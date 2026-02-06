778 x 150
Home/Auto/Cars
Subaru trailseeker
CARS

2026 Subaru Trailseeker Coming to Australia, Fastest-accelerating Production Subaru Ever

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Subaru’s flagship Trailseeker SUV arrives in Australia during Q2 2026.
  • It is the fastest-accelerating production Subaru ever, hitting 100km/h in 4.4 seconds.
  • The vehicle features a dual-motor AWD system delivering 280kW of power.
  • A 74.7kWh battery provides a driving range of up to 533km.
  • The Trailseeker is larger and more spacious than the current Solterra model.

There’s a new Subaru SUV in town, and it’s electric. It’s called the Subaru Trailseeker, and not only is the name far better than “Solterra,” but it also comes with more range, performance, and capability. Most importantly, it’s no longer tied to the platform-shared Toyota EV architecture, which means we finally have our first look at what Subaru can do with its new e-Subaru Global Platform.

We still don’t know how much the Trailseeker will cost when it lands, or exactly what local specifications will look like. However, we do know that it’s scheduled to arrive in Australia in Q2 2026. Expect it to cost more than the range-topping Solterra AWD Touring (from AUD$69,990 before on-roads).

It’s the “fastest-accelerating production Subaru ever built” and serves as the brand’s flagship electric SUV, featuring a dual-motor Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system that delivers a combined 280 kW of maximum power for a 0–100 km/h acceleration time of approximately 4.4 seconds. Okay, that’s not going to challenge even some of the new plug-in hybrid Chinese alternatives on the market, but we finally have a properly quick Subaru to get our hands on in Australia, and it can fit the whole family, and then some.

Subaru trailseeker interior
Subaru Trailseeker | Image: Supplied / Man of Many

Where the platform-shared Subaru Solterra (Toyota bZ4X) has been a tough sell for the brand since in launched in Australia, the new Subaru Trailseeker has potential as a larger, more accomplished vehicle.

It’s larger than the Solterra, which will continue to be sold alongside the new model. It’s also more powerful, with more creature comforts, technology, and luggage space for trips interstate.

FeatureSubaru Trailseeker (Flagship)Subaru Solterra (Mid-Size)
Overall Length4,846 mm4,690 mm
Overall Width1,860 mm1,860 mm
Overall Height1,675 mm1,650 mm
Wheelbase2,850 mm2,850 mm
Ground Clearance211 mm211 mm
Cargo (Seats Up)~821 Litres674 Litres
Max Power280 kW252 kW
0–100 km/h~4.4 seconds~6.9 seconds
Max Range (ADR)Up to 533 kmUp to 566 km
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Subaru trailseeker side on
Subaru Trailseeker | Image: Supplied / Man of Many

Still, despite its attractive specification, EV sales have been difficult for all brands, especially those from Japan and Korea, which now face competition from the dominant Chinese market. It’s a segment that shows no sign of slowing down with aggressive pricing, continuous model updates, and new brands entering the market with more promises than a campaigning politician.

Subaru will have to carefully slot the Trailseeker into the market, but if it can achieve a fair price, the recognised and trusted brand will have no problem taking a few sales from less familiar names.

“Trailseeker is the EV with personality,” said Scott Lawrence, General Manager of Subaru Australia. “As the name suggests, this is the vehicle for drivers seeking adventure, who want to enjoy an engaging performance drive, all while remaining grounded in the confidence, safety and all-terrain capability that defines Subaru’s DNA.”

If you’re interested in a Subaru Trailseeker, you can now register your interest on the brand’s website, linked below.

Learn more at Subaru
Subaru trailseeker front end down
Subaru Trailseeker | Image: Supplied / Man of Many
2026 subaru trailseeker rear end offroad
Subaru Trailseeker | Image: Supplied / Subaru

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Nine 2026 winter olympics
SPORT

How to watch the 2026 Winter Olympics in Australia

Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him

Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

21 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her

The white lotus season 3
MOVIES & TV

The White Lotus Season 4 Cast has been Confirmed, Including One Aussie

Best short hairstyles for men | Image: Ahmad Ebadi
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Carlos alcaraz australian open 2026
SPORT

WHOOP, Alcaraz & Secret Undies: Why the Aus Open is Suddenly all about Wearables

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

The Best Buzz Cuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide (2026)

Seiko 5 field series ssk059k
WATCHES

Seiko 5 Sports Field GMT is a Sub-$700 Polar Dial Built to Endure

Dyson amino 4
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

Why Dyson’s Latest Hair Product is Moving Beyond Tech

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Naomi Osaka makes a bold fashion statement at the Australian Open | Pic: Australian Open
SPORT

Australian Open Fashion Parade: The 6 Best On-Court Outfits of the Tournament

Jannick sinner
SPORT

2026 Australian Open Prize Money Revealed

Kendrick lamar
ENTERTAINMENT

Kendrick Lamar Now Holds Record for Most Grammy Wins by a Rapper in History

Best summer fragrances for men
FRAGRANCES

16 Best Summer Fragrances for Men

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Best watches from the grammys 2
WATCHES

The Best Watches from the 2026 Grammys

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine