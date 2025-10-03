10 Best-Selling Utes in Australia: Where Does the Kia Tasman Land?

The best-selling ute in Australia is the Ford Ranger with 42,050 sales across its 4×2 and 4×4 line-up through September 2025. It’s closely followed by the Toyota HiLux (40,813 sales) and Isuzu D-Max (20,719 sales). However, a new player from the Chinese brand BYD is in town, whose plug-in hybrid Shark 6 ute has proven to be a sales magnet through September 2025, recording 14,111 sales, which is enough to slide it into fourth place. It’s beaten the Mitsubishi Triton, Mazda BT-50, and Nissan Navara, but how does it stack up against its Chinese competition in the GWM Cannon and the new Kia Tasman? Let’s look at Australia’s best-selling utes, according to official VFACTS sales data.

Best-Selling Utes in Australia at a Glance

Our list includes the following highlights:

Now you’ve read the highlights, let’s check out the complete list.

2025 Ford Ranger PHEV Stormtrak | Image: Ford Australia

1. Ford Ranger, 42,050 sales

Price: from AUD$37,130 to $90,690 before on-road costs.

The 4×4 ute market is as strong as ever, with a 3.5% sales increase through September 2025. Leading the charge is Australia’s best-selling ute, the Ford Ranger, whose 4×4 sales might be down 10.8% on the year, but still strong enough to lead the segment.

Its closest competitor, the Toyota HiLux, outsold the Ranger back in July, but it still has some ways to make up the nearly 1,200 sales margin. Still, with a new HiLux on the way sometime in the next 16 months, it will be interesting to see how Ford responds beyond the launch of their plug-in hybrid models. The answer is likely Super Duty, with a surprisingly affordable price now confirmed for Australia. Below, we’ve included information about the top-spec V6 diesel variants. Power and torque are still something the HiLux can’t compete with.

Ford Ranger V6 Diesel key specifications:

Engine : 3.0-litre single-turbo diesel V6

: 3.0-litre single-turbo diesel V6 Power / Torque : 184 kW @ 3250 rpm / 600 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm

: 184 kW @ 3250 rpm / 600 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm Transmission : 10-speed automatic

: 10-speed automatic Drivetrain : On-demand 4WD with 2H, 4A, 4H, 4L modes

: On-demand 4WD with 2H, 4A, 4H, 4L modes Braked towing capacity: 3,500 kg

2024 Toyota HiLux | Image: Toyota Australia

2. Toyota HiLux, 40,813 sales

Price: from AUD$27,730 to $75,310 before on-road costs.

With strong sales in the month, the Toyota HiLux again clawed back ground on the Ford Ranger. Fleet sales still determine a large portion of this market, and with mining being such a prolific purchaser of new utes, it’s not surprising to see the HiLux reign supreme against Chinese competition despite its age. We expect to see a new HiLux model arrive sometime next year. Still, this generation has been continually refined to include a GR Sport variant (the most potent option) and even a mild-hybrid 48V variant.

It’s important to note that the Toyota HiLux is the best-selling 4×2 ute (6,438 sales). With an entry price below AUD$30,000, it’s nearly $10,000 cheaper than a base-model Ford Ranger. It is a favourite amongst trademen and women who aren’t interested in off-roading and camping, and simply want a cheap and practical ute.

Toyota Hilux GR Sport key specifications:

Engine : 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder

: 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder Power / Torque : 165 kW / 550 Nm

: 165 kW / 550 Nm Transmission : 6-speed automatic

: 6-speed automatic Drivetrain : Part-time 4WD

: Part-time 4WD Braked towing capacity: 3,500 kg

2025 Isuzu Ute D-Max X-Terrain | Image: Isuzu Ute

3. Isuzu D-Max, 20,719 sales

Price: from AUD$32,700 to $78,900 before on-road costs.

If we’re talking about practical utes, the buck stops with the Isuzu D-Max. Recently facelifted, the ute hasn’t changed much in the last decade. With one of the most reliable engines under its bonnet and a host of trick off-road hardware, it’s a favourite of adventurers.

Like the HiLux, the D-Max isn’t filled with large touch-screen infotainment screens. The brand’s customers are more focused on the hardware, specifically the 4JJ3-TCX 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces a modest 140 kW of power and 450 Nm torque, but is known to last hundreds of thousands of kilometres. Still, without a hybrid option, the brand is concerned about the New Vehicle Efficiency Standards (NVES), which could cost them thousands if their vehicles don’t adhere to strict emissions regulations. They recently introduced a more efficient 2.2-litre engine to the entry-level models.

The brand hopes an all-electric D-Max, confirmed for Australia, will fix the NVES issue, but it must contend with slower-than-expected EV sales. Whether we actually see this car is still up for debate.

Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain key specifications:

Engine : 3.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder

: 3.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder Power / Torque : 140 kW / 450 Nm

: 140 kW / 450 Nm Transmission : 6-speed automatic

: 6-speed automatic Drivetrain : Switchable 4WD with rear diff-lock

: Switchable 4WD with rear diff-lock Braked towing capacity: 3,500 kg

BYD Shark 6 | Image: BYD

4. BYD Shark 6, 14,111 sales

Price: from AUD$57,900 before on-road costs.

The plug-in hybrid Shark 6 ute has been a sales miracle for the Chinese brand BYD. Of course, it had to be, as the brand has spent obscene amounts of money advertising the vehicle to true-blue Australians through sponsorship of various sporting fixtures and events. However, even with a near-impossible $57,900 price tag, no one could have expected the average punter to be so willing to pick up the keys to a hybrid Chinese ute that no one had ever heard of.

We had to drive one, and after only a few hours behind the wheel at the vehicle’s launch, we were impressed. It’s not a hard-working ute built for the bush, but for most buyers, it’s better because of it. The hybrid powertrain is superior to any common-rail diesel on the market. The ride comfort is top-notch because it doesn’t have an uncomfortable rear suspension built for a 3.5-tonne braked towing capacity. The NVH is SUV-like.

With a successful marketing rollout and a good product, sales followed. BYD has sold 14,111 Shark 6s so far in 2025. The brand has sold more than 1,000 Shark 6s monthly since the vehicle landed on our shores. Even with a tougher month in July, when the Mitsubishi Triton beat it, it still managed 1,193 sales. The scary thing for mainstream ute brands is that the BYD Shark 6 is the first in a long line of cut-price, tech-filled, practical, and capable Chinese-made utes. Wait until the average punter gets behind the wheel of the updated GWM Cannon, LDV Terron 9, and MG U9.

BYD Shark 6 key specifications:

Engine : 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with dual electric motors

: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with dual electric motors Combined output : 321 kW / 650 Nm (approx.)

: 321 kW / 650 Nm (approx.) Transmission : Electrified AWD (DMO platform)

: Electrified AWD (DMO platform) Drivetrain : Full-time AWD

: Full-time AWD Braked towing capacity: 2,500 kg

2025 Mitsubishi Triton | Image: Mitsubishi Australia

5. Mitsubishi Triton, 14,025 sales

Price: from AUD$30,740 to $65,290 before on-road costs.

It’s been a year of ups and downs for the Mitsubishi Triton. The brand introduced the updated model with a price rise and a poorly-tuned driver monitoring system, but has since introduced an update to the latter and a host of cut-price mid-tier model grades that have helped boost sales. By the numbers, the 4×4 variant sales increased by 22.4% in September 2025. We’d expect the Triton to continue to sell at an increasingly furious rate as the brand realises the need to move utes and help their bottom line.

Having spent time behind the wheel of most 4×4 Triton model grades, including the new Mitsubishi Triton GLX-R, the ute is a compelling alternative to outdated dual-cab utes such as the Toyota HiLux, Nissan Navara, and new Kia Tasman. Still, unless you can find one for a competitive price, the pragmatic nature of the Triton only helps it so much, and the Ford Ranger represents the best balance of tech and practicality.

Mitsubishi Triton GSR key specifications:

Engine : 2.4-litre twin-turbo diesel four-cylinder

: 2.4-litre twin-turbo diesel four-cylinder Power / Torque : 150 kW / 470 Nm

: 150 kW / 470 Nm Transmission : 6-speed automatic

: 6-speed automatic Drivetrain : Super Select II 4WD

: Super Select II 4WD Braked towing capacity: 3,500 kg

2025 Mazda BT-50 | Image: Supplied / Mazda

6. Mazda BT-50, 11,203 sales

Price: from AUD$35,520 to $74,095 before on-road costs.

With an updated model line-up, the Mazda BT-50 has stabilised its sales in Australia, landing it at number six on the list of best-selling utes.

Based on the same platform as the Isuzu D-Max, the BT-50 is underpinned by an excellent chassis and powertrain combination. However, it is let down on the pricing front, where it is simply too expensive compared to the all-around better Ford Ranger. Still, we’d argue this is Australia’s best-looking dual-cab, especially the facelifted model.

Mazda BT-50 SP key specifications:

Engine : 3.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder

: 3.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder Power / Torque : 140 kW / 450 Nm

: 140 kW / 450 Nm Transmission : 6-speed automatic

: 6-speed automatic Drivetrain : Part-time 4WD (rear diff-lock)

: Part-time 4WD (rear diff-lock) Braked towing capacity: 3,500 kg

2025 Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series | Image: Supplied / Toyota

7. Toyota LandCruiser PU/CC, 8,026 sales

Price: from AUD$75,600 to $87,600 before on-road costs.

Even with the V8 diesel gone, the cult-status LandCruiser 70 Series still manages to rack up impressive sales figures. September 2025 was kind to the farmtruck, where it managed 935 sales, but the year so far paints a different picture. Sales for the year are down 13.3%, which is worrying news considering the brand recently updated the nearly century-old platform to meet safety requirements and dropped the V8. Still, considering the cash cow it is for Toyota, we wouldn’t expect the 70 Series to go anywhere anytime soon.

Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series GX key specifications:

Engine : 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder

: 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder Power / Torque : 150 kW / 500 Nm

: 150 kW / 500 Nm Transmission : 6-speed automatic

: 6-speed automatic Drivetrain : Part-time 4WD with low-range

: Part-time 4WD with low-range Braked towing capacity: 3,500 kg

2025 Nissan Navara | Image: Supplied / Nissan

8. Nissan Navara, 6,214 sales

Price: from AUD$34,306 to $71,643 before on-road costs.

One of the oldest dual-cab utes on the market, the Nissan Navara’s sales continue to cool, decreasing 16.9% in July, 34.4% in September, and 17.5% for the year. We wouldn’t expect that to change anytime soon, or at least until the brand decides it’s time to update the aging ute to keep it in line with customer expectations in 2025. That said, if you’re in the market for an off-road-focused dual-cab, the Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior is one of the best.

Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior key specifications:

Engine : 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel four-cylinder

: 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel four-cylinder Power / Torque : 140 kW / 450 Nm

: 140 kW / 450 Nm Transmission : 7-speed automatic (6-speed manual optional)

: 7-speed automatic (6-speed manual optional) Drivetrain : Premcar-tuned 4WD with rear diff-lock

: Premcar-tuned 4WD with rear diff-lock Braked towing capacity: 3,500 kg

2025 GWM Cannon | Image: Supplied / GWM

9. GWM Cannon, 5,402 sales

Price: from AUD$33,990 to $47,990 before on-road costs.

The GWM Cannon is quickly rising on the list as one of the best-selling utes in Australia. Having recently spent a week behind the wheel of this $43,490 drive-away Chinese ute, it’s easy to see why.

It’s hard to put a price on the brand history of vehicles like the Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger, and we don’t think the GWM Cannon is a threat to those specific brands (yet). However, if you’re in the market for a dual-cab ute and you’re shopping for a Mazda BT-50, Nissan Navara, or similar, we wouldn’t be surprised to see those buyers choose to save $10,000-15,000 because the Cannon is simply better.

The lane-keep assist is awful, and the throttle pedal needs serious work, but everything else about this ute is on par with or better than the mainstay options in this segment. If anything, the Cannon should be a wake-up call to other dual-cab utes in Australia.

