The Wind Up: Tudor’s Black Bay Chrono 39 Bumblebee Puts a Sting in Our Step

Welcome back to The Wind Up! It’s my pleasure to bring you this second instalment of Man of Many’s reimagined weekly watch wrap, featuring a hand-picked selection of my favourite horological developments from the past seven days. I’m Rob, one of Man of Many’s wide-eyed watch zealots, and it’s my privilege to be with you once again.

Kicking us off this week, I was fortunate enough to spend 24 hours with Tudor’s head-turning Black Bay Chrono 39 on my wrist. I have an in-depth review in the works, but, like last week’s encounter with the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronographs, I’m excited to share some preliminary thoughts here. Plus, below you’ll find my thoughts on Andrew Garfield’s new IWC Schaffhausen timepiece, Hublot‘s Big Bang Sapphire Sky Blue, and the latest from Vacheron Constantin.

Thanks for climbing aboard as we navigate these watch-rich waters. With that, there’s no time like the present and not a second to waste, so let’s get stuck in with the latest instalment of Man of Many’s all-new The Wind Up.

Tudor Black Bay Chrono 39 Bumblebee | Image: Man of Many

On the Wrist: Tudor Black Bay Chrono 39 Bumblebee

While Tudor has long been viewed as Rolex’s little brother (in a largely respectful and revered way, mind), the Swiss watchmaker has been stepping out from the shadow of the crown, staking its claim to a more premium segment of the watch market and releasing some bold pieces that reinforce an identity entirely its own.

The most striking example of this is the new Black Bay Chrono 39, affectionately nicknamed “Bumblebee”, which I recently had the opportunity to wear for 24 glorious hours. I can’t recall ever having a timepiece (or any other accessory or piece of clothing) that garnered so much attention in such a small space of time. This is a watch that fascinates and with good reason.

Before we get to that undeniable dial (unquestionably the reason this release causes so much whiplash among passersby), for the wearer, the most noticeable element of this watch is actually its size. Tudor’s recent Black Bay Chronos have arrived with a diameter of 41 or 42 mm, but as its name makes clear, this model measures in at 39. That’s quite a difference once you put it on, and I think some will find it a touch too small. However, for my 6.7-inch wrist, it fits like a dream.

That said, I’m more than comfortable wearing one of Tudor’s 41-mm Black Bay Chronos, but this downsizing feels necessary as more real estate occupied by that shade of yellow could start to feel garish. While previous, larger entries in Tudor’s “Daring” collection (the pink and turquoise releases worn by David Beckham, specifically) opted for a pastel version of their signature colours, the Bumblebee doesn’t hold back.

The colour jumps out at you from the moment you open the box, and colleagues, family members, and even some strangers all stopped me to comment during my brief time with it. So if you want to remain incognito, this is not the watch for you.

I, however, have no such qualms about standing out in a crowd, and I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Bumblebee. This is a watch that’s beautifully crafted, immensely comfortable, and won’t be for everyone, which is a quality I genuinely appreciate. I look forward to more 39-mm Black Bay Chronos down the line.

Tudor Black Bay Chrono 39 Key Specs:

Reference: CM79310N-0001

CM79310N-0001 Case Diameter: 39 mm

39 mm Case Thickness: 13.1 mm

13.1 mm Case Material: Stainless steel case with polished and satin finishes

Stainless steel case with polished and satin finishes Water Resistance: 200 m

200 m Movement: MT5813

MT5813 Power Reserve: 70 hours

70 hours Strap: 3-link stainless steel bracelet with polished and satin-brushed finishes, with “T-fit” rapid adjustment clasp

3-link stainless steel bracelet with polished and satin-brushed finishes, with “T-fit” rapid adjustment clasp Price: AUD$9,480

IWC Schaffhausen Ingenieur Automatic 35 Pool | Image: Supplied

IWC Schaffhausen Ingenieur Automatic 35 Pool

I’m a big fan of IWC Schaffhausen’s Ingenieur line, and the latest release, sporting an almost Tiffany-blue shade upon its dial that the maison is calling “Pool”, only adds to that. Donned by ever-stylish Andrew Garfield at the Wimbledon Championships before it was officially announced, this release is a perfect balance of showy and sporty, serving up all the Ingenieur’s signature touches within a compact form factor.

