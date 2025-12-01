OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ Revealed

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 1 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

All-white ‘Cold Moon’ MoonSwatch debuts with unique laser-engraved snowflake sub-dials.

Limited release from December 4, 2025, tied to snowfall in Switzerland.

Availability in select boutiques until early March 2026, but only when Snowing in Switzerland.

Features quartz chronograph, moon and earth phase indicators, and Moonshine Gold details.

Inspired by OMEGA’s ‘White Side of the Moon’.

We all knew it was coming, but Swatch and OMEGA have delivered one of the most desirable Mission to the Earthphase models yet. Called the ‘Cold Moon’ (ref. SO33W701L), it follows their moon-themed calendar, and will likely be the last of the decorated series when it releases on December 4th 2025 the day of the Cold Moon.

Unlike previous models, this Mission to the Earthphase arrives in an all-white colourway, where the dial, bezel, Bioceramic case, crown, and pushers are all white. Meanwhile, the sub-dials feature a beautiful, contrasting deep blue colour and are adorned with OMEGA’s Moonshine Gold material. Each sub-dial features a unique snowflake that has been laser-engraved onto its moon phase indicator. This means that each watch is unique, ensuring that, just like snowflakes, no two timepieces are ever the same.

The OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ (AUD$630) will release in Australia on December 4th 2025, and will be available until the last day of winter on March 20, 2026. It will be an in-store only release at Swatch Sydney (Pitt Street Mall), Bondi Junction, Brisbane (Queen Street), Melbourne (Collins Street), Chermside, and Perth (Murray Street Mall). However, it’s important to note that after the December 4th release, it will only be available when snow is falling in Switzerland. That means that we’ll likely be able to buy it in Australia until early March 2026.

OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ | Image: Supplied

OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ Specifications

Case diameter : 42.00 mm

: 42.00 mm Case thickness : 13.75 mm

: 13.75 mm Lug-to-lug distance : 47.30 mm

: 47.30 mm Movement : Quartz chronograph (seconds only) with moon phase and earth phase indicators

: Quartz chronograph (seconds only) with moon phase and earth phase indicators Water resistance : 3 bar

: 3 bar Glass : Box-shaped in biosourced material, “S” engraved in the centre

: Box-shaped in biosourced material, “S” engraved in the centre Dial : White opaline with OMEGA X Swatch, Speedmaster and MoonSwatch logos Recessed subdial Hour markers coated with Grade A Super-LumiNova® (green emission) Moon phase indicator with sparkly dark blue moon phase disc Two full moons coated with OMEGA’s Moon shine™ Gold Secret detail in UV ink (blue emission). Earth phase indicator featuring Earth set against a star-speckled backdrop Oceans coated with UV ink (blue emission)

: White opaline with OMEGA X Swatch, Speedmaster and MoonSwatch logos Hands : Grade A Super-LumiNova (green emission)

: Grade A Super-LumiNova (green emission) Bezel : White Bioceramic bezel with tachymeter scale featuring white markers

: White Bioceramic bezel with tachymeter scale featuring white markers Strap: White VELCRO® rubber strap, white Bioceramic loop

Strange as that release window might be, the OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ is more than a continuation of the Mission to the Earthphase model line-up.

With an all-white, snow coloured exterior, it’s a fun, sporty rendition that carries the torch of significantly more expensive and sought-after pieces from OMEGA in recent years, including the 44.25 mm ‘White Side of the Moon’ OMEGA Speedmaster (ref. 311.93.44.51.04.002) that was released as part of the ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ collection. This MoonSwatch will run you about a twentieth of the price of the watch on which it appears to be based.

OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ | Image: Supplied OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ | Image: Supplied OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ | Image: Supplied OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ | Image: Supplied

Of course, the MoonSwatch is no technical match to the modern Speedmaster. Still, with a reliable quartz movement, a chronograph (seconds only) function, and moon phase and earth phase indicators, along with a white opaline dial featuring the OMEGA X Swatch, Speedmaster, and MoonSwatch logos, it makes a compelling case for itself. It comes on the preferred white VELCRO rubber strap in a white Bioceramic loop, features an “S” engraved in the centre in reference to the Swatch logo in the centre of the biosourced material glass, and the secret detail in UV ink (blue emission) at night is the kind of attention to detail that you expect from a significantly more expensive timepiece.

The MoonSwatch collection is all about fun, design, and attention to detail, and that’s exactly what this watch delivers. It stands out from the rest of the line-up, and if you haven’t added to your collection in weeks, months, or years, then it’s worth a look when it arrives on December 4th 2025, at select Swatch boutiques.