Girard-Perregaux Combines Two Legends to Create a Supreme Icon

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The word “icon” is overused in our modern parlance, but there are times when no other word will do. Girard-Perregaux’s Laureato Three Gold Bridges is the most deserving example of this in recent memory, because when a release combines two of the manufacturer’s most famous watches, each an icon in its own right, what other word could you possibly use?

As the name suggests, the Laureato Three Gold Bridges sees Girard-Perregaux combine its historic Three Bridges architecture, introduced in 1867, with its more contemporary Laureato collection, which debuted in 1975. The result is a masterclass in horological craft, bringing two extraordinary designs together to create a watch that elevates both above their already prestigious status.

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Three Gold Bridges | Image: The Hour Glass

The Classical & the Contemporary

The Three Bridges was conceived by Constant Girard to showcase the beauty of watch movement aesthetics. Jettisoning the idea that these elements should be hidden beneath a dial, he developed the arrow-shaped Three Bridges, creating a composition that’s equal parts form and function – more on that below. It has stood the test of the 159 intervening years, and while there has been evolution throughout that time, it remains resolutely and undeniably true to Girard-Perregaux’s original stroke of genius.

Its pairing with the Laureato is a bold new step in that journey. Recontextualising the Three Bridges within the Laureato’s signature octagonal bezel, circular ring, and tonneau-shaped case has resulted in a watch that’s arguably more Girard-Perregaux than any that has come before it.

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Three Gold Bridges | Image: The Hour Glass

Bridges to Beauty

Maintaining the standards expected of any watch with Laureato DNA, the Laureato Three Gold Bridge is powered by the calibre GP9620, a purpose-built tourbillon movement that is, of course, designed, developed, and crafted in-house.

The movement is structured around a trio of white gold openworked bridges that form the watch’s visual and functional backbone, as Constant Girard envisioned over a century and a half ago. Each bridge serves its own purpose: the upper secures the barrel, beneath which the watch’s platinum micro-rotor is positioned, the central supports the gear train and motion works, while the lower anchors the tourbillon.

This unusual construction brings components to the fore that are traditionally hidden at the rear of a watch, highlighting the sculptural nature of the Laureato Three Gold Bridge. From the tourbillon’s titanium lyre-shaped cage to the small seconds hand deployed to enhance functionality and rhythm, every element is intended to contribute to an overall visual balance while optimising mechanical performance.

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Three Gold Bridges | Image: The Hour Glass

Playing with Light

Beyond the mechanical, there’s a level of finishing artistry on offer here that’s almost impossible to overstate. Each movement is personally signed by the master watchmaker who assembles it, adding a final touch to an execution that already features sandblasted, circular, and straight satin surfaces with an astonishing 418 hand-polished angles, of which 362 are inward. Each of these, among the most challenging to polish, catches and reflects light in unpredictable ways, making the movement appear novel with every glance.

Furthermore, with the absence of a dial, Girard-Perregaux has suspended white-gold indexes above the movement, adding a soft blue luminescence that glows in low light and is shared by the baton-shaped hands, which are guided by the minute track affixed to the inner case.

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Three Gold Bridges | Image: The Hour Glass

A Case for Comfort

Enveloping all of this, the 41 mm case is a superb demonstration of Girard-Perregaux’s deft touch when it comes to proportions. In quite a feat for a tourbillon watch, it measures in at just 10.85 mm thick (11.25 mm for the diamond-set version, but more on that in a moment).

Alongside sharper lines, deeper bevels, and broader polished facets that catch and play with light, the watch also boasts an octagonal white-gold bezel that features a newly defined polished bevel contrasting with a circular satin finish. This deepens the dynamic between the octagon and the circle that has always been at the heart of the Laureato.

The integrated steel bracelet seamlessly matches the case’s aesthetic. Its domed links and a triple folding clasp with octagonal pushers deliver comfort and visual coherence, while a tool-free fine-adjustment system is neatly concealed within the buckle, allowing the bracelet to be extended by up to 4 mm for enhanced wearability.

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Three Gold Bridges | Image: The Hour Glass

Diamond-Set Edition

For those wondering if Girard-Perregaux could elevate the Laureato Three Gold Bridges even further, the maison has also created a version of the watch that’s set with 32 baguette-cut diamonds (~3.2 carats).

To achieve this, a master jeweller has been required to position the diamonds within a custom-made bezel. Each stone is placed within a channel designed to accommodate its subtle variations in size and shape, ensuring all are aligned and presented at precisely the same height. Much like the case and movement’s intricate detailing harnesses and plays with the light, the diamonds allow this iconic watch to dazzle.

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Three Gold Bridges | Image: The Hour Glass

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Three Gold Bridges Key Specs:

Reference: 99112-58-3576-1CM

99112-58-3576-1CM Case Material: Stainless steel with white gold octagonal bezel

Stainless steel with white gold octagonal bezel Bracelet Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Diameter: 41.00 mm

41.00 mm Thickness: 10.85 mm

10.85 mm Water resistance: 30 meters

30 meters Clasp: Triple folding with up to 4 mm of fine adjustment

Triple folding with up to 4 mm of fine adjustment Movement: GP09620-2206 – self-winding mechanical movement with a platinum micro-rotor and Three Bridges in white gold

GP09620-2206 – self-winding mechanical movement with a platinum micro-rotor and Three Bridges in white gold Price: AUD$329,200 / NZD$393,800

Girard-Perregaux Diamond-Set Laureato Three Gold Bridges | Image: The Hour Glass

Girard-Perregaux Diamond-Set Laureato Three Gold Bridges Key Specs:

Reference: 99112-58S3451-1CM

99112-58S3451-1CM Case Material: Stainless steel with white gold octagonal bezel set with 32 baguette-cut diamonds (~3.2 cts)

Stainless steel with white gold octagonal bezel set with 32 baguette-cut diamonds (~3.2 cts) Bracelet Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Diameter: 41.00 mm

41.00 mm Thickness: 11.25 mm

11.25 mm Water resistance: 30 meters

30 meters Clasp: Triple folding with up to 4 mm of fine adjustment

Triple folding with up to 4 mm of fine adjustment Movement: GP09620-2206 – self-winding mechanical movement with a platinum micro-rotor and Three Bridges in white gold

GP09620-2206 – self-winding mechanical movement with a platinum micro-rotor and Three Bridges in white gold Price: AUD$416,400 / NZD$498,100

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Three Gold Bridges | Image: The Hour Glass

Pricing & Availability

The Laureato Three Gold Bridges is limited to 50 pieces and is available for AUD$329,200 (NZD$393,800), while the diamond-set version can be purchased for AUD$416,400 (NZD$498,100).

To discover these masterpieces for yourself, visit The Hour Glass, Girard-Perregaux’s sole retailer in Australia and New Zealand.