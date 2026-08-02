The Wind Up: Watch Shopping at Longines’ Sydney Boutique

Roll up, roll up for another round of The Wind Up, the weekly wrap where we explore the horological encounters, events, and developments that have caught Man of Many’s attention this week. I’m Rob, one of our team’s watch cranks, and it’s my pleasure to be with you again.

This week, we’re kicking things off with a Man of Many team visit to the Longines boutique in the heart of Sydney’s CBD. Three of my colleagues and I headed there with a plan for each of us to finally purchase one of the excellent new HydroConquest references. How did we go? Read on to find out. After that, we have the latest TAG Heuer collaboration with Team Ikuzawa (it looks like another winner for Team TAG from this vantage), as well as the new Baltic Aquascaphe MK2.

As ever, there’s no time like the present and not a second to waste, so let’s dive into the latest instalment of Man of Many’s The Wind Up.

Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve (ref. L1.648.4.92.6) | Image: Man of Many

On the Wrist: Longines HydroConquest, Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve, and Legend Diver 59

After much in-office chatter around the new Longines HydroConquests that launched back in March, this week, a contingent of the Man of Many team decided it was time to finally pull the trigger and make a purchase.

We met at the Sydney boutique on Market Street, where we were warmly greeted by the Longines team. First came a little hydration, and then we eagerly started trying on a range of HydroConquests, with most of our conversation focused on simply how good the watches look in person and whether to opt for the 39 mm model or the 42 mm.

Having already attended a preview event back in March that let me explore the full range, I had my heart set on the 39 mm model with the black dial, grey ceramic bezel, and stainless-steel Milanese mesh bracelet. That said, once we were in the boutique, I developed a renewed appreciation for the green incarnation (it’s a no-brainer for those who love the Hulk but can’t justify a Rolex purchase right now), and even the navy-blue dial gave me a moment’s pause. Nevertheless, I stuck to my guns.

Some of my colleagues, however, were less committed. While our auto expert, Ben, and Sales Director, Elliott, both intended to pick up the 39 mm HydroConquest in green, only the latter followed through. After careful consideration, Ben opted for the 39 mm black model instead, with the intention of adding a rubber strap down the line. It’s typically chic of him and a commendable choice.

My Longines HydroConquest of choice (ref. L3.779.4.70.6) | Image: Man of Many

The most wild-card selection came from a member of our sales team, Marcus. He was as enamoured with the HydroConquests as the rest of us (he’s been the proud owner of an older model for almost 20 years). However, once I asked the Longines team for a look at the new blue-dialled Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve, it was game over for our poor colleague. I can see why.

Whether you prefer the stainless-steel H-link bracelet or the grey leather strap, this new take on the Central Power Reserve is a gem. Personally, I was all-in on the leather strap until I felt the bracelet on my wrist. It feels incredibly malleable, given its material. As the links roll around your wrist, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s some sort of new material, but no, just reliable stainless steel corralled into its perfect form. The grey leather is also beautiful. It feels a little stiff at first, but that will certainly soften with time. With its 38-mm diameter, the watch is understated and elegant, while the complication at the centre of that lovely blue dial gives it a subtle (and useful) lift. Long story short, Marcus opted for the grey leather. I will be asking to borrow it as soon as he allows.

Finally, I couldn’t leave the Longines boutique without trying on the new Legend Diver 59. Heartbreakingly, its 42-mm size makes it a little large for my 6.7-inch wrist. But I’ve long been an admirer of arguably Longines’ most unique dive watch, and I was happy to see it reintroduced earlier this year. With a similar stainless-steel Milanese mesh bracelet to my HydroConquest of choice, that internal rotating bezel, a bold, almost orange-coloured Swiss Super-LumiNova, and the twin crowns (as well as the date-free design, which I prefer here), I’m hopeful a similar 39-mm version might come to market at some point in the future.

With spirits high and orders placed (these HydroConquests are in high demand, so we have to be a little patient), we bid farewell to the good folk at Sydney’s Longines boutique. And in the wise words of Homer Simpson, now we play the waiting game. The waiting game sucks. Let’s play Hungry Hungry Hippos.

