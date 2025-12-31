Home/Auto/Cars
Mercedes benz special trucks unveils the most luxurious unimog ever
CARS

Mercedes-Benz Reveals a Luxury Unimog to Mark 80 Years of Off-Road Legend

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

For most of its life, the Unimog has been about getting the job done. Mud, snow, disaster zones, military work, the usual. Comfort was never the priority when utility was paramount. That’s what makes this so interesting. To mark 80 years of the Unimog, Mercedes-Benz has built its most luxurious version yet. It’s a full-blown off-road brute, now complete with leather, LEDs, and just enough polish to make it feel less out of place among the wealth of luxury SUVs on the road.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of this behemoth, testing began on the very first Unimog prototype in 1946. Former engineers from Daimler-Benz AG were working on what they called a “Universal Motorised Device for Agriculture.” Early examples were built by Boehringer from 1949, before production moved to the Mercedes-Benz Gaggenau plant in 1951. From there, the Unimog earned its reputation the hard way: tough, adaptable, and nearly impossible to stop.

Mercedes benz special trucks präsentiert luxuriösesten unimog aller zeiten mercedes benz special trucks unveils the most luxurious unimog ever
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz

Fast forward to now, and Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks, working with Hellgeth Engineering, has decided to see what happens when that toughness gets a luxury upgrade. CEO Franziska Cusumano says the idea was to combine the Unimog’s legendary off-road capability “with an entirely new standard of comfort and engineering skills,” calling the result “a statement of innovation and passion.”

Underneath, it’s still very much the real deal. The show car is based on the Unimog U 4023, complete with portal axles, a flexible frame, selectable all-wheel drive, and locking differentials on both axles. The big change is the engine. The standard four-cylinder engine has been replaced by Mercedes-Benz’s six-cylinder OM 936, which delivers 220 kW (300 hp). More power, smoother delivery, and less effort on long drives, without losing that mechanical, no-nonsense feel.

Mercedes benz special trucks präsentiert luxuriösesten unimog aller zeiten mercedes benz special trucks unveils the most luxurious unimog ever
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz

All of which makes the G-Class comparison unavoidable. It’s another Mercedes icon that started life as a tool before becoming a luxury staple, but the approach here is different. The G-Wagen gradually softened to suit everyday buyers. This Unimog doesn’t bother. The hardcore hardware stays front and centre, and the luxury simply moves in around it.

Visually, it leans into that idea. Matte grey paint, aluminium beadlock wheels, and a sharp LED lighting setup give it serious presence, but it still looks like it could crawl straight into a mine site. Mercedes has also added its MirrorCam system, ditching traditional side mirrors for cameras and interior screens, which makes sense given the size of this vehicle.

Mercedes benz special trucks präsentiert luxuriösesten unimog aller zeiten mercedes benz special trucks unveils the most luxurious unimog ever
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz

Inside is where the biggest surprise lives. The double cab seats four and swaps bare-bones plastics for leather upholstery, contrast stitching, leather floor mats, and ambient LED lighting. The seats are properly supportive, and the cabin feels calm in a way Unimogs usually don’t. It’s the first time a Unimog feels designed for the driver, not just the job.

Mercedes-Benz 80th Anniversary Unimog: Key Specs

  • Base vehicle: Unimog U 4023
  • Engine: Mercedes-Benz OM 936 six-cylinder diesel
  • Power output: 220 kW (300 hp)
  • Drivetrain: Selectable all-wheel drive
  • Axles: Portal axles, front and rear
  • Differential locks: Longitudinal and differential locks on both axles
  • Cab: Double cab, seating for up to four
  • Mirrors: MirrorCam digital camera system
  • Wheels: Aluminium beadlock wheels
  • Lighting: Full LED lighting with bespoke signature
  • Interior: Premium leather upholstery, contrast stitching, leather floor mats, ambient LED lighting

For now, this anniversary Unimog is a one-off. Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks plans to hand it to a customer next year and see how it holds up in the real world. If the G-Class showed that off-road credibility can turn into luxury appeal, this Unimog takes a different tack. It keeps its work boots on and throws on a tailored jacket. Call it the U-Wagen.

Visit Daimler Truck to Read More about Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks
Mercedes benz special trucks präsentiert luxuriösesten unimog aller zeiten mercedes benz special trucks unveils the most luxurious unimog ever
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes benz special trucks präsentiert luxuriösesten unimog aller zeiten mercedes benz special trucks unveils the most luxurious unimog ever
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes benz special trucks präsentiert luxuriösesten unimog aller zeiten mercedes benz special trucks unveils the most luxurious unimog ever
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes benz special trucks präsentiert luxuriösesten unimog aller zeiten mercedes benz special trucks unveils the most luxurious unimog ever
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes benz special trucks präsentiert luxuriösesten unimog aller zeiten mercedes benz special trucks unveils the most luxurious unimog ever
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes benz special trucks präsentiert luxuriösesten unimog aller zeiten mercedes benz special trucks unveils the most luxurious unimog ever
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes benz special trucks präsentiert luxuriösesten unimog aller zeiten mercedes benz special trucks unveils the most luxurious unimog ever
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes benz special trucks präsentiert luxuriösesten unimog aller zeiten mercedes benz special trucks unveils the most luxurious unimog ever
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz
Header: mercedes benz special trucks präsentiert luxuriösesten unimog aller zeiten
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes benz special trucks präsentiert luxuriösesten unimog aller zeiten mercedes benz special trucks unveils the most luxurious unimog ever
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes benz special trucks präsentiert luxuriösesten unimog aller zeiten mercedes benz special trucks unveils the most luxurious unimog ever
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes benz special trucks präsentiert luxuriösesten unimog aller zeiten mercedes benz special trucks unveils the most luxurious unimog ever
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes benz special trucks präsentiert luxuriösesten unimog aller zeiten mercedes benz special trucks unveils the most luxurious unimog ever
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes benz special trucks präsentiert luxuriösesten unimog aller zeiten mercedes benz special trucks unveils the most luxurious unimog ever
Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a journalist and content producer from Sydney with over five years’ experience in the digital media space. He holds a Bachelor of Communications (Media Arts & Production) from the University of Technology Sydney and a Diploma of ...

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Ori Folding Umbrella | Image: Ori
GEAR

Ori is the World’s First Frameless Umbrella, and it Folds Like Origami

2025 porsche gt3 touring feature 3
CARS

Is This the Best New Car Money Can Buy?

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Levi's® vintage clothing menlo cossak jacket
STYLE

Levi’s Reissues Albert Einstein’s Iconic Menlo Cossack Leather Jacket

Option 2
CARS

13 Best Cars of 2025 Revealed

Best Christmas Movies (2025)
MOVIES & TV

15 Best Christmas Movies to Stream for the Holidays

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Whitehaven beach feature
TRAVEL

10 Best Beaches in the World Revealed: Australia Still the Champion

DJI Romo | Image: DJI
GEAR

DJI Brings Drone Tech Indoors With Transparent Robot Vacuum

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
MOVIES & TV

Complete List of Disney Theatrical Movies Releasing in 2023

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Best wallet brands for men 6
STYLE

17 Best Wallet Brands for Men

Ferrari purosangue review feature 3
CARS

We Took Ferrari’s $1 Million SUV to the Australian Outback

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Father and Son Surfing on Wurtulla Beach
TRAVEL

15 Best Sunshine Coast Beaches For Surfing and Swimming

Steve stranger things style guide
STYLE

Stranger Things Style Guide: How To Dress Like Steve Harrington