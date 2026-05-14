7 Best Watch Collaborations of 2026 (So Far)

From Parisian artists to F1 cockpits, the watch industry’s obsession with limited edition collaborations isn’t slowing down. Here are the standout collabs donning wrists this year.

The watch world is currently in a frenzy over the Swatch x Audemars Piguet ‘Royal Pop’ Collaboration that brings together two of the world’s most famous – albeit very different – watch brands to create a new range of bioceramic pocket watches. It’s a seismic shift that challenges the very definition of ‘luxury’ in the modern era.

But it’s not just the big players who are diving into watch collaborations. The trend spans the entire market, with even the likes of Louis Vuitton and De Bethune forming new and unexpected partnerships.

We may not be quite halfway through the year, but 2026 has started off with several notable partnerships producing stellar timepieces for collectors of all levels. Here are our favourite watch collaborations so far this year.

The Best Watch Collaborations of 2026 – So Far

1. Christopher Ward C60 Clipper GMT x Pan Am

Yes, Pan Am is officially returning to the skies, and to get people excited, the airline has been teaming up with the likes of Timex. However, the one that caught our eye was this gorgeous collab with Christopher Ward.

Nodding to the maiden commercial transatlantic flight of the Boeing 707, the production is limited to—you guessed it—exactly 707 pieces, with the day number ‘26’ printed on the date wheel in the iconic Pan Am blue, while the second hand counterbalances with a miniature shape of the iconic Boeing 707 on it.

The caseback features Pan Am’s famous ‘blue meatball’ globe logo, while the additional strap included is actually woven from the same material as Pan Am’s seatbelts.

Christopher Ward C60 Clipper GMT x Pan Am key stats:

Case Diameter: 42mm

42mm Case Material: Stainless steel Light-catcher

Stainless steel Light-catcher Caseback: Features Pan Am’s famous ‘blue meatball’ globe logo

Features Pan Am’s famous ‘blue meatball’ globe logo Movement: Sellita SW330-2

Sellita SW330-2 Power Reserve: 56 hours

56 hours Water Resistance: 300 metres

300 metres Bracelet/Strap: Additional strap woven from Pan Am seatbelt material

Additional strap woven from Pan Am seatbelt material Edition: Limited to 707 pieces

Limited to 707 pieces Price: AUD$2,895 AUD / USD$1,995

Why this collab works: You’re not just getting another GMT watch here. What you’re getting is artful storytelling that encapsulates the entire design, from the Pepsi-coded GMT functionality to the direct nod to the Rolex GMT-Master that Pan AM pilots wore during flights. You get a genuine tool watch with actual credibility that brings nostalgia to all who wear it, and at a price just below AUD$3k, it will be right at home in any collection.

Related: 10 Affordable Watches That Punch Well Above Their Weight

Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 x Aston Martin Aramco Formula ONE Team | Image: Breitling

2. Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 x Aston Martin Aramco Formula ONE Team

While the new rules and regulations of the 2026 Formula 1 season are still being hotly debated, one thing is not: Breitling’s ability to produce phenomenal collabs, particularly its recent team-up with Aston Martin. This partnership reconnects the Navitimer with the motorsport world in a way that feels historically grounded rather than opportunistic.

With a nod to Aston Martin’s F1 racing debut back in 1959, this reference is limited to 1,959 pieces, and would have been worn with pride by the likes of Jim Clark and Graham Hill (both drivers were famous for wearing Navitimers during the ‘60s).

The watch itself delivers several firsts for the brand. It’s the first Navitimer produced in titanium, which makes it lighter than any standard reference model, while the carbon fibre dial draws directly from F1 cockpit materials. With pops of Aston Martin Racing Green within the dial and a lime-coloured second hand, the watch harnesses the team’s lively colour scheme, while retaining the racing heritage it’s known for.

Inside, the in-house B01 movement is one of the most robust and well-regarded chrono calibres in the Swiss industry. While you may never find yourself piloting an F1 car, you can at least wear a watch worthy of those who do.

Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 x Aston Martin Aramco Formula ONE Team Key Stats:

Case Diameter: 43mm

43mm Case Material: Titanium (first in Navitimer history)

Titanium (first in Navitimer history) Movement: In-house Calibre B01, COSC-certified

In-house Calibre B01, COSC-certified Power Reserve: 70 hours

70 hours Water Resistance: 30 metres

30 metres Dial: Carbon fibre with Aston Martin Racing Green inlays and lime-coloured second hand

Carbon fibre with Aston Martin Racing Green inlays and lime-coloured second hand Edition: Limited to 1,959 pieces

Limited to 1,959 pieces Price: AUD$15,990 / USD$11,500

Why this collab works: Genuine material innovation combined with deep historical legitimacy makes it a must-have for motorsport fans. The added bonus of a superb movement that can hold its own going head-to-head with any piece in this segment is a nice touch.

Citizen Tsuyosa x seconde/seconde | Image: Citizen

3. Citizen Tsuyosa x seconde/seconde/

At only AUD$685, the Citizen Tsuyosa x seconde/seconde/ is by far the best value watch collab that I’ve seen in 2026, so much so that even with 3,600 pieces created, it sold out extremely fast – but I was fortunate enough to get my hands on one.