GWM Cannon XSR key specifications:

Engine : 2.4-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder

: 2.4-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder Power / Torque : 135 kW / 480 Nm

: 135 kW / 480 Nm Transmission : 9-speed automatic

: 9-speed automatic Drivetrain : Switchable 4WD with front & rear diff-locks

: Switchable 4WD with front & rear diff-locks Braked towing capacity: 3,500 kg

2025 Volkswagen Amarok | Image: Supplied / Volkswagen

10. Volkswagen Amarok, 4,354 sales

Price: from AUD$55,490 to $82,990 before on-road costs.

Rounding out the list of top-selling utes in Australia is the Volkswagen Amarok, which had 4,354 sales through September 2025. It’s fair to say that the Amarok’s sales have been slower than expected, but with a Walkinshaw variant on the way, expect hype to get back behind the ute.

Previously based on a bespoke platform, the new generation Amarok is built on the same platform as the top-selling Ford Ranger. That makes sense to us, but maybe not to the consumer. What was previously a statement-making alternative to the mainstream utes (with a powerful V6 engine) is now just another dual-cab ute that chooses to wear R.M. Williams boots instead of Steel Blue. Still, this is an excellent ute, and the turbo-petrol engine option does make it interesting for those who want to spend more time on the tarmac than off it.

Volkswagen Amarok PanAmericana TDI600 key specifications:

Engine : 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6

: 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 Power / Torque : 184 kW / 600 Nm

: 184 kW / 600 Nm Transmission : 10-speed automatic

: 10-speed automatic Drivetrain : Full-time 4Motion AWD

: Full-time 4Motion AWD Braked towing capacity: 3,500 kg

2026 Kia Tasman | Image: Supplied / Kia Australia

Ute Sales to Watch (September 2025 Top-Sellers)

While the top 10 best-selling utes seem like a locked-in list when we look at year-to-date sales, a handful of new utes are entering the market with higher monthly sales, including the Kia Tasman, which has beaten the VW Amarok for September sales.

Ford Ranger – 4,632 (4×4) + 235 (4×2) = 4,867 Toyota Hilux – 4,172 (4×4) + 875 (4×2) = 5,047 Isuzu D-Max – 1,710 (4×4) + 279 (4×2) = 1,989 Mitsubishi Triton – 1,456 (4×4) + 277 (4×2) = 1,733 BYD Shark 6 – 1,193 (4×4 only) Mazda BT-50 – 928 (4×4) + 160 (4×2) = 1,088 Toyota LandCruiser PU/CC – 935 (4×4 only) GWM Cannon – 927 (4×4) + 47 (4×2) = 974 Kia Tasman – 756 (4×4) + 50 (4×2) = 806 Nissan Navara – 485 (4×4) + 34 (4×2) = 519

The Kia Tasman is the most interesting of these three utes. With 806 sales across the 4×2 and 4×4 variants, that’s enough to elevate it into the top 10 in sales for the month. It beats not only the VW Amarok but also the Nissan Navara by a large margin. Still, it will have its work cut out to beat the cut-price GWM Cannon as it climbs the list at a furious rate.

Best-Selling American Pick-Ups in Australia

Sales of American pick-ups in Australia have cooled off since the government cleared out the tax loopholes, but that hasn’t stopped brands like Ford, Ram, Chevrolet, and even Toyota from reaping the rewards of offering locally converted RHD trucks.

Here’s a quick look at the best-selling American pick-up trucks in Australia, according to VFACTS:

RAM 1500 – 2,112 YTD

– 2,112 YTD Chevrolet Silverado – 1,636 YTD

– 1,636 YTD Chevrolet Silverado HD – 1,118 YTD

– 1,118 YTD Ford F-150 – 549 YTD

– 549 YTD Toyota Tundra – 618 YTD

– 618 YTD RAM 2500 – 401 YTD

– 401 YTD RAM 3500 – 10 YTD

While it’s tough to draw conclusions from these figures alone, the trend towards even larger full-size American pick-up trucks is something to note. Sales for the lighter-duty version of each marque (1500, Silverado) are down on the year so far, with -13.2% and -8.8%, respectively. Heavy-duty sales for the Silverado HD were up 5.2% through September 2025.