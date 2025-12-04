Top 4 New Ways Adobe is Empowering Creatives with the Latest AI Tools

Adobe is investing big in AI with a series of exciting partnerships and releases. That was the main takeaway from this year’s Adobe MAX conference in Los Angeles, where the software giant unveiled a bold vision for the future.

Whether you’re a creative looking to harness the power of AI to enhance essential tools like Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere, and Illustrator, or a marketer who needs to optimise their use of GenStudio to drive impactful, personalised campaigns, you’ll soon be able to achieve in minutes the kind of productivity that once took months or maybe even years to accomplish. And a new and improved Firefly might be the biggest game-changer of them all.

Here’s a closer look at some of the most exciting newness coming your way.

Adobe Firefly AI Models | Image: Adobe

Adobe Firefly is a one-stop shop for content creators, offering multiple AI models at a fixed price. Included among the models is the new Firefly Image Model 5, which partners with ElevenLabs, Google, and Topaz Labs to deliver photorealistic image generation and prompt-based editing. The sky’s the limit with these tools at your disposal; use them wisely to cultivate a personal style that sets you apart from the herd.

Firefly Image Model 5 is currently in public beta with a promising future ahead. This is Adobe’s most advanced image generation and editing model to date, with the ability to generate images in native 4MP resolution without upscaling. If you’re looking to create photorealistic images – complete with accurate lighting and precise detail – consider it an essential resource.

When it comes to life-like portraits of people, in particular, Image Model 5 must be seen to be believed. Bringing human images to life with extreme anatomical accuracy is one of the model’s many remarkable feats. It can also tackle complex compositions and even mimic natural movement, all to mind-blowing effect.

Thanks to Image Model 5’s new Prompt to Edit tool, creators can control images by using their own words and descriptions (i.e. prompts). Layered Image Editing, which enhances contextual awareness to deliver seamless image cohesion, is also in the works. For any creator, these tools will soon be indispensable, so proceed accordingly.

Adobe Firefly Audio Generation | Image: Adobe

Adobe Firefly has become a master of both sight and sound as it harnesses the full power of AI. The goal is to put a full production suite in one place, and what would such a thing entail without the audio element? That brings us to new sound-based features, such as Generate Soundtrack and Generate Speech, both of which are currently in public beta.

With Generate Soundtrack, you can create fully licensed, studio-quality music in mere seconds. Explore multiple variations of a single track or motif, all of it perfectly synced with your video footage.

Generate Speech is likewise effortless in its performance, giving you a bank of life-like voices to choose from as you create voice-overs or character dialogue across multiple languages and emotions.

Adobe AI Assistant | Image: Adobe

3. A New AI Assistant in Adobe Express Is At Your Beck and Call

Think of AI Assistant in Adobe Express as your own personal taskmaster. Drawing upon the world’s best first- and third-party models and agents, its ability to heed commands, converse, edit, and offer recommendations simplifies what was once a complex process.

Now in Public Beta, AI Assistant in Adobe Express supports integrations across the major chatbot platforms. No matter what your skill set, the chatbot has you covered. Use simple descriptions and even a conversational tone, and let AI take care of the rest. Not only does it have full access to Adobe Express, but it can even help you generate images in layers while the remainder of the design stays intact.

Adobe AI | Image: Adobe

4. Listening to Creatives

Per a recent global survey of 16,000 creators, 86 per cent are already using generative AI to produce content. As a result, 76 per cent have reported accelerated growth in their business or follower base, while 81 per cent say that AI has helped them create content that they couldn’t have otherwise made. Meanwhile, 85 per cent believe that AI has positively impacted the creator economy.

Australia is trending along similar lines. Of the 2,165 Australian creators who participated in the global survey, 82 per cent said that creative generative AI has helped grow their business and personal brand. Meanwhile, 88 per cent of Aussie creators would turn to an AI agent that learns their creative style, a clear indication of where things are going.

At this year’s Adobe MAX conference, Adobe likewise embraced generative and agentic AI. The brand has partnered with leading tech companies to equip its popular apps with AI assistants, hyper-intelligent features, and more. It’s also releasing new and improved mobile tools to heed the ever-growing popularity of mobile studios.

The word “tool” takes on an important meaning in this context, because Adobe’s latest innovations aren’t meant to replace creators. As the brand sees it, generative and agentic AI is here to assist during the creative process by reducing repetitive tasks, enhancing visual output, streamlining operations, and more. But the brand went to great lengths to make one thing clear: AI is the tool. You are the creator.