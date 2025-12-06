Christmas banner 778 x 150 px
Home/Culture
Gretsch Limited Edition Abbey Road RS201 Studiomatic
CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—7 December, 2025

Dean Blake
By Dean Blake - News

Published:

Readtime: 10 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Welcome to another instalment of Man of Many‘s Staff Favourites, where we showcase items, services, and experiences that have caught our eye throughout the week. We get the opportunity to try much of the cool, novel, and chic at Man of Many, but these don’t always end up as full reviews on the site.

So instead, we pull them together here in the hope we can help you find something new and exciting.

This week, we’ve got a new TV show for you to dig into, as well as a new smart speaker and earphones, a beautiful new guitar, a surprisingly cool blanket, and a few new drinks to try. It’s fun for everyone involved!

Amazon's Echo Dot Max | Image: Amazon
Amazon’s Echo Dot Max | Image: Amazon

Amazon’s Echo Dot Max

Ben McKimm – Journalist

It feels like smart home tech has taken a back seat in recent years, so I was surprised to discover that Amazon has updated and upgraded its Alexa range. I’ve been testing the Echo Dot Max (AUD$199) for the last few weeks, and my primary goal for the device was to replace my portable Bluetooth speaker, which spends most of its time sitting on my desk.

This smart home speaker delivers excellent sound, featuring a 2.5-inch woofer and a 0.8-inch tweeter, and it’s been a great streaming partner for listening to podcasts in the morning and Sade at night. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, as well as Amazon Sidewalk and LE Audio.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t have native Apple Music compatibility, but you can still stream over Bluetooth. Though using the speaker, I quickly realised that the best use case for the speakers would be in a stereo pair connected to your TV as satellite speakers. The Echo Studio, which has three 1.5-inch full-range drivers (two horizontal, one vertical) and a 3.75-inch woofer, would be a better choice for a standalone speaker, but you’re still getting a great speaker in the Echo Dot Max.

Check it out here

Favourite Article this Week: Shopify Data Reveals the Truth Behind Your Black Friday Spending Habits

Maybe Sammy x Greater Palm Springs Cocktail Collection | Image: Maybe Sammy Instagram
Maybe Sammy x Greater Palm Springs Cocktail Collection | Image: Maybe Sammy Instagram

Maybe Sammy and Greater Palm Springs’ Cocktail Collection

Marcus Hurley – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

Summer. Need I say more? Just, yeah. Summer. TGIS. The sun is shining, and every day has a holiday vibe. The smell of the ocean, the smell of sunscreen. Can you tell I love summer? So, how on earth could you make Summer any better? 

Enter a brilliant collaboration between Maybe Sammy and Greater Palm Springs, bringing California cool to Sydney with the creation of a trio of limited-edition cocktails, designed to bring California dreamin’ to Sydney’s shores. 

And what’s better? If you head to Maybe Sammy, purchase, and enjoy one of the new trio of cocktails you will go into the running to win a trip to experience Greater Palm Springs for yourself and your lucky plus one. So, each sip of either the Palm Springs Paloma, Maybe Mai Tai or Desert Old Fashioned brings the summer vibes, while also bringing you closer to a trip of a lifetime in Palm Springs. 

To learn more, check out the link below.

Check out Maybe Sammy x Greater Palm String’s Cocktail Competition

Favourite Article this WeekJonathan Bailey on Blockbusters, Budgie Smugglers, and OMEGA’s New ‘Banger’

DNA Distillery's Plum Rakija
DNA Distillery’s Plum Rakija | Image: Rob Edwards / Man of Many

DNA Distillery’s Plum Rakija

Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

Prior to meeting the small, Sydney-based team from DNA Distillery, I had never heard of rakija (pronounced ra-ki-ya). This fruit brandy, with origins in Southeastern Europe, had somehow managed to elude me for almost four decades, but has since become a staple on my spirits shelf. Now, I’m going to have to make a little extra room to accommodate the latest release: plum. The final pillar of DNA’s core rakija offering (alongside classic, gold, and pear variations), it’s made using Australian-grown fruit and double‑distilled in small batches.

Whether you use it to make mojitos, swap out the gin in your gin and tonic (highly recommended), or just sip it neat, DNA Distillery’s plum rakija adds a depth of flavour to proceedings that can’t be beat. I took a bottle to the family Christmas festivities last year, and it was such a hit that I plan to do the same in a few weeks. 

