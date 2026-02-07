Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 7 February, 2026

By Rob Edwards - News Published: 7 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 9 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

It’s that time again! Man of Many’s Staff Favourites is back for another week. This is the series where we showcase items, services, entertainment, and experiences that have caught our eye throughout the week.

We get the opportunity to try so much of the cool, novel, and chic on a daily basis at Man of Many, but these encounters don’t always result in full write-ups or reviews. Instead, we collect them here for you, in the hope you’ll find something new and exciting to elevate your week. Enjoy!

Lewis Hamilton rocking Lululemon’s Train Collection | Image: Supplied

Lululemon Train Collection

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

I recently got my hands on some new pieces from the Lululemon Train Collection, specifically the gear Lewis Hamilton has been fronting for the brand’s “YET” campaign. I’m usually pretty picky with my gym kit, but these items have gone straight to the top of the rotation.

I’ve been wearing the Repper Short Sleeve Shirt and the License to Train Shorts. The shorts are the standout for me. They use this abrasion-resistant fabric that actually survives a session on the floor without looking shredded. The seven-inch length is the sweet spot (as I’ve made the mistake of getting the nine-inch before, which I didn’t realise was the inseam), and the low-profile waistband doesn’t dig in when you’re moving. Also, being an F45 tragic, you’d be surprised how many shorts have an annoying zipper in the back that digs into you when you’re doing sit-ups, but it seems like they’ve thought of everything with zippers only on the sides! It’s activewear that balances that premium feel with actual utility, which is a rare find.

The Specs:

Riese & Müller Carrie eBike | Image: Supplied

Riese & Müller Carrie eBike

Frank Arthur – Co-Founder

I’m going full dad mode on this one. With two kids (aged one and four), anything that makes life easier is an instant win, and the Riese & Müller Carrie eBike has been a game-changer.

Sydney’s bike lanes are getting better, and the city actually feels bike-accessible now. This thing comfortably carries both kids, no stress, and makes daycare drop-offs, quick errands and weekend rides easy and enjoyable.

From a riding perspective, it’s quite a smooth and stable ride. The electric motor is fairly zippy, with good acceleration off the line, even when fully loaded with an adult, two small humans, and some additional baggage. The range is 90–125 km, which is more than decent for everyday city riding. It does take a little getting used to the forward offset of the front wheel at first, but once you’ve had a few rides, it feels natural pretty quickly.

That said, the reality check: the purchase price is north of AUD$12,000, which is quite hefty. You could buy a solid used car for that money. For my family, dropping that kind of cash doesn’t really stack up. So right now, I’m renting it through Lug + Carrie, who offer a subscribe-to-own option. Long term, we’ll probably downgrade to something much more affordable to own, but it’s been nice to get a taste of what peak eBike life looks like.

The Stake Supply Market Cap | Image: Supplied

Stake Supply

Harry Parsons – Head of Branded Content

Our friends at Stake were kind enough to supply us with a care package from their new Drop 1 merch launch, and the quality has really impressed me. Merch has certainly evolved over the years; no longer are we slapping logos on a tee and calling it a day. There is a new level of consumer connection and thought behind what consumers would like to say through their clothing. Stake’s Drop 1 launch is something I can see myself wearing regularly on a morning coffee run or a casual beer catch-up with mates.

While the whole range is solid, I am a particular fan of the ‘Market Cap’ (sucker for a pun). If you’re looking to wear your ambition on your sleeve (or head), this drop is well worth checking out.

Rolling Loud Australia Lineup | Image: Supplied

Rolling Loud Australia

Alex Martinez – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

The world’s biggest hip-hop festival is finally back on Australian soil for the first time since 2019, and it’s arriving loud. With a stacked lineup blending global heavyweights and homegrown artists, this is shaping up to be an all-time weekend for hip-hop and rap fans.

Personally, I’m most excited to see Gunna, Tyga, Swae Lee, Quavo, Hooligan Hefs, Young Lipz and Sexyy Red, plus Chinese breakout Skai Isyourgod — no clue what he’s saying, but goodness me do his beats slap. If you haven’t locked in tickets yet, now’s the moment. This one’s set to be a high-energy, no-skips weekend packed with rap’s biggest hitters. Don’t miss out!

Super Bowl 2026 | Image: Supplied

An Ode to the Seattle Seahawks

Marcus Hurley – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

It’s odd being excited about a sporting team that’s located halfway across the world and with whom I have no personal ties, which is one of two teams about to play one of the biggest sporting events in the world. But here I am. Sitting in our office in Surry Hills, Sydney, awaiting a game that may define my general mood for the next week.

How does someone get so intrinsically tied to an American sporting team? I’m sure there are much grander stories, but mine? It all started with a hat. It was the summer of 2016, and my headwear needed a refresh. Heading to my local sporting goods store, I looked up at a wall of hats with logos, many of which I had no knowledge of. Then, the bird whose head would change my life came into view. I became a Seahawks fan.

After purchasing, I figured I should learn a little about this team whose logo now adorned my head. Turns out they won the Super Bowl two years before, so there was no real fear of being perceived as a ‘bandwagoner’. Many YouTube fan-made films, eight more hats, some heart-attack-inducing and infuriating seasons and an annual (rather hefty) subscription to watch all their games at 4 AM every Monday later, here I am. Ecstatic. Slightly shocked. Slightly nervous. But damn keen to see them lift the Lombardi Trophy next week. With news that the Hawks Division rivals, Rams and 49ers, will be playing down in Melbourne later this year, it seems Australia has, at last, caught up to what I have believed strongly for the past 10 years… NFL is a hell of a game.

Go Hawks.

Cobram Estate olive oils | Image: Supplied

Cobram Estate Olive Oil

Ben McKimm – Journalist

Whisky, wine, watches, and now, I have another one to add to your list of hobbies. I never thought I’d be the one to sit there and “taste” olive oil like it’s some form of holy liquid. However, the more time I spend with good wine, the more time I want to spend with good olive oil, and the more I realise it could be a holy liquid after all.

When you haven’t cooked dinner yet and need something to snack on beforehand, a little olive oil and fresh focaccia might be the match made in heaven. It’s a palate cleanser, a great way to open your flavour receptors, but also something that you can sit and appreciate on its own like a fine wine. Through a recommendation from chef Neil Perry, I was challenged to look at Cobram Estate olive oil as more than a functional cooking ingredient, but as a flavour enhancer away from the stove. With bread, tossed through a salad, or on ice cream, of all things. I’m new to the world of olive oil, but I’m looking forward to exploring my newfound hobby.

Glen Moray Peated Single Malt | Image: Supplied

Glen Moray Peated Single Malt

Rob Stott – Editor-in-Chief

As the new Editor-in-Chief at Man of Many, I have a confession to make — I’m not exactly a whisky connoisseur. I’ve always been much more into my beer and wines, but that’s not enough for a publication that has such a passionate and dedicated readership for all things whisky.

So, I’ve committed myself to becoming a whisky guy, and I got things off to a great start this week with Glen Moray’s global brand ambassador, Iain Allen, who took me and dozens of our lucky readers through a whisky tasting at Golfspace in Alexandria. It was a great event, fuelled by four delicious whiskies and plenty of banter. I was especially fond of the peated single malt, and I’ll be picking up a bottle on my way home from work this afternoon.

