Andrew Garfield’s IWC Ingenieur Automatic 35 Masters Two Watch Trends in One

Andrew Garfield wore a new IWC Ingenieur 35 at Wimbledon.

Features a vibrant “Pool” blue aquamarine dial.

Its 35mm case marks a major trend toward smaller dimensions.

Classic integrated steel layout oozes absolute main character energy.

Wimbledon is supposed to be the playground of predictable, ultra-conservative luxury, but as the best watches from the event prove, times be changin’. We used to look into the Royal Box and see immaculate tailored linen blazers, crisp double cuffs, and whatever massive, solid-gold statement piece an official corporate brand ambassador was handed in the green room before walking out. It’s an environment dictated by strict style traditions, where safety almost always trumps horological subversion.

But on day six of the tournament, British actor Andrew Garfield decided to throw out the traditional playbook and deliver a lesson in pure, unadulterated watch-guy confidence. He arrived in an impeccably tailored summer suit and pulled off a major coup by flashing a brand-new, hot-off-the-press iteration of the IWC Ingenieur Automatic 35. It was a choice that instantly commanded the attention of every camera lens and watch spotter in the stadium, stealing the spotlight from the action on the grass if only for a few moments.

Garfield’s wristwear choice serves as a lesson in the two biggest movements dominating luxury watchmaking right now: the permanent downsizing of integrated sports watches and the industry’s never-ending obsession with vibrant, turquoise-adjacent dials. By capturing both of these in a single historical steel chassis, the actor’s watch overshadowed the heavy, six-figure gold bricks on the wrists around him. Now, let’s dive into why we think this piece is our favourite of the event so far.

IWC Ingenieur Automatic 35 ‘Pool’ ref. IW324902 | Image: IWC IWC Ingenieur Automatic 35 ‘Pool’ ref. IW324902 | Image: IWC

Making a Case for 35mm Sports Watches

Luxury sports watches have been locked in a loud, aggressive arms race of physical proportions for decades. If your watch wasn’t pushing 42mm and clearing a centimetre and a half in thickness, it simply wasn’t commanding the room. But Garfield’s wrist choice confirms that the pendulum has swung back toward mid-century restraint, something we saw on the ground at Watches & Wonders 2026.

On paper, a 35mm case diameter sounds like a sizing convention traditionally reserved for vintage dress pieces or dedicated women’s references, but integrated bracelet architecture plays by a different set of rules.

Because the lugs on Gérald Genta’s historic integrated steel design flare out to meet the bracelet links directly, the watch naturally wears much larger than its metrics suggest, occupying the wrist with the presence of a traditional 37mm or 38mm round watch. Measuring a remarkably slim 9.4mm in overall profile, it slides effortlessly beneath a bespoke shirt sleeve without catching on the fabric. Sure, it’s nothing more than an exercise in structural ergonomics and restraint, but it proves a watch doesn’t need to look like a diving instrument to assert mechanical seriousness.

IWC Ingenieur Automatic 35 ‘Pool’ Blue Specifications

Brand: IWC Schaffhausen

IWC Schaffhausen Model: Ingenieur Automatic 35

Ingenieur Automatic 35 Reference Number: IW324902

IW324902 Case Material: High-grade Stainless Steel

High-grade Stainless Steel Case Dimensions: 35.1mm Diameter x 9.4mm Thickness

35.1mm Diameter x 9.4mm Thickness Dial Colour: ‘Pool’ Aquamarine Blue with Embossed ‘Grid’ Texture

‘Pool’ Aquamarine Blue with Embossed ‘Grid’ Texture Bezel: Fixed Steel with Five Functional Screws

Fixed Steel with Five Functional Screws Crystal: Convex Sapphire with Anti-Reflective Coating on Both Sides

Convex Sapphire with Anti-Reflective Coating on Both Sides Caseback: Transparent See-Through Sapphire Glass

Transparent See-Through Sapphire Glass Movement: Calibre 47110 (Automatic Winding)

Calibre 47110 (Automatic Winding) Jewels: 23

23 Frequency: 28,800 VPH / 4Hz

28,800 VPH / 4Hz Power Reserve: Approximately 42 Hours

Approximately 42 Hours Water Resistance: 100 Metres / 10 Bar

100 Metres / 10 Bar Bracelet: Integrated Steel H-Link with Polished Centre Links and Butterfly Clasp

Integrated Steel H-Link with Polished Centre Links and Butterfly Clasp Retail Price: AUD$16,800

IWC Ingenieur Automatic 35 ‘Pool’ ref. IW324902 | Image: IWC

Diving into the ‘Pool’ and Turquoise Dial Trend

Ever since Patek Philippe and Tiffany & Co. set the collector community on fire with their legendary robin’s-egg blue crossover, the watch world has been flooded with flat, opaque turquoise dials that simply hopped on the trend. IWC’s newly minted “Pool” blue hue moves the conversation forward by adding textual depth to that eye-catching shade. Described by the Schaffhausen manufacturer as a fresh, radiant aquatic colourway, this aquamarine surface features the Ingenieur line’s signature embossed “Grid” pattern, and it works remarkably well.

The chequered checkerboard finish features small intersecting lines and raised squares that catch the afternoon sun, fracturing the light to create a shift in colour from specific angles. When viewed on Garfield’s wrist, the texture elevates the aquatic tone into something rich, metallic, and technical. Paired with hand-applied, rhodium-plated hands and hour markers filled with bright Super-LumiNova, the display pops against a summer blazer with such clarity that we mere watch spotters are forced to look twice.

IWC Ingenieur Automatic 35 ‘Pool’ ref. IW324902 | Image: IWC

Gérald Genta’s Legacy Meets Modern Engineering

While the colour profile commands most of the visual attention, the real engineering substance is in the execution of the steel architecture. The layout traces its lineage straight back to Genta’s legendary 1976 Ingenieur SL “Jumbo,” adapting those industrial lines into a tighter, cleaner form factor.

The entire chassis is finished with a combination of vertically satin-brushed surfaces and mirror-polished chamfers along the outer edges of the case and bracelet links, making the metal feel incredibly premium.

Meanwhile, the five exposed circular screws anchoring the bezel aren’t decorative placeholders. Unlike alternative luxury sports silhouettes, where alignment varies wildly, IWC’s functional screws secure the bezel assembly directly to the inner case ring, contributing to a 100-metre water-resistance rating that keeps the watch structurally sound whether you’re sitting in the front row at Centre Court or diving into a hotel pool.

Peering through the display sapphire crystal caseback reveals the mechanical powerhouse driving the operation: the automatic Calibre 47110. Based on ultra-slim Swiss architecture and enhanced with traditional circular graining and clean Geneva stripes, the movement operates at a smooth 4Hz frequency across 23 jewels. It’s a robust, engineering-first approach that ensures the watch satisfies serious mechanical standards while hitting on those two key trends.

IWC Ingenieur Automatic 35 ‘Pool’ ref. IW324902 | Image: IWC

The Verdict

Look, he clearly didn’t get a chance to size the bracelet, but Andrew Garfield’s wrist choice at Wimbledon represents exactly where luxury watch culture is going. By sidestepping oversized, overhyped “sports bricks” in favour of a downsized 35mm integrated-chassis watch with a textured, summery blue-green dial, he proves that wrist confidence is all about proportions and detail. It’s a versatile, sophisticated tool watch wrapped in an architectural layout that commands instant respect in any room it enters.

The IWC Ingenieur Automatic 35 in ‘Pool’ Blue is currently available through official IWC boutiques and select retail channels across Australia, carrying a standard retail price tag of AUD$16,800.