Black Friday Deals Banner
Home/Watches
Omega x swatch mission to the earthphase 'cold moon'
WATCHES

OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ Revealed

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • All-white ‘Cold Moon’ MoonSwatch debuts with unique laser-engraved snowflake sub-dials.
  • Limited release from December 4, 2025, tied to snowfall in Switzerland.
  • Availability in select boutiques until early March 2026, but only when Snowing in Switzerland.
  • Features quartz chronograph, moon and earth phase indicators, and Moonshine Gold details.
  • Inspired by OMEGA’s ‘White Side of the Moon’.

We all knew it was coming, but Swatch and OMEGA have delivered one of the most desirable Mission to the Earthphase models yet. Called the ‘Cold Moon’ (ref. SO33W701L), it follows their moon-themed calendar, and will likely be the last of the decorated series when it releases on December 4th 2025 the day of the Cold Moon.

Unlike previous models, this Mission to the Earthphase arrives in an all-white colourway, where the dial, bezel, Bioceramic case, crown, and pushers are all white. Meanwhile, the sub-dials feature a beautiful, contrasting deep blue colour and are adorned with OMEGA’s Moonshine Gold material. Each sub-dial features a unique snowflake that has been laser-engraved onto its moon phase indicator. This means that each watch is unique, ensuring that, just like snowflakes, no two timepieces are ever the same.

The OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ (AUD$630) will release in Australia on December 4th 2025, and will be available until the last day of winter on March 20, 2026. It will be an in-store only release at Swatch Sydney (Pitt Street Mall), Bondi Junction, Brisbane (Queen Street), Melbourne (Collins Street), Chermside, and Perth (Murray Street Mall). However, it’s important to note that after the December 4th release, it will only be available when snow is falling in Switzerland. That means that we’ll likely be able to buy it in Australia until early March 2026.

Omega x swatch mission to the earthphase 'cold moon' caseback
OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ | Image: Supplied

OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ Specifications

  • Case diameter: 42.00 mm
  • Case thickness: 13.75 mm
  • Lug-to-lug distance: 47.30 mm
  • Movement: Quartz chronograph (seconds only) with moon phase and earth phase indicators
  • Water resistance: 3 bar
  • Glass: Box-shaped in biosourced material, “S” engraved in the centre
  • Dial: White opaline with OMEGA X Swatch, Speedmaster and MoonSwatch logos
    • Recessed subdial
    • Hour markers coated with Grade A Super-LumiNova® (green emission)
    • Moon phase indicator with sparkly dark blue moon phase disc
    • Two full moons coated with OMEGA’s Moon shine™ Gold
    • Secret detail in UV ink (blue emission).
    • Earth phase indicator featuring Earth set against a star-speckled backdrop
    • Oceans coated with UV ink (blue emission)
  • Hands: Grade A Super-LumiNova (green emission)
  • Bezel: White Bioceramic bezel with tachymeter scale featuring white markers
  • Strap: White VELCRO® rubber strap, white Bioceramic loop

Strange as that release window might be, the OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ is more than a continuation of the Mission to the Earthphase model line-up.

With an all-white, snow coloured exterior, it’s a fun, sporty rendition that carries the torch of significantly more expensive and sought-after pieces from OMEGA in recent years, including the 44.25 mm ‘White Side of the Moon’ OMEGA Speedmaster (ref. 311.93.44.51.04.002) that was released as part of the ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ collection. This MoonSwatch will run you about a twentieth of the price of the watch on which it appears to be based.

Omega x swatch mission to the earthphase 'cold moon' sub dial
OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ | Image: Supplied
Omega x swatch mission to the earthphase 'cold moon' dial
OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ | Image: Supplied
Omega x swatch mission to the earthphase 'cold moon' dial white
OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ | Image: Supplied
Omega x swatch mission to the earthphase 'cold moon' night time
OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ | Image: Supplied

Of course, the MoonSwatch is no technical match to the modern Speedmaster. Still, with a reliable quartz movement, a chronograph (seconds only) function, and moon phase and earth phase indicators, along with a white opaline dial featuring the OMEGA X Swatch, Speedmaster, and MoonSwatch logos, it makes a compelling case for itself. It comes on the preferred white VELCRO rubber strap in a white Bioceramic loop, features an “S” engraved in the centre in reference to the Swatch logo in the centre of the biosourced material glass, and the secret detail in UV ink (blue emission) at night is the kind of attention to detail that you expect from a significantly more expensive timepiece.

The MoonSwatch collection is all about fun, design, and attention to detail, and that’s exactly what this watch delivers. It stands out from the rest of the line-up, and if you haven’t added to your collection in weeks, months, or years, then it’s worth a look when it arrives on December 4th 2025, at select Swatch boutiques.

View at Swatch
Omega x swatch mission to the earthphase 'cold moon' feature 2
OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ | Image: Supplied

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Man of Many's best Black Friday deals for 2023 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

Best Black Friday Deals 2025: 100+ Deals to Grab Before the Big Day

Best Gifts for Men | Image: Man of Many
STYLE

40+ Best Gifts for Men: Ultimate List of Gifts for Him

New on Prime Video, December 2025
MOVIES & TV

New on Prime Video in December 2025

New on Netflix, December 2025
MOVIES & TV

What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2025

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

2026 bmw z4 final edition feature
CARS

BMW Waves Goodbye to the Z4 With Limited ‘Final Edition’

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Omega planet ocean
WATCHES

OMEGA’s New Planet Ocean Collection Splashes Down in All Its Retro Glory

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Full scale oracle red bull racing rb20 f1 car
AUTO

Put an Official Full-Scale Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Car in Your Living Room

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Oslo movie
MOVIES & TV

New on HBO Max in December 2025

Best wallet brands for men 6
STYLE

17 Best Wallet Brands for Men

2026 subaru outback wilderness on sand
CARS

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness Price and Specs Confirmed for Australia

Asics gel kinetic sp on foot
SNEAKERS & SHOES

ASICS GEL KINETIC SP is a Premium Leather Sneaker Derby (Snerby) for Old Heads

Best mid range watches 1
WATCHES

10 Best Mid-Range Watch Brands

Shoei gt air 3 smart
MOTORCYCLES

Shoei GT-Air 3 Smart is World’s First Fully Integrated AR Helmet

Back of a man with two jeans on his shuolder
STYLE

14 Best Japanese Denim Brands

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine