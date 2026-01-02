Four Seasons Unveils Its 2027 ‘New World Icons’ Private Jet Experience

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 2 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Most hotels are happy if you book a suite and order room service. Four Seasons goes one better. It flies you around the world on its own private jet. The brand has been running ultra-luxury airborne itineraries for ten years, and the 2027 New World Icons journey might be its wildest one yet. Travelling guests will cover seven destinations over 20 days for the not-so-tiny price of USD 219,000 per person. Let’s hope they get a window seat.

Celebrating ten years in the skies, Four Seasons is expanding its roster with five first-time destinations alongside the returning Hong Kong and Langkawi legs. The trip runs from 26 March to 14 April 2027 and is flown on a custom-designed Airbus A321neo-LR built to Four Seasons specifications. An executive chef serves meals inspired by each destination, while a dedicated physician, concierge and experience team promise to make everything feel effortless from take-off to landing.

While travellers enjoy the indulgence, aviation devotees can appreciate the hardware. Four Seasons has fully reworked one of the most modern long-range narrow-body aircraft in service, replacing the commercial layout with wide, lie-flat seating and generous personal space for all 48 guests. Legroom is expected, but the real surprise comes from the higher ceilings, which sit above standard narrow-body measurements. With extra-wide aisles and lighting designed to mimic natural daylight, the entire experience aims to ease jet lag on the longer stretches.

Guests will not be confined to their seats either. The aircraft includes a lounge-style social area where travellers can gather between meals, speak with the chef or plan their next stop with the experience team. Those who prefer to switch off can take advantage of complimentary Wi-Fi, and the new-generation engines keep cabin noise to a minimum.

So, where is Four Seasons taking you on the New World Icons experience? The journey begins in Hong Kong, China, with guests staying at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong while exploring the city’s neon streets, markets and harbour views. From there, the trip moves to Langkawi, Malaysia, with a stay at Four Seasons Resort Langkawi and guided exploration of mangrove waterways and limestone karsts with a Four Seasons naturalist.

Next comes Jaipur, India, where travellers check into Four Seasons Hotel Jaipur and gain private palace access for a gala dinner and camel polo demonstration. In Venice, Italy, guests stay at the restored Danieli, A Four Seasons Hotel, Venice, before a helicopter day trip to Cortina d’Ampezzo in the Dolomites.

The itinerary then heads to Iceland, where Four Seasons arranges stays near the Golden Circle and the Blue Lagoon as travellers snowmobile across Langjökull Glacier, visit geysers and unwind in geothermal water. Warmer weather returns in Anguilla, with accommodation at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla and glass-bottom kayaking in calm Caribbean water.

The journey concludes in Los Cabos, Mexico, with guests checking in to the all-new Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol and heading out for deep-sea fishing along its storied coastline.

The Four Seasons 2027 New World Icons private jet experience launches at a time when commercial aviation is pushing luxury harder than ever.

Emirates continues to dominate the ultra-premium space with its First Class private suites, complete with sliding doors, virtual windows and personalised service that rivals private aviation. Etihad still operates The Residence on its A380s, a three-room apartment in the sky with a living room, bedroom and shower for travellers who want a home at cruising altitude. Air France has launched a redesigned La Première suite, Lufthansa has rolled out its fully enclosed Allegris First Class rooms, and Japan Airlines now offers wide-body cabins with lounge-style seating and separate beds.

Four Seasons Private Jet Experience Feature Specification

Aircraft Model: Customised Airbus A321neo-LR

Customised Airbus A321neo-LR Guest Capacity: 48 Passengers (All First Class)

48 Passengers (All First Class) Seating Layout: 2-by-2 Configuration

2-by-2 Configuration Bed Type: Fully lie-flat Italian leather seats

Fully lie-flat Italian leather seats Personal Space: 6.5 ft (2 meters) per guest

6.5 ft (2 meters) per guest Operator: Titan Airways Limited (Sold by TCS World Travel)

Titan Airways Limited (Sold by TCS World Travel) Key Staff: Executive Chef, Journey Physician, Concierge

The shift is clear. High-end travellers want privacy, space and a seamless experience from gate to gate. Four Seasons has taken that demand and elevated it. Rather than upgrading a handful of seats, the brand has built a 48-passenger aircraft designed so the entire journey feels like a luxury hotel experience in motion.

