Swatch x Audemars Piguet ‘Royal Pop’ Collaboration Officially Here

Swatch officially confirmed the “Royal Pop” drops in-store on May 16th 2026.

This marks an unprecedented, confirmed collaboration with giant Audemars Piguet.

WIPO trademark filings and Instagram comments predicted this months ago.

Teasers blend the iconic Royal Oak logo with 90s aesthetics.

Fans speculate it features a new “SISTEM49” automatic movement.

We told you so! The Swatch x Audemars Piguet collaboration is official as the brands announced the partnership on social media today. Below, we’re unearthing the unspoken truths of the collaboration so far, including the potential of AP technology applied to the automatic movement inside the watch. Peripheral rotor, anyone?

When the Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch landed in 2022, traditionalists dismissed it as a hype-beast gimmick. However, the market disagreed, and it became the blueprint for the most aggressive and successful marketing strategy in modern watchmaking. While we don’t know exactly what the new Swatch x Audemars Piguet watch collection will look like just yet, expect the same to happen again.

Over the last few years, Swatch has evolved its collaborative formula from colour swaps into surprisingly complex, narrative-driven timepieces. We’ve seen them introduce unprecedented dual complications into accessible bioceramic cases with the Omega x Swatch ‘Mission to the Earthphase Cold Moon’ and the highly coveted ‘Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold’ collections. They even caved to enthusiasts by releasing official MoonSwatch rubber straps. But above all else, Swatch proved its collaboration phenomenon wasn’t a one-off cash grab.

They successfully scaled the concept by democratising another untouchable icon in the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms. Releasing models like the striking ‘Green Abyss’ and the playful ‘Scubaqua’ lineup, Swatch proved it could adapt the DNA of luxury dive watches without diluting their prestige. By outfitting these watches with the mechanical Sistem51 movement, they graduated from novelty quartz to genuine entry-level mechanics, training a new generation of buyers to appreciate the art of traditional watchmaking.

However, as disruptive as the Omega and Blancpain collaborations have been, they were ultimately safe, internal family affairs. Both marques sit under the massive corporate umbrella of The Swatch Group.

But we told you something bigger was coming as the rumour sending the watch world into a frenzy represented a staggering, almost unthinkable escalation. Today, Swatch has officially partnered with Audemars Piguet. They’re crossing enemy lines to work with a fiercely independent, family-owned member of the “Holy Trinity” of Swiss watchmaking. No longer an in-house marketing exercise, this collaboration will mark a new moment in the boundaries of luxury, pop culture, and exclusivity in watchmaking forever. Here’s everything we know about the officially confirmed “Royal Pop,” including where you can buy it, and exactly how we called it before Swatch announced it to the rest of the world.

Detail Model Swatch x Audemars Piguet “Royal Pop” Release date May 16, 2026 Potential Inspiration Royal Oak Offshore aesthetics meets ’90s Pop Swatch (potentially a pop-out pocketwatch) Expected Material Bioceramic Price Point Unconfirmed (Expected AUD$600) Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Buy the Swatch x Audemars Piguet ‘Royal Pop’

If we had any lingering doubts, the latest Instagram post from Swatch put them to rest. Following weeks of subtle digital breadcrumbs (that we uncover below), Swatch confirmed the collaboration, cementing May 16th, 2026, as the official launch date.

The next part will be trying to secure a piece from the collection because if the MoonSwatch and Scuba Fifty Fathoms releases taught us anything, it’s that getting your hands on a collaboration of this magnitude on launch day will be a serious battle.

Swatch has all but confirmed that the “Royal Pop” will maintain the brand’s strict brick-and-mortar drop strategy. Current links on the brand’s website associated with the collaboration state “See Stores,” indicating the reality that it will not be available for purchase online.

It is an in-store exclusive available strictly at selected Swatch boutiques worldwide. Here in Australia, enthusiasts and collectors are already planning to camp out, and Swatch has updated its official store locator to include a dedicated filter for this specific collection. You can check the exact participating store locations for the drop by visiting the official Swatch Store Locator here.

Swatch x Audemars Piguet ‘Royal Pop’ movement | Image: Swatch

Swatch x Audemars Piguet ‘Royal Pop’ Will Have an Automatic Movement, Could Have a Peripheral Rotor

Watch enthusiasts (including ourselves) initially expected the standard Swatch Sistem51 automatic movement and a Bioceramic case. However, the comments section under Swatch’s latest official announcement has sparked a wild new theory from our friend Haoming Wang (@h.m.montre). He speculates that the watch will feature a brand-new iteration of the automatic movement, hinting at a possible “SISTEM49” or a modified SISTEM51 movement with “no rotor, and no screw.”

We could see a peripheral rotor to better mimic AP’s high-end mechanics (Calibre 8100), where an automatic winding weight runs along the outer edge of a watch movement rather than sitting directly on top of it. This keeps the watch thin and offers a completely unobstructed view of the mechanics through a glass caseback. Because it’s difficult to manufacture, it’s almost exclusively reserved for ultra-high-end watchmaking, such as Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak. If Swatch has actually figured out how to mass-produce a peripheral rotor in plastic for the rumoured “SISTEM49,” it would be the perfect marketing sell for Swatch partnering with the independent, high-horology brand.

