Cadillac VISTIQ ‘Baby Escalade’ Has Arrived in Australia With Aggressive Pricing

By Ben McKimm - News

  • Cadillac VISTIQ launches in Australia, starting at AUD$116,000.
  • It undercuts rivals like the Volvo EX90 and the Kia EV9.
  • High-spec 459kW dual-motor hits 100km/h in 4.2 seconds.
  • Features a luxury six-seat layout with second-row captain’s chairs.
  • Local models offer 461km WLTP range from a 91kWh battery.

The three-row (six-passenger layout), all-electric Cadillac VISTIQ has arrived in Australia in fully loaded Platinum trim, with prices starting from a rather aggressive AUD$116,000 before on-road costs.

That undercuts the Chinese-made Volvo EX90 (from AUD$124,990 before on-roads) and Korea’s Hyundai IONIQ 9 (from AUD$119,750 before on-roads) and Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD (from AUD$121,000 before on-roads). Here, we’re talking about a top-spec model priced from USD$98,000 in the motherland (approx. AUD$138,000), so we’re getting a very sharp deal here.

It’s an imposing, traditionally Cadillac design that measures 5,233 mm in length (3,094 mm wheelbase) and 2,026 mm wide (without mirrors). That makes it larger than any standard-length Cadillac Escalade on the planet until the latest generation launched at the end of 2020. Here in Australia, it’s 52 mm longer than a BMW X7 and more than 200 mm longer than its nearest competitor in the Kia EV9 GT-Line. It’s true that this might be the “baby Escalade,” but it’s a giant by local standards.

Price

Here is the pricing for the full Cadillac line-up here in Australia.

ModelVariantPrice (MSRP)Special Offer
Cadillac OPTIQSport (AWD)from $80,000
Cadillac LYRIQLuxury/Sport (AWD)from $117,000$95,000 Driveaway
Cadillac VISTIQPlatinum (AWD)from $116,000
Cadillac vistiq australia rear three quarter
Cadillac VISTIQ | Image: Supplied / Cadillac

Drivetrain, Charging, and Performance

Specification
Max Power459 kW (approx. 615 hp)
Max Torque880 Nm
0–100 km/h4.2 Seconds (in Velocity Max mode)
Drive ModesTour, Snow/Ice, Sport, and “MyMode” (custom)
Regen BrakingOne-Pedal Driving + “Regen on Demand” (steering wheel paddle)
The Cadillac VISTIQ will arrive locally in one top-spec Platinum trim. That means it’s powered by the top-spec dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) system as standard (permanent-magnet motors front and rear), producing 459 kW (approx. 615 hp) when the “Velocity Max” mode is engaged via the steering wheel button. 0–100 km/h is accomplished in 4.2 seconds, which is quicker than the Kia EV9 GT.

Under the skin, there’s an air-ride adaptive suspension system, Brembo brakes, and an active rear steering system that will help manoeuvre the 5.2 metre vehicle around tighter Australian roads.

Cadillac vistiq australia front wheel
Cadillac VISTIQ | Image: Supplied / Cadillac
Charger TypeSpeed / RateRange Added
DC Fast ChargingUp to 130 kW~104 km in 10 minutes
AC (Wallbox)22.1 kW~95 km per hour
AC (Standard)7.4 kW~31 km per hour
One of the only downsides to the VISTIQ is its rather lacklustre max DC charging speed of 130 kW (104 km in ~10 minutes). Overseas models get a maximum of 190 kW, but our car is throttled, likely due to the smaller 91 kWh (usable) NCMA battery that is supplied to vehicles in our market.

Still, the three-phase 22.1 kW AC home charging capability is a positive, and with 461 km (WLTP) of range, it is a surprisingly efficient electric SUV (22 kWh / 100 km).

We’ll note here that the Ultium platform on which this is based frequently outperforms official estimates (9-12%) in overseas tests, suggesting a very conservative “buffer” in Cadillac’s estimates. If you spend most of your time in the city, meeting this estimate won’t be hard, given the weight and regen capabilities, but it will likely be harder on longer trips. Given slower-than-expected DC charging, we wouldn’t plan to use the VISTIQ as a frequent road-trip vehicle.

Dimensions

Dimension
Overall Length5,233 mm
Wheelbase3,094 mm
Width (Excluding Mirrors)2,026 mm
Width (Including Mirrors)2,203 mm
Overall Height1,799 mm
Running Ground Clearance179 mm
Cadillac vistiq australia dashboard brown
Cadillac VISTIQ | Image: Supplied / Cadillac

Interior

It’s a little strange that Cadillac would bring only the 6-seater variant of the VISTIQ to the Australian market at launch, given the popularity of 7-seaters. However, the space on offer here is class-leading, and the creature comforts are closer to what you’ll find in a modern luxury people mover than an SUV.

