Muji winter collection
STYLE

MUJI’s New Winter Collection is the Antidote to Overdone Winter Dressing

The Lowdown:

The Japanese retailer's latest line is a masterclass in winter dressing without the excess.

A cool change is coming, and if your winter wardrobe isn’t ready, MUJI’s latest collection is a good place to start. ‘Naturally Cosy’ is a tight edit of flannel and merino essentials in grounded neutrals that proves the best winter wardrobe is built on simplicity, not excess. If you’ve been working on a capsule wardrobe, this is an ideal collection to add to it.

The range spans apparel and home, with cotton flannel covering shirts, pyjamas, bed linen and room shoes. The cotton flannel is brushed for softness, and woven to hold warmth without weight.

It’s also worth noting the collection is produced under Cotton made in Africa (CmiA) ethical sourcing standards, so the credentials are as considered as the design.

Muji naturally cosy 1
Muji naturally cosy 2
Muji naturally cosy 3
Muji naturally cosy 4
Muji naturally cosy 5

In the merino wool category, you’ll find high-gauge polos and mid-gauge sweaters, with high-gauge best for everyday layering, and mid for the colder Aussie winter days. The wool is sourced from Australian sheep raised without mulesing on open pastures in Armidale, NSW, one of Australia’s most renowned wool-producing regions. 

If you’ve ever wondered what makes merino wool so highly sought after (and so cosy), it’s the fibre itself: finer than regular wool, with a natural crimp structure that traps warmth and wicks moisture at the same time. And unlike broader wool fibres, which can irritate the skin, merino sits against bare skin without feeling bulky or itchy.

Brown flannel slippers rrp$12 95
Brown Flannel Slippers $12.95
Flannel Pyjamas $69.95
Flannel Pyjamas $69.95
Flannel shirt rrp$49 95
Flannel Shirt $49.95
Flannel shirt jacket 4 rrp$49 95
Flannel Shirt Jacket $49.95
Flannel shirt rrp$49 95
Flannel Shirt White $49.95
High gauge cardigan 1 rrp$69 95
High Gauge Merino Wool Cardigan $69.95
High gauge sweater 4 rrp$59 95
High Gauge Merino Sweater $59.95
Mid gauge sweater 6 rrp$59 95
Mid Gauge Merino Sweater $59.95

If you’re in the process of shopping for your winter wardrobe, the Muji ‘Naturally Cosy’ collection is available in store and online from 5th March 2026.

Shop Muji Australia here

