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Porsche taycan sport turismo soho house
CARS

Porsche Taycan Turbo S ‘Soho House One’ is One Final Hurrah for the Brand’s Best Wagon

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Updated:

Readtime: 6 min

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  • Porsche’s bespoke Sonderwunsch division builds a one-off electric wagon for Soho House.
  • The customised Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo pushes out a massive 700kW (938 hp).
  • A hand-applied satin Greek Street Green finish headlines the exterior styling.
  • The interior trades carbon fibre for open-pore burl walnut and triple digital screens.
  • Liquid crystal technology transforms the panoramic roof into a functional design element.

Porsche may have drawn a line in the sand for its best EV by announcing the Taycan Sport Turismo and Cross Turismo will be discontinued next year, but they’re going out with one last special Sonderwunsch send-off. With raw acceleration now standardised across all EV tiers, manufacturers are using bespoke interior and exterior commissions to set their flagship models apart from the pack. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo Soho House One illustrates this exact transition by blending custom architectural craftsmanship with an established 800-volt electric vehicle architecture.

Beneath the customised coachwork sits a dual-motor powertrain producing a staggering 700 kW (952 PS) and 1,110 Nm of torque. That output sends the rather heavy wagon from 0 to 100 km/h in a supercar-quick 2.4 seconds, placing it ahead of platform-based rivals like the Audi RS e-tron GT performance while matching the straight-line pace of petrol heavyweights like the Audi RS6 Avant GT. Despite the immense draw of its 105 kWh battery pack, combined consumption remains stable for the class at 20.9 to 18.7 kWh/100 km.

Rather than equipping this build with the typical lightweight racing buckets and carbon fibre trim found in most near 1,000 HP vehicles, Porsche’s Sonderwunsch division opted for heavy open-pore burl walnut and residential upholstery. Much like the 911 GTS ‘Grello’ that we spent time with last year, this one-off model functions as a demonstration of factory individualisation, showing how modern EV architecture can accommodate traditional furniture materials without altering the underlying dual-motor layout.

What’s New for the Taycan Turbo S Soho House One?

  • Finished in Greek Street Green metallic with a hand-applied satin clear coat and brass coachlines.
  • Variable Light Control panoramic roof featuring a custom laser-etched geometric pattern.
  • Replaces standard leather seat centres with Soho Home Murphy Jacquard fabric in chocolate tone.
  • Cabin trim upgrades introduce open-pore burl walnut wood across the dashboard and doors.
  • Rolls on 21-inch Mission E Design alloy wheels painted in a contrasting Monteverde Green metallic.
Specification
Powertrain LayoutDual-motor all-wheel drive (800-volt platform)
Battery Capacity105 kWh Performance Battery Plus
Total Power Output700 kW / 952 PS (939 hp) with Launch Control
Peak Torque1,110 Nm
0–100 km/h2.4 seconds
Starting PriceUndisclosed Sonderwunsch one-off commission
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Porsche taycan sport turismo soho house rear three quarter1/9
2026 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo Soho House One | Image: Porsche Cars North America

Exterior Presence and Design

Subtlety is how we’d define the exterior coachwork on this Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo. The brand has bypassed high-gloss clear coats and aerodynamic winglets in favour of a smooth satin finish.

Paint specialists in Stuttgart invested over 100 hours in surface preparation to replicate the exact Greek Street Green shade of the Soho House facade located at 40 Greek Street in London. This muted primary colour is bisected by a continuous fine coachline applied by hand in bespoke brass.

Rather than taking the predictable route of colour-matching the wheels directly to the bodywork, the designers chose a deliberate visual contrast with 21-inch alloy wheels finished in a darker, highly metallic Monteverde Green. The resulting aesthetic flatters the long-roof proportions of the Sport Turismo body without shouting for attention.

Porsche taycan sport turismo soho house dashboard1/7
2026 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo Soho House One | Image: Porsche Cars North America

Cabin Features and Displays

Like the exterior, the interior operates as an exercise in strict restraint without carbon fibre and neon ambient lighting plastered around the cabin. Touchpoints throughout the cockpit celebrate Soho Home’s catalogue, evoking the quiet environment of a private members’ lounge. Porsche technicians spent roughly 40 hours perfecting the material arrangement, disassembling a standard factory vehicle to fit heavy-duty textiles.

This traditional physical styling is mapped directly across Porsche’s current-generation digital display architecture. The driver monitors vehicle functions via a free-standing 16.8-inch curved digital instrument cluster that omits a traditional cowl to maintain a slim profile. Bisecting the open-pore burl walnut dashboard is a central 10.9-inch full-HD infotainment touchscreen, paired with an elevated 8.4-inch haptic touch panel on the centre console to manage climate controls. Buyers can also specify an optional 10.9-inch passenger display that integrates seamlessly into the dark glass panelling.

However, it’s the physical furnishings that stand out for this collaboration. The seat centres feature a heavy jacquard fabric woven to replicate the triangular geometric motifs found at the 180 House in London, bordered by supple Truffle Brown leather. Burl wood panelling completely replaces the factory carbon weave across the upper dashboard and interior door linings. Finally, the Variable Light Control roof overhead uses nine liquid crystal polymer segments to electronically shift opacity, casting patterned shadows across the wood surfaces when sunlight hits the glass. It’s a very tidy space.

Porsche taycan sport turismo soho house rear hatch logo
2026 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo Soho House One | Image: Porsche Cars North America

Price and Availability

The Taycan Turbo S Soho House One is a global touring showcase for the Sonderwunsch individualisation program. However, if you’re interested in creating a similar vehicle through the Sonderwunsch program, the standard factory Taycan Turbo S commands a baseline price of AUD$373,600 before options and on-road costs in Australia. The Sport Turismo is not available in our market.

Hundreds of hours of manual surface preparation and bespoke material engineering poured into this build place its true replacement value deep into seven-figure territory.

Learn more at Porsche

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Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

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