Front seats are heated, ventilated, and massaging with 8-way power adjustment and 4-way lumbar support. Meanwhile, second-row passengers get individual, heated captain’s chairs as standard, offering a “first-class” experience with increased personal space and easier walk-through access to the third-row seats. Speaking of which, the third row is described as “adult-sized” with generous head- and shoulder-room, unlike many “5+2” SUVs, where the back row is for children only. You’ll even find dedicated air vents, cupholders, and USB-C ports back there.

Cadillac vistiq australia rear seats
Cadillac VISTIQ | Image: Supplied / Cadillac
Capacity TypeVolume (Litres)
Cargo Volume (Behind 1st Row)2,271 litres
Cargo Volume (Behind 2nd Row)1,218 litres
Cargo Volume (Behind 3rd Row)430 litres
Seating Configuration2-2-2 (6 Seats)
Like the LYRIQ, the VISTIQ has a large 33-inch LED dashboard display (9K resolution) with built-in Google Maps, Google Assistant, and the Google Play Store (8 years of complimentary data included). However, unlike other built-in systems from the likes of Tesla, the VISTIQ offers Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

Backing this large infotainment display is the top-spec, 23-speaker AKG Studio Reference audio system with Dolby Atmos, as well as an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display. Our Platinum trim vehicles feature Nouveauluxe (a premium polyurethane-based synthetic leather) in place of traditional animal hide, paired with open-pore Black Ash wood trim and a sueded microfibre headliner. You can choose from Jet Black with custom-quilted perforated inserts or quilted Kona Brown.

Cadillac vistiq australia front three quarter
Cadillac VISTIQ | Image: Supplied / Cadillac

Servicing and Warranty

Service / Warranty CategoryDetails
Cadillac Connected Services8 years complimentary
Over-the-Air (OTA) UpdatesSupported (Ongoing evolution with OTA capability).
Vehicle Warranty5-year, unlimited-kilometre
Battery Warranty8-year, 160,000km
Safety

The Cadillac VISTIQ has not been graded by ANCAP or Euro NCAP.

Here’s a list of standard safety equipment:

  • 7 airbags
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Blind Zone Steering Assist
  • Driver Attention Assist
  • Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking:
    • Intersection
    • Front pedestrian and bicyclist
    • Rear cross traffic
    • Reverse automatic braking functions
  • Forward Collision Alert
  • HD Surround Vision
  • Hands-on Lane Centring Assist
  • IntelliBeam automatic high-beam assist
  • Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
  • Night Vision
  • Rear Camera Mirror with washer
  • Rear Pedestrian Alert
  • Rear Seat Reminder
  • Safety Alert Seat
  • Side Bicyclist Alert
  • Theft-deterrent systems
  • Traffic Sign Recognition
  • Vehicle diagnostics
Cadillac vistiq australia dashboard
Cadillac VISTIQ | Image: Supplied / Cadillac

Standard Equipment

Here is a list of standard equipment for the Cadillac VISTIQ in Australia:

  • 126-colour tri-zone ambient lighting (incl. around doors, footwells, and surrounding the glass roof)
  • 22-inch Satin Graphite alloy wheels in 295/40R22 self-sealing tyres
  • 23-speaker AKG Studio Audio System with Dolby Atmos
  • 33-inch wraparound display incl. digital instrument cluster, infotainment touchscreen
  • 4-zone climate control, front and rear ‘command centres’
  • 8-way power-adjustable front seats (heating, ventilation, massage, 4-way lumbar, memory)
  • 8-year complimentary subscription to Cadillac Connected Services
  • Active rear steering
  • Air Ride Adaptive Suspension with Chassis Damping Control
  • Automatic high-beam
  • Black Crystal grille
  • Black roof
  • Body-colour wheel surrounds, rocker mouldings
  • Brembo front brakes
  • Cornering lights
  • Digital rear-view mirror
  • Dual wireless phone chargers
  • Google Built-in
  • LED headlights
  • Noueveauluxe leatherette upholstery in Jet Black or Kona Brown
  • Open-pore wood trim
  • Over-the-air updates
  • Panoramic sunroof with sunshades
  • Second-row captain’s chairs
  • Sueded microfibre headliner
  • Third-row fixed glass roof with sunshade
  • Vision Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