Romaric Andre, the French artist who creates under the name seconde/seconde/ (think of him as the Banksy of watches), has built a cult-like following for his playful twists on existing watch platforms, even the likes of Rolex and Omega. For his take on the Tsuyosa, he has reimagined the minute hand as a pixelated 8-bit katana, with hour markers that appear to have been sliced clean in half by it. The caseback carries the inscription, “Being smaller has never stopped Minutes from slicing Hours into pieces.” Even the limited run of 3,600 is a nod to the number of seconds in an hour.

Its 40mm design uses a stainless steel that’s paired with a sleek three-link bracelet for a well-fitting piece that features a sapphire crystal sitting above a vibrant blue sunray dial that serves as the overall canvas. All I can say is that when it catches the sunlight, its blue is as crisp as the clear sky. Having worked with the likes of Audemars Piguet, H. Moser & Cie, and Frederique Constant, this seconde/seconde/ and Citizen collab for under AUD$700 almost feels like a steal

Citizen Tsuyosa x seconde/seconde/ Key Stats:

Case Diameter: 40mm

40mm Case Material: Silver-toned stainless steel

Silver-toned stainless steel Crystal: Sapphire crystal with cyclops

Sapphire crystal with cyclops Movement: Citizen Calibre 8210, automatic

Citizen Calibre 8210, automatic Power Reserve: 42 hours

42 hours Water Resistance: 50 metres

50 metres Dial: Vibrant blue sunray dial featuring 8-bit pixel art katana sword minute hand

Vibrant blue sunray dial featuring 8-bit pixel art katana sword minute hand Edition: Limited to 3,600 pieces

Limited to 3,600 pieces Price: AUD$685 / USD$495

Why this collab works: Craft and wit are on full display in this one, featuring a price that feels too good to be true, which helps to explain why it sold out so fast.

4. Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic GOAT Edition Blue

Serving up tons of bravado – as it tends to do – Hublot partnered with one of the best tennis players of all time, Novak Djokovic, to create his GOAT edition collab featuring the Big Bang Tourbillon in all its peak confidence.

Part of a three-watch trilogy: blue for hard courts, green for grass, and orange for clay courts, this one is produced in quantities that directly mirror Djokovic’s win count on each surface: 72 in blue, 8 in green, and 21 in orange, for a total of 101 pieces. This will be an ongoing limited edition system – a living tribute that will only grow as Novak racks up more victories.

Accolades aside, the movement is immaculate, as it’s machined to replicate the string lattice of an actual tennis racket, with each ‘string’ just 0.55mm thick. The barrel ratchet wheel is shaped to resemble a tennis ball, while the case itself is made in part from Djokovic’s own worn equipment: retired Lacoste shirts and Head racquets that have been combined with Titaplast, which is described as the strongest polymer in watchmaking. Weighing 56 grams, this watch is lighter than ATP-certified game tennis balls. The 44 mm matte blue composite case features an open design dial, and is perfectly complemented with white calfskin leather that mimics the grip tape of a tennis racket with blue velcro straps.

Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic GOAT Edition Blue Key Stats

Case Diameter: 44mm

44mm Case Material: Composite from Djokovic’s worn Lacoste polos and Head racquets with Titaplast midcase

Composite from Djokovic’s worn Lacoste polos and Head racquets with Titaplast midcase Movement: In-house MHUB6035 automatic tourbillon (string lattice architecture)

In-house MHUB6035 automatic tourbillon (string lattice architecture) Power Reserve: 72 hours

72 hours Weight: 56 grams

56 grams Strap: White calfskin mimicking racket grip tape with blue velcro

White calfskin mimicking racket grip tape with blue velcro Edition: 72 pieces (Blue variant); 101 pieces total across the collection

72 pieces (Blue variant); 101 pieces total across the collection Price: Approx AUD$176,000 / USD$128,000

Why this collab works: The watch is the career, not just another tribute to it, featuring actually used Novak gear. The production numbers are the scoreboard.

Louis Vuitton x De Bethune LVDB-03 Louis Varius Project. | Image: Louis Vuitton

5. Louis Vuitton x De Bethune LVDB-03 Louis Varius Project

If there is a grail option on this list, it would be this one. Now in its third chapter of ongoing collaborations with some of the most revered independent watchmakers in the world, Louis Vuitton teamed up with De Bethune to create arguably its most technically extraordinary creation ever. Under the direction of Jean Arnault, the LV manufacture La Fabrique du Temps has been quietly positioning itself as a serious haute-horological destination. The latest product, the LVDB-03, makes that claim quite hard to argue with.

The watch itself has some serious heft at 45mm, and features a blue titanium Tambour Taiko (a Louis Vuitton signature) piece powered by a De Bethune movement and GMT functionality, with a spherical day/night indicator, making it an extraordinary piece of art by any standard. While the watch is a work of art in itself, the collaboration’s accompanying Sympathique clock (of which only two exist) elevates matters considerably.

