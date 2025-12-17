Christmas banner 778 x 150 px
Home/Entertainment/Sport
Audi f1 trackside suite 4
SPORT

Inside Audi’s $8,490 Ultra-Premium Trackside Suite for F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Audi Trackside Suite returns for Australian Grand Prix 2026 with expanded, three-level hospitality.
  • Marks Audi’s first Formula 1 season as a factory team.
  • Prime main-straight location offers panoramic grid and pit-exit views.
  • All-inclusive dining by Guillaume Brahimi, premium drinks, entertainment and amenities.
  • Three-day access priced at $8,490, with strictly limited availability.

The newest team on the grid has made its intentions clear with the unveiling of the $8,490 per ticket ultra-luxe Audi Trackside Suite at Albert Park for the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2026.

With new teams on the grid and limited space for hospitality at the event, the brand has secured one of the best viewing spots. Situated on the main straight, with a view directly into the pit exit, those with deep enough pockets will have one of the best experiences at the Melbourne F1. We had a chance to stop by the suite after the Saturday practice session last year, and we can attest to the quality of viewing experience, which is tough to comeby at an event that attracted more than 465,498 fans across the record-breaking weekend this year.

Ready for an even busier 2026 event, the space has expanded what its three-level Audi Trackside Suite offers. You’ll still get the immersive, design-led experience positioned along the iconic main straight at Albert Park, and two open-air viewing platforms, there’s plenty of room to share with other Audi F1 fans.

Audi f1 suite
Audi Trackside Suite | Image: Audi Australia
Inside audi f1 trackside suite
Audi Trackside Suite | Image: Audi Australia
Audi f1 trackside suite view
Audi Trackside Suite | Image: Audi Australia
Audi f1 trackside suite view 2
Audi Trackside Suite | Image: Audi Australia

What you get for your $8,490 per ticket payment is three days worth of tickets and an all-inclusive program curated specifically for the high-performance atmosphere of Formula 1.

That means an exclusive menu designed by celebrated chef and Audi Ambassador Guillaume Brahimi, an exceptional selection of premium beverages, barista-made coffee, live entertainment, and private amenities.

“Audi’s entry into Formula 1 marks an extraordinary milestone for our brand, and the 2026 Australian Grand Prix will be a defining moment for our customers and fans,” said Nick Reid, General Manager of Marketing for Audi Australia.

“The Audi Trackside Suite offers a hospitality experience that reflects the precision, innovation, and ambition of our entry into the sport. We are proud to provide a front-row setting where guests can witness the start of this exciting new chapter for Audi, surrounded by exceptional service and world-class design.”

More willl be revealed closer to the event, but the four-rings have made their mark on Melbourne soil once again with the unveiling of their Audi Trackside Suite.

Purchase Tickets at Audi Australia
Audi f1 trackside suite 3
Audi Trackside Suite | Image: Audi Australia

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Cillian Murphy as 'Tommy Shelby' in 'The Immortal Man'
MOVIES & TV

Everything We Know About ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’: Release Date, Cast, and More

TAG Heuer Carrera Australian Limited Edition
WATCHES

TAG Heuer Launches Australia-Exclusive Limited-Edition Carrera Chronograph

Best Gifts for Men | Image: Man of Many
STYLE

40+ Best Gifts for Men: Ultimate List of Gifts for Him

Dell monitor review
TECH

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3225QE) Could Be the Ultimate WFH Upgrade

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Seiko 5 sports srpm07k pink panther limited edition
WATCHES

Tickled Pink: This Limited-Edition Seiko Pays Tribute to an Emblem of ’60s Cool

2026 toyota hilux rogue front three quarter
CARS

2026 Toyota HiLux Review: Enough to Be Australia’s Best Selling Vehicle?

Whitehaven beach feature
TRAVEL

10 Best Beaches in the World Revealed: Australia Still the Champion

2025 audi rs 3 sportback 2
CARS

2025 Audi RS 3 is a Modern Classic Hyper Hatch With the Heart of a Lamborghini

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Father and Son Surfing on Wurtulla Beach
TRAVEL

15 Best Sunshine Coast Beaches For Surfing and Swimming

Ffp
WATCHES

Second Most Expensive Watch Ever Sold at Auction is This Coppola-Owned F.P.Journe FFC Prototype

Best wallet brands for men 6
STYLE

17 Best Wallet Brands for Men

Cyber monday
CULTURE

100+ Best Cyber Monday Deals for 2025

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

John Cena's height is around 6'1" | Image: Muscle & Fitness
HEALTH & FITNESS

John Cena’s Workout & Diet Plan

Longines Master Collection Year of the Horse
WATCHES

Longines’ Bold New Master Collection Release Heralds the Year of the Horse

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained