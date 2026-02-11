778 x 150
Home/Watches
Dw 6900rgm 5 3
WATCHES

The Origami-Inspired Casio G-Shock Folds Japanese Craft Into Everyday Toughness

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Casio has never been short on ideas. Scroll through the G-Shock catalogue and it’s a rabbit hole of collabs, colourways and side quests. But lately, the brand seems to be looking back home.

After the hand-forged tsuiki editions leaned into hammered metal, the new DW5600RGM-1 and DW6900RGM-5 swap titanium for paper. Specifically, origami.

And no, this isn’t just a graphic slapped on resin.

Dw 6900rgm 5 1
DW-6900RGM-5 with fold lines creating a 2D illusion. | Image: Casio

The dotted lines across the bezel and band mirror the fold guides you’d see in an origami diagram. On the lighter DW6900RGM-5, it creates a subtle optical trick. From a distance, the watch almost looks flat, like a 2D drawing of itself. The fold markers exaggerate edges and corners so the case feels sketched rather than moulded.

The black DW5600RGM-1 plays it cooler. The darker resin tones down the illusion, so you notice the texture first and the fold lines second.

Dw 5600rgm 1 7
DW-5600RGM-1 showing subtle fold detailing on wrist. | Image: Casio

Up close, both watches carry a faint washi-style texture across the bezel and strap. It gives the resin a bit of life. Not rough. Not glossy. Just enough depth to stop it feeling like standard plastic.

You still get the crane motif in the backlight and etched into the case back. Even the packaging leans into the folded idea. It all hangs together without feeling like a costume.

Casio ga 2100mng 21 manga watch
GA-2100MNG-2AJR in sky blue with bold Manga-style outlines. | Image: Casio

If this direction rings a bell, it’s because Casio already dipped into Japanese visual culture with the Manga G-Shock series.

The GA-2100MNG models, especially the sky-blue GA-2100MNG-2AJR and white GA-2100MNG-7AJR, went full comic-book. Thick black outlines, screentone shading, exaggerated edges. They looked like they’d jumped straight off a page.

Those watches flattened everything on purpose.

The origami editions do the opposite. Instead of heavy outlines, they use fold markers and texture to play with depth. Manga shouted. Origami folds quietly.

Underneath all that, though, this is still pure G-Shock.

Dw 6900rgm 5 2
DW-6900RGM-5 with dotted origami detailing across the band. | Image: Casio

Casio G-Shock DW6900RGM-5

The DW6900RGM-5 sticks with the classic round 6900 case. It’s big on wrist and doesn’t pretend otherwise. The lighter finish makes the origami effect more obvious, so if you want the visual trick to pop, this is the one.

  • Price: USD$165
  • Case size: 53.2 × 50 × 18.7 mm
  • Weight: 67 g
  • Case / bezel: Resin (bio-based)
  • Band: Bio-based resin
  • Water resistance: 200 metres
  • Construction: Shock-resistant
  • Glass: Mineral
  • Battery: CR2016 (approx. 5-year life)
Buy it from Casio
Buy it from Casio (US)
Dw 5600rgm 1 6
DW-5600RGM-1 with dotted fold markers across the square case. | Image: Casio

Casio G-Shock DW5600RGM-1

The DW5600RGM-1 keeps the square profile tighter and slimmer. Easier under a sleeve. Closer to the proportions that made the 5600 a classic in the first place. If you’ve owned a square G-Shock before, you already know how this one wears.

It’s the quieter option, but the detailing shows itself once you take a second look.

  • Price: USD$165
  • Case size: 48.9 × 42.8 × 13.4 mm
  • Weight: 53 g
  • Case / bezel: Resin (bio-based)
  • Band: Bio-based resin
  • Water resistance: 200 metres
  • Construction: Shock-resistant
  • Glass: Mineral
  • Battery: CR2016 (approx. 5-year life)
Buy it from Casio
Buy it from Casio (US)

Functionally, nothing’s changed. You still get the stopwatch, countdown timer, multi-function alarm, flash alerts and a full auto calendar through to 2099. Accuracy sits at ±15 seconds per month, powered by a CR2016 battery rated for around five years.

In real terms, that means gym, beach, daily wear, repeat. You’ll replace the battery before you worry about the case.

At USD$165 (roughly AUD$250–260 depending on exchange), these sit right in everyday G-Shock territory. And honestly, that’s where G-Shock makes the most sense.

Dw 5600rgm 1 4
DW-5600RGM-1 framed by origami cranes and fold-line detailing. | Image: Casio
Dw 6900rgm 5 11
DW-6900RGM-5 set among paper cranes and sand patterns. | Image: Casio
Dw 5600rgm 1 5
DW-5600RGM-1 presented in origami-inspired packaging. | Image: Casio
Dw 5600rgm 1 10
DW-5600RGM-1 stainless steel back with crane engraving. | Image: Casio
Dw 5600rgm 1 8
DW-5600RGM-1 with origami lines running bezel to band. | Image: Casio

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him

Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

21 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her

Super bowl halftime shows 1
ENTERTAINMENT

10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time, Ranked

Best super bowl ads
ENTERTAINMENT

Best Super Bowl Ads for 2026, Ranked

Audemars piguet
WATCHES

Bad Bunny’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Stuns in Malachite at Super Bowl LX

Super bowl prize money
SPORT

How Much Money the Winners (and Losers) Get from Super Bowl LX

Best short hairstyles for men | Image: Ahmad Ebadi
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Seiko 5 field series ssk059k
WATCHES

Seiko 5 Sports Field GMT is a Sub-$700 Polar Dial Built to Endure

Bad bunny calvin klein
STYLE

Style Guide: How to Dress Like Bad Bunny

Iwc george russell
WATCHES

IWC’s Limited-Edition George Russell Pilot’s Watches are the Pinnacle of F1 Cool

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

The Best Buzz Cuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide (2026)

Dyson amino 4
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

Why Dyson’s Latest Hair Product is Moving Beyond Tech

Feature image - male confidence index 1200x900
CULTURE

We Asked Aussie Men How Life is Going. This is What You Told Us

Best summer fragrances for men
FRAGRANCES

16 Best Summer Fragrances for Men

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Best wallet brands for men 6
STYLE

17 Best Wallet Brands for Men

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Markiplier in 'Iron Lung' | Image: IMDB
MOVIES & TV

Is Markiplier’s ‘Iron Lung’ Worth Watching? The Reviews are in

Where to watch super bowl in melbourne
SPORT

12 Best Places to Watch Super Bowl LX in Melbourne