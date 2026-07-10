CURREX PickleballPRO Insoles: MLP’s Official Insole Partner

By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - News Updated: 10 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Pickleball has gone from retirement-village curiosity to the fastest-growing sport in the country, and it has brought a very unglamorous problem with it: sore feet, aching knees and the kind of stop-start lateral pounding that court shoes alone were never built to absorb. The players who spend all day on the court have quietly worked out the fix, and it is not a new pair of shoes.

It is the insole. CURREX is the Official Insole Partner of Major League Pickleball, which means the pros dinking and driving on the biggest stage in the sport are doing it on the same PickleballPRO footbed you can buy for $59.95. We dug into the specs, the pro endorsements and an independent 4.75 out of 5 review to see whether it earns the hype, or whether it is just a logo on a footbed.

CURREX PickleballPRO Insoles: The Specs

Price: $59.95 USD (flat across all sizes and arch profiles)

$59.95 USD (flat across all sizes and arch profiles) Arch profiles: Low, Medium and High (Dynamic Arch Technology)

Low, Medium and High (Dynamic Arch Technology) Sizes: XS to 2XL (Men’s 5 to 15 / Women’s 4.5 to 14)

XS to 2XL (Men’s 5 to 15 / Women’s 4.5 to 14) Grip: Anti-slip Super Grip surface for lateral control

Anti-slip Super Grip surface for lateral control Heel: Deep, decoupled heel cup for stability

Deep, decoupled heel cup for stability Cushioning: Dual-layer forefoot with energy return

Dual-layer forefoot with energy return Play life: Roughly 300 to 500 hours before replacement

Roughly 300 to 500 hours before replacement Best for: Pickleball, plus padel, tennis, racquetball and squash

Who CURREX PickleballPRO Insoles Are Built For

Pickleball puts unusual load through the feet: players cover a small court in short, explosive bursts, plant hard for overheads and slide sideways to cover the kitchen line, all on a hard, unforgiving surface. Most court shoes ship with a thin, generic insert that cannot keep pace with that movement pattern, which is why lateral slipping, arch fatigue and post-match soreness are common complaints among recreational and competitive players alike. CURREX designed the PickleballPRO range for exactly that gap, engineering the insole around the lateral, stop-start demands of the sport rather than adapting a generic running or walking insole.

CURREX PickleballPRO Insoles | Image: CURREX

Key Features of the CURREX PickleballPRO Insole

Every CURREX PickleballPRO insole is built around the brand’s Dynamic Arch Technology platform, the same biomechanical system CURREX uses across its running, tennis and golf lines, tuned here for pickleball’s shorter, sharper movements. The spec sheet:

Price: $59.95 USD per pair

$59.95 USD per pair Arch support: Dynamic Arch Technology in LOW, MEDIUM or HIGH profiles

Dynamic Arch Technology in LOW, MEDIUM or HIGH profiles Grip: Anti-slip Super Grip top layer for secure lateral movement

Anti-slip Super Grip top layer for secure lateral movement Cushioning: Dual-layer, dual-density cushioning with targeted forefoot energy return

Dual-layer, dual-density cushioning with targeted forefoot energy return Heel: Fully decoupled, high-impact heel cushioning to reduce joint stress

Fully decoupled, high-impact heel cushioning to reduce joint stress Breathability: Vented mesh top cover with premium foam for moisture management

Vented mesh top cover with premium foam for moisture management Sizing: XS to 2XL, covering men’s, women’s and youth court shoes

XS to 2XL, covering men’s, women’s and youth court shoes Endorsement: Official insole of Major League Pickleball

CURREX PickleballPRO Insoles | Image: CURREX

Trusted by Major League Pickleball Pros

CURREX became the official insole partner of Major League Pickleball in May 2024, an exclusive deal that puts PickleballPRO on the feet of every MLP athlete who chooses to wear it. Two touring pros put their name to it directly, per the official partnership announcement. Gabe Tardio, who plays for the St Louis Shock on the MLP and PPA tours, says the insoles give him the support, comfort and explosiveness he needs to compete at the top level. Utah Black Diamonds pro Allyce Jones puts it more bluntly: she can spend five-plus hours a day on court with no pain or ache thanks to her CURREX insoles. For a recreational player, that is the same arch support and lateral grip system used by athletes logging tournament-length matches back to back.

What Reviewers Say About the CURREX PickleballPRO

Pickleball Union’s product review manager Drew McCartt gave the CURREX PickleballPRO a 4.75 out of 5 rating after testing the medium profile insole across multiple indoor sessions. He found the fit felt almost custom made within the first hour, with the contoured heel cup and arch working together to stop the lateral foot movement inside his shoe that had bothered him before. Most notably, he reported no post-match cramping or toe soreness, a common complaint among players who spend long sessions on hard court. CURREX rates the PickleballPRO insole for 300 to 500 hours of play before the cushioning starts to flatten out, and the insoles are hand wash only.

Choosing Your CURREX PickleballPRO Profile

CURREX sells the PickleballPRO insole in three arch heights, LOW, MEDIUM and HIGH, so the right pick depends on your natural arch rather than your skill level. Players with a flatter foot tend to do best in the low or medium profile, while a higher, more rigid arch usually calls for the high profile to avoid the insole collapsing under load. If you are unsure, CURREX medium profile insole is the brand’s default recommendation and the version most reviewers, including Pickleball Union, tested first.

CURREX PickleballPRO FAQs

Ready to try a pair? Grab the CURREX PickleballPRO insoles before your next tournament weekend.