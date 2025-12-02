Home/Auto/Cars
Ex–paul walker 2005 ford gt feature 2
CARS

Paul Walker’s Tastefully Modified 2005 Ford GT is Up For Grabs

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Paul Walker’s rare Mark IV Red Ford GT is rapidly climbing past USD $562k.
  • One of 14 built, lightly driven, and considered a serious blue-chip collectible.
  • Tasteful mods include ECU tune, exhaust, Penske dampers, ADV.1 wheels, and Brembos.
  • Interior remains remarkably untouched, showing just 3,701 miles of careful use.
  • The supercharged 5.4L V8 is expected to produce ~650 HP with upgrades.

Every time we refresh the page, the price of the late Paul Walker’s tastefully modified Ford GT continues to increase. The rare and sought-after car, which is considered a ‘blue chip’ investment car to many, is one of 14 finished in Mark IV Red and specified without racing stripes for the model year. It is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid at USD $562,000. Don’t expect that to stay put, as it’s likely to stretch into the low USD $700,000 mark when the auction ends in just a few days.

It’s a US-specification vehicle that last sold at Monterey 2021 for USD$478,000 with 2,556 miles from new at the time of sale. That has now increased to 3,701 miles, indicating that the current owner and seller were more interested in the financial aspects of the purchase. Still, it’s unlikely that anyone getting behind the wheel of this rare Paul Walker car would drive it any serious distances, so we can’t exactly blame them.

Previously, the car was part of Paul Walker’s “Always Evolving Collection” and has records in Virginia, California, and Montana. It’s being auctioned with a handful of tasteful modifications that include an Accufab throttle body, an aftermarket ECU tune, an aftermarket exhaust system, Penske dampers, 19-inch and 20-inch ADV.1 twin-spoke wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, Brembo brakes, HID headlights, a front splitter, a rear diffuser, and air conditioning. Although presented in California, you’ll need to update the clean Montana title to make it CARB-legal for driving.

Despite its list of modifications, this car has been driven sparingly, with just 3,701 miles on the clock at the time of auction. This is most noticeable on the interior, where the Ebony leather and rubber mats cover bare aluminium floors with manually adjusted seats, designed by Sparco and featuring carbon-fibre shells, that look like they’ve barely been sat in. Heck, even the GT40-style ventilation grommets and harness slots look untouched.

These cars continue to appreciate in value, and collectors enjoy the fact that there’s no large touchscreen infotainment system dominating the dashboard. You can immediately tell the age of a modern car based on the size of the touchscreen, but the Ford GT makes do with a centre console that houses basic rotary climate control knobs.

It’s simple, and amenities include a McIntosh CD stereo, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, and push-button ignition.

Ex–paul walker 2005 ford g rear three quarter
Ex–Paul Walker 2005 Ford GT | Image: Bring a Trailer
Ex–paul walker 2005 ford gt side on
Ex–Paul Walker 2005 Ford GT | Image: Bring a Trailer
Ex–paul walker 2005 ford gt feature 3
Ex–Paul Walker 2005 Ford GT | Image: Bring a Trailer
Ex–paul walker 2005 ford gt rear end
Ex–Paul Walker 2005 Ford GT | Image: Bring a Trailer

We love the GT40-inspired instrument array, which showcases the supercharged, mid-mounted 5.4-litre DOHC V8 engine’s 6,500-rpm redline and offset 220-mph speedometer. While factory specifications list the 2005 Ford GT at 550 HP and 500 lb-ft of torque, the Accufab throttle body, an aftermarket ECU tune, and an aftermarket exhaust system are expected to increase power to nearly 650 HP at the engine.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Ricardo six-speed manual transaxle and a helical limited-slip differential.

Just last month, the car underwent an oil change and the replacement of the mass airflow sensor, battery, fuel filter, and spark plugs. Finally, you’ll find a Steve Saleen signature on one of the cross-members. Check out the Bring a Trailer auction below for all documentation and more information.

View at Bring a Trailer
Ex–paul walker 2005 ford gt wheels
Ex–Paul Walker 2005 Ford GT | Image: Bring a Trailer
Ex–paul walker 2005 ford gt under floor
Ex–Paul Walker 2005 Ford GT | Image: Bring a Trailer
Ex–paul walker 2005 ford gt engine bay
Ex–Paul Walker 2005 Ford GT | Image: Bring a Trailer
Ex–paul walker 2005 ford gt steering wheel
Ex–Paul Walker 2005 Ford GT | Image: Bring a Trailer
Ex–paul walker 2005 ford gt seats
Ex–Paul Walker 2005 Ford GT | Image: Bring a Trailer

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Man of Many's best Black Friday deals for 2023 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

Best Black Friday Deals 2025: 100+ Deals to Grab Before the Big Day

Cyber monday
CULTURE

100+ Best Cyber Monday Deals for 2025

Best Gifts for Men | Image: Man of Many
STYLE

40+ Best Gifts for Men: Ultimate List of Gifts for Him

New on Prime Video, December 2025
MOVIES & TV

New on Prime Video in December 2025

New on Netflix, December 2025
MOVIES & TV

What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2025

2026 bmw z4 final edition feature
CARS

BMW Waves Goodbye to the Z4 With Limited ‘Final Edition’

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

2026 subaru outback wilderness on sand
CARS

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness Price and Specs Confirmed for Australia

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI
TECH

MSI’s New Limited-Edition Laptop is an Unmissable Work of Art

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Oslo movie
MOVIES & TV

New on HBO Max in December 2025

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Shoei gt air 3 smart
MOTORCYCLES

Shoei GT-Air 3 Smart is World’s First Fully Integrated AR Helmet

Full scale oracle red bull racing rb20 f1 car
AUTO

Put an Official Full-Scale Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Car in Your Living Room

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Best wallet brands for men 6
STYLE

17 Best Wallet Brands for Men

Asics gel kinetic sp on foot
SNEAKERS & SHOES

ASICS GEL KINETIC SP is a Premium Leather Sneaker Derby (Snerby) for Old Heads

Omega x swatch mission to the earthphase 'cold moon'
WATCHES

OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ Revealed

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Best mid range watches 1
WATCHES

10 Best Mid-Range Watch Brands