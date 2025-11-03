An Ultra-Rare Breguet Tourbillon from 1809 is Going Up For Sale

By Nick Hall - News Published: 3 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Sotheby’s is set to offload the most extensive collection of Breguet timepieces in more than 30 years when its flagship ‘Luxury Sales’ live auction kicks off in November. Held in celebration of the Paris-born watch maison’s 250th anniversary, the Sotheby’s collection will feature a string of extraordinary pieces, each demonstrating Breguet’s superior mastery of timekeeping, design and craftsmanship.

Held in Geneva on November 9, 2025, the event acknowledges Abraham-Louis Breguet’s remarkable contributions to the watchmaking industry. Widely regarded as the “Father of Modern Watchmaking” and the “Watchmaker of Kings and the King of Watchmakers”, Breguet is responsible for envisioning several critical innovations that have altered timekeeping forever.

The order for the first watch designed to be worn on the wrist from 1810 | Image: Breguet

History of Breguet

Starting from a small shop in Paris in 1775, Breguet rose to prominence in the late 18th century by revolutionising the way clocks operate, solving many problems of the time. In 1783, Breguet reached a point of great nobility when he received an order from French monarch Marie-Antoinette for watch No.160, which, at that time, was regarded as the most complicated personal timepiece ever made.

He would subsequently produce pieces for Europe’s royalty and elite, including Napoleon Bonaparte, King George III and the English Royal Family, as well as the Tsar of Russia, but it was his dedication to innovation, not his famous friends, that made Breguet a legend.

The Neuchâtel-born producer is famously credited with a string of pioneering developments, most notably the “tourbillon” movement and the automatic winding mechanism. Both are still widely used today and have become the yardstick by which all producers are measured. Come November, some of those history-defining pieces will go under the hammer.

1827 Perpétuelle à Tact Watch will be available | Image: Supplied

Sotheby’s Breguet Auction

According to Sotheby’s, the lots in this historic sale come from private collectors, including a branch of the Breguet family itself. The enormous collection, comprising nearly 70 unique pieces, was assembled over several months and covers every period in the company’s history, from the end of the 18th century to the end of the 20th.

“As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we are honouring the creative genius of Abraham-Louis Breguet and his many inventions,” Breguet chief executive officer Gregory Kissling said. “These historic timepieces, each holding a unique story, are now ready to continue their journey. This auction is not just a moment of transition but a heartfelt celebration of our shared passion for the art of watchmaking and, more specifically, the art of Breguet — a timeless legacy of innovation and elegance. We are deeply grateful to Sotheby’s for their expertise in organising this exceptional auction.”

According to Sotheby’s, the ‘A Celebration of Breguet’s 250th Anniversary’ auction event will feature the most stellar examples of Abraham-Louis Breguet’s superior mastery in watchmaking. Curated in collaboration with Montres Breguet SA and Mr Emmanuel Breguet, vice president, head of patrimony and descendant of founder Abraham-Louis Breguet, the auction will spotlight key chapters of the brand’s long and illustrious history, offering a mix of pocket watches, wristwatches and clocks.

Breguet N°1890 Tourbillon | Image: Breguet

Historic Breguet Models

Chief among them is a Perpétuelle à Tact Watch completed in 1827 that features a date, power reserve, and up-and-down indication. The remarkable example was produced for and owned by King George IV of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland and the King of Hanover, and it bears the King’s monogram on the case back. As Daryn Schnipper, chairman emeritus at Sotheby’s Watches, explained, the intricacy of this watch, and indeed all those in the collection, is a testament to the remarkable life and legacy of the world’s most influential watchmaker.

“Given our distinguished and unparalleled history of bringing Breguet timepieces to auction, it is our honour and privilege to curate a special sale in celebration of the brand’s 250th anniversary,” Schnipper said. “Abraham Louis Breguet is perhaps the greatest watchmaker of them all – he profoundly influenced the course of horological history and laid the foundations of contemporary watchmaking. We are delighted to be working with Montres Breguet SA on this sale to ensure this commemorative auction is a fitting tribute to Abraham-Louis Breguet’s extraordinary legacy.”

Breguet N°1890 Tourbillon | Image: Breguet

Alongside the Perpétuelle à Tact Watch, the auction will also feature the N°1675, a remarkable rectangular case timepiece with lugs in brushed pink gold and Osmior. This creation, dating back to 1926, is atypical for the time period, most notably through its brushed dial and applied Cubist hour markers.

Perhaps the most historic piece offered in the collection, however, is the N°1890. A rarely-seen tourbillon dating from the founder’s time, this pocket watch is fitted with a natural escapement and was originally acquired by Count Alexis de Razoumoffsky of Russia. The client’s name has been etched into the dial in the style of Breguet’s famous “secret signature”, and bears the same dial layout as the new Breguet Classique 7225, released by the brand just last week as a part of its anniversary celebrations.

There is also a yellow gold and grey enamel tact watch, No. 1052, that dates back to 1803 and features an outer arrow also in gold and a case decorated with enamel and enhanced with pearls.

Breguet Classique Souscription 2025 | Image: Breguet

Modern Marvels

Importantly, the Sotheby’s Breguet Collection doesn’t focus solely on the past. The upcoming auction will also feature historic timepieces from the brand’s recent catalogue, including the recently unveiled Classique Souscription 2025. The commemorative wristwatch was unveiled in April this year to celebrate the maison’s 250th anniversary, representing a modern take on the classic souscription pocket watch. It features an 18k Breguet gold case (75 per cent gold with silver, copper, and palladium), along with a domed bezel, an open sapphire caseback, a dial made from grand feu enamel on a gold base, and a single blued steel hand.

According to the event organisers, proceeds from the sale of this timepiece will contribute to the sponsorship initiatives undertaken by Montres Breguet since 2006 in Versailles, particularly for the restoration of the Petit Trianon and its surroundings, which are so dear to Queen Marie-Antoinette.

The Sotheby’s ‘A Celebration of Breguet’s 250th Anniversary’ live bidding event will take place in Geneva on November 9, 2025. The sale will take place as part of Sotheby’s Luxury Sales, alongside Sotheby’s bi-annual flagship Important Watches live auction.