18 Best Date Ideas in Sydney for Every Kind of Couple

Depending on your vibe, the best date ideas in Sydney include cooking classes, axe throwing, mini golf, outdoor movies, and even gin blending at Archie Rose. The good news is that whether you’re trying to impress on a first date or just want to shake things up with your long-term partner, Sydney is packed with fun, creative and genuinely memorable things to do. These are also all great date ideas you can do solo too!

From sunset walks along the coast to bouldering gyms, pottery classes, stargazing at the Observatory, and getting up close with koalas at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo, we’ve rounded up the most interesting date ideas in the city. These aren’t your standard dinner-and-a-movie deals – we’re talking art classes with a vino in hand, ghost tours through The Rocks, and helicopter rides over the harbour.

Best Date Ideas in Sydney at a Glance

Now you’ve read our favourites, let’s check out the complete list.

Where Are the Best Places in Sydney for a Date Night?

Woman posing for the camera while holding the axe impaled in the wood target
Axe throwing | Image: Maniax

1. Embrace Your Inner Viking Through Axe Throwing

Axe throwing isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you’re thinking about fun date ideas, but after a few rounds amongst the team at two leading venues in Sydney, we’d come back in a heartbeat. Unlike mini golf, bouldering, cooking, and golf driving ranges, axe throwing requires no prior learning, skill, or coordination to have fun, making it a great idea for an exciting first date. All you need to do is channel your inner Viking and show your invite that you know how to handle a heavy tool as you compete in a one-on-one session. Don’t stress if it’s your first time because they’ll show you the ropes to make you the best axe thrower possible. If you’re both pretty bold, then this is the perfect ice-breaker, but it’s also great for small groups.

  • Price: from AU$49 per person
Book Kiss My Axe
Book MANIAX
Couples taking a cooking class at The Cannery in Rosebery
Show Your Cooking Prowess with a Cooking Class | Image: VIVE Cooking School

2. Show Your Cooking Prowess with a Cooking Class

One of our favourite date ideas in Sydney for new and long-term couples, cooking classes are great for learning new skills that you can apply in the home kitchen, but they’re also great for building teamwork. We’ve attended a few VIVE Cooking School classes in the past (Japanese was a highlight), and if you’re even slightly cooking-inclined, we promise that you’ll enjoy yourself and learn something along the way. The classes are intimate, the instructors have worked in kitchens, and they’re full of helpful instructions that you can take home with you. The best part is that you get to eat your creation once you’re finished cooking!

  • Price: from AU$170 per person
  • Location: The Cannery
  • Address: 18/61-71 Mentmore Ave, Rosebery NSW 2018
  • Phone: 1300 848 388
Book VIVE Cooking School
Friends having fun at an indoor mini golf course
Holey Moley Golf Club | Image: Holey Moley Golf Club

3. Sink Some Balls at Mini Golf

A number of mini-golf courses have opened up around Sydney over the last few years, our favourite being Holey Moley in Potts Point (you can check out the range of other Sydney locations via the link below). This place knows how to make your night extra special. Offering more than just a mini-golf course, you’ll also find a bar that turns traditional putt-putt into a multi-sensory labyrinth of unique holes. If you’re searching for fun and cute date ideas, this one has the best of both!

Check out our full list of Sydney’s best mini-golf courses below if you’re looking for more locations.

Best Mini Golf in Sydney

People raising their drinks in an art class studio
Boozy Art Class | Image: Cork & Chroma

4. Take a Boozy Art Class

This might be bringing back some lockdown flashbacks, but taking a boozy art class is a fun way to get to know someone without getting too up close and personal. Great for couples and first dates, you can learn a lot about someone from their art skills (or lack thereof), and it doesn’t matter if you’re a professional or hobbyist, there are laughs to be had along the way. Finding a venue has never been easier, with locations popping up in most suburbs around Sydney. However, we’re big fans of the three listed below:

Man taking a walk
Sydney Harbour Walk | Image: Katje Ford

5. Go On a Walk With a View

With the harbour in the middle, the Royal National Park down south, and plenty of gorgeous national parks around Sydney’s North Shore, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to great walks. Choose from long hikes with rewarding views to short strolls with cafes and beaches, you don’t have to go far from your car to enjoy these walks, and you certainly don’t have to be an athlete.

Speaking of which, why not incorporate a picnic into your walk? For a very simple but very romantic date idea, head down to your local lover’s corner at sunset with that special someone. Before you go, pack yourself some cheese, crackers, and maybe some wine, and you’ll be in the good books for sure.

Check out our full list of Sydney’s best walking trails and coastal walks below if you’re looking for more locations.

Best Walking Trails in Sydney
Best Coastal Walks in Sydney
Two woman taking a picture of a koala
Get Up Close and Personal With a Koala | Image: WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo

6. Get Up Close and Personal With a Koala

If your date is into animals, then skip the cat cafe and head to WILD LIFE Sydney to get up close and personal with a few of Australia’s cutest and cuddliest koalas. Limited to groups of 5, this date activity is intimate enough to give you plenty of time and space away from the crowds to get to know these furry guys. Keep an eye out for the new guy on the block, Parker, who’s a joey (baby Koala) that’s now regularly emerging from his mum Kyara’s pouch for viewing opportunities. Based in Darling Harbour, there’s plenty of opportunity to grab lunch once you’re done at one of our favourite restaurants around Barangaroo.

  • Price: from AU$70 per person (factoring in admission costs)
  • Located in: Darling Harbour
  • Address: 1-5 Wheat Road, Sydney NSW 2000
  • Hours: Daily from 11am-3:30pm
  • Phone: 1800 195 650
Visit WILD LIFE Sydney
Pottery class session
Get Creative a Pottery Class | Image: ClayGround

7. Get Creative with a Pottery Class

Clay is the perfect way to get your hands dirty on a first date. In just a few sessions, you can learn clay throwing, glazing, trimming, and more. Our favourite is ClayGround in Rosebery, which offers a date night option every Friday. The other place to go is The Pottery Shed. Each class is held in the beautiful rustic warehouse, and they provide everything you need, so you just have to show up with your invite.

  • Price: from AU$199 per couple
Visit ClayGround
Sydney observatory
Take in Cosmos by Stargazing | Image: Powerhouse Museum

8. Take in the Cosmos by Stargazing

Learn all about the stars while gazing at the southern sky together at the Sydney Observatory. Tours include the planetarium, telescope viewing, and a dome tour. See Mars, a nebula, the moon, and more on this exciting and inexpensive dating idea in Sydney. Tours run for 1 hour from Wednesday to Saturday, and they’re reasonably priced, which makes them a great option for an out-of-the-blue first date suggestion.

  • Price: AU$36 per person
  • Location: Sydney Observatory
  • Address: 1003 Upper Fort Street, Millers Point NSW 2000
  • Phone: (02) 9217 0111
  • Hours: Mon-Sun 8:30pm-10pm, Fri-Sat 9pm-10:30pm
Visit Sydney Observatory
People watching a movie outdoor at St George Open Air
Watch a Movie Outdoors | Image: St George Open Air

9. Watch a Movie Outdoors

Depending on the time of year, there are several great venues in Sydney that will have you and your date stargazing while watching a blockbuster movie. It’s worth noting that most of these pop-up venues we’ve listed below only operate at the start of the year when the weather is warmer. However, the Blacktown Drive-in Cinema operates year-round, so there’s always that option when you’re looking for a retro throwback. Some of our favourite open-air cinemas in Sydney include:

Check out our full list of Sydney’s best open-air cinemas below if you’re looking for more locations.

Best Outdoor Cinemas in Sydney

Close up on a man's hands holding edible plants
Forage for Wild Foods | Image: Diego Bonetto

10. Forage for Wild Foods

This is another fun date idea that you’ve probably never thought of before, foraging. Check out Diego Bonetto’s Foraging Workshops and lean on his extensive and in-depth knowledge of wild food sources, including edible and medicinal plants by the beach in your local parkland. You can even attend lunches where Bonetto brings edible weeds to the table for a next-level wild food experience.

  • Price: from AU$40

Visit Diego Bonetto

Indoor view of Archie Rose Distillery bar area
Gin Masterclass | Image: Archie Rose Distillery

11. Blend Your Own Gin at Archie Rose Distillery

Treat your date to a blend-your-own-gin masterclass and tour at Archie Rose Distillery. The two of you can become gin blenders for the day with a 1.5-hour class that’s limited to 30 guests. During the class, you’ll each create 2x 200ml bottles of your own signature gin to take home, learning the rich history of gin along the way, including how Archie Rose makes their award-winning expressions.

  • Price: from AU$119 per person
  • Location: The Cannery
  • Address: 85 Dunning Ave, Rosebery NSW 2018
  • Phone: (02) 8458 2300
Blend Your Own Gin at Archie Rose Distillery
Group of people doing barefoot bowling
Go Barefoot Bowling | Image: Xavier Arnau

12. Go Barefoot Bowling

Like axe throwing, you don’t need an athletic bone in your body to go barefoot bowling which makes it a fun and honest first date activity for groups. Most local bowling clubs offer barefoot bowling, which means there are beers on tap and plenty of food options to share while you play. Right now, some of our favourite venues include:

Check out our full list of Sydney’s best bowling clubs below if you’re looking for more locations.

