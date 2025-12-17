Inside Audi’s $8,490 Ultra-Premium Trackside Suite for F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 17 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Audi Trackside Suite returns for Australian Grand Prix 2026 with expanded, three-level hospitality.

Marks Audi’s first Formula 1 season as a factory team.

Prime main-straight location offers panoramic grid and pit-exit views.

All-inclusive dining by Guillaume Brahimi, premium drinks, entertainment and amenities.

Three-day access priced at $8,490, with strictly limited availability.

The newest team on the grid has made its intentions clear with the unveiling of the $8,490 per ticket ultra-luxe Audi Trackside Suite at Albert Park for the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2026.

With new teams on the grid and limited space for hospitality at the event, the brand has secured one of the best viewing spots. Situated on the main straight, with a view directly into the pit exit, those with deep enough pockets will have one of the best experiences at the Melbourne F1. We had a chance to stop by the suite after the Saturday practice session last year, and we can attest to the quality of viewing experience, which is tough to comeby at an event that attracted more than 465,498 fans across the record-breaking weekend this year.

Ready for an even busier 2026 event, the space has expanded what its three-level Audi Trackside Suite offers. You’ll still get the immersive, design-led experience positioned along the iconic main straight at Albert Park, and two open-air viewing platforms, there’s plenty of room to share with other Audi F1 fans.

Audi Trackside Suite | Image: Audi Australia Audi Trackside Suite | Image: Audi Australia Audi Trackside Suite | Image: Audi Australia Audi Trackside Suite | Image: Audi Australia

What you get for your $8,490 per ticket payment is three days worth of tickets and an all-inclusive program curated specifically for the high-performance atmosphere of Formula 1.

That means an exclusive menu designed by celebrated chef and Audi Ambassador Guillaume Brahimi, an exceptional selection of premium beverages, barista-made coffee, live entertainment, and private amenities.

“Audi’s entry into Formula 1 marks an extraordinary milestone for our brand, and the 2026 Australian Grand Prix will be a defining moment for our customers and fans,” said Nick Reid, General Manager of Marketing for Audi Australia.

“The Audi Trackside Suite offers a hospitality experience that reflects the precision, innovation, and ambition of our entry into the sport. We are proud to provide a front-row setting where guests can witness the start of this exciting new chapter for Audi, surrounded by exceptional service and world-class design.”

More willl be revealed closer to the event, but the four-rings have made their mark on Melbourne soil once again with the unveiling of their Audi Trackside Suite.