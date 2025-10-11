INEOS and R.M. Williams Unveil ‘The Drover’ a One-Off Custom Grenadier Quartermaster Ute

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 11 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster created with R.M.Williams for rugged Australian tour.

Powered by BMW 3.0L turbo engines with ZF eight-speed auto.

264mm clearance, 800mm wading depth, unmatched approach and departure angles.

Outfitted with Norweld tray, REDARC power system, rooftop tents and accessories.

Custom R.M.Williams touches celebrate Australian heritage, durability and outback adventure spirit.

You’re right, it’s not a Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series, but the INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster is the toughest new ute we’ve driven here on Australian soil. It makes sense then that a brand (and national treasure) like R.M.Williams would team up with the British-owned, German-engineered, and French-built marque for a pragmatic collaboration that will see the ute tour around the country, including some of its most remote regions.

INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast and experienced adventurer himself, set out to build an uncompromising 4X4 engineered for modern-day compliance and reliability. He formed INEOS Automotive Limited, and a senior team of automotive professionals was assembled to bring the vision to reality with a fresh perspective on off-road development and manufacturing.

They landed on the INEOS Grenadier station wagon and, more recently, the Grenadier Quartermaster, available as a dual-cab ute and cab-chassis as seen here. Powered by the infamous BMW 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, and backed by an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, the Quartermaster offers the best “from factory” touring ability on the market. With 264mm of ground clearance, an 800mm wading depth and approach, and breakover and departure angles unrivalled by any other series production pick-up, it’s easy to see why a brand like R.M. Williams would link up to create a serious off-roader. Speaking of which, let’s take a closer look at it!

INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster x R.M. Williams ‘The Drover’ | Image: Supplied

This INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster started life as a cab-chassis Trialmaster, which comes as standard with a plethora of off-road equipment, including:

Differential Locks Front & Rear

Raised Air Intake

Auxiliary Battery

High Load Auxiliary Switch Panel & External Plugs

Exterior Utility Belt

17” Steel Wheels

Class III Tow Package (3500T Limit, 7,000T GCM)

Compass with Altimeter

Leather Trim (Added option)

Safari Windows (Added option)

With all this equipment fitted as standard, the brand went ahead and fitted a handful of INEOS Automotive Genuine Accessories, such as a Roo Bar, Rubber Floor Mats, Brush Bars, Side Steps, Checker Plates, and Rhino-Rack Roof Platform.

Then, the two brands went to town with a Norweld Elite Tray and Basic Canopy with integrated 40-litre poly water tank, exclusive sequential taillights, 1200mm trundle drawer with drop-in table, dust and water-resistant components, and a 2-pac (not the rapper) painted finish. You’ll also find a complete REDARC Auxiliary Power Management system, including a 200Ah Redarc lithium cattery, a 2000W pure sine wave inverter, and an external 240V 15 amp Input socket for AC charging.

Other handy features, like an XSPEC roof-top tent, Akubra hat holder brackets for headrests on seats, and a Troop roof-top tent with 180W solar, roof racks, interior LED lighting, an 80mm memory foam mattress, GME XRS-370C4P compact UHF CB radio, and STEDI Type-X EVO MINI 4-inch driving lights, round out the majority of the features before we take a look at the chassis and suspension.

INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster x R.M. Williams ‘The Drover’ | Image: Supplied INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster x R.M. Williams ‘The Drover’ | Image: Supplied INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster x R.M. Williams ‘The Drover’ | Image: Supplied INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster x R.M. Williams ‘The Drover’ | Image: Supplied

While the INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster Trialmaster is amongst the most capable new vehicles money can buy in Australia, the option is there if you want to add tyres and suspension, as R.M. Williams and INEOS have done for ‘The Drover’.

You’ll find a 35mm Pro Lift spring upgrade with Koni Raid shock absorbers, and these help fit the BF Goodrich KM3 mud terrain tyres (295 / 75 R17) with two spares.

The accessories list includes all the R.M. Williams additions, such as the Face-It Graphix signage with decals and a custom full-body wrap. Drover belt buckles are integrated into the centre console lid, and R.M.W. scarves are on deck for use around the campfire at night. Lastly, customised R.M. Williams integration around the door trims, sidestep pads, and engine cover. It’s a pretty epic build, and a very smart marketing choice for both brands.

INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster x R.M. Williams ‘The Drover’ | Image: Supplied

“Through this partnership, we are bringing two great brands together to serve regional and rural Australians,” said Justin Hocevar, Regional Director APAC, INEOS Automotive.

“The Grenadier Quartermaster is built for more, and by pairing it with R.M.Williams, we’re paying homage to Australia’s heartland with durability, craftsmanship and respect for the people who make it so unique. First with our Rural Aid partnership and now with R.M.Williams, we are continuing to strengthen our ranks with strong Australian businesses who value community.”

“We’re proud to partner with INEOS Grenadier for our adventures, putting the Quartermaster’s legendary capabilities to good use on our journeys across the country,” said Kai Tunley, Chief Marketing Officer at R.M.Williams. “Both brands have been built with an appreciation for the rugged, diverse landscape of the Australian outback and together, we’re embracing this spirit as we take R.M.Williams deep into the Australian heartland.”

‘The Drover’ will be driven across Australia by R.M. Williams ambassador Ange Butler. Check out the full interactive map below to see where it will drop by next.