Check out DNA Distillery’s Plum Rakija here

Favourite Article this Week: Samsung Launching Galaxy ‘TriFold’ Next Week–in Korea

Favourite Video this Week: Naughty, Gangster, Luxe… Lobster! The Rise of Big Sam Young

Rest Evercool Cooling Blanket | Image: Supplied
Rest Evercool Cooling Blanket | Image: Supplied

Rest’s Evercool Cooling Blanket

Dean Blake – Tech and Entertainment Writer

This is going to sound like a first-world problem, and I acknowledge that, but I’ve spent a lot of my life struggling to sleep because I’m either too hot or too cold. If I use a doona, like a normal human, I get too hot—but if I sleep without one I end up waking up cold. It’s a big issue, I know.

Well, I’ve recently been trying out the ‘Evercool’ Cooling Blanket by Rest, which has been made using moisture-wicked fabric and “advanced temperature-regulating technology” (whatever that means) to keep you cool while almost keeping you covered, and I have to say that it has actually worked. For the past few weeks, I substituted by regular doona for this blanket, and it’s actually made some of the hotter nights we’ve had here in Sydney recently no big deal.

Usually I’d wake up in a pool of sweat, but it seems like that’s just not going to be a thing this Summer. Best of all, it can simply be cleaned in the washing machine and tumble dried, making it easy to maintain. For my fellow hot sleepers out there, I’d recommend checking the Evercool Blanket out.

Check out Rest’s Evercool Blanket

Favourite Article this Week: OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ Revealed

Favourite Video this Week: Venjent’s ‘Till Death We Do Art’

Gretsch Limited Edition Abbey Road RS201 Studiomatic
Gretsch Limited Edition Abbey Road RS201 Studiomatic | Image: Gretsch

Gretsch’s Limited Edition Abbey Road RS201 Studiomatic

Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

What happens when you combine one of the most beloved guitar brands in the world with the most iconic recording studio? You get the gorgeous Gretsch Limited Edition Abbey Road RS201 Studiomatic. 

I’ve long wanted to add a Gretsch to my already excessive guitar collection, and this might just be the one that tips me over the edge. In addition to its stunning retro looks and what I’m sure is a generous serving of unmistakable Gretsch tone, this guitar features an onboard filter circuit inspired by the “Rumble Filter”, which was invented by Abbey Road engineers in the ‘50s. This allows players and engineers to easily roll off low-end frequencies, creating recording-ready tones straight from the guitar.

As a result, Abbey Road Studios has assigned the Studiomatic a new Recording Studio (RS) number RS 201, which is the first time it has been awarded to a musical instrument. All I can say is, if it’s good enough for Abbey Road, it’s good enough for me. 

Check out Gretsch’s Limited Edition Abbey Road Studiomatic Here

Second Favourite Video this Week: Stranger Things Season 5 Cast Reveal What Life Before, During, and After the Series is Like

Nothing's Ear (3)
Nothing’s Ear (3) | Image: Harry Parsons / Man of Many

Nothing’s Ear (3)

Harry Parsons – Head of Branded Content

Having used the Nothing Headphone (1)’s for the past few months, I was extremely impressed with their design and audio quality. I thought the next viable step was to go all-in on their audio range and try the Nothing Ear (3). Our friends at Nothing were kind enough to provide a unit for me to test, and while it has only been a couple of weeks, the enamour from the headphones has easily transitioned to the earbuds.

They are obviously a lot smaller than the headphones; however, they still come with Nothing’s signature boomy sound, which honestly took me back. The bass is punchy, and the spatial audio provides an excellent ‘stadium’ soundscape. There is an option to turn bass enhancement on within the Nothing app, but honestly, this isn’t required. The levels are erring on the higher side with the balanced EQ, but if you are really into D&B or heavy electronic, the option is there for you.

The noise cancellation is okay. Travelling on the ferry with loud engines and walking through city traffic is certainly still present, just muted. This doesn’t affect the audio experience at all; however, it’s just not as noise-restricting as I would have thought.

The last component that blew me away was the personalised sound feature. My initial thoughts were that this would make very little difference, but how wrong I was! Running through a quick 3-minute test, each earphone plays varied frequencies to gauge the levels that each ear can accurately hear. After setting this up, there was a noticeable difference in levels; I was getting a balanced mix of lows, mids, and highs. It’s just another nifty feature that is elevating the audio experience.

