Cadillac VISTIQ ‘Baby Escalade’ Has Arrived in Australia With Aggressive Pricing

Cadillac VISTIQ launches in Australia, starting at AUD$116,000.

It undercuts rivals like the Volvo EX90 and the Kia EV9.

High-spec 459kW dual-motor hits 100km/h in 4.2 seconds.

Features a luxury six-seat layout with second-row captain’s chairs.

Local models offer 461km WLTP range from a 91kWh battery.

The three-row (six-passenger layout), all-electric Cadillac VISTIQ has arrived in Australia in fully loaded Platinum trim, with prices starting from a rather aggressive AUD$116,000 before on-road costs.

That undercuts the Chinese-made Volvo EX90 (from AUD$124,990 before on-roads) and Korea’s Hyundai IONIQ 9 (from AUD$119,750 before on-roads) and Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD (from AUD$121,000 before on-roads). Here, we’re talking about a top-spec model priced from USD$98,000 in the motherland (approx. AUD$138,000), so we’re getting a very sharp deal here.

It’s an imposing, traditionally Cadillac design that measures 5,233 mm in length (3,094 mm wheelbase) and 2,026 mm wide (without mirrors). That makes it larger than any standard-length Cadillac Escalade on the planet until the latest generation launched at the end of 2020. Here in Australia, it’s 52 mm longer than a BMW X7 and more than 200 mm longer than its nearest competitor in the Kia EV9 GT-Line. It’s true that this might be the “baby Escalade,” but it’s a giant by local standards.

Price

Here is the pricing for the full Cadillac line-up here in Australia.

Model Variant Price (MSRP) Special Offer Cadillac OPTIQ Sport (AWD) from $80,000 — Cadillac LYRIQ Luxury/Sport (AWD) from $117,000 $95,000 Driveaway Cadillac VISTIQ Platinum (AWD) from $116,000 — Scroll horizontally to view full table

Cadillac VISTIQ | Image: Supplied / Cadillac

Drivetrain, Charging, and Performance

Specification Max Power 459 kW (approx. 615 hp) Max Torque 880 Nm 0–100 km/h 4.2 Seconds (in Velocity Max mode) Drive Modes Tour, Snow/Ice, Sport, and “MyMode” (custom) Regen Braking One-Pedal Driving + “Regen on Demand” (steering wheel paddle) Scroll horizontally to view full table

The Cadillac VISTIQ will arrive locally in one top-spec Platinum trim. That means it’s powered by the top-spec dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) system as standard (permanent-magnet motors front and rear), producing 459 kW (approx. 615 hp) when the “Velocity Max” mode is engaged via the steering wheel button. 0–100 km/h is accomplished in 4.2 seconds, which is quicker than the Kia EV9 GT.

Under the skin, there’s an air-ride adaptive suspension system, Brembo brakes, and an active rear steering system that will help manoeuvre the 5.2 metre vehicle around tighter Australian roads.

Cadillac VISTIQ | Image: Supplied / Cadillac

Charger Type Speed / Rate Range Added DC Fast Charging Up to 130 kW ~104 km in 10 minutes AC (Wallbox) 22.1 kW ~95 km per hour AC (Standard) 7.4 kW ~31 km per hour Scroll horizontally to view full table

One of the only downsides to the VISTIQ is its rather lacklustre max DC charging speed of 130 kW (104 km in ~10 minutes). Overseas models get a maximum of 190 kW, but our car is throttled, likely due to the smaller 91 kWh (usable) NCMA battery that is supplied to vehicles in our market.

Still, the three-phase 22.1 kW AC home charging capability is a positive, and with 461 km (WLTP) of range, it is a surprisingly efficient electric SUV (22 kWh / 100 km).

We’ll note here that the Ultium platform on which this is based frequently outperforms official estimates (9-12%) in overseas tests, suggesting a very conservative “buffer” in Cadillac’s estimates. If you spend most of your time in the city, meeting this estimate won’t be hard, given the weight and regen capabilities, but it will likely be harder on longer trips. Given slower-than-expected DC charging, we wouldn’t plan to use the VISTIQ as a frequent road-trip vehicle.

Dimensions

Dimension Overall Length 5,233 mm Wheelbase 3,094 mm Width (Excluding Mirrors) 2,026 mm Width (Including Mirrors) 2,203 mm Overall Height 1,799 mm Running Ground Clearance 179 mm Scroll horizontally to view full table

Cadillac VISTIQ | Image: Supplied / Cadillac

Interior

It’s a little strange that Cadillac would bring only the 6-seater variant of the VISTIQ to the Australian market at launch, given the popularity of 7-seaters. However, the space on offer here is class-leading, and the creature comforts are closer to what you’ll find in a modern luxury people mover than an SUV.

Front seats are heated, ventilated, and massaging with 8-way power adjustment and 4-way lumbar support. Meanwhile, second-row passengers get individual, heated captain’s chairs as standard, offering a “first-class” experience with increased personal space and easier walk-through access to the third-row seats. Speaking of which, the third row is described as “adult-sized” with generous head- and shoulder-room, unlike many “5+2” SUVs, where the back row is for children only. You’ll even find dedicated air vents, cupholders, and USB-C ports back there.

Cadillac VISTIQ | Image: Supplied / Cadillac

Capacity Type Volume (Litres) Cargo Volume (Behind 1st Row) 2,271 litres Cargo Volume (Behind 2nd Row) 1,218 litres Cargo Volume (Behind 3rd Row) 430 litres Seating Configuration 2-2-2 (6 Seats) Scroll horizontally to view full table

Like the LYRIQ, the VISTIQ has a large 33-inch LED dashboard display (9K resolution) with built-in Google Maps, Google Assistant, and the Google Play Store (8 years of complimentary data included). However, unlike other built-in systems from the likes of Tesla, the VISTIQ offers Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

Backing this large infotainment display is the top-spec, 23-speaker AKG Studio Reference audio system with Dolby Atmos, as well as an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display. Our Platinum trim vehicles feature Nouveauluxe (a premium polyurethane-based synthetic leather) in place of traditional animal hide, paired with open-pore Black Ash wood trim and a sueded microfibre headliner. You can choose from Jet Black with custom-quilted perforated inserts or quilted Kona Brown.

Cadillac VISTIQ | Image: Supplied / Cadillac

Servicing and Warranty

Service / Warranty Category Details Cadillac Connected Services 8 years complimentary Over-the-Air (OTA) Updates Supported (Ongoing evolution with OTA capability). Vehicle Warranty 5-year, unlimited-kilometre Battery Warranty 8-year, 160,000km Scroll horizontally to view full table

Safety

The Cadillac VISTIQ has not been graded by ANCAP or Euro NCAP.

Here’s a list of standard safety equipment:

7 airbags

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Zone Steering Assist

Driver Attention Assist

Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking: Intersection Front pedestrian and bicyclist Rear cross traffic Reverse automatic braking functions

Forward Collision Alert

HD Surround Vision

Hands-on Lane Centring Assist

IntelliBeam automatic high-beam assist

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Night Vision

Rear Camera Mirror with washer

Rear Pedestrian Alert

Rear Seat Reminder

Safety Alert Seat

Side Bicyclist Alert

Theft-deterrent systems

Traffic Sign Recognition

Vehicle diagnostics

Cadillac VISTIQ | Image: Supplied / Cadillac

Standard Equipment

Here is a list of standard equipment for the Cadillac VISTIQ in Australia: