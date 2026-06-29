Australia’s Best Man Cave Up for Grabs After $1.45 Million Transformation

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 29 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

“Best man cave in Australia,” Abbotsford warehouse conversion has officially hit the market.

Developed by a McDonald’s dynasty heir to house classic vehicles.

The property features a meticulous AUD$1,450,000 luxury architectural renovation.

Key additions include imported marble, a steam room, and a custom bar.

This elite city-fringe sanctuary carries an asking price of AUD$8,500,000.

Until recently, the term “man cave” conjured images of a suburban garage fitted with a beaten-up leather couch, a mini-fridge, a wall-mounted TV, and a shart box “project car” parked in the back, covered in dust. But when the space is developed by a McDonald’s franchise dynasty, you have to imagine what we can only be described as a personal sanctuary. Thanks to a $1,450,000 upgrade, this Abbotsford warehouse conversion is unlike anything else currently on the Melbourne market.

We’re not the authority on man caves, but we’re probably the closest thing you’ll find, so we’re calling this “Australia’s best mancave” until someone sends us a link with a better one. Located at 9-11 Bloomburg Street in Abbotsford, VIC 3067, on a massive 1,175-square-metre block, the property operates on a level of luxury that completely redefines the concept of a private retreat.

It’s the closest thing we’ve seen to a single-level industrial fortress, originally conceived as a private gallery to house a prized collection of cars and motorcycles. However, the developers didn’t stop at creating a high-end garage and completely overhauled the site into a world-class venue over the past 12 months. Now, following the no-expense transformation, this city-fringe sanctuary is officially up for grabs with a price guide of AUD$8,500,000. Not cheap, but it presents a rare opportunity for a buyer seeking the ultimate private entertaining space, or a highly versatile commercial asset.

9-11 Bloomburg Street, Abbotsford VIC 3067 | Image: Supplied / Stonebridge 9-11 Bloomburg Street, Abbotsford VIC 3067 | Image: Supplied / Stonebridge 9-11 Bloomburg Street, Abbotsford VIC 3067 | Image: Supplied / Stonebridge 9-11 Bloomburg Street, Abbotsford VIC 3067 | Image: Supplied / Stonebridge

Inside the $1,450,000 Transformation

When you’re tasked with elevating a 1,175-square-metre warehouse and don’t cut any corners, then you end up with a property like this. Over a 12-month period, the owners, in conjunction with Stonebridge Property Group and KYPA Property, injected a massive AUD$1,450,000 into the site, ensuring that the space perfectly balances raw industrial architecture with modern luxury. The goal wasn’t to erase the building’s history, but to enhance it by maintaining its authentic warehouse soul while upgrading the interior with a next-level bespoke detailing.

To turn this massive footprint into an elite entertaining space and showcase gallery, the design team anchored the main floor with a custom-built statement bar, filled with plenty of high-end whisky, we might add. This area serves as the centrepiece of the venue and sets the tone for the level of finish found throughout the property.

Maybe our favourite feature is the staggering AUD$100,000 spent on imported marble alone, which wraps the entertaining zones in a layer of opulence that contrasts with the exposed brickwork and soaring steel trusses.

9-11 Bloomburg Street, Abbotsford VIC 3067 | Image: Supplied / Stonebridge

But the warehouse is about more than just a place to pour a drink and stare at a few cars, including the delightful Ferrari F12 Berlinetta and Porsche 911 GT2 RS seen in these images. The developers integrated high-end wellness features directly into the floor plan, including a steam room for unwinding after a long day. Meanwhile, interior walls are wrapped in an expansive, bespoke street-art mural that cements the space’s gritty vibe, ensuring the venue feels like a true inner-city hideout rather than a sterile automotive showroom.

Of course, storing a priceless collection of classic cars and motorcycles requires some serious infrastructure. AUD$110,000 was dropped on a state-of-the-art, zoned HVAC system, guaranteeing that both your VIP guests and your prized automotive investments are kept at the exact perfect temperature year-round.

Finally, to protect the assets, the property is locked down with Fort-Knox-level security. The entire perimeter and interior are monitored by a heavy-duty 27-camera security network, giving the new owner total peace of mind whether they are hosting a 200-person event or locking up for the weekend.

9-11 Bloomburg Street, Abbotsford VIC 3067 | Image: Supplied / Stonebridge 9-11 Bloomburg Street, Abbotsford VIC 3067 | Image: Supplied / Stonebridge 9-11 Bloomburg Street, Abbotsford VIC 3067 | Image: Supplied / Stonebridge 9-11 Bloomburg Street, Abbotsford VIC 3067 | Image: Supplied / Stonebridge

Development Upside and Unrivalled Location

Beyond the sheer cool factor, the Abbotsford address offers serious fundamental real estate value. Positioned just 400 metres from both Collingwood and North Richmond train stations (with North Richmond a mere 293-metre walk away), the property is exceptionally well-serviced by public transport.

It’s also nestled near the bustling retail and commercial precincts of Collingwood and Richmond, just off the corner of Hoddle Street and Victoria Street.

The land is designated under highly favourable Commercial 2 Zoning (C2Z), permitting a wide variety of uses. This means if the new owner ever decides they want more than the best man cave in the southern hemisphere, there’s a development or refurbishment upside to explore, subject to council approval (STCA). Showcasing the versatility of the site, the existing building previously held plans and permits to operate as a dark kitchen catering to the on-demand food industry, and it can also be split into multiple tenancies for a diversified income stream.

9-11 Bloomburg Street, Abbotsford VIC 3067 | Image: Supplied / Stonebridge

Is This Australia’s Best Man Cave?

With an asking price of AUD$8,500,000, 9-11 Bloomburg Street is an undeniable statement piece for any car collector.

If you’re one of the many millionaires and billionaires who have been looking for the ultimate blank canvas to store your toys, entertain in serious style, or land bank a premier city-fringe asset with serious development potential, your ultimate man cave awaits.