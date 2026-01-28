Emirates to Reopen Wolgan Valley as First-Ever Ritz-Carlton Lodge This Year

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 28 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Reopening mid-2026 as the world’s first-ever Ritz-Carlton Lodge.

Emirates and Marriott are investing $50 million into the luxury refurbishment.

Features 40 private lodges, each with its own individual swimming pool.

Access via helicopter or a rugged 4WD journey through the ‘Donkey Steps’.

New signature experiences include campfire stargazing and a world-class wellness spa.

Years after a landslide forced the closure of Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley, Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airlines, returned to Sydney to announce the venue’s reopening as Emirates Wolgan Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Lodge, anticipated to open mid-2026.

Emirates has invested AUD$150 million in the Emirates Wolgan Valley Resort since 2006, and will now invest a further AUD$50 million in the site’s renovation with Marriott.

Located 2 hours from Sydney in the Wolgan Valley, New South Wales, the new resort aims to bring the warmth and character of the traditional Australian homestead to one of the most luxurious resort experiences in the country. They’ll do so by offering unique, region-specific signature experiences to guests staying in the 40 elegantly appointed lodges, each with private pools and bespoke amenities.

“We’re honoured to collaborate with Emirates on this milestone development, which sees the world’s largest hotelier and the world’s largest international airline come together to reinvigorate the luxury tourism offering in New South Wales,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. “Marking the brand’s lodge debut globally, Emirates Wolgan Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Lodge will be a major drawcard for our network of 260 million loyal Marriott Bonvoy members around the world, particularly with the upcoming plans in store for immersive experiences that connect them deeply to the local area – something our luxury travellers are increasingly prioritising.”

Emirates Wolgan Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Lodge | Image: Supplied

Plans for Emirates Wolgan Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Lodge are still underway, but from the design renders shared, we can see an arrival lounge and sitting room, a signature restaurant, a lounge bar and a wine room, where guests can select from a curated collection of local and international wines alongside the local wines Australia is known for globally.

Clearly, it’s more than a rebrand, and it’s confirmed that fully renovated recreational spaces will be reimagined to honour wellbeing and the natural environment. This will include an outdoor pool, tennis courts, equestrian stables, a modern fitness centre, and the world-renowned The Ritz-Carlton Spa.

Guests will also be able to partake in a signature sleep-out experience, stargazing and enjoying an evening meal outdoors next to a campfire.

What hasn’t changed is the access route, and it appears that plans to restore the original access road are still being dealt with by the council. Guests to Emirates Wolgan Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Lodge, will access the resort by a four-wheel-drive service via the ‘Donkey Steps’. The road, which has a 35 per cent gradient, will become part of the resort’s rural off-road experience, or you can simply arrive by helicopter.

We have personally driven down the ‘Donkey Steps’ under escort for a story on the new Toyota GR HiLux. It’s not bad at all!

To mark the significance of this launch, Sir Tim Clark spoke to the media in Sydney: “We are proud of our long-term investment into the Emirates Wolgan Valley Resort, which launched one of Australia’s first conservation-based luxury resorts,” said Sir Tim Clark, President, Emirates Airline. “Our unwavering commitment to the resort leads us to today’s announcement of an exciting agreement with Marriott International to open the world’s first Ritz-Carlton Lodge.

“For us, Emirates Wolgan Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Lodge, will not only be an extraordinary resort appealing to discerning travellers seeking to be close to nature, but also a powerful engine for local economic growth, helping to rejuvenate the Wolgan Valley locality.

“We are deeply grateful for the support from the Federal government, and for our partnerships with the State government, Lithgow City Council, and the Wolgan Valley community, who have helped Emirates make this project possible.”

Emirates has maintained the original One&Only site with a small number of locally employed staff while the property was temporarily out of service. More information about the original homestead and One&Only resort can be found below before Emirates Wolgan Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Lodge, opens in mid-2026.