When the wristwatch is docked in the clock’s cradle overnight, the clock winds and resets automatically – a system first invented by Abraham-Louis Breguet in 1795. On making the clocks alone, De Bethune’s Denis Flageollet spent four years. Together, the watch and clock are a complete and simply superb system.

Louis Vuitton x De Bethune LVDB-03 Louis Varius Project Key Stats

Case Diameter: 45mm

45mm Case Material: Blued titanium Tambour Taiko with platinum lugs

Blued titanium Tambour Taiko with platinum lugs Movement: Manual-wind De Bethune Calibre DB2507LV

Manual-wind De Bethune Calibre DB2507LV Power Reserve: Five-day power reserve

Five-day power reserve Functions: GMT with spherical day/night indicator

GMT with spherical day/night indicator Clock: Available with a mechanical Sympathique clock system that winds and resets the watch

Available with a mechanical Sympathique clock system that winds and resets the watch Edition: 10 standalone watches; 2 complete sets consisting of a watch and clock

10 standalone watches; 2 complete sets consisting of a watch and clock Price: Watch: €375000; Watch and clock: €4,000,000

Why this collab works: A genuine contribution to horological history, making the only modern Sympathique clock.

Ulysse Nardin Freak x Gumball 3000 (Edition 2) | Image: Ulysse Nardin

6. Ulysse Nardin Freak x Gumball 3000 (Edition 2)

While the Louis Vuitton x De Bethune is likely regarded as an epitome of horology, the Ulysse Nardin x Gumball 3000 would likely be regarded as its most unhinged, in all of its organised chaos. The Gumball 3000 is a 3000-mile supercar rally that has hosted the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Idris Elba since its inception in 1999. This year, it’s heading from Miami to Mexico City ahead of the FIFA World Cup, with Ulysse Nardin being the event’s official watch brand for the third year in a row.

The Freak X is already one of the most unusual calibres in Swiss watchmaking, as there is no traditional dial, no printed chapter ring, and no conventional display surface. In true Freak fashion, the movement is the dial: there are no traditional hands. Instead, a rotating Carbonium disc indicates the hours, while the entire flying carousel bridge rotates once per hour to indicate the minutes.

The Edition 2 infuses a vivid orange epoxy resin, in a process that creates a Damascus steel-like pattern, which also ensures that of the 150 pieces, no two are alike. The orange Super-LumiNova ring on the minute wheel is a new addition and the black-and-orange palette leaves zero ambiguity as to which rally this collab belongs to (Gumball 3000).

This collab will be harder than most to get your hands on, as the rally’s participants have first of refusal – exactly the sort of exclusivity that creates grail-like demand on secondary markets. Considering its unique movement and silicon escapement, it’s the kind of provocative watch that makes one want it even more.

Ulysse Nardin Freak x Gumball 3000 (Edition 2) Key Stats

Case Diameter: 43mm

43mm Case Material: Black DLC titanium with orange epoxy resin Carbonium

Black DLC titanium with orange epoxy resin Carbonium Movement: Manufacture Calibre UN-230, flying carrousel

Manufacture Calibre UN-230, flying carrousel Power Reserve: 72 hours

72 hours Dial: No traditional dial; rotating hour disc and flying carousel minutes

No traditional dial; rotating hour disc and flying carousel minutes Edition: Limited to 150 pieces

Limited to 150 pieces Price: AUD$64,150 / USD$46,400

Why this collab works: Thanks to the rebellious spirit shared by both parties, this watch has an outlaw spirit few can match.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x fragment | Image: TAG Heuer

7. TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x fragment

They say that the third time is the charm, and Hiroshi Fujiwara’s fragment design label partnering with TAG Heuer proved just that, selling out almost as soon as it was announced.

On this stunning Carrera, the black dial and sub-dials paired with the white of the rounded flange and tachymeter scale keep things simple, while the date window cutout at the 12 o’clock position highlights the 1st and 11th days with single and double lightning bolts, a nod to Fujiwara’s signature fragment bolt motif. The end result is a singular Carrera dial within a stunning steel case that feels very fragment without being over-the-top.

Here, TAG Heuer gets a cultural icon that brings a subtle nod of streetwear iconography to the design, while Fujiwara gets access to a 39mm precision instrument that backs up aesthetics with a serious horological piece: an in-house movement with an 80-hour power reserve, housed in the iconic glassbox Carrera case that has been one of TAG’s most revered designs.

While technically a late-2025 arrival, its cultural gravity has made it a defining piece of the 2026 landscape, which is why we couldn’t resist including it on this list.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x fragment Key Stats

Case Diameter: 39mm

39mm Case Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Crystal: Glassbox sapphire crystal

Glassbox sapphire crystal Movement: In-house TH20-00 automatic chronograph

In-house TH20-00 automatic chronograph Power Reserve: 80 hours

80 hours Dial: All-black dial with signature fragment bolt motif at the 12 o’clock date window

All-black dial with signature fragment bolt motif at the 12 o’clock date window Edition: Limited to 500 pieces

Limited to 500 pieces Price: AUD$13,600 / USD$9,050

Why this collab works: Streetwear credibility meets Swiss manufacture precision. The design restraint and subtlety are what separate it from lesser celebrity collabs.

2026 Watch Collaborations at a Glance