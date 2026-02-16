The Wind Up – Watch News #346

Welcome to the latest edition of the Wind Up, our regular series where we highlight the latest watch news and new drops. In this edition, we’ll be featuring a range of new watches from some pretty esteemed watchmakers, including pieces from Vacheron Constantin, Audemars Piguet and Amin Strom. Happy reading!

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Tourbillon

Vacheron continues to lead the charge, this time taking its very well received Overseas Tourbillon to new heights. Encased in titanium and paired with a matching titanium bracelet, the newest Overseas Tourbillon reference sports a beautiful deep red dial, perhaps the finest rendition of the collection’s flagship model.

The enormous tourbillon window with the Maltese Cross bears witness to a level of finishing akin to the best of them. Geneva Seal through and through. But beyond its impeccable finishing is a well-thought-out, well-executed and supremely brilliant product that can go toe-to-toe with the best of them.

Brand: Vacheron Constantin

Vacheron Constantin Model: Overseas Tourbillon

Overseas Tourbillon Reference: 6000V/210T-H179

6000V/210T-H179 Diameter: 42.50mm

42.50mm Thickness: 10.39mm

10.39mm Material : Titanium

: Titanium Movement: Calibre 2160

Calibre 2160 Power Reserve: 80 hours

80 hours Price: To be confirmed

Audemars Piguet Neo Frame Jumping Hour

I really, really like the direction Audemars Piguet is going. Adventurous, creative and willing to push the envelope (in all the right ways). Inspired by a model from 1929, the Neo Frame Jumping Hour pushes the maison right into the spotlight, shining a very bright light on what could be a tide-changing reference.

Jumping dials and obscure case shapes are all the rage right now, and with the Neo Frame Jumping Hour I truly feel that Audemars Piguet has banged that proverbial hammer on the proverbial nail head. Stunner.

Brand: Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet Model: Neo Frame Jumping Hour

Neo Frame Jumping Hour Reference: 15245OR.OO.D206VE.01

15245OR.OO.D206VE.01 Diameter: 32.60mm

32.60mm Thickness: 8.80mm

8.80mm Material : Pink gold

: Pink gold Movement: Calibre 7122

Calibre 7122 Power Reserve: 52 hours

52 hours Price: CHF56,300

Armin Strom Dual Time GMT Resonance Rose Gold

With the new Armin Strom Dual Time GMT Resonance Rose Gold we have everything that we all know and love about the reference, except with a lux aesthetic. The resonance capabilities of the Armin Strom Dual Time GMT Resonance Rose Gold are supreme, and with only a few other pieces to contend with, competition is fierce.

But in this new model, the pairing of the warm rose gold with a dark dial complete with an array of finishings makes for a compelling package. And at 39mm, the Armin Strom Dual Time GMT Resonance Rose Gold sits right in that Goldilocks sweet spot of wearability.

Brand: Armin Strom

Armin Strom Model: Dual Time GMT Resonance Rose Gold

Dual Time GMT Resonance Rose Gold Reference: –

– Diameter: 39mm

39mm Thickness: 9.05mm

9.05mm Material : Rose gold

: Rose gold Movement: Calibre ARF22

Calibre ARF22 Power Reserve: 42 hours

42 hours Price: CHF56,300 (Limited to 50 pieces)

Bremont Terra Nova 38 Jumping Hour Stealth Black

Like Audemars Piguet, Bremont continues to explore the phenomenon of jumping dials and weird case shapes with the Terra Nova 38 Jumping Hour Stealth Black. Okay, this might not be completely comparable, nor is the Terra Nova new. But what the Terra Nova 38 Jumping Hour Stealth Black is, is an attempt to imbue some stealth modernity in a rather historic piece.

Encased in black DLC coated stainless steel, the Terra Nova 38 Jumping Hour Stealth Black is about as inconspicuous as they come. From afar you could be looking at some kind of smartwatch, thanks to its absent dial and super small time apertures. Not for everyone, a touch pricy but hey, it’s still a pretty cool piece.