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Iwc big pilot’s watch perpetual calendar ceralume ref iw505801 1
WATCHES

IWC’s Fully Luminous Ceralume Watch Glows for 24 Hours

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • Fully luminous ceramic case, dial and strap glow for 24 hours
  • New Ceralume material blends ceramic with Super-LumiNova
  • Perpetual calendar complication with moon phase and leap year tracking
  • Limited to 250 pieces worldwide
  • Transforms completely from white by day to blue glow at night

Most watches glow just enough to tell the time. This one looks like it could guide you out of a dark forest at night.

That’s essentially what IWC has done with the Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Ceralume (Ref. IW505801). Instead of limiting lume to the hands and markers, they’ve applied it everywhere. Case, dial, strap. Leave it in the light long enough and the entire thing emits a vivid blue glow for more than 24 hours.

It’s impressive, and slightly ridiculous. Lume is meant to help you check the time in the dark. This turns it into something you’d notice from across the room. Possibly from the next one over. Actually, it might be coming from Kramer’s room.

Iwc big pilot’s watch perpetual calendar ceralume ref iw505801 5
IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Ceralume (Ref. IW505801) | Image: IWC

The effect comes down to IWC’s Ceralume material, a luminous ceramic that mixes traditional ceramic powders with Super-LumiNova pigments. Think of it as a light storage system built into the case. Charge it during the day, and it keeps going long after everything else has faded.

In daylight, it’s a very different watch. All white, with subtle contrasts between matte and polished surfaces. Clean, almost understated. Then the lights go out and it flips completely. While the numerals and hands drop into shadow, the case, dial and strap glow bright blue. You can already imagine the Tiffany-blue collaboration.

And sitting underneath all of that is one of IWC’s more serious complications. A full perpetual calendar, complete with day, date, month, moon phase and a four-digit year display, all mechanically programmed to account for leap years. It’s the kind of thing designed to quietly tick over for decades, paired here with something that refuses to be subtle.

They’ve even carried it through to the back, with a luminous rotor medallion that glows in the dark.

Iwc big pilot’s watch perpetual calendar ceralume ref iw505801 6
IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Ceralume (Ref. IW505801) | Image: IWC

That contrast is what makes it interesting. A highly traditional complication, built around precision and longevity, wrapped in a material that feels closer to experimentation.

At a certain point, this stops being about legibility and starts being about how far you can push the boundaries. How much lume is too much? What happens when you apply it to the entire watch? Most of it is unnecessary. You don’t need your strap glowing. You don’t need the case lighting up the room. What if you want to keep it by your bed at night?

IWC’s Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Ceralume pushes the idea to its limits – and perhaps a bit beyond. But at least it does it in a way that’s very hard to ignore. Maybe just don’t wear it to the movies.

Iwc big pilot’s watch perpetual calendar ceralume ref iw505801 4
IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Ceralume (Ref. IW505801) | Image: IWC

Key Specs — IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Ceralume

  • Reference: IW505801
  • Movement: IWC-manufactured Calibre 52616 (automatic)
  • Power Reserve: 168 hours (7 days)
  • Functions: Perpetual calendar, date, day, month, moon phase, year display
  • Case Material: Ceralume luminous ceramic
  • Dial & Strap: Luminous with Super-LumiNova pigments
  • Case Size: 46.5mm
  • Limited Edition: 250 pieces
  • Special Feature: Fully luminous case, dial and strap with 24+ hour glow
Learn More About The IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Ceralume

Get the Latest News from Watches & Wonders 2026:

Iwc big pilot’s watch perpetual calendar ceralume ref iw505801 2
IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Ceralume (Ref. IW505801) | Image: IWC
Iwc big pilot’s watch perpetual calendar ceralume ref iw505801 3
IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Ceralume (Ref. IW505801) | Image: IWC
Iwc big pilot’s watch perpetual calendar ceralume ref iw505801 7
IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Ceralume (Ref. IW505801) | Image: IWC

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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