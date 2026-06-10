Porsche 911 GT3 RS Buzz Lightyear Edition is a Bespoke Track Weapon Built for a Space Ranger

Porsche built a bespoke 911 GT3 RS honouring Buzz Lightyear.

The track-focused one-off celebrates the movie premiere of Toy Story 5.

Custom green, white, and purple styling mirrors the iconic space suit.

Features include custom Goodyear “Lightyear” tyres and themed interior details.

The one-of-one car will be auctioned off for charitable organisations.

While car brands frequently lean on nostalgia to move special editions, the result is often a mild sticker package or a localised paint colour to generate some media interest. However, Porsche has taken a drastically different route to celebrate the release of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5. The German manufacturer handed its most capable track vehicle over to its Sonderwunsch customisation department to create a fully bespoke, one-of-one homage to an animated space ranger.

Maybe the most surprising element of this build is the sheer mechanical aggression chosen for the tie-in. They didn’t choose a standard Carrera for this one-off, but a 911 GT3 RS (992.1) equipped with the track-focused Weissach Package. It retains its aerodynamic carbon-fibre components and high-strung, naturally aspirated engine, which places it in rather hilarious contrast. Seeing a vehicle engineered to decimate Nürburgring lap times fitted with custom-moulded Goodyear “Lightyear” tyres and a Space Ranger logo is a great clash of ruthless engineering and childhood whimsy.

The 911 GT3 RS was never built for comfortable commuting, but the reality is that the extensive aesthetic customisation on this one-off means this particular chassis will likely spend its life inside a climate-controlled garage rather than hunting apexes on a weekend track day. Still, the sheer depth of the factory modifications warrants an examination of how the brand integrated an animated kids movie aesthetic into its most aggressive model.

Specification Engine 4.0-Litre Naturally Aspirated Flat-Six Power Output 386 kW / 525 PS Transmission 7-Speed PDK 0 – 100 km/h 3.2 seconds Top Speed 296 km/h Aero Package Weissach Package with High-Performance Wing Efficiency (Combined) 13.2 L/100 km, 299 g/km CO₂ (WLTP) Scroll horizontally to view full table

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Buzz Lightyear | Image: Porsche Cars North America

What’s New for the Buzz Lightyear Edition?

Fitting Buzz Lightyear’s commanding presence on-screen and his signature white, green, and purple suit with pop-out wings, the vehicle undergoes a comprehensive aesthetic overhaul. Notably, this vehicle stands as one of the final production examples of this model year for the 992.1 generation.

True to his iconic colour scheme, the car is painted white with accents in Green Yellow and Lizard Green carefully layered across the front lid, front and rear fascia, roof, front and rear fenders, the bottom of the doors, and the massive wing endplates.

Mechanically, the prominent rear wing (designed to match Buzz’s wing layout) receives a white and Fire Red striped pattern on its lower element, supported securely by Light Sport Grey wing struts. The lightweight forged magnesium wheels (selected as an option with the track-focused Weissach Package) are painted entirely white. They feature customised centre caps sporting the Space Ranger logo, created specifically by Pixar Animation Studios production designer Bob Pauley.

The connection to the movie franchise seamlessly integrates with the wheels. The bespoke Goodyear tyres are reimagined as “Lightyear” tyres, featuring custom-moulded sidewall lettering built exclusively for this chassis. Designed in direct collaboration with Disney and Pixar, each tyre incorporates subtle “easter egg” design elements that celebrate the partnership and bring the animated story to life, all applied to fully approved, track-ready tyre platforms.

1/ 11 2026 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Buzz Lightyear | Image: Porsche Cars North America

How Does the Sonderwunsch Team Translate Movie Animation to a Porsche?

We’ve seen plenty of high-end Sonderwunsch-based 911s pop up in the last 12 months, including the Artisan Edition 911 GT3. However, this track weapon is actually part of a broader movie-themed collection, debuting alongside the open-air Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Jessie and the enthusiast-focused Porsche 911 Carrera T Woody Edition. When applying a character-driven design to a high-downforce track car, it requires careful integration to avoid looking like an aftermarket mistake.

The exterior graphics layout directly mimics the colour blocking of Buzz Lightyear’s spacesuit without altering the functional aerodynamic surfaces of the 992.1 generation bodywork. The bespoke Goodyear tyres even feature subtle easter egg design elements baked directly into the approved tyre platforms.

Factory options like a front-axle lift system, Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes with black calipers, and an extended-range fuel tank ensure the underlying hardware is fully sorted for track use, which is unlikely given the value of such a vehicle.

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Buzz Lightyear | Image: Porsche Cars North America 2026 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Buzz Lightyear | Image: Porsche Cars North America 2026 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Buzz Lightyear | Image: Porsche Cars North America

Inside the Space Ranger Cockpit

When we look inside the cabin, the Sonderwunsch department replaced the traditional dark, sparse ambience with highly specific colourways that elevate the tactile experience and link it directly to the movie character. Echoing the exterior highlights, the interior features distinctive green accents on the door opening loops, seat belts finished in brilliant Lizard Green, and precise green stitching across the dashboard, centre console storage lid, and transmission lever cover.

The carbon bucket seats, door trims, and dashboard are upholstered in an elegant combination of Pebble Grey leather and Arctic Grey Race-Tex. To complete the character’s aesthetic palette, the upper seating is upholstered in rich Violeta leather.

Finally, you’ll find a unique one-of-one inscription, reflecting the car’s absolute exclusivity, prominently displayed on the dashboard, alongside a bespoke Buzz Lightyear character motif hand-created by Bob Pauley. Drivers and passengers are welcomed into the cockpit by carbon matte door sill guards emblazoned with Buzz’s iconic catchphrase, “To Infinity and Beyond,” illuminated cleanly in White with fine lines printed in Light Grey. Further hidden interior highlights include a special roof liner stitching layout featuring an intentional easter egg reference to the Toy Story franchise.

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Buzz Lightyear | Image: Porsche Cars North America

Price and Availability

This 911 GT3 RS (from AUD$537,600 plus on-road costs) will not be appearing on local showroom floors through traditional dealership allocations. The vehicle made its official world debut on June 9, 2026, at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of the film and is destined for a charitable auction.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit non-profit organisations, including the Starlight Children’s Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and the American Red Cross.

“Watching the characters of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie come to life on the road with the help of the creative minds of Disney and Pixar, Style Porsche, and the Sonderwunsch department is very exciting,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “Many of us – and our children – grew up watching the Toy Story films on the big screen. Celebrating this milestone is particularly rewarding – especially knowing that this initiative will ultimately support children and families in need.”

“We’re grateful to partners like Porsche, Disney and Pixar for this opportunity that helps us meet the greatest needs across our mission,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “Their generosity ensures we can support families and communities when help can’t wait.”