Christmas banner 778 x 150 px
Home/Culture/Travel
Bombardier fastest consumer jet
CULTURETRAVEL

$81 Million Bombardier Global 8000 is Fastest Civilian Jet Since Concorde

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 5 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Bombardier delivers the first Global 8000, now the fastest business jet since the Concorde.
  • Near-supersonic Mach 0.95 speed and 8,000-nautical-mile intercontinental range.
  • Smooth Flex Wing enables shorter runways, higher efficiency, and a calmer high-altitude ride.
  • Ultra-low cabin altitude, Starlink-ready tech, and four-zone luxury interior redefine comfort.
  • Private, quiet, and economically viable alternative to Concorde-era supersonic travel.

Bombardier has quietly reset the upper limits of private aviation. The Canadian manufacturer has delivered the first of its Global 8000 jets to launch customer Patrick Dovigi, a former NHL player and now CEO of GFL Environmental, at its Ontario Assembly Centre. Now officially the world’s fastest business aircraft since Concorde, the delivery marks a genuine shift in how long-range private aviation operates.

With a top speed of Mach 0.95 and an 8,000 nautical mile range, which is enough to allow travel from Sydney to nearly anywhere in Asia, Europe, significant parts of Africa, and even the entire U.S. West Coast, the Global 8000 now sits in a class of its own.

Bombardier’s Senior Vice President of Engineering and Product Development, Stephen McCullough, called the delivery a milestone years in the making. He described the aircraft as a “promise fulfilled,” crediting the company’s teams and suppliers for setting a new benchmark for speed, range and cabin comfort.

Inflight bombardier global 8000 purair
Image: Bombardier

Cruising at an ultra-high speed of Mach 0.92 across continents, the Global 8000 can conquer long-haul flights in an instant without the noise restrictions or regulatory headaches that grounded supersonic travel with Concorde. Carrying up to 19 passengers, the Global 8000 can travel nonstop between cities such as Sydney and Los Angeles, Dubai and Houston, and London and Singapore.

Bombardier says its runway performance enables it to serve 30 per cent more airports than its closest competitors, opening routes and more than 2,000 destinations previously off-limits to aircraft in this class.

Much of the performance comes down to Bombardier’s Smooth Flex Wing, which is engineered to behave like two wings in one. At low speeds, it delivers high lift for shorter take-offs and landings. At altitude, it flexes to improve efficiency and speed while actively dampening turbulence. The result is what Bombardier claims is the smoothest ride in business aviation, with fewer jolts, less vibration and a noticeably calmer cabin at 41,000 feet.

Separate from ride smoothness is how the cabin is pressurised. Helping alleviate jet lag and long-haul flight dehydration is the Global 8000’s cabin altitude of just 2,691 feet, one of the lowest in the industry. The air is filtered through Bombardier’s hospital-grade HEPA and carbon filtration system, refreshing faster than any other in its class.

The brand then adds circadian-rhythm lighting, a 55-inch 4K screen, and Starlink-ready connectivity to create a jet that feels less like a plane and more like a controlled, long-haul living space.

When we look inside the aircraft, the Global 8000 transforms what is essentially one long tube into four distinct living spaces. There’s a club suite with four Nuage seats in Bombardier’s zero-gravity position, a dedicated conference and dining area, a private entertainment suite, and a principal suite complete with a full-size bed and en-suite bathroom.

Global 8000 interior entertainement suite rebranded 1
Global 8000 club suite facing aft
Global 8000 principal suite staged day
Images: Bombardier

So how does it compare to the Concorde? Well, let’s review the bill. Concorde tickets from New York to London could cost upwards of US$12,000 in the 1990s, equivalent to more than US$20,000 in today’s money, for a seat that came with extreme fuel burn, operating costs, and a business model that only worked at full capacity. By the early 2000s, those economies collapsed, and Concorde was grounded for good.

Bombardier takes a different approach with the Global 8000. With a purchase price of approximately US$81 million, plus an additional US$5 to US$10 million for bespoke interior and exterior work, it is undeniably expensive. However, ownership brings a level of control that airline tickets never could.

The annual operating costs are estimated to be between US$1.8 million and US$2.9 million, depending on usage, with fixed costs of approximately US$750,000 covering crew, insurance, storage, and management.