Furthermore, since replicating the Royal Oak’s famous integrated steel bracelet in bioceramic could be problematic and prone to becoming brittle, it’s highly likely this watch will ship on an integrated rubber strap, which makes it closer in spirit to the Royal Oak Offshore, of which it shares a similar logo with overlapping ‘O’ on the word ‘Pop’.

Swatch’s WIPO trademarks | Image: WIPO

How We Knew: WIPO Trademarks Cemented the Idea Early

While the internet was busy discussing the pixels from Swatch’s cryptic social media teasers earlier this month, we were amongst a small group who found the real confirmation hiding in plain sight within international legal filings.

Speculation is one thing, but global intellectual property registers are another. Like we previously reported, a quick search of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) database revealed that Swatch AG officially filed an international trademark for “ROYAL POP” under Class 14 (the category that specifically covers jewellery and horological instruments) in several countries, including Switzerland, on March 8, 2024.

This trademark legally and officially tied Swatch to the moniker long before the official announcement dropped, elevating the rumour from a fan theory to an imminent retail reality.

The official Audemars Piguet account left a comment on an old Swatch Instagram post asking, “When do we launch?” | Image: Supplied

Typography Leaves a Trail of Evidence

Even before the trademark and collaboration were widely known, internet sleuths pieced together a compelling case based on digital breadcrumbs, which we’ll break down here.

The first piece of visual evidence was found in the typography used for the word “Royal” in the Swatch teaser that matches the iconic Audemars Piguet Royal Oak script almost exactly.

The second teaser word, “Pop,” features the ‘P’ overlapping the ‘O’, which is a design choice that perfectly mirrors the iconic ‘O’ overlapping the ‘A’ on the traditional Audemars Piguet caseback logo.

But the real smoking gun we unearthed? Diving deep into the archives of the Swatch x Blancpain era, fans revealed a major detail where the official Audemars Piguet account left a comment on an old Swatch Instagram post asking, “When do we launch?” This seemed like playful banter between an independent brand and Swatch at the time, but now it seems like incredibly smart, long-term foreshadowing planned months in advance.

OMEGA x Swatch MOONSWATCH 1965 | Image: Swatch

Why Would Audemars Piguet Partner With Swatch Group?

Translating a luxury Omega Speedmaster or a Blancpain Fifty Fathoms into an AUD$400 Bioceramic Swatch was an internal affair between Swatch brands. But Audemars Piguet guards its independence like only the three holy trinity brands know how. The entry point for a Royal Oak sits north of AUD$60,000, assuming you can even secure an allocation from a boutique (which no one can). So collaborating with a mass-market brand is an incredibly bold, dangerous play.

Yet, former AP CEO François-Henry Bennahmias was an outspoken fan of the Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch. Back in a 2022 interview with the Luxury Tribune, he praised the collaboration as one of the best ideas the conservative Swiss watch industry had seen in years.

“Their collaboration is a great idea, which does not affect the integrity of Omega at all… because it educates the younger generation about the icons of watchmaking.”

It’s also clear that Audemars Piguet isn’t afraid to play with pop culture, having previously released highly controversial Marvel collaborations. The groundwork for a disruptive collaboration has been in place all along, and the execution post-Watches & Wonders 2026, which isn’t attended by the Swatch Group, is perfect timing.

Is It a Wristwatch or a Nod to the Vintage Pop Swatch?

While Reddit is already flooded with renders of a Bioceramic Royal Oak on a rubber strap, recent Swatch reels have opened up new, fashion-led scenarios.

Swatch has shown glimpses of coloured necklaces, popping mechanisms, and leather loops in its promotional materials.

Expect something like this if Swatch and Audemars Piguet were to make a wristwatch | NOTE: Image generated by Nanobanana 2

This has led to increased search interest (like the recent spike for pop swatch) and speculation that the “Royal Pop” might nod heavily to the vintage 90s Pop Swatch era. It seems that the design won’t be a Royal Oak reinterpreted in plastic, but a modular accessory with a Swatch on a lanyard. TikTok is buzzing with theories of a mini Royal Oak designed to be worn around the neck as a pendant, or a watch head that pops out of a housing to become a pocket watch.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak | Image: Man of Many

Democratising an Icon, or Trivialising It?

The genius of the Royal Oak lies in its immaculate finishing, and translating this silhouette into an affordable, hyper-colourful format seems almost sacrilegious to certain elite collectors.

Yet, it’s exactly this balance between “untouchable” luxury and virality that’s blowing up the online conversation. Whether it’s a 1:1 bioceramic homage, a capsule jewellery line, or an elaborate masterclass in marketing hype, Swatch and Audemars Piguet have once again engineered a massive cultural moment out of thin air.

Creators are already warning of kilometre-long lines outside Swatch boutiques. With the collaboration now confirmed, and the May 16th 2026, release date just around the corner, you might want to start planning your camp-out now.