18 Best Date Ideas in Sydney for Every Kind of Couple

Table of Contents
- Best Date Ideas in Sydney at a Glance
- Where Are the Best Places in Sydney for a Date Night?
- 1. Embrace Your Inner Viking Through Axe Throwing
- 2. Show Your Cooking Prowess with a Cooking Class
- 3. Sink Some Balls at Mini Golf
- 4. Take a Boozy Art Class
- 5. Go On a Walk With a View
- 6. Get Up Close and Personal With a Koala
- 7. Get Creative with a Pottery Class
- 8. Take in the Cosmos by Stargazing
- 9. Watch a Movie Outdoors
- 10. Forage for Wild Foods
- 11. Blend Your Own Gin at Archie Rose Distillery
- 12. Go Barefoot Bowling
- 13. Look at Some Art at Your Favourite Gallery
- 14. Visit the Theatre and Watch a Show
- 15. Spook Yourself by Going on a Ghost Tour
- 16. Take a Seaplane or Helicopter Flight Over Sydney Harbour
- 17. Take in the Wonder of Whale Watching
- 18. Work Up a Sweat While Bouldering or Rock Climbing
- Alternatives to These Date Ideas in Sydney
- Why You Should Trust Our List
- Check Out Our Best Sydney Guides
- Best Date Ideas Sydney FAQs
Depending on your vibe, the best date ideas in Sydney include cooking classes, axe throwing, mini golf, outdoor movies, and even gin blending at Archie Rose. The good news is that whether you’re trying to impress on a first date or just want to shake things up with your long-term partner, Sydney is packed with fun, creative and genuinely memorable things to do. These are also all great date ideas you can do solo too!
From sunset walks along the coast to bouldering gyms, pottery classes, stargazing at the Observatory, and getting up close with koalas at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo, we’ve rounded up the most interesting date ideas in the city. These aren’t your standard dinner-and-a-movie deals – we’re talking art classes with a vino in hand, ghost tours through The Rocks, and helicopter rides over the harbour.
Best Date Ideas in Sydney at a Glance
- For a fun date: Axe Throwing
- For a romantic date: Outdoor Movies
- For a first date: Mini Golf
- For a unique date: Forage for Wild Foods
- For an indoor date: Cooking Class at VIVE
- For a free date: Art Gallery Date
- For a double date: Mini Golf at Holey Moley
- For a cheap date: Outdoor Movie
Now you’ve read our favourites, let’s check out the complete list.
RELATED: These are the best new restaurants in Sydney right now
Where Are the Best Places in Sydney for a Date Night?
1. Embrace Your Inner Viking Through Axe Throwing
Axe throwing isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you’re thinking about fun date ideas, but after a few rounds amongst the team at two leading venues in Sydney, we’d come back in a heartbeat. Unlike mini golf, bouldering, cooking, and golf driving ranges, axe throwing requires no prior learning, skill, or coordination to have fun, making it a great idea for an exciting first date. All you need to do is channel your inner Viking and show your invite that you know how to handle a heavy tool as you compete in a one-on-one session. Don’t stress if it’s your first time because they’ll show you the ropes to make you the best axe thrower possible. If you’re both pretty bold, then this is the perfect ice-breaker, but it’s also great for small groups.
- Price: from AU$49 per person
2. Show Your Cooking Prowess with a Cooking Class
One of our favourite date ideas in Sydney for new and long-term couples, cooking classes are great for learning new skills that you can apply in the home kitchen, but they’re also great for building teamwork. We’ve attended a few VIVE Cooking School classes in the past (Japanese was a highlight), and if you’re even slightly cooking-inclined, we promise that you’ll enjoy yourself and learn something along the way. The classes are intimate, the instructors have worked in kitchens, and they’re full of helpful instructions that you can take home with you. The best part is that you get to eat your creation once you’re finished cooking!
- Price: from AU$170 per person
- Location: The Cannery
- Address: 18/61-71 Mentmore Ave, Rosebery NSW 2018
- Phone: 1300 848 388
3. Sink Some Balls at Mini Golf
A number of mini-golf courses have opened up around Sydney over the last few years, our favourite being Holey Moley in Potts Point (you can check out the range of other Sydney locations via the link below). This place knows how to make your night extra special. Offering more than just a mini-golf course, you’ll also find a bar that turns traditional putt-putt into a multi-sensory labyrinth of unique holes. If you’re searching for fun and cute date ideas, this one has the best of both!
- Holey Moley, Potts Point (from AU$18 per person)
- Mini Golf at Thornleigh Golf Centre (from AU$16 per person)
- Unreal Mini Golf, South Penrith (from AU$15 per person)
Check out our full list of Sydney’s best mini-golf courses below if you’re looking for more locations.
4. Take a Boozy Art Class
This might be bringing back some lockdown flashbacks, but taking a boozy art class is a fun way to get to know someone without getting too up close and personal. Great for couples and first dates, you can learn a lot about someone from their art skills (or lack thereof), and it doesn’t matter if you’re a professional or hobbyist, there are laughs to be had along the way. Finding a venue has never been easier, with locations popping up in most suburbs around Sydney. However, we’re big fans of the three listed below:
- Brush & Sip, Newtown (from AU$55 per person)
- Cork & Chroma, Surry Hills (from AU$69 per person)
- Champainting, Darlinghurst (from AU$49 per person)
5. Go On a Walk With a View
With the harbour in the middle, the Royal National Park down south, and plenty of gorgeous national parks around Sydney’s North Shore, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to great walks. Choose from long hikes with rewarding views to short strolls with cafes and beaches, you don’t have to go far from your car to enjoy these walks, and you certainly don’t have to be an athlete.
Speaking of which, why not incorporate a picnic into your walk? For a very simple but very romantic date idea, head down to your local lover’s corner at sunset with that special someone. Before you go, pack yourself some cheese, crackers, and maybe some wine, and you’ll be in the good books for sure.
Check out our full list of Sydney’s best walking trails and coastal walks below if you’re looking for more locations.
6. Get Up Close and Personal With a Koala
If your date is into animals, then skip the cat cafe and head to WILD LIFE Sydney to get up close and personal with a few of Australia’s cutest and cuddliest koalas. Limited to groups of 5, this date activity is intimate enough to give you plenty of time and space away from the crowds to get to know these furry guys. Keep an eye out for the new guy on the block, Parker, who’s a joey (baby Koala) that’s now regularly emerging from his mum Kyara’s pouch for viewing opportunities. Based in Darling Harbour, there’s plenty of opportunity to grab lunch once you’re done at one of our favourite restaurants around Barangaroo.
- Price: from AU$70 per person (factoring in admission costs)
- Located in: Darling Harbour
- Address: 1-5 Wheat Road, Sydney NSW 2000
- Hours: Daily from 11am-3:30pm
- Phone: 1800 195 650
7. Get Creative with a Pottery Class
Clay is the perfect way to get your hands dirty on a first date. In just a few sessions, you can learn clay throwing, glazing, trimming, and more. Our favourite is ClayGround in Rosebery, which offers a date night option every Friday. The other place to go is The Pottery Shed. Each class is held in the beautiful rustic warehouse, and they provide everything you need, so you just have to show up with your invite.
- Price: from AU$199 per couple
8. Take in the Cosmos by Stargazing
Learn all about the stars while gazing at the southern sky together at the Sydney Observatory. Tours include the planetarium, telescope viewing, and a dome tour. See Mars, a nebula, the moon, and more on this exciting and inexpensive dating idea in Sydney. Tours run for 1 hour from Wednesday to Saturday, and they’re reasonably priced, which makes them a great option for an out-of-the-blue first date suggestion.
- Price: AU$36 per person
- Location: Sydney Observatory
- Address: 1003 Upper Fort Street, Millers Point NSW 2000
- Phone: (02) 9217 0111
- Hours: Mon-Sun 8:30pm-10pm, Fri-Sat 9pm-10:30pm
9. Watch a Movie Outdoors
Depending on the time of year, there are several great venues in Sydney that will have you and your date stargazing while watching a blockbuster movie. It’s worth noting that most of these pop-up venues we’ve listed below only operate at the start of the year when the weather is warmer. However, the Blacktown Drive-in Cinema operates year-round, so there’s always that option when you’re looking for a retro throwback. Some of our favourite open-air cinemas in Sydney include:
- Westpac OpenAir Sydney, Mrs Macquaries Point
- Mov’in Bed, Barangaroo
- Moonlight Cinema Sydney, Centennial Park
- North Sydney Outdoor Cinema, North Sydney
Check out our full list of Sydney’s best open-air cinemas below if you’re looking for more locations.
Best Outdoor Cinemas in Sydney
10. Forage for Wild Foods
This is another fun date idea that you’ve probably never thought of before, foraging. Check out Diego Bonetto’s Foraging Workshops and lean on his extensive and in-depth knowledge of wild food sources, including edible and medicinal plants by the beach in your local parkland. You can even attend lunches where Bonetto brings edible weeds to the table for a next-level wild food experience.
