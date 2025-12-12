Christmas banner 778 x 150 px
Home/Watches
Ffp
WATCHES

Second Most Expensive Watch Ever Sold at Auction is This Coppola-Owned F.P.Journe FFC Prototype

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 7 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Coppola’s personal F.P. Journe FFC Prototype sells for US$10.76 million.
  • Second-most expensive wristwatch ever auctioned, and record for independents.
  • Prototype features articulated hand display born from Coppola–Journe 2012 collaboration.
  • Six other watches from Coppola’s collection also far exceeded estimates.
  • Auction proceeds barely dent losses from Coppola’s self-funded film Megalopolis.

The director of “The Godfather,” Francis Ford Coppola, has added an unlikely milestone to his illustrious career—not with a new film, screenplay, or vineyard, but with a wristwatch. The legendary director’s personal F.P. Journe FFC Prototype has just sold at Phillips New York for US$10.755 million (approximately AU$16.2 million), making it the second-most expensive wristwatch ever sold at auction.

It finds itself behind the USD$17.8 million Paul Newman Rolex Daytona, which sold at Sotheby’s in October 2017. The result is also a significant achievement for horology, setting a new auction record for a timepiece made by an independent watchmaker.

The eight-figure watch was born from a simple question in 2012. Over a glass of wine at Coppola’s Inglenook estate in Napa Valley, he asked one of modern watchmaking’s most respected minds, François-Paul Journe, “Has anyone ever used a human hand to tell the time?” What followed was an unlikely collaboration that would take nearly a decade to reach his wrist.

Francis ford coppola's f p journe ffc prototype

What Makes This FFC Prototype So Special?

Completed in 2021 and gifted to Coppola, the platinum FFC Prototype features an articulated metal hand that indicates the hours, with each finger shifting position as time passes.

The design draws inspiration from 16th-century prosthetics, giving the watch a sculptural, almost medieval character. Beneath the dial, it is pure Journe: a refined Octa-based movement with a constant-force mechanism, all housed in a slim, wearable case.

Only two prototypes exist: one is retained by Journe, and the other is engraved with Coppola’s name and worn privately by the director. Aside from a unique charity version created for Only Watch in 2021, no other FFC has ever appeared at public auction.

The watch led the Phillips New York Watch Auction: XIII, where Coppola also offered six other watches from his personal collection. The lineup included pieces from Patek Philippe, Breguet, IWC, Blancpain, and an emotionally significant F.P. Journe Résonance gifted by his late wife, Eleanor.

Together, they offered a rare glimpse into his taste across more than three decades.

Fpp
F.P. Journe FFC Prototype (circa 2021) | Image: Phillips

Every Watch From Francis Ford Coppola’s Collection, Lot by Lot

By the time Francis Ford Coppola began collecting watches, his career in cinema was already well established. The pieces he acquired over the following decades point to a practical curiosity about watchmaking, with choices shaped more by design, mechanics, and personal significance than by trend or status.

Here’s how each lot performed at auction.

Francis ford coppola's f p journe ffc prototype
F.P. Journe FFC Prototype (circa 2021) | Image: Phillips

Lot 17: F.P. Journe FFC Prototype

Estimate: USD$1 million+
Sold: USD$10,755,000

The centrepiece of the sale. This platinum prototype was gifted to Coppola by François-Paul Journe in 2021 and features the articulated hand display that sparked their collaboration.

  • ManufacturerF.P. Journe
  • Year: Circa 2021
  • Case No“Francis Ford Coppola”
  • Model NameFFC Prototype
  • MaterialPlatinum
  • CalibreAutomatic, cal. 1300.3, 63 jewels
  • Bracelet/StrapCrocodile
  • Clasp/BucklePlatinum and 18K white gold F.P. Journe deployant clasp
  • Dimensions42mm Diameter
View at Phillips
F p journe chronomètre à résonance rn 40mm circa 2009
F.P. Journe Chronomètre à Résonance RN 40mm (circa 2009) | Image: Phillips

Lot 18: F.P. Journe Chronomètre à Résonance RN 40 mm

Estimate: USD$120,000 – 240,000
Sold: USD$584,200

A platinum Résonance gifted to Coppola by his late wife, Eleanor. It was this watch that first introduced him to Journe’s work and ultimately led to the creation of the FFC.

  • Manufacturer: F.P. Journe
  • Year: Circa 2009
  • Case No.: No. 458-RN
  • Model Name: Chronomètre à Résonance “FFC”
  • Material: Platinum
  • Calibre: Manual, cal. 1499.3, 36 jewels
  • Bracelet/Strap: Crocodile
  • Clasp/Buckle: Platinum F.P. Journe pin buckle
  • Dimensions: 40mm diameter
  • Signed: Case, dial, movement, and buckle signed
View at Phillips
Iwc schaffhausen portugieser chronograph ref iw3714 circa 2014
IWC Schaffhausen Portugieser Chronograph Ref. IW3714

Lot 78: IWC Schaffhausen Portugieser Chronograph Ref. IW3714

Estimate: USD$3,000 – 6,000
Sold: USD$21,590

A stainless-steel Portugieser with a black dial, chosen for its clarity and everyday practicality rather than complication or rarity.

  • Manufacturer: IWC
  • Year: Circa 2014
  • Reference No.: IW3714
  • Movement No.: 3’852’797
  • Case No.: 5’371’313
  • Model Name: Portugieser Chronograph “Property of Francis Ford Coppola”
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Calibre: Automatic, cal. 79240, 31 jewels
  • Bracelet/Strap: Crocodile
  • Clasp/Buckle: Stainless steel IWC deployant clasp
  • Dimensions: 41mm diameter
View at Phillips
Blancpain répétition minutes no 1
Breguet Classique Ref. 5140BA

Lot 79: Breguet Classique Ref. 5140BA

Estimate: USD$4,000 – 8,000
Sold: USD$60,960

An 18k yellow gold Classique with a grand feu enamel dial, reflecting Coppola’s appreciation for horological history and traditional design language.

  • Manufacturer: Breguet
  • Year: Circa 2010
  • Reference No.: 5140BA
  • Case No.: 4726 AQ
  • Model Name: Classique “Property of Francis Ford Coppola”
  • Material: 18K yellow gold
  • Calibre: Automatic, cal. 502.3 SD, 35 jewels
  • Bracelet/Strap: Alligator
  • Clasp/Buckle: 18K yellow gold Breguet pin buckle
  • Dimensions: 40mm diameter
View at Phillips
Patek
Patek Philippe Calatrava Ref. 3919

Lot 80: Patek Philippe Calatrava Ref. 3919

Estimate: USD$6,000 – 12,000
Sold: USD$87,630

A white-gold Calatrava with a clous de Paris bezel, added to Coppola’s collection early on for its restraint, elegance, and mechanical purity.

  • Manufacturer: Patek Philippe
  • Year: Circa 1990
  • Reference No.: 3919
  • Movement No.: 1’852’360
  • Case No.: 2’985’635
  • Model Name: Calatrava “Property of Francis Ford Coppola”
  • Material: 18K white gold
  • Calibre: Manual, cal. 215, 18 jewels
  • Bracelet/Strap: Crocodile
  • Clasp/Buckle: 18K white gold Patek Philippe pin buckle
  • Dimensions: 33.5mm diameter
View at Phillips
World time
Patek Philippe World Time Ref. 5130G

Lot 81: Patek Philippe World Time Ref. 5130G

Estimate: USD$15,000 – 30,000
Sold: USD$88,900

A practical companion for Coppola’s years of international travel, featuring a guilloché dial and classic world-time layout in white gold.

  • Manufacturer: Patek Philippe
  • Year: Circa 2008
  • Reference No.: 5130G
  • Movement No.: 3’640’358
  • Case No.: 4’410’545
  • Model Name: World Time “Property of Francis Ford Coppola”
  • Material: 18K white gold
  • Calibre: Automatic, cal. 240/228, 33 jewels
  • Bracelet/Strap: Crocodile
  • Clasp/Buckle: 18K white gold Patek Philippe deployant clasp
  • Dimensions: 39.5mm diameter
View at Phillips
Blancpain répétition minutes no 1
Blancpain Répétition Minutes No. 1

Lot 82: Blancpain Répétition Minutes No. 1

Estimate: USD$15,000 – 30,000
Sold: USD$91,440

An early example of Blancpain’s modern minute repeater revival, powered by a movement descended from the influential calibre 35.

  • Manufacturer: Blancpain
  • Year: Circa 2010
  • Movement No.: No. 1
  • Model Name: Répétition Minutes “Property of Francis Ford Coppola”
  • Material: 18K white gold
  • Calibre: Automatic, cal. 35, 39 jewels
  • Bracelet/Strap: Alligator
  • Clasp/Buckle: 18K white gold Blancpain deployant clasp
  • Dimensions: 37mm diameter
View at Phillips

Despite Coppola’s seven watches selling for more than US$11.6 million (around AU$17.5 million) at auction, the haul barely covers a tenth of his personal investment in Megalopolis.

Released in 2024, Megalopolis was a passion project Coppola both directed and largely self-financed, with approximately US$120 million (around AU$180 million) of his own money poured into its production. Despite a cast that included Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Laurence Fishburne, and Dustin Hoffman, the film struggled at the box office, grossing just US$14.3 million (around AU$21.5 million) worldwide.

Speaking on Rick Rubin’s Tetragrammaton podcast in March, Coppola was candid about the toll. “I don’t have any money because I invested all the money that I borrowed to make Megalopolis,” he said. “It’s basically gone.”

And now, so are his watches.

But if you’re wondering why Coppola was willing to risk so much in the first place, the answer is one he has given before: “When I do work, I try to make it the greatest it can be, the most ambitious it can be. If I fail, so what? If I don’t try to make it the most wonderful it could be, I fail anyway.”

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a journalist and content producer from Sydney with over five years’ experience in the digital media space. He holds a Bachelor of Communications (Media Arts & Production) from the University of Technology Sydney and a Diploma of ...

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Glashütte Original Seventies Chronograph Panorama Date "Swimming Pool" and "Watermelon" Editions | Image: Glashütte Original
WATCHES

The Wind Up – Watch News #293

Best Gifts for Men | Image: Man of Many
STYLE

40+ Best Gifts for Men: Ultimate List of Gifts for Him

Australia's highest paid ceos
CULTURE

10 Highest-Paid CEOs in Australia Revealed for 2025

TAG Heuer Carrera Australian Limited Edition
WATCHES

TAG Heuer Launches Australia-Exclusive Limited-Edition Carrera Chronograph

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Dell monitor review
TECH

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3225QE) Could Be the Ultimate WFH Upgrade

Toyota gr gt feature
CARS

Toyota’s Twin-Turbo V8 GR GT Supercar Has Been Revealed

Apple's 2026
TECH

What Does Apple Have in Store for 2026?

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Cyber monday
CULTURE

100+ Best Cyber Monday Deals for 2025

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI
TECH

MSI’s New Limited-Edition Laptop is an Unmissable Work of Art

Seiko 5 sports srpm07k pink panther limited edition
WATCHES

Tickled Pink: This Limited-Edition Seiko Pays Tribute to an Emblem of ’60s Cool

Gretsch Limited Edition Abbey Road RS201 Studiomatic
CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—7 December, 2025

2026 toyota hilux rogue front three quarter
CARS

2026 Toyota HiLux Review: Enough to Be Australia’s Best Selling Vehicle?

Best wallet brands for men 6
STYLE

17 Best Wallet Brands for Men

Bmw m3 cs touring front three quarter 2
CARS

2026 BMW M3 CS Touring Review

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained