Paul Walker’s Tastefully Modified 2005 Ford GT is Up For Grabs

Paul Walker’s rare Mark IV Red Ford GT is rapidly climbing past USD $562k.

One of 14 built, lightly driven, and considered a serious blue-chip collectible.

Tasteful mods include ECU tune, exhaust, Penske dampers, ADV.1 wheels, and Brembos.

Interior remains remarkably untouched, showing just 3,701 miles of careful use.

The supercharged 5.4L V8 is expected to produce ~650 HP with upgrades.

Every time we refresh the page, the price of the late Paul Walker’s tastefully modified Ford GT continues to increase. The rare and sought-after car, which is considered a ‘blue chip’ investment car to many, is one of 14 finished in Mark IV Red and specified without racing stripes for the model year. It is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid at USD $562,000. Don’t expect that to stay put, as it’s likely to stretch into the low USD $700,000 mark when the auction ends in just a few days.

It’s a US-specification vehicle that last sold at Monterey 2021 for USD$478,000 with 2,556 miles from new at the time of sale. That has now increased to 3,701 miles, indicating that the current owner and seller were more interested in the financial aspects of the purchase. Still, it’s unlikely that anyone getting behind the wheel of this rare Paul Walker car would drive it any serious distances, so we can’t exactly blame them.

Previously, the car was part of Paul Walker’s “Always Evolving Collection” and has records in Virginia, California, and Montana. It’s being auctioned with a handful of tasteful modifications that include an Accufab throttle body, an aftermarket ECU tune, an aftermarket exhaust system, Penske dampers, 19-inch and 20-inch ADV.1 twin-spoke wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, Brembo brakes, HID headlights, a front splitter, a rear diffuser, and air conditioning. Although presented in California, you’ll need to update the clean Montana title to make it CARB-legal for driving.

Despite its list of modifications, this car has been driven sparingly, with just 3,701 miles on the clock at the time of auction. This is most noticeable on the interior, where the Ebony leather and rubber mats cover bare aluminium floors with manually adjusted seats, designed by Sparco and featuring carbon-fibre shells, that look like they’ve barely been sat in. Heck, even the GT40-style ventilation grommets and harness slots look untouched.

These cars continue to appreciate in value, and collectors enjoy the fact that there’s no large touchscreen infotainment system dominating the dashboard. You can immediately tell the age of a modern car based on the size of the touchscreen, but the Ford GT makes do with a centre console that houses basic rotary climate control knobs.

It’s simple, and amenities include a McIntosh CD stereo, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, and push-button ignition.

Ex–Paul Walker 2005 Ford GT | Image: Bring a Trailer Ex–Paul Walker 2005 Ford GT | Image: Bring a Trailer Ex–Paul Walker 2005 Ford GT | Image: Bring a Trailer Ex–Paul Walker 2005 Ford GT | Image: Bring a Trailer

We love the GT40-inspired instrument array, which showcases the supercharged, mid-mounted 5.4-litre DOHC V8 engine’s 6,500-rpm redline and offset 220-mph speedometer. While factory specifications list the 2005 Ford GT at 550 HP and 500 lb-ft of torque, the Accufab throttle body, an aftermarket ECU tune, and an aftermarket exhaust system are expected to increase power to nearly 650 HP at the engine.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Ricardo six-speed manual transaxle and a helical limited-slip differential.

Just last month, the car underwent an oil change and the replacement of the mass airflow sensor, battery, fuel filter, and spark plugs. Finally, you’ll find a Steve Saleen signature on one of the cross-members. Check out the Bring a Trailer auction below for all documentation and more information.