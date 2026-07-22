Get to the Chopper: Introducing the Bell & Ross BR-03 Helipad

By Rob Edwards - News Updated: 22 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The world of aviation has long been a potent source of inspiration for Bell & Ross’ unique take on watches. Unmistakable as the timepieces that resemble cockpit instruments, the French watchmaker’s creations are proudly worn by aviators (and aviation enthusiasts) all over the globe.

The brand’s latest effort continues this tradition, but does so with a twist. Swapping out winged aircraft for the kind with rotors, the AUD$7,400 BR-03 Helipad is a celebration of whirlybirds everywhere. With a dial that boasts a helicopter sitting upon a helipad (as the name suggests) and is integrated into the time-telling mechanism, it’s the kind of playful release that makes up an important part of the brand’s DNA.

This limited edition of 500 pieces also boasts a bold splash of yellow across its dial and accompanying strap, making it a piece that will undoubtedly stand out in a crowded room, or perhaps a crowded airport would be more appropriate.

Bell & Ross BR-03 Helipad Watch | Image: Bell & Ross

Bell & Ross BR-03 Helipad Key Specs:

Reference: BR03A-HE-CE/SRB

BR03A-HE-CE/SRB Case Diameter: 41 mm

41 mm Case Thickness: 10.6 mm

10.6 mm Case Material: Micro-blasted black ceramic

Micro-blasted black ceramic Water Resistance: 100 m

100 m Movement: BR-CAL.327

BR-CAL.327 Power Reserve: 54 hours

54 hours Strap: Yellow rubber and black synthetic fabric

Yellow rubber and black synthetic fabric Price: AUD$7,400

Bell & Ross BR-03 Helipad Watch | Image: Bell & Ross

Time Flies

For any helicopter pilots out there, you owe it to yourself to wear this watch. Inspired by the rotation of choppers and their blades, it’s powered by the automatic calibre BR-CAL.327, displaying the hours on a rotating yellow disc that encircles the helicopter, the minutes via the aircraft’s fuselage, and the seconds by its spinning airfoils.

It’s really quite spectacular when you see it in motion, and refreshingly intuitive in a world where novel approaches to communicating time can frequently come across as laboured and confusing.

The watch falls within Bell & Ross’ Flight Instruments collection, which always takes a distinct approach to watch displays, even within the brand’s already aviation-aligned catalogue. Like previous releases that have nodded to arcraft instruments such as the magnetic compass, gyroscope, and radio compass, to name a few, the BR-03 Helipad continues the brand’s authentic link to the aeronautical world.

Daring or Dapper?

As mentioned, the BR-03 Helipad comes with a bright yellow rubber strap, which is designed to recall the visual identity of air rescue. It’s a perfect complement to the timepiece’s bold dial.

However, an eye-catching strap can’t always deliver the kind of versatility many wearers require (unless they’re particularly daring), so Bell & Ross has also included a second strap made from black synthetic fabric. Delivering a more technical look, it offers a comparatively understated aesthetic without diminishing any of the watch’s singular character.

The BR-03 Helipad is available now for AUD$7,400, but get in quick as only 500 of these watches will be produced. To secure yours, visit your local Bell & Ross boutique or click the link below.