Full scale oracle red bull racing rb20 f1 car
AUTO

Put an Official Full-Scale Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Car in Your Living Room

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 2 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Just 10 of these 2024 Official Red Bull Racing Driver Championship Winning Show Cars have been made available through F1 Authentics through an exclusive partnership with the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team.

With an undisclosed price tag attached, it’s likely to sit well below the USD$16 million mark that a race-ready car would cost. Still, even without a power unit, this is a case of if you have to ask, you can’t afford it, and we wouldn’t expect a list price lower than $2 million.

The car is a full-scale replica of the exact car driven by Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez in the 2024 F1 season. It features an ultra-lightweight carbon fibre monocoque construction, and you can choose to wrap that monocoque in one of the three available Official Red Bull Racing 2024 liveries. Could this be the ultimate piece of living room art? Likely. Let’s take a closer look!

Full scale oracle red bull racing rb20 f1 car front end
2024 Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Car | Image: F1 Authentics

The 2024 Official Red Bull Racing Driver Championship Winning Show Car is without a power unit, but ownership of this piece of F1 art comes with a few limitations.

Even though you hand over the hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars to purchase one, the RB20 Show Car is only available under a special license arrangement that will see you become an official Red Bull Licensee. That comes with strict conditions, meaning any owner will be under an obligation not to use the show car to commit an unlawful act, disparage the Red Bull brand, or make political, religious, or discriminatory statements. It’s unclear whether you can convert the show car into a functioning vehicle, but it’s unlikely.

This is one of the most sought-after and successful F1 cars of all time, as it has taken Verstappen to nine Race Wins, 18 Podiums, eight Pole Positions, and 589 Points. Ultimately, the RB20 helped Verstappen defend his title and claim his 4th Drivers’ World Championship with three races left in the season.

Shop at F1 Authentics
Full scale oracle red bull racing rb20 f1 car front end logo
2024 Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Car | Image: F1 Authentics
Full scale oracle red bull racing rb20 f1 car front wing
2024 Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Car | Image: F1 Authentics
Full scale oracle red bull racing rb20 f1 car cockpit
2024 Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Car | Image: F1 Authentics

Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world.

More about Ben
