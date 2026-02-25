This Standard & Strange Wakayama Loopwheel Tee is the Staple Every Man Needs

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 25 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Some T-shirts try to reinvent the wheel. This one just slows it down. Standard & Strange has released its Spring Summer 2026 delivery of Wakayama loopwheel tees, led by a new colour: Klein Blue.

Klein Blue lands loud. Clean. Electric. You don’t need to style around this colour. It carries the look on its own.

Klein Blue worn tucked, highlighting the clean drape and straight hang. | Image: Supplied

Built on a Century of Knitwear

The silhouette isn’t new, just refined over years of sampling. The cut runs slightly longer and wider, relaxed through the chest with comfortably broad shoulders. It gives you room without looking oversized, and the extra length means it doesn’t ride up when you move. It works tucked into tailored trousers or worn loose with denim. Easy either way.

The fabric is knit in Wakayama, Japan, home to the two remaining loopwheel mills. These machines run at roughly one metre per hour, almost ten times slower than modern circular knitting machines. Instead of dragging fabric through rollers under tension, loopwheel frames rely largely on gravity to form the knit. The yarn feeds stay exposed. Operators monitor every metre to keep the tension consistent. It’s a slower, more hands-on process from start to finish.

Because the fabric is knit slowly without being pulled tight through rollers, it keeps its shape better over time. The fibres aren’t stretched and stressed during production, so the jersey relaxes evenly. It doesn’t torque at the side seams. It doesn’t warp after washing. It hangs straight. Most modern cotton jersey is produced quickly under tension, which can introduce twist and movement once the fabric settles. This avoids that.

Seamless loopwheel bodies stacked before cutting and finishing. | Image: Supplied

Slow-knit loopwheel fabric stacked at the mill in Wakayama, Japan. | Image: Supplied

Century-old belt-driven machinery still running inside the Wakayama mill. | Image: Supplied

Close-up of loopwheel knitting in progress, where gravity does most of the work. | Image: Supplied

Open yarn feeds spanning the factory floor in Wakayama, Japan. | Image: Supplied

Finished loopwheel fabric collecting beneath the knitting frame. | Image: Supplied

The super long staple cotton and pre-shrunk finish are there for one reason. So the shirt fits the same after ten washes as it did on day one. Longer cotton fibres mean the yarn is stronger and more stable, which helps the fabric hold its structure instead of loosening and thinning out over time. The pre-shrunk finish reduces the usual post-wash movement, so the length and shape stay consistent.

It’s the kind of T-shirt you buy when you’re done replacing the same one every year. Not because it’s precious, but because it holds up. The collar keeps its shape. The body stays straight. You don’t pull it out of the wash and realise it fits differently. It becomes a reliable part of the rotation instead of something you’re constantly replacing.

Loopwheel machines have been running in Japan since 1909. Today, only two mills in Wakayama still operate them. That’s over a century of Japanese knitwear history baked into every metre of fabric. Now it just happens to come in Klein Blue.

Key Specs

Price: USD $95

USD $95 Fabric: Loopwheel-knit jersey

Loopwheel-knit jersey Cotton: Super long staple cotton

Super long staple cotton Construction: Seamless body (tsuri-ami / loopwheel knit)

Seamless body (tsuri-ami / loopwheel knit) Finish: Pre-shrunk to minimise twisting and shrinkage

Pre-shrunk to minimise twisting and shrinkage Fit: Slightly longer and wider cut, relaxed chest, broad shoulders

Slightly longer and wider cut, relaxed chest, broad shoulders Origin: Knit in Wakayama, Japan

Knit in Wakayama, Japan Machinery: Century-old loopwheel frames operating at ~1 metre per hour

Century-old loopwheel frames operating at ~1 metre per hour Colours Available: Klein Blue, Washed Red, Olive Green, Black, Natural

A washed red option from the Wakayama loopwheel line-up. | Image: Supplied

Olive green in the refined, slightly longer cut. | Image: Supplied

Classic black, built on the same slow-knit Wakayama jersey. | Image: Supplied

Natural white in super long staple cotton. | Image: Supplied

Red worn with denim, the colour doing most of the work. | Image: Supplied