026 the premiere window for this new Prime Video series.

7. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Debuts First Look

Another Prime Video series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, gave us a first major preview of Season 3. Despite a rocky first season, one that fans struggled to connect with and was rooted in early controversy, The Rings of Power managed to win audiences back in its second outing.

The extensive look at Season 3 shown at Comic-Con 2026 teased a much darker, grittier tone than previous seasons. A more familiar showing of Middle-earth that fans of the original movies and books will be accustomed to, as big bad Sauron’s influence continues to permeate the land.

On top of the preview, Prime Video also confirmed some exciting new cast members for Season 3. Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things) will take on the role of Celeborn, while Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible) will lend his voice to the character Barlog.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 will debut on Prime Video on November 11, 2026.

Image: Star Wars

8. Star Wars: Detours Finally Escapes the Vault After a Decade

It only took 14 years, but Seth Green’s long-lost Star Wars animated series, Star Wars: Detours, will finally be released.

Without a doubt one of the most surprising announcements from Comic-Con 2026, this animated series has long been rumoured for release, first unveiled at Star Wars Celebration back in 2012. Back when it was first announced, Star Wars: Detours was envisioned as a sillier, tongue-in-cheek show. Think The Simpsons or Futurama, but Star Wars.

Despite initial excitement for the show, Star Wars: Detours was cancelled after Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm. Until now, that is. Green confirmed the news during his panel appearance at Comic Con 2026.

The animated comedy will premiere as part of the opening of the new Inside the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. “There’s going to be a curation of episodes from that show on display for the public,” Green told the Comic-Con crowd, describing the project as “one of the greatest experiences” of his career.

9. Futurama Returns With Season 14 & Three New Specials

And speaking of Futurama; guess who’s back, back again?

In keeping with surprising animated series announcements, Futurama has been confirmed to return with Season 14. During their dedicated panel, Hulu announced three “XXXL-Sized” specials that will kick off after the new season finishes.

The synopsis for Season 14 of Futurama reveals: “The future is about to get a whole lot stranger! It’s a non-stop onslaught of swaggering space pirates, lab-grown meats, sexy scams… plus the shocking return of Dr Zoidberg’s lost love! You didn’t see that coming, before being told about it just now!”

Creator Matt Groening and showrunner and head writer David X. Cohen will be back, of course. Stars returning for season 14 include:

John DiMaggio

Billy West

Katey Sagal

Tress MacNeille

Maurice LaMarche

Lauren Tom

Phil Lamarr

David Herman

A trailer for Futurama Season 14 was shown, with an August 3, 2026 release date set.

10. Video Games Mark Their Territory at Comic-Con 2026

The centrepiece of Comic-Con has long been movies and television. Of course, there’s so much more on offer throughout the weekend, from comic books, collectibles and cosplay. However, Comic-Con 2026 had the largest video game presence we’ve ever seen.

While the medium may not have been a staple of the event previously, this year showed that it fits perfectly at Comic-Con and will likely only continue to grow its influence.

Marvel’s Wolverine had a huge showing, with Australian star Liam McIntyre holding down the fort as the new face of developer Insomniac’s Wolverine. Santa Monica Studios’ presentation was also impressive. God of War: Laufey was given a release date of February 16, 2027, and will be released exclusively for the PlayStation 5. Another God of War game starring Kratos was also announced at Comic-Con 2026, with these two titles set to be directly connected.

Other Video Games shown at Comic-Con 2026

Control: Resonant

Amazon Prime’s new Batman

Garfield: Escape from Monday

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Comic-Con 2026: The Final Verdict

From superheroes, sci-fi, fantasy epics and long-awaited reveals, Comic-Con 2026 was a constant wave of excitement. Now that the convention is wrapped up, it’s undeniable that the next 18 months of the entertainment world are going to be jam-packed. The sheer variety of announcements alone should leave everyone with at least one thing to be excited about. No matter what your pop culture vice is, there’s something for everyone.

If this year’s convention is anything to go by, there’s plenty to look forward to before we do it all again next year.

Comic Con 2026 FAQs