Porsche 911 Carrera T Woody Edition is a Denim-Textured Sports Car Built for a Sheriff

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 10 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Porsche engineered a bespoke 911 Carrera T inspired by Woody.

The purist one-off celebrates the red-carpet premiere of Toy Story 5.

Unique textured paint mimics the fading and patina of blue jeans.

Interior features printed checkered leather and specially sourced vintage brown leather.

This exclusive collector car will be auctioned to benefit charitable organisations.

If there’s one thing guaranteed to make a Porsche purist’s ears perk up – it’s the 911 Carrera T. Okay, the GT3 Touring with a manual might still be the pick of the bunch for us, but this model, which is typically ordered by driving enthusiasts who prize analogue engagement and a manual gearbox, is arguably the most underrated, no-nonsense car in the current 992.2 lineup. So, what happens when you hand that exact chassis over to the masterminds at Pixar and Porsche’s Sonderwunsch division?

You end up with the Woody Edition, a brilliant, factory-built contradiction that pairs lightweight precision engineering with vintage cowhide, sheriff badge centre caps, and a paint job that looks exactly like a pair of well-worn blue jeans.

Built to celebrate the global launch of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5, this one-of-one custom build proves the typically stoic German brand still knows how to have a good time. Rather than taking the easy route of slapping a few decals on a base model, Porsche has integrated Pixar’s animated universe directly into the material fabric of a highly capable sports car. Shall we take a closer look?

Specification Engine 3.0-Litre Twin-Turbo Flat-Six Power Output 290 kW / 394 PS Transmission 6-Speed Manual Drivetrain Rear-Wheel Drive 0 – 100 km/h 4.5 seconds Focus Lightweight, Driver-Centric Scroll horizontally to view full table

2026 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Jessie Edition and 911 Carrera T Woody Edition | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars North America

What’s New for the Woody Edition?

To accurately capture the look of Andy’s favourite deputy, the Sonderwunsch design team couldn’t just pick a colour from a catalogue. They invented a completely new finishing technique for the paint, through a highly specialised process created exclusively for this project, the exterior paint actually mimics the natural fading and physical patina of blue jeans – you can visibly see the denim texture baked right into the finish.

To pull off the weathered aesthetic, technicians layered Golf Blue and White over a primary base of Dark Sea Blue. Grounding the car’s stance, the lower rocker panels and the front fascia are finished in Coffee Black to represent his cowboy boots, while the front spoiler lip pops in Aurum (gold) as a nod to his sheriff’s badge.

Down the flanks, striking Fire Red graphics stretch across the lower doors, subtly incorporating Woody’s name into the design. Just like its siblings in the Toy Story 5 collection, the Carrera T rolls on a set of custom wheels.

1/ 7 2026 Porsche 91 Carrera T Woody Edition | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars North America

How Does the Sonderwunsch Team Translate Movie Animation to a Porsche?

Bringing a beloved cartoon character into the real world without the end result looking like a cheap novelty toy is an incredibly difficult design tightrope to walk. While we’ve seen Porsche pull off some wild commissions lately – like the Artisan Edition 911 GT3, the aggressive Porsche 911 GT3 RS Buzz Lightyear, and the stylish Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Jessie – the Woody build stands out because of its focus on texture and material innovation rather than just aerodynamic aggression.

Creating a factory-warrantied paint finish that looks perfectly worn-out from day one is exactly the kind of obsessive engineering challenge Sonderwunsch thrives on. And despite the whimsical exterior, the underlying hardware remains razor-sharp.

This specific chassis is loaded with a 22.1-gallon extended-range fuel tank, titanium Sport tailpipes, a front axle lift system, the aggressive Sport Design front fascia, rear seats, and a premium Burmester Surround Sound System.

1/ 4 2026 Porsche 91 Carrera T Woody Edition | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars North America

Inside the Sheriff’s Cockpit

The interior is where the storytelling really peaks for us. In a first for Porsche, the cabin features specially sourced “vintage leather” trimmed in a distressed brown, intentionally selected to look like a favourite toy that has been softened by years of play.

This vintage brown hide is pulled together with Cognac cross-stitching and heavily contrasted by Dark Night Blue leather stitched in Cohiba Brown. To tie the cabin to the exterior, the front seat centres are trimmed in a bespoke denim-look fabric that perfectly matches the blue leather.

The most striking visual element, however, is the bold red-and-yellow checkered pattern printed directly onto the leather inlays of the 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus and the door panels, perfectly recreating Woody’s iconic shirt. Rounding out the western theme, the footwells are protected by black-and-white cowhide-patterned floor mats, and the inner door-sill guards light up with the phrase “Ride Like the Wind!” whenever you open the door.

2026 Porsche 91 Carrera T Woody Edition | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars North America

Price and Availability

You won’t find this denim-clad Carrera T (from AUD$306,800 before on-road costs) sitting in a local showroom anytime soon. The Woody Edition, alongside the rest of the trio, made its official debut on the red carpet at the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles on June 9, 2026.

Instead of being sold to a private VIP collector from the dealership, the vehicle is destined for the auction block. Every dollar raised from the sale of the Toy Story collection will go directly to charitable organisations, including the Starlight Children’s Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and the American Red Cross.

“Watching the characters of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie come to life on the road with the help of the creative minds of Disney and Pixar, Style Porsche, and the Sonderwunsch department is very exciting,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “Celebrating this milestone is particularly rewarding – especially knowing that this initiative will ultimately support children and families in need.”