3 Reasons Your New Favourite Whiskey Should Actually Be a Tequila

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For the Man of Many team and a large portion of our readers, a fondness for whiskey comes with the territory. We enjoy it neat, on the rocks, and as part of a delicious cocktail as often as we can (within reason, of course).

However, there’s nothing fun about playing it safe all the time. So, we also relish the opportunity to step outside the reliable and familiar barrel-aged expressions and carefully crafted blends to discover new experiences. For those willing to explore, there are exceptional alternatives to be found beyond the whiskey world that still echo much of what we love about it, all while delivering an invigorating twist on that experience.

Enter 1800 Añejo. This dark sipping spirit possesses a rich and complex flavour profile that can be used in all sorts of mouth-watering ways. It may not be an obvious choice for those who exclusively tread the whiskey aisle at their local spirits proprietor, but it’s proved a welcome addition to the Man of Many bar cart and a sophisticated alternative to our considerable whiskey collection.

1800 Añejo | Image: 1800 Tequila

3 Whiskey Cocktails with a New Tequila Twist

Like whiskey, 1800 Añejo is a brilliantly flexible spirit that handily lends itself to all kinds of cocktails. That versatility is no accident. Backed by more than 150 years of tequila-making heritage and craftsmanship, 1800 has refined the art of exceptional tequila over generations. The result? An aged tequila with a depth and complexity that will have whiskey lovers feeling right at home.

A key part of how 1800 Añejo achieves such an enthralling flavour comes from the minimum of 14 months it spends within new American and French oak barrels — a process that will sound familiar to any whiskey aficionado. It results in a well-rounded flavour profile that’s deep and luxurious, pairing notes of oak and toffee vanilla with a peppery, spiced finish.

Beyond its properties as an enjoyable neat sipper, it’s a phenomenal foundation for all kinds of cocktails that would normally call for whiskey. Here are three we highly recommend you give a try.

1800 Añejo Old Fashioned | Image: 1800 Tequila

1800 Añejo Old Fashioned

A refreshing new interpretation of a familiar cocktail, the 1800 Añejo Old Fashioned reimagines a classic whiskey cocktail using the rich, layered character of aged tequila, creating an elevated twist that’s comfortingly familiar and stimulatingly unexpected.

Ingredients:

60 ml of 1800 Añejo

15 ml of agave syrup

3 dashes of aromatic bitters

Ice

1 x orange peel

Steps:

Add 60 ml of 1800 Añejo, 15 ml of agave syrup, and 3 dashes of aromatic bitters to a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange peel and enjoy!

1800 Añejo Sour | Image: 1800 Tequila

1800 Añejo Sour

A sophisticated update on the classic whiskey sour, this cocktail delivers the smooth, sweet flavours we love from the original, with the wonderfully warming addition of oak and toffee vanilla notes that send it soaring.

Ingredients:

60 ml of 1800 Añejo

15 ml of pear nectar

15 ml of honey syrup

15 ml of lemon juice

4 x cardamom pods

1 x egg white

1 x star anise

Steps:

Add 4 cardamom pods and 15 ml of honey syrup to a cocktail shaker and gently crush the cardamom pods. Add 60 ml of 1800 Añejo, 15 ml of pear nectar, 15 ml of lemon juice, and 1 egg white. Dry-shake vigorously for 30 seconds to build foam. Add ice, shake again until chilled, then strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with star anise.

Gold Rush Cocktail | Image: Cookist

1800 Añejo Gold Rush

Traditionally, a three-ingredient cocktail made with bourbon, fresh lemon juice, and honey syrup, this adds apricot liquor and 1800 Añejo for a richer, more contemporary take.

Ingredients:

60 ml of 1800 Añejo

30 ml of fresh lemon juice

15 ml of honey syrup

15 ml of apricot liqueur

Steps:

Add the 60 ml of 1800 Añejo, 30 ml of fresh lemon juice, 15 ml of honey syrup, and 15 ml of apricot liqueur to a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously until the outside of the shaker is frosty. Strain the mixture into a glass over a large ice cube.

1800 Añejo | Image: 1800 Tequila

Try Something New

The next time you can’t decide which whiskey you’re in the mood for, consider that you might not be in the mood for a whiskey at all.

1800 Añejo offers a depth and richness of flavour that’s easy for whiskey fans to appreciate, while still bringing something new to the table. If you’ve found yourself tiring of the same old drinks and you’d like to expand your palate beyond the delights of the whiskey aisle, 1800 Añejo is the answer.

As the recipes above prove, you don’t even need to reinvent the wheel. Just swap in this delicious dark spirit the next time you make an old fashioned, whiskey sour, gold rush, or any other whiskey-based cocktail. You’ll find yourself an unabashed tequila fan by the end of the first sip.