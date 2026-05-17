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Chaos at Swatch Boutiques as Resellers Flip Swatch x AP Pocket Watch for Thousands

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

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  • Swatch and AP launched the highly hyped “Royal Pop” Bioceramic pocket watch.
  • Global launches saw chaotic scenes, including store closures and tear gas deployments.
  • The non-limited collection features eight colourful 1980s-inspired lanyard-and-clip designs.
  • It utilises a hand-wound SISTEM51 calibre with a 90-hour reserve.
  • Retail prices start at AUD$630, but resellers demand secondary-market premiums of $2,000.
  • Swatch confirmed restocks are coming, advising genuine collectors to remain patient.

With a year already stacked with great watch releases, no one could have anticipated that a non-limited, $600 plastic watch would completely steal the show. However, following the highly anticipated official unveiling of the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Pocket Watch, that’s exactly what happened. The collaboration was released in Swatch boutiques over the weekend, causing chaotic scenes not just in Australia but around the world.

Our early reports suggested fans might snub the unconventional pocket watch format – and early launch-day signs in Sydney initially showed a quiet indifference – but the global reality was near MoonSwatch levels. Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre boutique saw queues forming a day before the Swatch store was set to open, as did the Swatch store in Sydney. The closer the clock got to 10 am on launch day, the more feverish the crowds grew as fans waited to secure the new collection.

It was a more concerning story internationally, where the crowd reached such a boiling point that authorities in Paris were forced to deploy tear gas to disperse unruly crowds surging toward the boutique. Then, in New York City and Singapore, overwhelming numbers of desperate resellers forced several Swatch locations to abandon sales and close their doors prematurely for safety reasons. So, what’s all the fuss about?

Ap x swatch ocho negro
Audemars Piguet x Swatch | Image: Swatch
Ap x swatch ocho negro dial
Audemars Piguet x Swatch | Image: Swatch
Ap x swatch lan ba
Audemars Piguet x Swatch | Image: Swatch
Ap x swatch lan ba caseback
Audemars Piguet x Swatch | Image: Swatch

Bold Play at a Holy Trinity Icon

When we strip it back, the new Audemars Piguet x Swatch “Royal Pop” collection is a play at one of the most iconic names ever released by the Swiss legend.

Ditching the traditional wrist-bound format, the collection comprises eight colourful Bioceramic pocket watches inspired by the 1980s Swatch POP. Surprisingly, the lanyard-and-clip design has resonated beyond traditional watch circles as intended, sparking a collectible phenomenon that many are already dubbing the Labubu of watches. That, or it’s the fact that the community is already getting creative. Enthusiasts are actively hunting down the best Swatch x AP Royal Pop replacement straps to pop the bioceramic case out of its lanyard housing and mount it directly onto the wrist.

Powered by a modified hand-wound SISTEM51 calibre with a 90-hour power reserve, the pieces also carry high-horology DNA. However, with a plastic “Bioceramic” case and a non-serviceable movement (which keeps the price down), it’s a wonder they were so sought after.

Priced from AUD$630, it’s a rare opportunity to score an AP-branded timepiece for a fraction of the price. The entry point for a traditional Audemars Piguet Royal Oak sits well north of AUD$60,000, assuming you can even get on a waitlist. To get a closer look at all eight variations, you can dive into our full guide on the Audemars Piguet x Swatch ‘Royal Pop’ price, specs, and release date.

Hype, the Flippers, and the Secondary Market

Now that the dust has settled, a reality about the weekend’s chaos emerges. Lines weren’t full of passionate collectors but scalpers and resellers looking to make a quick buck.

Most of the people in line had no intention of keeping the watches and were there to sell them for a tidy profit of $2,000-$3,000, depending on the reference. Swatch has already confirmed that the Royal Pop is not a limited edition release and that restocks are expected, but that hasn’t stopped the flippers from cashing in. Scalpers have moved quickly since the release, flooding the secondary market before more watches are released and prices drop as supply increases.

When we check current listings for the Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop on StockX, you’ll see the releases already trading for more than $2,000 above retail.

Reference NameSKURetail Price (AUD)Last Sale Price (AUD)Buy Now Price / Lowest Ask (AUD)
Savonnette Otg Roz (Pink/Blue)SSX03J100N$670~$1,844~$1,645
Huit Blanc (White)SSX03W100N$630~$3,132~$3,101
Savonnette Lan Ba (Blue)SSX03L100N$670~$4,617~$3,876
Ocho Negro (Black)SSX03W101N$630~$3,384~$2,842
Blaue Acht (Lime Green)SSX03L101N$630~$2,665~$2,394
Otto Rosso (Pink/Red)SSX03R100N$630~$2,390~$2,382
Green Eight (Green)SSX03G100N$630~$2,717~$2,821
Orenji Hachi (Navy/Orange)SSX03L103N$630~$2,902~$2,498
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Source: StockX
Audemars piguet x swatch sydney
Swatch Sydney on Audemars Piguet x Swatch “ROYAL POP” announcement day | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Final Verdict

Ultimately, the Audemars Piguet x Swatch ‘Royal Pop’ launch serves as a stark reminder of the current state of hype culture.

What initially seemed like a potentially polarising release – a strapless Bioceramic pocket watch with a luxury badge – morphed into a global spectacle, fueled less by genuine horological appreciation and more by the allure of a quick buck. The flippers have spoken once again, temporarily turning a fun, accessible accessory into an overpriced commodity.

Genuine enthusiasts and curious collectors will miss out for now, but the best course of action is to be patient. Swatch has proven time and again with the MoonSwatch and Scuba Fifty Fathoms that these collaborative models eventually become widely available in stores. Unless you are truly desperate to flex a luxury-branded lanyard on social media this week, don’t feed the secondary market frenzy. Keep an eye out for the inevitable restocks coming soon, and eventually, you’ll be able to snag the People’s AP for its actual retail price. Until then, let the scalpers fight it out amongst themselves.

Learn more at Swatch

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Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

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