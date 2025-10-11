Home/Auto/Cars
Ineos x r m williams quartermaster collab 12
CARS

INEOS and R.M. Williams Unveil ‘The Drover’ a One-Off Custom Grenadier Quartermaster Ute

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 5 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster created with R.M.Williams for rugged Australian tour.
  • Powered by BMW 3.0L turbo engines with ZF eight-speed auto.
  • 264mm clearance, 800mm wading depth, unmatched approach and departure angles.
  • Outfitted with Norweld tray, REDARC power system, rooftop tents and accessories.
  • Custom R.M.Williams touches celebrate Australian heritage, durability and outback adventure spirit.

You’re right, it’s not a Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series, but the INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster is the toughest new ute we’ve driven here on Australian soil. It makes sense then that a brand (and national treasure) like R.M.Williams would team up with the British-owned, German-engineered, and French-built marque for a pragmatic collaboration that will see the ute tour around the country, including some of its most remote regions.

INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast and experienced adventurer himself, set out to build an uncompromising 4X4 engineered for modern-day compliance and reliability. He formed INEOS Automotive Limited, and a senior team of automotive professionals was assembled to bring the vision to reality with a fresh perspective on off-road development and manufacturing. 

They landed on the INEOS Grenadier station wagon and, more recently, the Grenadier Quartermaster, available as a dual-cab ute and cab-chassis as seen here. Powered by the infamous BMW 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, and backed by an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, the Quartermaster offers the best “from factory” touring ability on the market. With 264mm of ground clearance, an 800mm wading depth and approach, and breakover and departure angles unrivalled by any other series production pick-up, it’s easy to see why a brand like R.M. Williams would link up to create a serious off-roader. Speaking of which, let’s take a closer look at it!

Ineos x r m williams quartermaster collab 2
INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster x R.M. Williams ‘The Drover’ | Image: Supplied

This INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster started life as a cab-chassis Trialmaster, which comes as standard with a plethora of off-road equipment, including:

  • Differential Locks Front & Rear
  • Raised Air Intake
  • Auxiliary Battery
  • High Load Auxiliary Switch Panel & External Plugs
  • Exterior Utility Belt
  • 17” Steel Wheels
  • Class III Tow Package (3500T Limit, 7,000T GCM)
  • Compass with Altimeter
  • Leather Trim (Added option)
  • Safari Windows (Added option)

With all this equipment fitted as standard, the brand went ahead and fitted a handful of INEOS Automotive Genuine Accessories, such as a Roo Bar, Rubber Floor Mats, Brush Bars, Side Steps, Checker Plates, and Rhino-Rack Roof Platform.

Then, the two brands went to town with a Norweld Elite Tray and Basic Canopy with integrated 40-litre poly water tank, exclusive sequential taillights, 1200mm trundle drawer with drop-in table, dust and water-resistant components, and a 2-pac (not the rapper) painted finish. You’ll also find a complete REDARC Auxiliary Power Management system, including a 200Ah Redarc lithium cattery, a 2000W pure sine wave inverter, and an external 240V 15 amp Input socket for AC charging.

Other handy features, like an XSPEC roof-top tent, Akubra hat holder brackets for headrests on seats, and a Troop roof-top tent with 180W solar, roof racks, interior LED lighting, an 80mm memory foam mattress, GME XRS-370C4P compact UHF CB radio, and STEDI Type-X EVO MINI 4-inch driving lights, round out the majority of the features before we take a look at the chassis and suspension.

Ineos x r m williams quartermaster collab 4
INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster x R.M. Williams ‘The Drover’ | Image: Supplied
Ineos x r m williams quartermaster collab 9
INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster x R.M. Williams ‘The Drover’ | Image: Supplied
Ineos x r m williams quartermaster collab 8
INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster x R.M. Williams ‘The Drover’ | Image: Supplied
Ineos x r m williams quartermaster collab 10
INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster x R.M. Williams ‘The Drover’ | Image: Supplied

While the INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster Trialmaster is amongst the most capable new vehicles money can buy in Australia, the option is there if you want to add tyres and suspension, as R.M. Williams and INEOS have done for ‘The Drover’.