I have had a few calls whilst wearing the Nothing Ear (3), and the feedback from the person down the line was a clear voice, even in some windy situations. An upgraded feature for the (3)s is the addition of the super mic placed in the case. This is an incredibly handy feature when you are in extremely noisy situations. It really turns calls from inaudible to an easy chat in situations where a call would normally be a real struggle.

Check out Nothing’s Ear (3) Here

Favourite Article this Week: How Husqvarna’s Fully Autonomous Lawn Robots Finally Made the Grass Greener on Every Side

Netflix’s ‘The Beast Within Me’

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

Claire Daines (who was one of my first childhood crushes in Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 Romeo and Juliet) returns in this Netflix thriller drama series, and I’ve been sinking my teeth into it. It’s the sort of eerie, creepy show that will keep you uncomfortably sitting on the edge of your seat, but unable to look away: Matthew Rhys does an absolutely incredible job of playing a sociopath who makes your skin crawl. 

So, for this week’s staff favourites, it comes as a strong recommendation to check it out this weekend. It seems that lots of streaming services have had a bit of a resurgence lately after a bit of a lull in the middle of the year with nothing to watch. So cheers to that!

Favourite Article this Week: Man of Many’s Christmas Gift Guides

Favourite Video this Week: 3 Science-Backed Longevity Strategies Every Man Needs (Beyond the Gym)

Kodiak Hard Cooler | Image: Kodiak
Kodiak Hard Cooler | Image: Kodiak

Kodiak 42L Hard Cooler

Alex Martinez – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

Last week Man of Many had our Christmas Mix and Mingle, and whilst there was a lot going on, the hero of the night was my new 42L Kodiak Hard Cooler in a beautiful Khaki green. It is an absolute winner for anyone who values durability, performance, and clean, rugged design. It keeps drinks ice cold, thanks to its solid insulation and tight, reliable seal and latches that make a satisfying clip in sound.

The build quality feels premium and adventure-ready, with convenient handles and a built in bottle opener – one less thing to think about. Perfect. They come with a 5 year warranty and a range of great colours so if you don’t have your cooler sorted for the holiday period, now is your chance.

Check out Kodiak’s Hard Cooler

Favourite Article this Week: 4 New Ways Abode is Empowering Creatives with the Latest AI Tools

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Dean Blake

Journalist - Tech, Entertainment & Features

Dean Blake

Dean Blake is Man of Many's Technology, Entertainment and Features journalist. He has vast experience working across online and print journalism, and has played more video games, watched more documentaries, and played more Dungeons & Dragons than he'd care to ...

More about Dean
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Cyber monday
CULTURE

100+ Best Cyber Monday Deals for 2025

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI
TECH

MSI’s New Limited-Edition Laptop is an Unmissable Work of Art

Omega x swatch mission to the earthphase 'cold moon'
WATCHES

OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ Revealed

L'antica pizzeria da michele feature
FOOD

The World’s Best Pizza Chain is Opening in Sydney This Friday

Glashütte Original Seventies Chronograph Panorama Date "Swimming Pool" and "Watermelon" Editions | Image: Glashütte Original
WATCHES

The Wind Up – Watch News #293

Best Gifts for Men | Image: Man of Many
STYLE

40+ Best Gifts for Men: Ultimate List of Gifts for Him

Man of Many's best Black Friday deals for 2023 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

Best Black Friday Deals 2025: 100+ Deals to Grab Before the Big Day

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Shoei gt air 3 smart
MOTORCYCLES

Shoei GT-Air 3 Smart is World’s First Fully Integrated AR Helmet

Jonathan bailey omega 3
WATCHES

INTERVIEW: Jonathan Bailey on Blockbusters, Budgie Smugglers, and OMEGA’s New ‘Banger’

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Oslo movie
MOVIES & TV

New on HBO Max in December 2025

Best wallet brands for men 6
STYLE

17 Best Wallet Brands for Men

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Tag heuer carrera chronograph x fragment limited edition 1
WATCHES

TAG Heuer’s Winning Streak Continues with the Carrera Chronograph x fragment Limited Edition

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

2026 subaru outback wilderness on sand
CARS

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness Price and Specs Confirmed for Australia

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Medium shot of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wearing headphones
HEALTH & FITNESS

The Rock’s Diet and Workout Plan