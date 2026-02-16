The Wind Up – Watch News #346

Published:
Welcome to the latest edition of the Wind Up, our regular series where we highlight the latest watch news and new drops. In this edition, we’ll be featuring a range of new watches from some pretty esteemed watchmakers, including pieces from Vacheron Constantin, Audemars Piguet and Amin Strom. Happy reading!
Vacheron Constantin Overseas Tourbillon
Vacheron continues to lead the charge, this time taking its very well received Overseas Tourbillon to new heights. Encased in titanium and paired with a matching titanium bracelet, the newest Overseas Tourbillon reference sports a beautiful deep red dial, perhaps the finest rendition of the collection’s flagship model.
The enormous tourbillon window with the Maltese Cross bears witness to a level of finishing akin to the best of them. Geneva Seal through and through. But beyond its impeccable finishing is a well-thought-out, well-executed and supremely brilliant product that can go toe-to-toe with the best of them.
- Brand: Vacheron Constantin
- Model: Overseas Tourbillon
- Reference: 6000V/210T-H179
- Diameter: 42.50mm
- Thickness: 10.39mm
- Material: Titanium
- Movement: Calibre 2160
- Power Reserve: 80 hours
- Price: To be confirmed
Audemars Piguet Neo Frame Jumping Hour
I really, really like the direction Audemars Piguet is going. Adventurous, creative and willing to push the envelope (in all the right ways). Inspired by a model from 1929, the Neo Frame Jumping Hour pushes the maison right into the spotlight, shining a very bright light on what could be a tide-changing reference.
Jumping dials and obscure case shapes are all the rage right now, and with the Neo Frame Jumping Hour I truly feel that Audemars Piguet has banged that proverbial hammer on the proverbial nail head. Stunner.
- Brand: Audemars Piguet
- Model: Neo Frame Jumping Hour
- Reference: 15245OR.OO.D206VE.01
- Diameter: 32.60mm
- Thickness: 8.80mm
- Material: Pink gold
- Movement: Calibre 7122
- Power Reserve: 52 hours
- Price: CHF56,300
Armin Strom Dual Time GMT Resonance Rose Gold
With the new Armin Strom Dual Time GMT Resonance Rose Gold we have everything that we all know and love about the reference, except with a lux aesthetic. The resonance capabilities of the Armin Strom Dual Time GMT Resonance Rose Gold are supreme, and with only a few other pieces to contend with, competition is fierce.
But in this new model, the pairing of the warm rose gold with a dark dial complete with an array of finishings makes for a compelling package. And at 39mm, the Armin Strom Dual Time GMT Resonance Rose Gold sits right in that Goldilocks sweet spot of wearability.
- Brand: Armin Strom
- Model: Dual Time GMT Resonance Rose Gold
- Reference: –
- Diameter: 39mm
- Thickness: 9.05mm
- Material: Rose gold
- Movement: Calibre ARF22
- Power Reserve: 42 hours
- Price: CHF56,300 (Limited to 50 pieces)
Bremont Terra Nova 38 Jumping Hour Stealth Black
Like Audemars Piguet, Bremont continues to explore the phenomenon of jumping dials and weird case shapes with the Terra Nova 38 Jumping Hour Stealth Black. Okay, this might not be completely comparable, nor is the Terra Nova new. But what the Terra Nova 38 Jumping Hour Stealth Black is, is an attempt to imbue some stealth modernity in a rather historic piece.
Encased in black DLC coated stainless steel, the Terra Nova 38 Jumping Hour Stealth Black is about as inconspicuous as they come. From afar you could be looking at some kind of smartwatch, thanks to its absent dial and super small time apertures. Not for everyone, a touch pricy but hey, it’s still a pretty cool piece.
- Brand: Bremont
- Model: Terra Nova 38 Jumping Hour Stealth Black
- Reference: TN38-JH-DLC-CC-L-S
- Diameter: 38mm
- Thickness: 9.10mm
- Material: Stainless Steel (Black DLC coating)
- Movement: Calibre BC634
- Power Reserve: 56 hours
- Price: €5,450