Longines HydroConquest Key Specs:

Case: Stainless steel with ceramic bezel

Stainless steel with ceramic bezel Diameter: 39 mm or 42 mm

39 mm or 42 mm Thickness: 11.7 mm

11.7 mm Water resistance: 300 metres

300 metres Bracelet: Stainless-steel Milanese mesh or H-link bracelet, both with micro adjustment

Stainless-steel Milanese mesh or H-link bracelet, both with micro adjustment Movement: L888.5

L888.5 Power Reserve: 72 hours

72 hours Price: From AUD$3,375

Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve Key Specs:

Case: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Diameter: 38 mm

38 mm Thickness: 12.3 mm

12.3 mm Water resistance: 50 metres

50 metres Bracelet: Grey leather or stainless-steel H-link bracelet

Grey leather or stainless-steel H-link bracelet Movement: L896.5

L896.5 Power Reserve: 72 hours

72 hours Price: From AUD$6,575

Longines Legend Diver 59 Key Specs:

Case: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Diameter: 42 mm

42 mm Thickness: 12.85 mm

12.85 mm Water resistance: 300 metres

300 metres Bracelet: Milanese mesh bracelet

Milanese mesh bracelet Movement: L888.6

L888.6 Power Reserve: 72 hours

72 hours Price: AUD$6,200

TAG Heuer x Team Ikuzawa and Bamford (ref. CBS221M.EB0435) | Image: Supplied

TAG Heuer x Team Ikuzawa x Bamford

The award for most fun watch release of the week undoubtedly goes to this collaboration between TAG Heuer, Team Ikuzawa, and Bamford. A second for the trio, this time they’ve opted to use TAG’s immensely popular 39-mm Carrera “Glassbox” shape as a foundation upon which to play with that signature white-and-red colour scheme.

A celebration of Team Ikuzawa’s racing and fashion pedigree, the watch features a white Clou de Paris dial (i.e. a classic geometric design of tiny, raised pyramids), framed by a black flange with a 60-second scale. This maximises the impact of arresting red accents across the hands, the minute counter at 3 o’clock, the date window’s numerals at 6 o’clock, and the Carrera, TAG Heuer, and Team Ikuzawa branding.

The watch is water-resistant to 100 meters, powered by TAG’s in-house Calibre TH20-10, which offers an 80-hour power reserve, and comes with a stainless-steel, seven-row bracelet. Plus, it’s accompanied by a white textile strap with red stripes and a perforated white leather racing strap with red stitching and lining. The whole package arrives in a very cool presentation case inspired by vintage pit-lane toolboxes. This houses the timepiece, the additional straps, a travel pouch, and exclusive Team Ikuzawa charms. Limited to 150 individually numbered pieces, it’s not available in Australia, sadly, but we can admire it from afar.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Team Ikuzawa Key Specs:

Reference: CBS221M.EB0435

CBS221M.EB0435 Case: Steel fine-brushed/polished

Steel fine-brushed/polished Diameter: 39 mm

39 mm Thickness: 13.9 mm

13.9 mm Water resistance: 100 metres

100 metres Dial: White Clou de Paris

White Clou de Paris Bracelet: Stainless-steel, seven-row bracelet / white textile strap with red stripes / perforated white leather racing strap with red stitching and lining

Stainless-steel, seven-row bracelet / white textile strap with red stripes / perforated white leather racing strap with red stitching and lining Movement: TH20-10

TH20-10 Power reserve: 80 hours

80 hours Price: AUD$15,850

Baltic Aquascaphe MK2 Blue | Image: Supplied

When Baltic launched the Aquascaphe MK2 in 2025, it was rightly praised as a step in the right direction for the French brand. Now, we have a new take that adds a date window to the refined case, updated dial, and improved ergonomics introduced last year.

Powered by the Japanese automatic Miyota 9015 movement, rather than the Miyota 9039 of the no-date model, the watch otherwise appears the same, which is by no means a bad thing. Depending on whether you opt for the 39.5-mm or 37-mm option, the 45-mm or 47-mm lug-to-lug remains the same, and the 12.9-mm thickness hasn’t shifted. A handsome 120-click unidirectional bezel, wide lugs, a flat-topped crown guard, a double-domed sapphire crystal, and a sapphire bezel insert remain the order of the day. Plus, the screw-down crown and sturdy stainless-steel caseback mean you can confidently dive into the briny depths while checking the date at your leisure.

Available in silver, grey, green, and (my pick) blue colourways, it’s simply an understated and modestly proportioned dive watch done well.