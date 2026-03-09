Bremont’s ‘Felix the Cat’ Collab: An Aviator’s Watch with a Dash of Mischief

By Rob Edwards - News Published: 9 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Bremont’s latest release is a curious one. The British watchmaker has partnered with one of animation’s original icons to create the Bremont Altitude MB Meteor ‘Felix the Cat’, a playful, limited-edition version of its aviation watch that captures the cartoon cat’s signature sense of mischief while remaining true to the brand’s rugged, military-inspired DNA.

Adding the famous feline to last year’s iteration of the Altitude MB Meteor (the most high-specced and streamlined in the line’s 16 years of production), it’s an unexpected release, but a quirky one that makes quite a bit of sense for those who know the history of Felix the Cat.

Bremont Altitude MB Meteor ‘Felix the Cat’ bracelet and strap variations | Image: Supplied

Bremont Altitude MB Meteor ‘Felix the Cat’ Key Specs:

Case Diameter: 42 mm

42 mm Case Thickness: 12.23 mm

12.23 mm Case Material: Titanium

Titanium Caseback: Open with ‘Felix the Cat’ detailing

Open with ‘Felix the Cat’ detailing Dial: Black with ‘Felix the Cat’ detailing at 6 o’clock

Black with ‘Felix the Cat’ detailing at 6 o’clock Strap: Quick-release DLC-coated titanium bracelet, or quick-release black rubber and leather-embossed strap.

Quick-release DLC-coated titanium bracelet, or quick-release black rubber and leather-embossed strap. Movement: BB14-AH

BB14-AH Frequency: 28,800 bph

28,800 bph Power Reserve: 68 hours

68 hours Water Resistance: 100 metres

100 metres Edition: Limited to 500 pieces

Limited to 500 pieces Price: AUD$10,350 (with bracelet), AUD$9,750 (with strap)

Bremont Altitude MB Meteor ‘Felix the Cat’ | Image: Supplied

The Cat’s Out of the Bag

For those unfamiliar, Felix was created by American animator Otto Messmer and Australian cartoonist Pat Sullivan. He made his debut on November 9, 1919, almost a full decade before Mickey Mouse, and enjoyed enormous popularity throughout the 1920s.

So why does a Felix the Cat collaboration make sense for Bremont? Well, Felix became closely associated with U.S. Navy aviation squadrons in the late ‘20s, with he most notable of these being the VFA-31 (also known as the “Tomcatters”), on whose insignia Felix is featured to this day.

As such, Felix has all the necessary military bona fides to adorn a watch made with fighter pilots in mind — the MB series is specifically designed to withstand the punishing procedures used in testing Martin-Baker aircraft ejection seats.

Bremont Altitude MB Meteor ‘Felix the Cat’ | Image: Supplied

Case and Dial

Whether you’re a fan of Felix the Cat or not, there’s no denying the appeal of Bremont’s aerospace-inspired, three-part Trip-Tick case construction in 42-mm sizing. This is particularly true when, as here, the case is realised in handsome and durable Grade 2 Titanium with a tactical “stealth black” DLC finish.

This stealthy aesthetic continues with the dial, which could come across like a rather serious affair if not for the presence of Felix the Cat, who’s depicted running away cheekily with the 6 o’clock numeral. Despite his efforts, that, along with all the other numbers and indexes, still boasts high-grade white Super-LumiNova (blue emission), maximising readability and clarity.

Running around the dial, the bi-directional rotating inner bezel is operated by the roto-click mechanism, which can be adjusted using the Titanium DLC knurled 4 o’clock crown, which is a signature of the Bremont MB design.

Elsewhere, the release retains the MB’s famed ‘ejection’ pull handle at the tip of the seconds hand, adorned in vibrant yellow and black. The minute track boasts the same yellow. Both of these provide welcome accents against the rest of the watch’s black palette, while acting as a fitting nod to flight safety equipment.

Bremont Altitude MB Meteor ‘Felix the Cat’ display caseback | Image: Supplied

Movement

Despite the cartoon character adorning its dial, the inside of the Altitude MB Meteor ‘Felix the Cat’ is serious business. It’s powered by Bremont’s BB14-AH movement, which is built on a Le Joux Perret calibre, and features 24 jewels, as well as a 68-hour power reserve. The movement is suspended within a flexible rubber mount to absorb shocks and minimise impacts, while soft-iron shielding provides protection from powerful magnetic fields.

To get a closer look at the inner workings, the open caseback reveals the movements finishing in gunmetal grey with Geneva Stripes, although the Felix the Cat motif is just as likely to catch your eye.

Bremont Altitude MB Meteor ‘Felix the Cat’ | Image: Supplied

Pricing and Availability

The Bremont Altitude MB Meteor ‘Felix the Cat’ is limited to 500 pieces and comes with the choice of a quick-release DLC-coated titanium bracelet or a quick-release black rubber and leather-embossed strap. The former will set you back AUD$10,350, while the latter is AUD$9,750. Both are available for purchase now.

Whether you were already a fan of Felix the Cat or just encountering him here for the first time, this release is a worthy collaboration between a brand with aviation in its DNA and a creation that has been a mascot for military pilots for the best part of a century. Discover more via the Bremont website below.