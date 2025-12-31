Mercedes-Benz Reveals a Luxury Unimog to Mark 80 Years of Off-Road Legend

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 1 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

For most of its life, the Unimog has been about getting the job done. Mud, snow, disaster zones, military work, the usual. Comfort was never the priority when utility was paramount. That’s what makes this so interesting. To mark 80 years of the Unimog, Mercedes-Benz has built its most luxurious version yet. It’s a full-blown off-road brute, now complete with leather, LEDs, and just enough polish to make it feel less out of place among the wealth of luxury SUVs on the road.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of this behemoth, testing began on the very first Unimog prototype in 1946. Former engineers from Daimler-Benz AG were working on what they called a “Universal Motorised Device for Agriculture.” Early examples were built by Boehringer from 1949, before production moved to the Mercedes-Benz Gaggenau plant in 1951. From there, the Unimog earned its reputation the hard way: tough, adaptable, and nearly impossible to stop.

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz

Fast forward to now, and Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks, working with Hellgeth Engineering, has decided to see what happens when that toughness gets a luxury upgrade. CEO Franziska Cusumano says the idea was to combine the Unimog’s legendary off-road capability “with an entirely new standard of comfort and engineering skills,” calling the result “a statement of innovation and passion.”

Underneath, it’s still very much the real deal. The show car is based on the Unimog U 4023, complete with portal axles, a flexible frame, selectable all-wheel drive, and locking differentials on both axles. The big change is the engine. The standard four-cylinder engine has been replaced by Mercedes-Benz’s six-cylinder OM 936, which delivers 220 kW (300 hp). More power, smoother delivery, and less effort on long drives, without losing that mechanical, no-nonsense feel.

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz

All of which makes the G-Class comparison unavoidable. It’s another Mercedes icon that started life as a tool before becoming a luxury staple, but the approach here is different. The G-Wagen gradually softened to suit everyday buyers. This Unimog doesn’t bother. The hardcore hardware stays front and centre, and the luxury simply moves in around it.

Visually, it leans into that idea. Matte grey paint, aluminium beadlock wheels, and a sharp LED lighting setup give it serious presence, but it still looks like it could crawl straight into a mine site. Mercedes has also added its MirrorCam system, ditching traditional side mirrors for cameras and interior screens, which makes sense given the size of this vehicle.

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Unimog | Image: Mercedes-Benz

Inside is where the biggest surprise lives. The double cab seats four and swaps bare-bones plastics for leather upholstery, contrast stitching, leather floor mats, and ambient LED lighting. The seats are properly supportive, and the cabin feels calm in a way Unimogs usually don’t. It’s the first time a Unimog feels designed for the driver, not just the job.

Mercedes-Benz 80th Anniversary Unimog: Key Specs

Base vehicle: Unimog U 4023

Unimog U 4023 Engine: Mercedes-Benz OM 936 six-cylinder diesel

Mercedes-Benz OM 936 six-cylinder diesel Power output: 220 kW (300 hp)

220 kW (300 hp) Drivetrain: Selectable all-wheel drive

Selectable all-wheel drive Axles: Portal axles, front and rear

Portal axles, front and rear Differential locks: Longitudinal and differential locks on both axles

Longitudinal and differential locks on both axles Cab: Double cab, seating for up to four

Double cab, seating for up to four Mirrors: MirrorCam digital camera system

MirrorCam digital camera system Wheels: Aluminium beadlock wheels

Aluminium beadlock wheels Lighting: Full LED lighting with bespoke signature

Full LED lighting with bespoke signature Interior: Premium leather upholstery, contrast stitching, leather floor mats, ambient LED lighting

For now, this anniversary Unimog is a one-off. Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks plans to hand it to a customer next year and see how it holds up in the real world. If the G-Class showed that off-road credibility can turn into luxury appeal, this Unimog takes a different tack. It keeps its work boots on and throws on a tailored jacket. Call it the U-Wagen.

