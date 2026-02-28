Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 28 February, 2026

By Rob Edwards - News Published: 28 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

It’s that time again! Man of Many’s Staff Favourites is back for another week. This is the series where we showcase items, services, entertainment, and experiences that have caught our eye over the last seven days.

We get the opportunity to try so much of the cool, novel, and chic on a daily basis at Man of Many, but these encounters don’t always result in full write-ups or reviews. Instead, we collect them here for you, in the hope you’ll find something new and exciting to elevate your week. Enjoy!

Image: Scott Purcell / Man of Many

Vibe Coding & the New Frontier

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

Lately, I’ve had my head down in a flow state I haven’t felt in years, “vibe coding” (I hate that phrase or wording though!) and building with Claude Code. I’ve been developing Otto, a custom AI operating system for Man of Many that handles everything from centralised CEO dashboards to specialised sales and finance agents. The most insane part is having the literal power to build my own software from scratch with limited technical hurdles. It has completely shifted my perspective on what it means to run a business in 2026. Moving from an idea in January to a fully functioning, secure system by February is a level of agility I never thought possible.

The whole experience has brought back a genuine sense of nostalgia. It feels exactly like the early Internet 1.0 days, tinkering with WinAmp skins or waiting for downloads on Limewire. It’s the “Wild West” again, like MySpace, but this time, the tools are exponentially more powerful. If you’re curious about the technical stack, you can check out my full breakdown on LinkedIn here.

I want to be clear that this isn’t about replacing anyone on our team either. I understand it’s a scary world out there with the pace of AI, but for us, this is about removing the tedious reporting and manual workflows that drain energy. The goal is to free up our people to focus on what matters most: authentic storytelling and human relationships. If anyone else is looking to dive into this world or wants tips on getting started with their own builds, feel free to shoot me an email. I’m more than happy to help you get moving.

Favourite Article of the Week: 5 Reasons to Upgrade to Samsung’s New Galaxy S26 Ultra

Favourite Video of the Week: Forget Tradition: Is This The Future of Watchmaking?

Image: Supplied

National Rodeo Co

Harry Parsons – Head of Branded Content

It has been a dream of mine to jet off to Texas and experience a rodeo, so when I was invited to attend the North Shore section of the National Rodeo Co. tour, right here in Sydney, of all places, how could I say no?

The atmosphere was exactly what I had hoped for. The crowd was dressed to the nines, dusting off their hats, donning their best belt buckles, and packing the stands in anticipation. Seeing cowboys and cowgirls fight to hold on against the sheer power of those incredible animals across the saddle bronc, bareback, bull riding, and barrel racing events was incredible. It genuinely felt like I had been transported straight to another country.

Whilst the action in the ring was certainly the highlight, the surrounding food trucks, bars and stores added to the experience. From custom cowboy hats and attire stalls to a wide range of food and drink options, I didn’t want to leave. This leads perfectly into the final act of the night, featuring Alex Mather as he belted out some country classics, keeping the country vibes going well into the night.

It was an unforgettable night out, and the best part is, it’s not over yet. National Rodeo Co. is packing up the bulls, broncs, and barrels and hitting the road. Catch them next at the Melbourne Showgrounds (Feb 28), Shepparton Showgrounds (April 10), or catch their big two-night spectacular back in Sydney at the Blacktown Showgrounds (April 17 & 18).

Get your tickets below, quick, they are selling out!

Favourite Article of the Week: 2026 Ducati DesertX Revealed With Supercar Tech and Lightweight V2 Engine

Image: Five By Flynn

Five by Flynn

Rob Stott – Editor-in-Chief

As we gear up for the Melbourne Grand Prix next weekend, I was super impressed by the motorsport-inspired capsule drop this week from Aussie label Five by Flynn. A collab with Red Bull Pit Lane, this one definitely feels like something you could wear well after race week, especially the signature leather racing jacket.

I love Five by Flynn — they’re a great Aussie label producing streetwear and resort wear with a fun retro aesthetic. We were lucky enough to be sent a few pieces to the Man of Many office this week, and it all looks great. In fact, I’m wearing a Five by Flynn T-shirt as I write this.

Favourite Article of the Week: The ‘Dirty’ List: Australia’s Biggest Car Brands Facing Millions in NVES Penalties