The Origami-Inspired Casio G-Shock Folds Japanese Craft Into Everyday Toughness

Casio has never been short on ideas. Scroll through the G-Shock catalogue and it’s a rabbit hole of collabs, colourways and side quests. But lately, the brand seems to be looking back home.

After the hand-forged tsuiki editions leaned into hammered metal, the new DW5600RGM-1 and DW6900RGM-5 swap titanium for paper. Specifically, origami.

And no, this isn’t just a graphic slapped on resin.

DW-6900RGM-5 with fold lines creating a 2D illusion. | Image: Casio

The dotted lines across the bezel and band mirror the fold guides you’d see in an origami diagram. On the lighter DW6900RGM-5, it creates a subtle optical trick. From a distance, the watch almost looks flat, like a 2D drawing of itself. The fold markers exaggerate edges and corners so the case feels sketched rather than moulded.

The black DW5600RGM-1 plays it cooler. The darker resin tones down the illusion, so you notice the texture first and the fold lines second.

DW-5600RGM-1 showing subtle fold detailing on wrist. | Image: Casio

Up close, both watches carry a faint washi-style texture across the bezel and strap. It gives the resin a bit of life. Not rough. Not glossy. Just enough depth to stop it feeling like standard plastic.

You still get the crane motif in the backlight and etched into the case back. Even the packaging leans into the folded idea. It all hangs together without feeling like a costume.

GA-2100MNG-2AJR in sky blue with bold Manga-style outlines. | Image: Casio



If this direction rings a bell, it’s because Casio already dipped into Japanese visual culture with the Manga G-Shock series.

The GA-2100MNG models, especially the sky-blue GA-2100MNG-2AJR and white GA-2100MNG-7AJR, went full comic-book. Thick black outlines, screentone shading, exaggerated edges. They looked like they’d jumped straight off a page.

Those watches flattened everything on purpose.

The origami editions do the opposite. Instead of heavy outlines, they use fold markers and texture to play with depth. Manga shouted. Origami folds quietly.

Underneath all that, though, this is still pure G-Shock.

DW-6900RGM-5 with dotted origami detailing across the band. | Image: Casio

Casio G-Shock DW6900RGM-5

The DW6900RGM-5 sticks with the classic round 6900 case. It’s big on wrist and doesn’t pretend otherwise. The lighter finish makes the origami effect more obvious, so if you want the visual trick to pop, this is the one.

Price: USD$165

USD$165 Case size: 53.2 × 50 × 18.7 mm

53.2 × 50 × 18.7 mm Weight: 67 g

67 g Case / bezel: Resin (bio-based)

Resin (bio-based) Band: Bio-based resin

Bio-based resin Water resistance: 200 metres

200 metres Construction: Shock-resistant

Shock-resistant Glass: Mineral

Mineral Battery: CR2016 (approx. 5-year life)

DW-5600RGM-1 with dotted fold markers across the square case. | Image: Casio

Casio G-Shock DW5600RGM-1

The DW5600RGM-1 keeps the square profile tighter and slimmer. Easier under a sleeve. Closer to the proportions that made the 5600 a classic in the first place. If you’ve owned a square G-Shock before, you already know how this one wears.

It’s the quieter option, but the detailing shows itself once you take a second look.

Price: USD$165

USD$165 Case size: 48.9 × 42.8 × 13.4 mm

48.9 × 42.8 × 13.4 mm Weight: 53 g

53 g Case / bezel: Resin (bio-based)

Resin (bio-based) Band: Bio-based resin

Bio-based resin Water resistance: 200 metres

200 metres Construction: Shock-resistant

Shock-resistant Glass: Mineral

Mineral Battery: CR2016 (approx. 5-year life)

Functionally, nothing’s changed. You still get the stopwatch, countdown timer, multi-function alarm, flash alerts and a full auto calendar through to 2099. Accuracy sits at ±15 seconds per month, powered by a CR2016 battery rated for around five years.

In real terms, that means gym, beach, daily wear, repeat. You’ll replace the battery before you worry about the case.

At USD$165 (roughly AUD$250–260 depending on exchange), these sit right in everyday G-Shock territory. And honestly, that’s where G-Shock makes the most sense.

DW-5600RGM-1 framed by origami cranes and fold-line detailing. | Image: Casio

DW-6900RGM-5 set among paper cranes and sand patterns. | Image: Casio

DW-5600RGM-1 presented in origami-inspired packaging. | Image: Casio

DW-5600RGM-1 stainless steel back with crane engraving. | Image: Casio