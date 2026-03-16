The Wind Up – Watch News #348

The year is moving fast, and as we approach Watches and Wonders 2026, you’d think the world of watches would be slowing down in anticipation of the industry’s biggest trade show. However, full steam ahead seems to be the prerogative at the moment, and with that, we welcome you to the next edition of the Wind Up, our regular series featuring all notable new watch releases.

This time around, we’ll be talking about a range of new and very exciting watches, including releases from Girard-Perregaux (with a brand-new movement), Raymond Weil delving into some very cool watchmaking, Bremont pushing the envelope in both expression and execution, and Kollokium presenting its latest out-of-this-world project.

Happy reading, and have a stellar week ahead!

Kollokium Projekt 02 Variant B | Image: Supplied

Kollokium Projekt 02 Variant B

Kollokium is back with the new Projekt 02 Variant B, which boasts a rather brutalist-esque design language that is very much synonymous with the brand. This release features an array of highly modern and technical aesthetic flourishes that very much align with the creator.

From a dial with its vertical gradient layout (made up of no fewer than 67 parts and 9 separate layers) to its die-cast 316L steel case that belies traditional case-making with an almost uniform structure, the Projekt 02 Variant B is a piece that walks the fine line between architecture and genuinely other-worldly watchmaking.

Brand: Kollokium

Kollokium Model: Projekt 02 Variant B

Projekt 02 Variant B Diameter: 39.50mm

39.50mm Thickness: 12.40mm

12.40mm Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Movement: La Joux-Perret G101

La Joux-Perret G101 Power Reserve: 68 hours

68 hours Price: CHF3,666.66 (Limited to 299 pieces)

Bremont Altitude MB Meteor ‘Felix the Cat’ | Image: Supplied

Bremont Altitude MB Meteor “Felix the Cat”

Bremont’s Altitude collection just received its latest expansion in the new Altitude MB Meteor “Felix the Cat”. For those unfamiliar, Felix the Cat actually holds a very important position within the culture of aviation. He represents the tenets of courage, humour, and good luck among other pilots, appearing on squadron insignia across a range of military aircraft, with the most famous being the VFA-31, also known as the “Tomcatters”.

The Altitude MB Meteor “Felix the Cat” is very much in keeping with the collection’s aesthetic ethos—simple and legible—although it differentiates itself with a few key changes. The first is a black DLC-coated titanium case and bracelet, yellow accents on the dial, a Felix the Cat artwork at the 6 o’clock position, an ejection-handle seconds counterweight, and a Felix the Cat on the display caseback.

Brand: Bremont

Bremont Model: Altitude MB Meteor “Felix the Cat”

Altitude MB Meteor “Felix the Cat” Reference: ALT42-MT-DLC-FELIX-B

ALT42-MT-DLC-FELIX-B Diameter: 42mm

42mm Thickness: 12.23mm

12.23mm Material: Titanium

Titanium Movement: BB14-AH

BB14-AH Power Reserve: 68 hours

68 hours Edition: Limited to 500 pieces

Limited to 500 pieces Price: AUD$10,350 (bracelet), AUD$9,750 (leather strap)

Raymond Weil Toccata Heritage | Image: Supplied

Raymond Weil Toccata Heritage

The new Raymond Weil Toccata Heritage is in stark contrast to many other contemporary pieces from the watchmaker, in the best of ways. The Toccata Heritage began life in the 1970s, and at that time, it saw Raymond Weil become one of the few manufacturers creating elliptical-shaped watches with lugs. In this new release, we see not only a colour combination that undeniably works, but a true nod to some nostalgia-inspired watchmaking.

The rose-gold-plated case works beautifully with the sunray-brushed red-grape-coloured dial, and the added contrast of rose-gold-coated dial furniture rounds off a very appealing ensemble. The multi-link bracelet really elevates the whole affair, although it also looks very sharp on the black leather strap. All in all, the Raymond Weil Toccata Heritage is a very smart timepiece that’s comparatively easy on the wallet.

Brand: Raymond Weil

Raymond Weil Model: Toccata Heritage

Toccata Heritage Reference: 2280-P5-45001

2280-P5-45001 Diameter: 33mm

33mm Thickness: 6.95mm

6.95mm Material: Stainless steel (Rose gold PVD coated)

Stainless steel (Rose gold PVD coated) Movement: SW210-1B

SW210-1B Power Reserve: 45 hours

45 hours Price: AUD$3,050 (bracelet), AUD$2,995 (leather strap)

Girard-Perregaux Minute Repeater Flying Bridges | Image: Supplied

Girard-Perregaux Minute Repeater Flying Bridges

From Girard-Perregaux, we have the magnificent Minute Repeater Flying Bridges. Crafted in pink gold, the Minute Repeater Flying Bridge is a striking piece that once again proves what an absolute powerhouse Girard-Perregaux is as a high-end watchmaker.

The movement powering the Minute Repeater Flying Bridges is brand new, and is a densely packed affair that attributes all of its aesthetic pizazz to its openworked design. And what a calibre. Finished to the nth degree, the Minute Repeater Flying Bridges is a call to those who would otherwise dismiss Girard-Perregaux as being a maison of the past.