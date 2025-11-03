Every OMEGA x Swatch ‘Mission to Earthphase’ Moonshine Gold, Ranked

Moonshine Gold Earthphase MoonSwatches (AUD$630) launched in Aug, Sep, Oct, and Nov

Navy Bioceramic 42 mm case with Moonshine Gold moon-phase indicator

Earthphase and Moonphase subdials follow opposite 29.5-day cycles for novelty

Snoopy and Woodstock feature on subdial, inspired by various themed moons

It’s new MoonSwatch season, and this time, Snoopy has added a unique golden touch to four OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold watches. Released in limited quantities each month (August, September, October, and November) the models play with the Moonshine Gold subdial design, creating a unique moon-derived touch themed around the moons of each month.

August : Sturgeon Moon, released on August 9th 2025

: Sturgeon Moon, released on August 9th 2025 September : Harvest (Corn) Moon, released on September 8th 2025

: Harvest (Corn) Moon, released on September 8th 2025 October : Hunter’s Full Moon to the New Moon, released between 7th and 21st October 2025

: Hunter’s Full Moon to the New Moon, released between 7th and 21st October 2025 November: Beaver Moon, released between November 5th and 20th November 2025

What continues is there’s an Earthphase and Moonphase indicator, which is more of a functional gimmick than a useful tool, but it looks cool nonetheless. Both of these follow a 29.5-day cycle and move in opposite directions. When there’s a full moon, we see a new Earth. When there’s a new moon, we see a full Earth. Think of it as a reinterpretation of the retrograde function seen in some high-end timepieces. Now that we’ve explained the functions, let’s check out the full ranked list.

OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold | Image: Supplied / Swatch

OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold Key Specifications

Under the skin, these watches are the same. So, before we review the different themed sub-dials, let’s have a closer look at the key specs for the OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold line-up:

Case material : Navy Bioceramic case, crown and pushers

: Navy Bioceramic case, crown and pushers Case diameter : 42.00 mm

: 42.00 mm Case thickness : 13.75 mm

: 13.75 mm Lug-to-lug distance : 47.30 mm

: 47.30 mm Quartz movement : chronograph (seconds only) with moon phase and earth phase indicators

: chronograph (seconds only) with moon phase and earth phase indicators Water resistance : 3 bar

: 3 bar Strap: navy rubber strap with VELCRO® closure, navy Bioceramic loop

The highlight of these limited edition MoonSwatches is the Moonshine Gold-adorned moon phase indicator on the 2 o’clock position. Each monthly release is different, but we’ll expand on that in a moment, so park that thought to the side for a second. What stays the same across all these limited releases is Snoopy, which finds its way to the subdial, below the Earthphase indicator, where he is joined by his copilot, Woodstock, on the Moon. It’s a fun addition, but some of the Man of Many team think the dial is a bit crowded now, with three sub-dials, two of which are indicators.

Like all MoonSwatch models, the OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold’s case uses the patented Bioceramic material, a mix of two-thirds ceramic and one-third biosourced materials produced from castor oil. The dark navy blue hue was created specifically for these models, and it looks like you’re staring into deep space.

On the caseback, the battery cover features an Earth-inspired design. However, we’re more excited about the navy VELCRO rubber strap. This was previously introduced as a standalone product that you could purchase from Swatch stores, but has now been included from the factory to match the exclusive navy blue case hue.

‘Beaver Moon’ OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold | Image: Swatch

1. ‘Beaver Moon’ OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold

Release date: November 5th until the New Moon on November 20th, 2025

The latest addition to the OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold collection is the ‘Beaver Moon’. Released from November 5th until the New Moon on November 20th, 2025, the watch isn’t a limited edition, like the first releases. However, it might be one of the best thanks to a partially devoured moon on the subdial, which takes inspiration from the Beaver Full Moon. This full moon signals the start of the winter dam building for beavers in the U.S. and Canada. No other changes were made to the watch, and you still get the distinctive dark navy blue case, white dial, and Swatch’s patented Bioceramic material.

You can pick this one up from select Swatch boutiques around the country from November 5th until the New Moon on November 20th, 2025.

OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold | Image: Supplied / Swatch

2. ‘Sturgeon Moon’ OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold

Release date: August 9th, 2025

The first release in the OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold was inspired by the “Sturgeon Moon,” which appears during August (the month of this watch release). This moon takes its name from the sturgeon fish found in the Great Lakes in North America during summer, and Swatch has added a Snoopy-like cast net to one of the watches’ moons to pay homage. It is worth noting that this was the most limited of all the OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold releases, and the secondary market price reflects that. The value of this watch has soared recently, and it’s currently trading at around AUD$1,100 on sites like StockX.

‘Harvest (Corn) Moon’ OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold | Image: Supplied / Swatch

3. ‘Harvest (Corn) Moon’ OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold

Release date: September 8th, 2025.

Popcorn, corn, harvest moon—you can see what Swatch is trying to accomplish by adding a bucket of popcorn to the sub-dial of this Moonshine Gold MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase. It’s a playful lunar detail that celebrates September’s full moon. Still, the brand says it holds a deeper meaning, leaning into the idea that, under the right conditions, popcorn kernels can burst into something extraordinary.

‘Hunter’s Full Moon’ OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold | Image: Supplied / Swatch

4. ‘Hunter’s Full Moon’ OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold

Release date: October 7th to 21st, 2025.

Released in October, the ‘Hunter’s Full Moon’ OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold isn’t inspired by anything at all, really. It’s simply the moon that follows the ‘Harvest (Corn) Moon’ and features a human hand pointing directly at the wearer. Swatch chose to avoid the real-life references here, but if they had themed the subdial, it would have reflected the full moonlight hunters use to track small game found in the fields post-harvest.

What Full Moon is Coming Up?

Swatch is following the full moon calendar, and we’ve just seen the release of the ‘Beaver Moon’, so it begs the question of what they will release next.

Up next, and to close out the year, is the “Cold Moon.” The moon will arrive on the 4th of December, so expect a release sometime around then. We’d also expect Swatch to change the design of this watch significantly. The dark navy blue case, white dial, and Swatch’s patented Bioceramic material will likely stay, but expect the sub-dial to change with the month’s theme. What that looks like exactly, we’ll have to wait and see!