Best Barefoot Bowling in Sydney

Outdoor view of Museum of Contemporary Art Australia
Art Gallery | Image: Museum of Contemporary Art Australia

One of the best free date ideas in Sydney, the Art Gallery of NSW is home to an incredible collection of artworks as part of their permanent collection. Every Wednesday, the venue stays open late (until 10 pm) for their Art After Hours exhibition, where you and your invite can partake in a gallery tour, live music, drawing workshops, film screenings, lectures and more, all jam-packed into one fun date night. You can also score 2-for-1 tickets around the time of the Archibald Price each yeah, so keep an eye out for that deal!

It’s not all about the Art Gallery of NSW, however, because the harbour city is also home to several great galleries, including The Museum of Contemporary Art, Circular Quay, and White Rabbit Gallery, Chippendale.

  • Address: Art Gallery Rd, Sydney NSW 2000
  • Phone: 1800 679 278
Visit the Art Gallery of NSW
Art After Hours
Indoor view of Sydney Lyric Theatre
Theatre | Image: Sydney Lyric Theatre

14. Visit the Theatre and Watch a Show

Is there anything quite like the theatre? Whether you’re after musicals, opera at the Sydney Opera House, theatre or even ballet, there is a myriad of venues across Sydney that make for the perfect spot to take your better half for a romantic dinner and a show.

  • Price: from around AU$69.90 depending on seating and theatre
Shows at Sydney Opera House
Shows at State Theatre
Shows at Sydney Lyric Theatre
Greyscale sepia image of an old man in a suit
Spook Yourself by Going on a Ghost Tour | Image: Ysbrand Cosijn

15. Spook Yourself by Going on a Ghost Tour

There are two ghost tours in Sydney that are sure to have you shaking in your boots. Check out the spooky history of Sydney’s darker days on a haunted ghost tour of The Rocks. The 90-minute guided tour will take you through past burial pits, haunted hot spots, and opium dens and visit a haunted site not open to the general public. Or, if you’re looking for something a bit more extreme, head over to the Quarantine Station in Manly and spend a night in one of Australia’s most haunted sites.

  • Price: from AUD$49
  • Location: The Rocks
  • Address: Cadmans Cottage, 110 George St, The Rocks NSW 2000
  • Phone: 0456 774 748
Visit The Rocks Ghost Tour
  • Price: from AUD$59
  • Location: The Quarantine Station
  • Address: 1 N Head Scenic Dr, Manly NSW 2095
  • Phone: (02) 9466 1500
Visit the Quarantine Station
Seaplane flying over Sydney Harbour
Take a Seaplane or Helicopter Flight Over Sydney Harbour | Image: Sydney Seaplanes

16. Take a Seaplane or Helicopter Flight Over Sydney Harbour

Packages and pricing:

Really impress your date with a ride in a seaplane or helicopter over the beautiful Sydney Harbour. Take in the Sydney Opera House, Northern Beaches, Hawkesbury, and Pittwater on your way to one of the dream lunch destinations we’ve listed above. Most packages include degustation lunches (beverages not included) and a combination of seaplane and boat transfers.

  • Location: Sydney Seaplanes HQ
  • Address: Lyne Park, Rose Bay, NSW 2029
  • Duration: lasts from 20-30 minutes

Visit Sydney Seaplanes

People on a sailboat watching a whale
Take in the Wonder of Whale Watching | Image: Whale Watching Sydney

17. Take in the Wonder of Whale Watching

Go whale watching while on a sailboat with Whale Watching Sydney. Operating since 2000, the company offers an unforgettable whale-watching experience for you and your date, plus magnificent harbour views. What’s the best time of year to go whale watching? The season starts in mid-May, and humpback whales begin passing Sydney on their northern migration from Antarctic waters. The peak months to sight are the end of June and the beginning of July.

  • Price: from AU$109 per person
  • Location: Whale Watching Sydney – Circular Quay
  • Address: Wharf 6, Circular Quay, Sydney NSW 2000
  • Hours: Lasts approximately 3 hours
  • Phone: 1800 326 822
Visit Whale Watching Sydney
Overhead shot of a man rock climbing indoor
Rock Climbing | Image: BlocHaus Bouldering Marrickville

18. Work Up a Sweat While Bouldering or Rock Climbing

Over the last couple of years, bouldering and rock climbing have skyrocketed in popularity. It’s a great way to work out, easy to do alone or in a small group and a helluva lot of fun. Personally, we reckon it’s one of the best date ideas for those with an adventurous spirit, and will definitely make for a memorable one. So, if you’re looking to shake things up, take your new honey to your local climbing gym and get down and dirty.

Check out our full list of Sydney’s best bouldering and climbing gyms below if you’re looking for more locations.

