Tequila
DRINKS

6 Extra Añejo Tequilas to Drink if You Love Whisky

Christopher Osburn
By Christopher Osburn - News

Published:

Readtime: 6 min

If you’re a whisky drinker and you’ve never tried tequila, you’re missing out on some exceptional, nuanced expressions.

Perhaps you had a bad experience during your university years, or you simply think of tequila as something you throw back or throw into a margarita jug. Whatever the reason, it’s time to change your perception of this Mexican-made spirit. No, we’re not talking about bottom-shelf blanco tequilas here either, as there’s a whole world of tequila beyond the un-aged (or lightly aged) version of this agave-based spirit. Whisky drinkers can enjoy a nice reposado or even a complex añejo tequila, but if you’re really looking for a nice sipper on par with your favourite single malt Scotch whisky or bourbon in terms of complexity and age, you’ll opt for the extra añejo tequilas.

These extra añejo tequilas have been matured for a minimum of three years (and sometimes much longer) in charred oak barrels. This results in a balanced, complex spirit that carries many whisky-adjacent flavours, such as toasted vanilla, caramelised sugar, oak, dried fruits, and spice, as well as roasted agave and other fruity notes. Now that you’ve learned a little bit about the appeal of extra añejo tequilas, it’s time to find a few bottles to add to your home bar cart.

Don fulano imperial extra añejo tequila
Don Fulano Imperial Extra Añejo Tequila | Image: Supplied

1. Don Fulano Imperial Extra Añejo Tequila

Price: from AUD$280

To say that this extra añejo tequila is indulgent and whisky-like is an absolute understatement. Matured for a minimum of 5 years (with some older batches mixed in) in French oak barrels, it’s finished in Oloroso sherry casks. Your sensory experience begins with a nose of candied nuts, fresh leather, pipe tobacco, cocoa, and vanilla beans. The palate is a symphony of flavours, including dried fruits, roasted agave, sticky toffee pudding, wintry spices, vanilla, and oak. The finish is long, lingers, and ends with a mix of roasted agave, caramel, and light spices.

Brand: Don Fulano
NOM: 1146
ABV: 40%
Age: 5+ Years
Best for: The Sherry-Cask Scotch enthusiast.

Shop at Kent Street Cellars
Shop at Camperdown Cellars
Cascahuín extra añejo tequila
Cascahuín Extra Añejo Tequila | Image: Supplied

2. Cascahuín Extra Añejo Tequila

Price: from AUD$315

Cascahuin Extra Añejo Tequila is an additive-free, 100% blue weber agave spirit crafted from mature agave cooked in brick ovens and fermented in stainless steel. It’s matured for 4 years in used American white oak bourbon barrels, resulting in a 43% ABV (86-proof) tequila that begins with a nose of tropical fruits, roasted agave, toasted vanilla beans, grapefruit, and oak. Sipping it reveals notes of clover honey, cocoa, candied nuts, caramel, roasted agave, gentle spices, and oaky wood. The finish is long, warm, and lingering, ending with a gentle mix of agave sweetness, oak, and baking spices.

Brand: Cascahuín
NOM: 1123
ABV: 43%
Age: 4 Years
Best for: Bourbon purists who value transparency.

Shop at The Oak Barrel
Shop at The Wine Providore
Arette gran clase extra añejo tequila
Arette Gran Clase Extra Añejo Tequila | Image: Supplied

3. Arette Gran Clase Extra Añejo Tequila

Price: from AUD$285

This small batch tequila was produced by El Llano distillery (NOM 1109) in Jalisco, Mexico. It’s a 100% estate-grown Blue Weber agave-based extra añejo tequila that spent between three and four years maturing in ex-bourbon casks. This creates an exceptional expression that will appeal to whisky drinkers, beginning with its nose of dried fruit, vegetal roasted agave, caramelised sugar, dark chocolate, oak, and vanilla. The palate is centred on toasted vanilla beans, coffee beans, cocoa, roasted agave, butterscotch, and charred oak. Lastly, the finish is a balanced, warm mix of oak, fruit, and baking spices.

Brand: Arette
NOM: 1109
ABV: 38% – 43% (Batch dependent)
Age: 3–4 Years
Best for: Those who appreciate the nuance of single-barrel picks.

Shop at Barrel & Batch
Shop at The Wine Providore
Código 1530 origen extra añejo tequila
Código 1530 Origen Extra Añejo Tequila | Image: Supplied

4. Código 1530 Origen Extra Añejo Tequila

Price: from AUD$569

Fans of whisky will love the aromas and flavours of Codigo 1530 Origen Extra Añejo Tequila. This balanced, nuanced tequila is matured for a full six years in French White Oak Napa Valley Cabernet wine barrels. This creates a sublime sipping tequila that begins with a nose of roasted agave, brown sugar, honeyed nuts, toffee, and oak. The palate is a mix of flavours, including prunes, pipe tobacco, vanilla beans, butterscotch, baking spices, and charred oak. The finish is pleasantly dry and warm, ending with wine tannins, oak, and spices.

Brand: Código 1530
NOM: 1616
ABV: 40%
Age: 6 Years
Best for: The collector looking for age and elegance.

Shop at Barrel & Batch
Shop at Bourbon Brothers
G4 7 year old extra añejo tequila
G4 7 Year Old Extra Añejo Tequila | Image: Supplied

5. G4 7 Year Old Extra Añejo Tequila

Price: from AUD$1,000

While many tequila-makers opt to age their tequilas in ex-bourbon or even French oak barrels, the folks at G4 decided to age their G4 Extra Añejo Tequila for a minimum of three years (often longer) in ex-Tennessee whiskey barrels. It all begins with scents of caramelised sugar, treacle, vanilla beans, roasted agave, orange peels, and oak. The palate is centred on flavours like raisins, candied nuts, cracked black pepper, vanilla, toffee, and oak. Finally, the finish is long, warm, and ends with pleasant, lingering notes of winter spices, citrus peels, and oak.

Brand: G4
NOM: 1579
ABV: 40%
Age: 7 Years
Best for: Fans of Tennessee Whiskey and mineral-forward spirits.

Shop at Kent Street Cellars
Shop at Market Wine Store
José cuervo reserva de la familia extra añejo tequila
José Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo Tequila | Image: Supplied

6. José Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo Tequila

Price: from AUD$220

There are few names more well-known in the tequila world than Jose Cuervo. You can’t go wrong with any of its myriad expressions. But if you want something that appeals to whisky drinkers, you’ll opt for Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo Tequila. Matured for a minimum of three years in a combination of American and French oak casks, it opens with a nose of cinnamon candy, dried fruits, candied nuts, and roasted agave. Sipping it reveals flavours like cracked black pepper, charred oak, butterscotch, vanilla beans, and dark chocolate. The finish is mellow and warm, ending with a balanced flourish of baking spices, oak, and caramel candy.

Brand: Jose Cuervo
NOM: 1122
ABV: 40%
Age: 3+ Years (Blend)
Best for: The “Big Label” lover who wants the gold standard.

Shop at Kent Street Cellars
Shop at Nicks

Christopher Osburn

Contributor

Christopher Osburn

Christopher Osburn is a pop culture, travel, food, and drinks writer located in New York. He's been writing professionally since 2006 when he got a job as a beer columnist at his local newspaper. Since then, the culture and drinks ...

More about Christopher