Even factoring in fuel, maintenance and airport fees, the aircraft averages as little as US$12.90 per mile at higher utilisation.

Where Concorde sold speed by the seat, the Global 8000 delivers it by the mile, privately, quietly and without the structural compromises that ultimately ended supersonic travel last time around. It will never replace Concorde’s legend, nor does it need to. That said, Bombardier has built something special with a near-supersonic jet that actually works in the modern world. Provided that you’re one of the one per cent of the one per cent that can afford to purchase it.

View at Bombardier

Bombardier Global 8000 Technical Specs

The Bombardier Global 8000 is officially the world’s fastest business jet and the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde. Boasting four true living spaces and a revolutionary “Smooth Flĕx Wing,” it combines ultra-high-speed capabilities with the industry’s lowest cabin altitude.

Top Line Specs

  • Brand: Bombardier
  • Model: Global 8000
  • Top Speed: Mach 0.95 (1,151 km/h)
  • Range: 8,000 NM (14,816 km)
  • Engines: Twin GE Passport
  • Thrust: 18,920 lbf (84.16 kN)
  • Passenger Capacity: Up to 19

Performance & Power

  • Max Operating Altitude: 51,000 ft
  • Cruise Speed: Mach 0.85 (Typical) / Mach 0.92 (Ultra-high speed)
  • Takeoff Distance: 5,760 ft (SL, ISA, MTOW)
  • Landing Distance: 2,220 ft (SL, ISA, typical)
  • Testament: First-ever transcontinental ultra-high-speed cruise of Mach 0.92.

Dimensions

  • Length: 111 ft
  • Wingspan: 104 ft 0 in
  • Height: 27 ft 0 in
  • Cabin Height: 6 ft 2 in
  • Cabin Width: 8 ft 0 in
  • Cabin Length: 54 ft 5 in

Interior & Tech

  • Living Spaces: 4 (Entrance, Club, Conference, Entertainment, Principal)
  • Cabin Altitude: 2,691 ft (at cruising altitude of 41,000 ft)
  • Key Features: Nuage zero-gravity seats, Soleil circadian-rhythm lighting, Bombardier Pũr Air (HEPA) system.
  • Cockpit: Bombardier Vision flight deck with fly-by-wire technology and Head-Up Display (HUD).
  • Connectivity: Ka-band, Starlink, and Gogo Galileo-ready options.
Ddba1288a ac brochures 2024phase2 global7500 j3a0474 v1

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a journalist and content producer from Sydney with over five years’ experience in the digital media space. He holds a Bachelor of Communications (Media Arts & Production) from the University of Technology Sydney and a Diploma of ...

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Cillian Murphy as 'Tommy Shelby' in 'The Immortal Man'
MOVIES & TV

Everything We Know About ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’: Release Date, Cast, and More

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Best Gifts for Men | Image: Man of Many
STYLE

40+ Best Gifts for Men: Ultimate List of Gifts for Him

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Jake paul andrew tate knock outs
CULTURE

Jake Paul and Andrew Tate Both Lost This Weekend. The Internet Didn’t Miss a Beat

Bunnings
CULTURE

Bunnings Mystery Box Mini Bears are a $12.50 Labubu-Dupe Taking Over the Internet

Option 2 1
TECH

Man of Many’s 2025 Best Tech Products of the Year Revealed

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

2025 audi rs 3 sportback 2
CARS

2025 Audi RS 3 is a Modern Classic Hyper Hatch With the Heart of a Lamborghini

Best wallet brands for men 6
STYLE

17 Best Wallet Brands for Men

Longines Master Collection Year of the Horse
WATCHES

Longines’ Bold New Master Collection Release Heralds the Year of the Horse

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Ferrari Purosangue
CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—20 December, 2025

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Audi f1 trackside suite 4
SPORT

Inside Audi’s $8,490 Ultra-Premium Trackside Suite for F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026

Whitehaven beach feature
TRAVEL

10 Best Beaches in the World Revealed: Australia Still the Champion

2026 toyota hilux rogue front three quarter
CARS

2026 Toyota HiLux Review: Enough to Be Australia’s Best Selling Vehicle?

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet