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WHOOP 5.0 band alongside the Robinhood Platinum Card with the WHOOP and Robinhood logos
HEALTH & FITNESSTECH

WHOOP Peak Membership is Now a Robinhood Platinum Card Perk, Device Included

Mr Scott Purcell, CFA
By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - News

Updated:

Readtime: 7 min

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WHOOP has spent the better part of a decade convincing people to pay a yearly membership for a screenless band that tells them how badly they slept. Robinhood has just made that easier to justify for a narrow group of Americans.

The two companies announced a partnership on 22 July, 2026 that gives Robinhood Platinum Card cardholders a complimentary annual WHOOP Peak membership with the device included, delivered as a statement credit and valued at up to $239. Robinhood lists the benefit as running through the end of 2027.

Two things to get out of the way first. The Platinum Card is a United States product, issued by Coastal Community Bank, and it carries a $695 annual fee, so this is a perk on a premium card rather than a free lunch. It is also not available in Australia. The WHOOP membership is, which is the part worth reading on for everyone who does not bank with Robinhood.

The other thing worth knowing is how WHOOP sells its hardware. The band is bundled into the membership rather than sold separately, so the yearly price you see is the whole cost and the device arrives with it. WHOOP splits that into three membership tiers, and Robinhood is covering the middle one.

See WHOOP membership options

For a Robinhood Platinum cardholder the sum is straightforward. The WHOOP Peak membership is one of several wellness credits stacked onto a card with a $695 annual fee, alongside a Function Health membership, Amazon One Medical and an Eight Sleep credit, and Robinhood puts the card’s total annual benefit value above $3,000. Whether that clears the fee depends entirely on how much of it you use, and that is a question for your own spending rather than ours. For everyone else, and for every reader in Australia, the partnership reads mostly as a signal: WHOOP is pushing into partnerships and enterprise rather than selling one band at a time, and its own pricing has not moved. If you want one, you still buy it from WHOOP. Membership prices and card benefits verified on whoop.com and robinhood.com on 24 July 2026.

At a Glance

  • The tier Robinhood is covering: Peak
  • The cheapest way in: One
  • The most hardware for your money: Life
Whoop peak plan
Peak | Image: WHOOP

1. WHOOP Peak

WHOOP Peak sits in the middle of the range and is the one attached to the Robinhood benefit. It carries everything in the entry tier and adds the longevity and stress tooling: Healthspan with a WHOOP age reading, Pace of Aging, a Health Monitor that raises alerts when your metrics drift, and a real time Stress Monitor. In the box you get the WHOOP 5.0 device, the wireless PowerPack and an Onyx SuperKnit band. WHOOP also offers a one month free trial on this tier with a certified pre-owned 5.0 device.

  • Price: $239 per year
  • Device: WHOOP 5.0, 14+ day battery
  • In the box: Wireless PowerPack, Onyx SuperKnit band
  • Adds over One: Healthspan and Pace of Aging, Health Monitor alerts, real time Stress Monitor
  • Warranty: Lifetime warranty while the membership is active
Start a WHOOP Peak membership
Whoop one plan
One | Image: WHOOP

2. WHOOP One

WHOOP One is the entry tier at $199 a year and runs the same 5.0 hardware as Peak, so the difference is software rather than the band on your wrist. You get Sleep, Strain and Recovery scores, personalised coaching, VO2 Max and heart rate zones, and Women’s Hormonal Insights. The box is slightly plainer: a basic wired charger and a Jet Black CoreKnit band instead of the wireless PowerPack. You can move up to Peak or Life at any point and pay the difference prorated, and upgrading from One sends you a new device.

  • Price: $199 per year
  • Device: WHOOP 5.0, 14+ day battery
  • In the box: Basic wired charger, Jet Black CoreKnit band
  • Core metrics: Sleep, Strain and Recovery scores, VO2 Max, heart rate zones
  • Upgrades: Switch to Peak or Life any time, charged prorated
Compare WHOOP One
Whoop life plan
Life | Image: WHOOP

3. WHOOP Life

WHOOP Life is the only tier that changes the device. At $359 a year it swaps the 5.0 for the WHOOP MG, which unlocks Blood Pressure Insights for wellness, a Heart Screener with ECG readings and on demand AFib detection on top of everything in Peak. It ships with the wireless PowerPack and a Titanium SuperKnit Luxe band. WHOOP notes that ECG is a medically regulated feature, is not available in every region, and is not intended for users under 22 or for anyone with a pacemaker or other implanted electronic device.

  • Price: $359 per year
  • Device: WHOOP MG, 14+ day battery
  • In the box: Wireless PowerPack, Titanium SuperKnit Luxe band
  • Adds over Peak: Blood Pressure Insights, Heart Screener with ECG, on demand AFib detection
  • Restrictions: ECG is regionally regulated and not for users under 22
See what WHOOP Life adds
What a WHOOP Peak membership ships with: the 5.0 device, wireless PowerPack and the Healthspan screen
What a WHOOP Peak membership ships with: the 5.0 device, wireless PowerPack and the Healthspan screen | Image: WHOOP

How to Choose a WHOOP Tier

One and Peak run identical hardware, so the decision between them is not about the band. It is about whether the longevity and stress layer is worth $40 a year to you. If you want a recovery and training tool, WHOOP One does that job. If you want WHOOP to also track how your baseline is drifting over months, Peak is the tier that reports it.

WHOOP Life is a different proposition because it changes the device to the WHOOP MG and adds the cardiovascular features. That is the tier to look at if the appeal is health monitoring rather than training load, and it is the only one where the regional restrictions on ECG matter.

All three WHOOP memberships include a lifetime warranty while the membership is active, 24/7 member support and a 30 day window to return the device for a full refund minus shipping. WHOOP lists memberships as HSA and FSA eligible in the United States, and a membership starts when you pair the device or 30 days after it ships, whichever comes first.

The Robinhood perk is a useful add-on if you already hold the card, but it is not the only way in. Every tier is sold directly, the device is included in the yearly price, and you can compare the three WHOOP memberships side by side before you commit.

Explore all WHOOP membership tiers

WHOOP Peak Membership FAQs

What is included in a WHOOP Peak membership?

A WHOOP Peak membership costs $239 a year and includes the WHOOP 5.0 device, a wireless PowerPack and an Onyx SuperKnit band, plus Healthspan and Pace of Aging, Health Monitor alerts and a real time Stress Monitor on top of the core Sleep, Strain and Recovery scores.

How do Robinhood Platinum Card holders get WHOOP?

Robinhood lists a complimentary WHOOP Peak membership with hardware included as a Platinum Card benefit, delivered as a statement credit and valued at up to $239 a year. Robinhood says the offer is available to cardholders through the end of 2027.

How much does WHOOP cost without the card?

WHOOP One starts at $199 a year, WHOOP Peak at $239 a year and WHOOP Life at $359 a year. Every tier includes the device, so the hardware is not a separate purchase.

Is the Robinhood Platinum Card available in Australia?

No. The Robinhood Platinum Card is a United States product issued by Coastal Community Bank, so the WHOOP benefit only reaches US cardholders. WHOOP memberships are sold in Australia and are bought directly from WHOOP.

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Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

Co-Founder

Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

Scott Purcell CFA is Co-Founder and Director of Man of Many, Australia’s largest men’s lifestyle publisher and the nation’s first 100% carbon-neutral, Climate Active certified digital media brand. Since launching the site from a spare bedroom in 2012, he has ...

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