You’ll find a 35mm Pro Lift spring upgrade with Koni Raid shock absorbers, and these help fit the BF Goodrich KM3 mud terrain tyres (295 / 75 R17) with two spares.

The accessories list includes all the R.M. Williams additions, such as the Face-It Graphix signage with decals and a custom full-body wrap. Drover belt buckles are integrated into the centre console lid, and R.M.W. scarves are on deck for use around the campfire at night. Lastly, customised R.M. Williams integration around the door trims, sidestep pads, and engine cover. It’s a pretty epic build, and a very smart marketing choice for both brands.

Ineos x r m williams quartermaster collab 1
INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster x R.M. Williams ‘The Drover’ | Image: Supplied

“Through this partnership, we are bringing two great brands together to serve regional and rural Australians,” said Justin Hocevar, Regional Director APAC, INEOS Automotive.

“The Grenadier Quartermaster is built for more, and by pairing it with R.M.Williams, we’re paying homage to Australia’s heartland with durability, craftsmanship and respect for the people who make it so unique. First with our Rural Aid partnership and now with R.M.Williams, we are continuing to strengthen our ranks with strong Australian businesses who value community.”

“We’re proud to partner with INEOS Grenadier for our adventures, putting the Quartermaster’s legendary capabilities to good use on our journeys across the country,” said Kai Tunley, Chief Marketing Officer at R.M.Williams. “Both brands have been built with an appreciation for the rugged, diverse landscape of the Australian outback and together, we’re embracing this spirit as we take R.M.Williams deep into the Australian heartland.”

‘The Drover’ will be driven across Australia by R.M. Williams ambassador Ange Butler. Check out the full interactive map below to see where it will drop by next.

Check out INEOS and R.M.Williams
Ineos x r m williams quartermaster collab 6
INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster x R.M. Williams ‘The Drover’ | Image: Supplied
Ineos x r m williams quartermaster collab 5
INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster x R.M. Williams ‘The Drover’ | Image: Supplied
Ineos x r m williams quartermaster collab 14
INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster x R.M. Williams ‘The Drover’ | Image: Supplied
Ineos x r m williams quartermaster collab 13
INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster x R.M. Williams ‘The Drover’ | Image: Supplied
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Longines Spirit Flyback 2025
WATCHES

Longines Just Unveiled the ‘Pinnacle of Mechanical Watchmaking Excellence’

Seiko 5 Sports x Bamford Limited Edition
WATCHES

Seiko Goes Back to the Future with Sub-$850 Bamford Limited Edition

Kia tasman front three quarter
CARS

10 Best-Selling Utes in Australia: Where Does the Kia Tasman Land?

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition | Image: Hamilton
WATCHES

Hamilton’s Best Field Watch Just Copped a ‘Black Ops’ Upgrade

Mission to earthphase
WATCHES

Every OMEGA x Swatch ‘Mission to Earthphase’ Moonshine Gold, Ranked

Toni Colette in 'Hereditary'
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Best Amazon Big Deals Day Sales
CULTURE

Big Deals Day: Best Amazon Prime Sales For 2025

2026 tesla model 3 long range rear wheel drive
CARS

‘Longest-Range EV in Australia’: 2026 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Defeats Range Anxiety

Lebron the decision part ii holding bottle
DRINKS

LeBron James’ ‘Second Decision’ is Just Hennessy Ad, Not Retirement

Scott Rose-Marsh Bond Interview
CULTURE

EXCLUSIVE: Meet Scott Rose-Marsh, the Man Who Might Be James Bond

The real thomas shelby of peaky blinders the real thomas shelby
MOVIES & TV

‘Hell of a Ride’: Everything We Know About ‘Peaky Blinders’ Sequel Series

Billy Bob Thornton in 'Landman'
MOVIES & TV

Everything We Know About ‘Landman’ Season 2: New Trailer, Release Date, and More

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

2026 ferrari 849 testarossa front three quarter
CARS

2026 Ferrari 849 Testarossa Price and Specs Revealed for Australia

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Medium shot of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wearing headphones
HEALTH & FITNESS

The Rock’s Diet and Workout Plan