- Price: from AU$40
11. Blend Your Own Gin at Archie Rose Distillery
Treat your date to a blend-your-own-gin masterclass and tour at Archie Rose Distillery. The two of you can become gin blenders for the day with a 1.5-hour class that’s limited to 30 guests. During the class, you’ll each create 2x 200ml bottles of your own signature gin to take home, learning the rich history of gin along the way, including how Archie Rose makes their award-winning expressions.
- Price: from AU$119 per person
- Location: The Cannery
- Address: 85 Dunning Ave, Rosebery NSW 2018
- Phone: (02) 8458 2300
12. Go Barefoot Bowling
Like axe throwing, you don’t need an athletic bone in your body to go barefoot bowling which makes it a fun and honest first date activity for groups. Most local bowling clubs offer barefoot bowling, which means there are beers on tap and plenty of food options to share while you play. Right now, some of our favourite venues include:
- The Greens, North Sydney (from AU$25 per person)
- Bondi Bowling Club, Bondi (from AU$150 for groups of 10)
Check out our full list of Sydney’s best bowling clubs below if you’re looking for more locations.
Best Barefoot Bowling in Sydney
13. Look at Some Art at Your Favourite Gallery
One of the best free date ideas in Sydney, the Art Gallery of NSW is home to an incredible collection of artworks as part of their permanent collection. Every Wednesday, the venue stays open late (until 10 pm) for their Art After Hours exhibition, where you and your invite can partake in a gallery tour, live music, drawing workshops, film screenings, lectures and more, all jam-packed into one fun date night. You can also score 2-for-1 tickets around the time of the Archibald Price each yeah, so keep an eye out for that deal!
It’s not all about the Art Gallery of NSW, however, because the harbour city is also home to several great galleries, including The Museum of Contemporary Art, Circular Quay, and White Rabbit Gallery, Chippendale.
- Address: Art Gallery Rd, Sydney NSW 2000
- Phone: 1800 679 278
14. Visit the Theatre and Watch a Show
Is there anything quite like the theatre? Whether you’re after musicals, opera at the Sydney Opera House, theatre or even ballet, there is a myriad of venues across Sydney that make for the perfect spot to take your better half for a romantic dinner and a show.
- Price: from around AU$69.90 depending on seating and theatre
15. Spook Yourself by Going on a Ghost Tour
There are two ghost tours in Sydney that are sure to have you shaking in your boots. Check out the spooky history of Sydney’s darker days on a haunted ghost tour of The Rocks. The 90-minute guided tour will take you through past burial pits, haunted hot spots, and opium dens and visit a haunted site not open to the general public. Or, if you’re looking for something a bit more extreme, head over to the Quarantine Station in Manly and spend a night in one of Australia’s most haunted sites.
- Price: from AUD$49
- Location: The Rocks
- Address: Cadmans Cottage, 110 George St, The Rocks NSW 2000
- Phone: 0456 774 748
- Price: from AUD$59
- Location: The Quarantine Station
- Address: 1 N Head Scenic Dr, Manly NSW 2095
- Phone: (02) 9466 1500
16. Take a Seaplane or Helicopter Flight Over Sydney Harbour
Packages and pricing:
- Cottage Point Inn – from AU$720 per person
- Empire Lounge – from AU$345 per person
- Berowra Waters Inn – from AU$770 per person
- Bert’s Bar & Brasserie – from AU$720 per person
Really impress your date with a ride in a seaplane or helicopter over the beautiful Sydney Harbour. Take in the Sydney Opera House, Northern Beaches, Hawkesbury, and Pittwater on your way to one of the dream lunch destinations we’ve listed above. Most packages include degustation lunches (beverages not included) and a combination of seaplane and boat transfers.
- Location: Sydney Seaplanes HQ
- Address: Lyne Park, Rose Bay, NSW 2029
- Duration: lasts from 20-30 minutes
17. Take in the Wonder of Whale Watching
Go whale watching while on a sailboat with Whale Watching Sydney. Operating since 2000, the company offers an unforgettable whale-watching experience for you and your date, plus magnificent harbour views. What’s the best time of year to go whale watching? The season starts in mid-May, and humpback whales begin passing Sydney on their northern migration from Antarctic waters. The peak months to sight are the end of June and the beginning of July.
- Price: from AU$109 per person
- Location: Whale Watching Sydney – Circular Quay
- Address: Wharf 6, Circular Quay, Sydney NSW 2000
- Hours: Lasts approximately 3 hours
- Phone: 1800 326 822
18. Work Up a Sweat While Bouldering or Rock Climbing
Over the last couple of years, bouldering and rock climbing have skyrocketed in popularity. It’s a great way to work out, easy to do alone or in a small group and a helluva lot of fun. Personally, we reckon it’s one of the best date ideas for those with an adventurous spirit, and will definitely make for a memorable one. So, if you’re looking to shake things up, take your new honey to your local climbing gym and get down and dirty.
- BlocHaus Bouldering, Marrickville (from AU$24 per person)
- Climb Oz, Blacktown (from AU$20 per person)
- Sydney Indoor Climbing Gym, St Peters (from AU$24 per person)
Check out our full list of Sydney’s best bouldering and climbing gyms below if you’re looking for more locations.
Alternatives to These Date Ideas in Sydney
We’ve also included a few great alternatives to those ideas listed above. These typically require more forward planning and are better suited to established couples who are looking for something fun to do. They include:
- Take a bike riding tour of Sydney (from AU$118): What was once a tiring, sweaty activity has been transformed with the introduction of e-bikes that take all the hard work out of cycling. This is a great option for couples, and you can check out some of the city’s most iconic landmarks and attractions, including the Sydney Harbour, Opera House, The Rocks, Hyde Park, and in one day without breaking a sweat.
- Get out of Sydney and go camping by the beach: We love heading out of Sydney and going away for a weekend. It’s a great option for any couple with an adventurous streak who wants to spend quality time together. Best of all, it’s typically completely free to stay in these places (provided you have all the gear to make it comfortable). This is not a great first-date option, but it makes a lot of sense for couples.
- Join a dinner party with Secret Foodies (from AU$140): This is definitely a date night for those who are a bit more outgoing. Secret Foodies allows you to buy tickets for a themed dinner party and then, on the night, you’ll be given a secret location via SMS. Meet new people, taste amazing unique foods and discover new places. It’s one of the most exciting dating ideas in Sydney if you’re after a bit of mystique.
- Take a dance class and sweep your date off their feet (from AU$20 per person): Impress your date with your dance moves at Swing Patrol or William Maslin dance classes. At Swing Patrol, you can learn everything from the Lindy Hop to Balboa swing dance. If you’re looking for an intimate and exclusive dance night, you can’t go past William Maslin. They’ll include a cheese board, a glass of bubbly, and even teach you a dance to your favourite song.
- Knock it out of the park at a driving range: Most fun dates break the ice by having you and your company doing something active. So, our next activity is the good old-fashioned driving range. Whether you’re a newbie or a veteran, a bucket of balls and a couple of clubs is a recipe for a good time. What’s more, if you head to Moore Park Golf Driving Range you can practice your swing under lights.
- Skydive at iFLY Downunder in Panthers Penrith Rugby Leagues Club (from AU$95 per person): For a truly spectacular date that’s perfect for thrill-seekers, iFLY Sydney is the perfect dating idea. The simulated free-fall matches real conditions in a vertical wind tunnel. Get suited up in your very endearing onesies, then step into the glass cylinders for an unforgettably fun date.
Psssst: If you think there’s an activity that we should include on this list, please let us know via our contact form.
Why You Should Trust Our List
With a head office in Sydney and a team full of knowledgeable foodies, golfers, bowlers, and first-date experts, the team here at Man of Many has all the knowledge needed to put together a tight list of great date ideas in Sydney. In compiling this list, author Ben McKimm leaned on the wider editorial team to gauge their favourite spots before ranking the venues based on their price, value for money, and excitement that they will bring to both participants.
Best Date Ideas Sydney FAQs
If you want to do something a bit out of the ordinary, try axe throwing, tackling an escape room together, or joining a crime or ghost tour through The Rocks. For something completely different, you could even head out to the Blue Mountains for a glow worm adventure.
You’ve got options. A sunset harbour cruise always hits the mark, or keep it simple with a picnic at Wendy’s Secret Garden or Cremorne Point. Rooftop bars like Old Mate’s Place or Bar 83 are great if you’re after cocktails with a view.
First dates should be fun, not stressful. Go for a walk along the Bondi to Bronte track, book a paint-and-sip class, have a picnic in the Botanical Gardens or grab a good coffee and go for a stroll in Surry Hills.
Get out in the sunshine with a kayak session in Manly, a bushwalk through the Royal National Park, or a lazy beach day at Milk Beach or Shelly. You could even spend a few hours at Taronga Zoo if you’re both animal lovers.
Want to show off the city? Start with a walk through The Rocks, swing by the Opera House, then finish with dinner at somewhere like Café Sydney or Icebergs.
For something cool, go for Continental Deli in Newtown or Restaurant Hubert in the city. If you’re just after a great bar, Smoke at Barangaroo and Bar Planet in Newtown both deliver the goods
Keep it fun and social with things like think escape rooms, bowling, pub trivia or a cooking class. It gives everyone something to do, and you won’t be stuck making small talk all night.