Best Bouldering and Climbing Gyms in Sydney

Alternatives to These Date Ideas in Sydney

We’ve also included a few great alternatives to those ideas listed above. These typically require more forward planning and are better suited to established couples who are looking for something fun to do. They include:

  • Take a bike riding tour of Sydney (from AU$118): What was once a tiring, sweaty activity has been transformed with the introduction of e-bikes that take all the hard work out of cycling. This is a great option for couples, and you can check out some of the city’s most iconic landmarks and attractions, including the Sydney Harbour, Opera House, The Rocks, Hyde Park, and in one day without breaking a sweat.
  • Get out of Sydney and go camping by the beach: We love heading out of Sydney and going away for a weekend. It’s a great option for any couple with an adventurous streak who wants to spend quality time together. Best of all, it’s typically completely free to stay in these places (provided you have all the gear to make it comfortable). This is not a great first-date option, but it makes a lot of sense for couples.
  • Join a dinner party with Secret Foodies (from AU$140): This is definitely a date night for those who are a bit more outgoing. Secret Foodies allows you to buy tickets for a themed dinner party and then, on the night, you’ll be given a secret location via SMS. Meet new people, taste amazing unique foods and discover new places. It’s one of the most exciting dating ideas in Sydney if you’re after a bit of mystique.
  • Take a dance class and sweep your date off their feet (from AU$20 per person): Impress your date with your dance moves at Swing Patrol or William Maslin dance classes. At Swing Patrol, you can learn everything from the Lindy Hop to Balboa swing dance. If you’re looking for an intimate and exclusive dance night, you can’t go past William Maslin. They’ll include a cheese board, a glass of bubbly, and even teach you a dance to your favourite song.
  • Knock it out of the park at a driving range: Most fun dates break the ice by having you and your company doing something active. So, our next activity is the good old-fashioned driving range. Whether you’re a newbie or a veteran, a bucket of balls and a couple of clubs is a recipe for a good time. What’s more, if you head to Moore Park Golf Driving Range you can practice your swing under lights.
  • Skydive at iFLY Downunder in Panthers Penrith Rugby Leagues Club (from AU$95 per person): For a truly spectacular date that’s perfect for thrill-seekers, iFLY Sydney is the perfect dating idea. The simulated free-fall matches real conditions in a vertical wind tunnel. Get suited up in your very endearing onesies, then step into the glass cylinders for an unforgettably fun date.

Psssst: If you think there’s an activity that we should include on this list, please let us know via our contact form.

Why You Should Trust Our List

With a head office in Sydney and a team full of knowledgeable foodies, golfers, bowlers, and first-date experts, the team here at Man of Many has all the knowledge needed to put together a tight list of great date ideas in Sydney. In compiling this list, author Ben McKimm leaned on the wider editorial team to gauge their favourite spots before ranking the venues based on their price, value for money, and excitement that they will bring to both participants.

Check Out Our Best Sydney Guides

Looking for more to do in Sydney city? We’ve got you covered with these cracking options. From best beer gardens in Sydney to best rooftop bars, cheap eats, bottomless brunch spots and more – here’s the best of what Sydney has to offer.

Best Date Ideas Sydney FAQs

What are some unique or unusual date ideas in Sydney?


If you want to do something a bit out of the ordinary, try axe throwing, tackling an escape room together, or joining a crime or ghost tour through The Rocks. For something completely different, you could even head out to the Blue Mountains for a glow worm adventure.

Where can I go for a romantic date night in Sydney?


You’ve got options. A sunset harbour cruise always hits the mark, or keep it simple with a picnic at Wendy’s Secret Garden or Cremorne Point. Rooftop bars like Old Mate’s Place or Bar 83 are great if you’re after cocktails with a view.

What are good first date ideas in Sydney?


First dates should be fun, not stressful. Go for a walk along the Bondi to Bronte track, book a paint-and-sip class, have a picnic in the Botanical Gardens or grab a good coffee and go for a stroll in Surry Hills.

What are fun outdoor date ideas in Sydney?


Get out in the sunshine with a kayak session in Manly, a bushwalk through the Royal National Park, or a lazy beach day at Milk Beach or Shelly. You could even spend a few hours at Taronga Zoo if you’re both animal lovers.

Where should I take someone visiting Sydney for a date?


Want to show off the city? Start with a walk through The Rocks, swing by the Opera House, then finish with dinner at somewhere like Café Sydney or Icebergs.

What are the best date night restaurants or bars in Sydney?


For something cool, go for Continental Deli in Newtown or Restaurant Hubert in the city. If you’re just after a great bar, Smoke at Barangaroo and Bar Planet in Newtown both deliver the goods

What are good double date or group date ideas in Sydney?


Keep it fun and social with things like think escape rooms, bowling, pub trivia or a cooking class. It gives everyone something to do, and you won’t be stuck making small talk all night.

