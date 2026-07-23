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Garmin cirqa smart band 5
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Garmin’s First Screenless Band Keeps Tracking When the Watch Comes Off

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • Garmin’s first screen-free smart band tracks health, sleep and fitness data through the Garmin Connect app
  • CIRQA offers up to 10 days of battery life and supports more than 80 activities
  • Australian pricing is set at AUD$299, with no mandatory subscription required for core tracking

Garmin, alongside several other tech companies, has spent a while squeezing more training data out of the wearables on our wrists. With screens aplenty and apps up the wazzoo, everything you might need for a workout, marathon training or a good night’s sleep is available with a tap, swipe or button press. Its new CIRQA Smart Band takes a different approach. It just collects the data.

Priced at AUD$299 and available to order in Australia from 24 July, CIRQA is Garmin’s first screen-free smart band. There’s no display, no notifications and no reason to keep checking it throughout the day. Instead, it tracks health, sleep and activity data in the background before sending everything to the Garmin Connect app.

No mandatory subscription is required for the core tracking features, either. That gives it a cost-effective leg up on Whoop‘s membership model and devices such as the Oura Ring 5, where much of the useful insight remains tied to an ongoing fee.

Garmin cirqa smart band 11/3
Garmin CIRQA Smart Band in Black, Captain Blue, Mauve and French Grey | Image: Garmin

When the Garmin Watch Comes Off

No screen, no fees, and yet the most interesting part about CIRQA is how it slots into Garmin’s broader catalogue, complementing its existing smartwatches rather than trying to replace them.

Already own a Forerunner? Take it for a run, then let CIRQA handle the hours when you don’t want a screen strapped to your wrist. The fabric band can be worn around the wrist or upper arm, making it a low-profile option for sleep, work and passive tracking throughout the day.

It records familiar Garmin metrics including heart rate, Body Battery, stress, Pulse Ox and skin temperature. Sleep tracking covers stages, a sleep score, HRV, respiration and naps, while training features include readiness, VO2 max, training status and recovery time.

The band also automatically detects a variety of activities and can manually track more than 80 through Garmin Connect. A single side button can be assigned to a favourite activity, while outdoor runs, rides and walks use connected GPS from a paired smartphone.

And with up to 10 days of battery life, it won’t be begging for the charger every other night.

Garmin cirqa smart band 61/4
Garmin CIRQA Smart Band in Black | Image: Garmin

The Subscription Is Optional

The screenless format makes Whoop the obvious comparison, but CIRQA’s strongest pitch may be to people already inside Garmin’s ecosystem.

Garmin is chasing a little of Apple‘s “it just works” magic, letting users swap devices without breaking the flow of data inside Connect.

That doesn’t mean Garmin has abandoned subscriptions altogether. Garmin Connect+ still places selected coaching, nutrition and AI-powered features behind an optional paywall. Unlike Oura, where many of the deeper insights that justify the hardware sit behind a membership, CIRQA’s core health, sleep and fitness tracking remains available without one.

So for AUD$299, you get a functional tracker with optional Garmin extras, all without another annual bill arriving later.

Garmin CIRQA – Key Specs

  • Price: AUD$299
  • Battery life: Up to 10 days
  • Display: None
  • Sizes: S–M and L–XL
  • Colours: Black, Captain Blue, French Grey and Mauve
  • Activity tracking: More than 80 activities
  • GPS: Connected GPS via a paired smartphone
  • Wear options: Wrist or upper arm
  • App: Garmin Connect
  • Subscription: Not required for core tracking; Garmin Connect+ remains optional

The Garmin CIRQA Smart Band will be available to order in Australia from 24 July.

Shop the CIRQA at Garmin

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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