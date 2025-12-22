$81 Million Bombardier Global 8000 is Fastest Civilian Jet Since Concorde

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 23 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Bombardier delivers the first Global 8000, now the fastest business jet since the Concorde.

Near-supersonic Mach 0.95 speed and 8,000-nautical-mile intercontinental range.

Smooth Flex Wing enables shorter runways, higher efficiency, and a calmer high-altitude ride.

Ultra-low cabin altitude, Starlink-ready tech, and four-zone luxury interior redefine comfort.

Private, quiet, and economically viable alternative to Concorde-era supersonic travel.

Bombardier has quietly reset the upper limits of private aviation. The Canadian manufacturer has delivered the first of its Global 8000 jets to launch customer Patrick Dovigi, a former NHL player and now CEO of GFL Environmental, at its Ontario Assembly Centre. Now officially the world’s fastest business aircraft since Concorde, the delivery marks a genuine shift in how long-range private aviation operates.

With a top speed of Mach 0.95 and an 8,000 nautical mile range, which is enough to allow travel from Sydney to nearly anywhere in Asia, Europe, significant parts of Africa, and even the entire U.S. West Coast, the Global 8000 now sits in a class of its own.

Bombardier’s Senior Vice President of Engineering and Product Development, Stephen McCullough, called the delivery a milestone years in the making. He described the aircraft as a “promise fulfilled,” crediting the company’s teams and suppliers for setting a new benchmark for speed, range and cabin comfort.

Cruising at an ultra-high speed of Mach 0.92 across continents, the Global 8000 can conquer long-haul flights in an instant without the noise restrictions or regulatory headaches that grounded supersonic travel with Concorde. Carrying up to 19 passengers, the Global 8000 can travel nonstop between cities such as Sydney and Los Angeles, Dubai and Houston, and London and Singapore.

Bombardier says its runway performance enables it to serve 30 per cent more airports than its closest competitors, opening routes and more than 2,000 destinations previously off-limits to aircraft in this class.

Much of the performance comes down to Bombardier’s Smooth Flex Wing, which is engineered to behave like two wings in one. At low speeds, it delivers high lift for shorter take-offs and landings. At altitude, it flexes to improve efficiency and speed while actively dampening turbulence. The result is what Bombardier claims is the smoothest ride in business aviation, with fewer jolts, less vibration and a noticeably calmer cabin at 41,000 feet.

Separate from ride smoothness is how the cabin is pressurised. Helping alleviate jet lag and long-haul flight dehydration is the Global 8000’s cabin altitude of just 2,691 feet, one of the lowest in the industry. The air is filtered through Bombardier’s hospital-grade HEPA and carbon filtration system, refreshing faster than any other in its class.

The brand then adds circadian-rhythm lighting, a 55-inch 4K screen, and Starlink-ready connectivity to create a jet that feels less like a plane and more like a controlled, long-haul living space.

When we look inside the aircraft, the Global 8000 transforms what is essentially one long tube into four distinct living spaces. There’s a club suite with four Nuage seats in Bombardier’s zero-gravity position, a dedicated conference and dining area, a private entertainment suite, and a principal suite complete with a full-size bed and en-suite bathroom.

So how does it compare to the Concorde? Well, let’s review the bill. Concorde tickets from New York to London could cost upwards of US$12,000 in the 1990s, equivalent to more than US$20,000 in today’s money, for a seat that came with extreme fuel burn, operating costs, and a business model that only worked at full capacity. By the early 2000s, those economies collapsed, and Concorde was grounded for good.

Bombardier takes a different approach with the Global 8000. With a purchase price of approximately US$81 million, plus an additional US$5 to US$10 million for bespoke interior and exterior work, it is undeniably expensive. However, ownership brings a level of control that airline tickets never could.

The annual operating costs are estimated to be between US$1.8 million and US$2.9 million, depending on usage, with fixed costs of approximately US$750,000 covering crew, insurance, storage, and management.

Even factoring in fuel, maintenance and airport fees, the aircraft averages as little as US$12.90 per mile at higher utilisation.

Where Concorde sold speed by the seat, the Global 8000 delivers it by the mile, privately, quietly and without the structural compromises that ultimately ended supersonic travel last time around. It will never replace Concorde’s legend, nor does it need to. That said, Bombardier has built something special with a near-supersonic jet that actually works in the modern world. Provided that you’re one of the one per cent of the one per cent that can afford to purchase it.

Bombardier Global 8000 Technical Specs

The Bombardier Global 8000 is officially the world’s fastest business jet and the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde. Boasting four true living spaces and a revolutionary “Smooth Flĕx Wing,” it combines ultra-high-speed capabilities with the industry’s lowest cabin altitude.

Top Line Specs

Brand: Bombardier

Bombardier Model: Global 8000

Global 8000 Top Speed: Mach 0.95 (1,151 km/h)

Mach 0.95 (1,151 km/h) Range: 8,000 NM (14,816 km)

8,000 NM (14,816 km) Engines: Twin GE Passport

Twin GE Passport Thrust: 18,920 lbf (84.16 kN)

18,920 lbf (84.16 kN) Passenger Capacity: Up to 19

Performance & Power

Max Operating Altitude: 51,000 ft

51,000 ft Cruise Speed: Mach 0.85 (Typical) / Mach 0.92 (Ultra-high speed)

Mach 0.85 (Typical) / Mach 0.92 (Ultra-high speed) Takeoff Distance: 5,760 ft (SL, ISA, MTOW)

5,760 ft (SL, ISA, MTOW) Landing Distance: 2,220 ft (SL, ISA, typical)

2,220 ft (SL, ISA, typical) Testament: First-ever transcontinental ultra-high-speed cruise of Mach 0.92.

Dimensions

Length: 111 ft

111 ft Wingspan: 104 ft 0 in

104 ft 0 in Height: 27 ft 0 in

27 ft 0 in Cabin Height: 6 ft 2 in

6 ft 2 in Cabin Width: 8 ft 0 in

8 ft 0 in Cabin Length: 54 ft 5 in

Interior & Tech