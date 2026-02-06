2026 Subaru Trailseeker Coming to Australia, Fastest-accelerating Production Subaru Ever

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 6 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Subaru’s flagship Trailseeker SUV arrives in Australia during Q2 2026.

It is the fastest-accelerating production Subaru ever, hitting 100km/h in 4.4 seconds.

The vehicle features a dual-motor AWD system delivering 280kW of power.

A 74.7kWh battery provides a driving range of up to 533km.

The Trailseeker is larger and more spacious than the current Solterra model.

There’s a new Subaru SUV in town, and it’s electric. It’s called the Subaru Trailseeker, and not only is the name far better than “Solterra,” but it also comes with more range, performance, and capability. Most importantly, it’s no longer tied to the platform-shared Toyota EV architecture, which means we finally have our first look at what Subaru can do with its new e-Subaru Global Platform.

We still don’t know how much the Trailseeker will cost when it lands, or exactly what local specifications will look like. However, we do know that it’s scheduled to arrive in Australia in Q2 2026. Expect it to cost more than the range-topping Solterra AWD Touring (from AUD$69,990 before on-roads).

It’s the “fastest-accelerating production Subaru ever built” and serves as the brand’s flagship electric SUV, featuring a dual-motor Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system that delivers a combined 280 kW of maximum power for a 0–100 km/h acceleration time of approximately 4.4 seconds. Okay, that’s not going to challenge even some of the new plug-in hybrid Chinese alternatives on the market, but we finally have a properly quick Subaru to get our hands on in Australia, and it can fit the whole family, and then some.

Subaru Trailseeker | Image: Supplied / Man of Many

Where the platform-shared Subaru Solterra (Toyota bZ4X) has been a tough sell for the brand since in launched in Australia, the new Subaru Trailseeker has potential as a larger, more accomplished vehicle.

It’s larger than the Solterra, which will continue to be sold alongside the new model. It’s also more powerful, with more creature comforts, technology, and luggage space for trips interstate.

Feature Subaru Trailseeker (Flagship) Subaru Solterra (Mid-Size) Overall Length 4,846 mm 4,690 mm Overall Width 1,860 mm 1,860 mm Overall Height 1,675 mm 1,650 mm Wheelbase 2,850 mm 2,850 mm Ground Clearance 211 mm 211 mm Cargo (Seats Up) ~821 Litres 674 Litres Max Power 280 kW 252 kW 0–100 km/h ~4.4 seconds ~6.9 seconds Max Range (ADR) Up to 533 km Up to 566 km Scroll horizontally to view full table

Subaru Trailseeker | Image: Supplied / Man of Many

Still, despite its attractive specification, EV sales have been difficult for all brands, especially those from Japan and Korea, which now face competition from the dominant Chinese market. It’s a segment that shows no sign of slowing down with aggressive pricing, continuous model updates, and new brands entering the market with more promises than a campaigning politician.

Subaru will have to carefully slot the Trailseeker into the market, but if it can achieve a fair price, the recognised and trusted brand will have no problem taking a few sales from less familiar names.

“Trailseeker is the EV with personality,” said Scott Lawrence, General Manager of Subaru Australia. “As the name suggests, this is the vehicle for drivers seeking adventure, who want to enjoy an engaging performance drive, all while remaining grounded in the confidence, safety and all-terrain capability that defines Subaru’s DNA.”

If you’re interested in a Subaru Trailseeker, you can now register your interest on the brand’s website, linked below.

Subaru Trailseeker | Image: Supplied / Man of Many