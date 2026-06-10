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CARS

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Jessie Edition is a Bespoke Open-Air Sports Car Built for a Cowgirl

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Updated:

Readtime: 6 min

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  • Porsche crafted a bespoke 911 Targa 4 GTS in celebration of Jessie.
  • The open-air one-off marks the red-carpet premiere of Toy Story 5.
  • Custom “Jessie White Metallic” paint features a pearlescent shirt-button overlay.
  • Unique interior details include denim-look fabric and cowhide-patterned floor mats.
  • This collector car will be auctioned to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters.

While car brands are no strangers to cashing in on a bit of retro nostalgia to get the marketing machine moving, those efforts usually amount to little more than a badge swap and some glossy marketing materials. Porsche, however, does things a little differently. To mark the launch of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5, the Stuttgart marque’s revered Sonderwunsch customisation division was tasked with bringing the franchise’s beloved cowgirl to life.

Of course, we’re talking about Jessie, and the foundation for this vibrant tribute is arguably the most stylish silhouette in the current Porsche lineup: the 911 Targa 4 GTS (992.2). Blending the cutting-edge T-Hybrid powertrain with an unmistakable retro roofline, this 532 HP grand tourer stands in perfect contrast to its animated muse. There’s something undeniably fun about outfitting a meticulously engineered, all-wheel-drive German sports car with cowhide floor mats and sheriff badge wheels.

Designed to be the ultimate daily-driver 911, the Targa 4 GTS is typically ordered in subtle shades of grey or black. Heck, even the Targa that we spent a week with earlier this year was finished in a subtle black. But this makes the sheer audacity of this factory-backed transformation even more special, and proves that Porsche’s top brass still know how to have a little fun, weaving Pixar’s whimsical aesthetic into one of their most premium models. Let’s take a closer look.

Specification
Engine3.6-litre Turbocharged Flat-Six with T-Hybrid System
Power Output397 kW / 532 HP
Transmission8-Speed PDK
DrivetrainAll-Wheel Drive
Body StyleTarga with Open-Air Roof System
BrakesHigh-Gloss Black Calipers
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2026 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Jessie Edition and 911 Carrera T Woody Edition | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars North America

What’s New for the Jessie Edition?

Capturing Jessie’s boisterous, free-spirited energy required far more than a few stickers. Sonderwunsch designers started by formulating a new exterior colour dubbed “Jessie White Metallic.” Finished with a pearlescent overlay, the paint is a direct nod to the shimmering buttons on her signature western shirt.

The lower sections of the car, the front and rear fascias, along with the rocker panels, are sprayed in 944 Cobalt Blue Metallic to emulate her blue jeans. Up top, the front luggage compartment lid and the rear decklid pop in Atacama Yellow, bordered by sharp GTS Red pinstriping that traces the car’s profile. The side mirror shells are also painted GTS Red, perfectly matching the bespoke red Targa roof that mimics Jessie’s signature hat, complete with custom light beige piping.

In a fun final touch to the exterior, the iconic “Targa” script traditionally stamped into the aluminium roll bar has been swapped out for “Jessie,” executed in the official Porsche typeface.

Porsche toy story line up 0009 0y7a79001/6
2026 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Jessie Edition | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars North America

How Does the Sonderwunsch Team Translate Movie Animation to a Porsche?

We’ve documented an array of breathtaking custom commissions recently, including the Artisan Edition 911 GT3, the track-oriented Porsche 911 GT3 RS Buzz Lightyear, and the purist-geared Porsche 911 Carrera T Woody Edition. Translating a cartoon character to a premium road car without it looking like a novelty toy is a serious design challenge, but Sonderwunsch managed to balance the playful colour blocking of Jessie’s outfit with the aggressive, wide-body stance of the GTS.

Sonderwunsch managed to balance the playful colour blocking of Jessie’s outfit with the aggressive, wide-body stance of the GTS. The attention to detail extends to the custom five-spoke alloy wheels, which feature bespoke centre caps styled to resemble sheriff’s badges.

Beneath the exterior, this remains a fully loaded driver’s car. It rolls out of the factory equipped with the Premium Package, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Power Steering Plus, Night Vision Assist, InnoDrive, and a front axle lift system. It’s a hyper-capable machine, even if its stratospheric collector value means it will rarely see an open highway.

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2026 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Jessie Edition | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars North America

Inside the Cowgirl Cockpit

Stepping inside the cabin reveals a masterclass in bespoke upholstery. The Sonderwunsch team completely overhauled the standard interior, replacing the typical monochromatic trim with a vibrant mix of Dark Night Blue, Bordeaux Red, and Pebble Grey leather. Intricate Pebble Grey cross-stitching pulls the distinct elements together.

To honour her denim jeans, the seat centres and door panels are lined with a specially developed fabric that mimics the look and feel of denim while meeting Porsche’s rigorous durability standards. The Targa bar’s inner trim, the A-pillars, and the window frames are wrapped in plush Bordeaux Red Race-Tex, bringing a premium tactile warmth to the cabin.

Leaning fully into the western theme, the footwells are fitted with bold, black-and-white cowhide-patterned floor mats. Finally, a smile-inducing detail, the inner door-sill guards illuminate with a glowing “YEE HAW!” every time the doors open.

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2026 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Jessie Edition | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars North America

Price and Availability

Like the other one-off models created for this collaboration, this Jessie-inspired 911 Targa 4 GTS (from AUD$449,000 before on-road costs) is not destined for your local dealership. The bespoke build was officially unveiled at the Toy Story 5 red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on June 9, 2026.

The vehicle is heading straight to a charitable auction, with all proceeds from the sale of the Jessie edition directly benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

“Watching the characters of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie come to life on the road with the help of the creative minds of Disney and Pixar, Style Porsche, and the Sonderwunsch department is very exciting,” stated Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “Celebrating this milestone is particularly rewarding – especially knowing that this initiative will ultimately support children and families in need.”

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Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

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