The most striking thing here remains the dial, with its signature grid pattern of small lines and squares that create an intriguing visual depth. While I thought the colour used here was more or less left in 2025, it undeniably works here, and if it’s good enough for the most stylish Spider-Man, well, who am I to argue?

The sporty design of the Ingenieur’s 35-mm case is here realised in practical stainless steel, boasting the line’s distinctive bezel, which is secured to the case ring by five functional screws. This is paired with another Ingenieur signature, that integrated bracelet showcasing the welcome use of satin-finished and polished surfaces for visual interest.

The new Ingenieur doesn’t do much that’s different (outside of the introduction of the “Pool” shade), but it really doesn’t need to. This is another immensely stylish and sporty effort from IWC and one I’d happily throw on, whether I’m headed to Wimbledon, the dog park, or anywhere in between.

IWC Schaffhausen Ingenieur Automatic 35 Pool Key Specs:

Reference: IW324902

IW324902 Case Diameter: 35.1 mm

35.1 mm Case Thickness: 9.4 mm

9.4 mm Case Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Water Resistance: 100 m

100 m Movement: 47110

47110 Power Reserve: 42 hours

42 hours Strap: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Price: AUD$16,800

Hublot Big Bang Sapphire Sky Blue | Image: Supplied

Hublot Big Bang Sapphire Sky Blue

The most Marmite of watchmakers, Hublot, is back with a new 100-piece limited-edition release that harnesses its signature material, sapphire, in Sky Blue.

Measuring in at a formidable 44 mm, the release is another example of Hublot’s technical material expertise, as well as its mechanical prowess. This comes courtesy of the HUB1201 in-house Meca-10 manufacture calibre, which is a fully skeletonised movement boasting a distinctive Meccano-inspired architecture, a distinctive dual power reserve display and up to an enormous 10 days of reserve power.

This is the perfect example of Hublot doing what Hublot does best and not giving a damn what those who aren’t on board with the brand’s signature approach to watchmaking have to say. It’s the kind of approach that has served the brand well since it was founded in 1980, earning a devoted following of fans that stand apart from more mainstream watch lovers, but whose passion is undeniable, much like the watchmaker itself.

Hublot Big Bang Sapphire Sky Blue Key Specs

Reference: 424.JX.5120.RX

424.JX.5120.RX Case Diameter: 44 mm

44 mm Case Material: Sapphire

Sapphire Water Resistance: 50 m

50 m Movement: HUB1201

HUB1201 Power Reserve: 240 hours

240 hours Strap: Rubber

Rubber Price: AUD$125,000

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding Releases | Image: Supplied

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding Releases

Vacheron Constantin’s Overseas Self-Winding Ultra-Thin was arguably my favourite release from Watches and Wonders 2026, so naturally, I was curious to see what the maison had for us next. This is, after all, a watchmaker of the very highest order, occupying a tier of horology that the vast majority of the world’s most famous brands couldn’t hope to touch.

As expected, the maison hasn’t let me down, delivering a pair of Overseas Self-Winding references that are undeniably beautiful. One, crafted in 18K 5N rose gold, and the second in stainless steel. With a diameter of 34.5 mm, the brand describes these as “a feminine take on sport-chic”, but I’d happily throw either of them on in a heartbeat. After all, they’re not that much smaller than Garfield’s Ingenieur (above).

Perhaps the most intriguing element here (for me at least) is the stainless steel release’s burgundy dial. I tend to avoid red watches, no matter their shade, but for Vacheron Constantin, I’m willing to make an exception. That deep yet vibrant hue does something to me, and I think it’s an absolute stunner. The rose gold reference doesn’t trail far behind, delivering the line’s iconic toothed bezel and integrated bracelet with about as much style as you could hope for.

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding Key Specs: